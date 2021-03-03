Lena Dunham Already Found a Buyer for Her 102-Year-Old Spaulding Square Compound

By
Lena Dunham already found a buyer for her 102-year-old Los Angeles compound. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Daniel Dahler
Dunham bought the home in 2015.
Courtesy Christopher Lee
The house dates back to 1919.
Courtesy Christopher Lee
The living room contains original details like the fireplace and paned windows.
Courtesy Christopher Lee
The kitchen features grey marble countertops and a center island.
Courtesy Christopher Lee
There are charming built-ins in the kitchen.
Courtesy Christopher Lee
The home spans 2,457 square feet.
Courtesy Christopher Lee
Dunham accepted an offer on the home mere days after listing it for sale.
Courtesy Christopher Lee
The dining room.
Courtesy Christopher Lee
There are Swedish wide plank floors throughout.
Courtesy Christopher Lee
George Peppard once owned the estate.
Courtesy Daniel Dahler
There's also a separate one-bedroom guest house.
Courtesy Christopher Lee
It has a lofted area upstairs.
Courtesy Christopher Lee
It's a perfect studio.
Courtesy Christopher Lee
It didn’t take long for Lena Dunham to find a buyer for her Los Angeles compound. The multi-hyphenate Golden Globe-winning actress, writer and director listed the historic Spaulding Square home for sale on February 22, and just three days later, accepted an offer on the 2,457-square-foot abode.

Dunham listed the California bungalow for a touch under $2.8 million; it’s not much more than the $2.73 million she paid for the estate back in 2015.

Lena Dunham is leaving her 102-year-old Los Angeles bungalow behind.

The main two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence dates back to 1919., and features Greek Revival details like wide columned porches and a hipped roof, per the listing shared by Compass brokers Ali Jack, Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling. According to the current listing, a contingent offer has been accepted for the 102-year-old compound, but it’s still possible to put in a back-up offer.

The living room contains original details like a brick-framed fireplace and paned windows, as well as new custom Swedish wide plank floors.

The open kitchen features beadboard coved ceilings and built-ins, and is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, a center island and grey marble countertops.

The owner’s suite is fitted with a large walk-in closet, built-ins and access to the covered back porch area.

There’s a cozy porch outside. Courtesy Christopher Lee

Elsewhere on the property, there’s a detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse-slash-studio, with a lofted sleeping area upstairs and a kitchenette on the first floor. Outside, there’s a grassy backyard with a pool and lounging areas.

Dunham, who previously owned a Brooklyn apartment in Williamsburg before decamping to the West Village, isn’t the only famous face to have lived in this charming compound, as past owners include none other than Breakfast at Tiffany’s actor George Peppard.

