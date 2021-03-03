Lena Dunham Already Found a Buyer for Her 102-Year-Old Spaulding Square Compound

Dunham accepted an offer on the home mere days after listing it for sale.

There are charming built-ins in the kitchen.

The living room contains original details like the fireplace and paned windows.

It didn’t take long for Lena Dunham to find a buyer for her Los Angeles compound. The multi-hyphenate Golden Globe-winning actress, writer and director listed the historic Spaulding Square home for sale on February 22, and just three days later, accepted an offer on the 2,457-square-foot abode.

Dunham listed the California bungalow for a touch under $2.8 million; it’s not much more than the $2.73 million she paid for the estate back in 2015.

The main two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence dates back to 1919., and features Greek Revival details like wide columned porches and a hipped roof, per the listing shared by Compass brokers Ali Jack, Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling. According to the current listing, a contingent offer has been accepted for the 102-year-old compound, but it’s still possible to put in a back-up offer.

The living room contains original details like a brick-framed fireplace and paned windows, as well as new custom Swedish wide plank floors.

The open kitchen features beadboard coved ceilings and built-ins, and is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, a center island and grey marble countertops.

The owner’s suite is fitted with a large walk-in closet, built-ins and access to the covered back porch area.

Elsewhere on the property, there’s a detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse-slash-studio, with a lofted sleeping area upstairs and a kitchenette on the first floor. Outside, there’s a grassy backyard with a pool and lounging areas.

Dunham, who previously owned a Brooklyn apartment in Williamsburg before decamping to the West Village, isn’t the only famous face to have lived in this charming compound, as past owners include none other than Breakfast at Tiffany’s actor George Peppard.