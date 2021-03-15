  The Full List of 2021’s Oscar Nominees

With last night’s Grammys in the rearview we’re now in the homestretch for this year’s delayed and socially distanced awards season, and this morning, the Oscar nominees are finally here. Husband and wife Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are announced the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards at 5:19am, PDT today. We listed every category and their respective nominees below as the news came in.
In all, 70 women received a total of 76 nominations—a record for Hollywood’s most prestigious awards show. It is also the first year in the awards’ history that two women were nominated for directing, and Steven Yeun made history as the first Asian American nominated for best actor. This year’s show, which was delayed due to the pandemic, will air Sunday, April 26, on ABC.
Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Actor
Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Steven Yeun, Minari
Gary Oldman, Mank
Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Foreign Language Film
Another Round – Denmark
Better Days – Hong Kong
Collective – Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunisia
Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina
Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Documentary Short
“Colette”
“A Concerto Is a Conversation”
“Do Not Split”
“Hunger Ward”
“A Love Song For Latasha”
Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Live Action Short
“Feeling Through”
“The Letter Room”
“The Present”
“Two Distant Strangers”
“White Eye”
Animated Short
“Burrow”
“Genius Loci”
“If Anything Happens I Love You”
“Opera”
“Yes-People”
Cinematography
Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Achievement in Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Original Song
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavic,” Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Sí (Seen),” The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Original Score
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Costume Design
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mank, Trish Summerville
Mulan, Bina Deigeler
Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Makeup and Hair Styling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
