  The Full List of 2021’s Oscar Nominees

With last night’s Grammys in the rearview we’re now in the homestretch for this year’s delayed and socially distanced awards season, and this morning, the Oscar nominees are finally here. Husband and wife Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are announced the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards at 5:19am, PDT today. We listed every category and their respective nominees below as the news came in.

In all, 70 women received a total of 76 nominations—a record for Hollywood’s most prestigious awards show. It is also the first year in the awards’ history that two women were nominated for directing, and Steven Yeun made history as the first Asian American nominated for best actor. This year’s show, which was delayed due to the pandemic, will air Sunday, April 26, on ABC.

Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Actor

Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Steven Yeun, Minari

Gary Oldman, Mank

Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Foreign Language Film

Another Round – Denmark

Better Days – Hong Kong

Collective – Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunisia

Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Documentary Short

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song For Latasha”

Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Live Action Short

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Animated Short

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Achievement in Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavic,” Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Sí (Seen),” The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Original Score

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Costume Design

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mank, Trish Summerville

Mulan, Bina Deigeler

Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Makeup and Hair Styling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Golden Years is Observer’s clear-eyed coverage of the awards horserace.