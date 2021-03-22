Prince William and Prince Harry Both Hope Their Relationship With Heal With Time

It’s been over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California, and Prince William is really missing the close relationship he once shared with his younger brother. Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has grown more strained over the past few years, and it worsened after the Sussexes announced their plan to step back as senior royals.

The tension has only grown as of late, especially in the aftermath of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s big interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Prince Harry and Meghan revealed that there had been discussions about how dark their children’s skin would be, that they felt unprotected by the Palace and that their requests for help were all but ignored.

Prince Harry said that at the moment, his relationship with his brother is “space,” but that he hopes time heals all things. The Duke of Sussex also said that Prince William was “trapped,” and that the Duke of Cambridge “can’t leave that system, but I have.”

Prince William was left “reeling” after the interview, according to a new report in the Sunday Times, and his head “is all over the place.” Prince William doesn’t see himself as “trapped,” and instead, believes he has a “path set out for him and he’s completely accepting of his role.”

While Prince William was already unhappy with what the Sussexes said about him and the family, he was reportedly especially angry over Meghan speaking about a dispute with Kate Middleton, as he’s “very protective” of his wife.

The Duke of Cambridge made a rare public comment hitting back at the Sussexes’ racism allegations; when he was asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, he said, “We are very much not a racist family.” At the time, the brothers hadn’t yet been in contact since the interview, but they spoke for the first time that weekend. Their conversation was confirmed by the Sussexes’ pal Gayle King, who said on CBS This Morning that the Princes had spoken, but that the conversations “were not productive.”

Prince William was “less than thrilled” that his brother told King about their talk, and that their family drama was being publicized for the world to see.

Despite their disagreements, however, Prince William is still greatly missing his brother. “Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother,” an aide told the Sunday Times. “They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it forever.”

While Prince William is still upset by what happened, he’s optimistic about the future, and a friend told the U.K. Times that the Duke of Cambridge is “absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time.” It’s a similar sentiment to what Prince Harry shared with Oprah Winfrey, and hopefully, they make strides before their big reunion this summer, as the brothers are both expected to attend the unveiling of a statue in Princess Diana’s honor in July.