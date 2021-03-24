Puffy Mattress Review [2021 Update]

Does the word “puffy” make you dream of comfort? That’s the exact idea the manufacturers of these puffy mattresses had in mind. It’s natural for people to love comfortable, breathable, and puffy mattresses.

The Puffy Mattress Company was launched in 2017 and specialized in creating all-foam mattresses. The Puffy Mattress is one of the products they produce, but they create other products useful in bed as well.

This article reviews the Puffy Mattress, highlighting all you may want to know about it. We look at its different features, performance, price, and warranties and answer some of the frequently asked questions.

Read on!

Puffy Mattress Review: Brand Overview

The manufacturer of the Puffy Mattress aims to reach people looking for more comfortable sleep. The 10-inch flagship model is an all-foam mattress with two comfort layers, four inches thick, and a base for stability, which is six inches thick.

The polyester cover has little or no impact on the thickness of the mattress. Of the two layers, one is made of gel-infused memory foam, and the other, temperature-resistant polyfoam that acts as a point of transition.

Their other Puffy Mattress model is made up of a 6-inch polyfoam, fitted as high-density. This is the best choice when support is the central aspect of consideration. Puffy Mattresses are best suited for different people, so they are manufactured with these different needs considered.

We have compared the Puffy Mattress to other mattresses so that we can gauge its quality and performance.

Who Is Puffy Mattress For?

The Puffy Mattress is best suited for:

People who need little comfort material to sleep soundly. This category includes lightweight and medium-weight people who love sleeping on the side.

People whose normal sleeping position is on their back. The mattress provides the comfort and support needed when sleeping on the back.

People who love foam mattresses.

Who Is Puffy Mattress Not For?

These are the people who may not prefer the Puffy Mattress:

People who need more support from their mattress than Puffy Mattress can offer.

People who require extra support around the waist area.

People with larger bodies that love to sleep on the side. They will need a mattress that is thicker and stronger.

Firmness & Feel – Puffy Mattress

If you are considering getting a Puffy Mattress, you will probably want to know how firm it is. Other considerations like your weight, your sleeping position, and your preferences will determine whether you get the mattress or not.

Let’s look at how firm the mattress is:

Firmness

Compared to a standard firm mattress, we can classify the Puffy Mattress as slightly firm, maybe about 70%, while a standard mattress is 50%. The second layer of the mattress is much firmer than the top layer, even though you can feel the second layer when you sleep on it.

It’s important to note that your weight does not affect the mattress’ firmness.

Sleeping Position – Does It Matter?

Your sleeping position, in a way, affects how comfortable you’ll feel on the Puffy Mattress.

For example:

Back-sleeping – When you sleep on your back on a Puffy Mattress, it will offer you good balance and support as the hips comfortably sink in to accommodate your weight. The firm second layer ensures that the sinking doesn’t go too far, thus achieving balance. The rest of the body lies nicely on the upper part of the mattress as it takes the body’s shape and supports it.

Side-sleeping – The Puffy Mattress is the real deal for the not-so-heavy side sleepers. The mattress mimics the shape of the body and thus helps you relax. However, because of the irregular curves formed on the mattress as you lie on it, you may tend to feel some pressure around the shoulder and hip area. This pressure can result in some discomfort and thus disrupting your sleep.

Stomach-sleeping – The Puffy Mattress is not very good for stomach sleeping because the body’s center weight pulls in and denies enough support for the weight around the hips. If you use this mattress for stomach-sleeping, you’ll notice some pain in the lower back with time.

The Feel

Lying on the Puffy Mattress gives you a bouncy feel because of the soft foam top layer. When you try to bounce on it, it provides a responsive feel as it pushes you up and down.

The transition layer offers the needed support so that it does not sink too much and makes it easy for you to turn and change your sleeping position at night.

How Weight Plays A Factor

Average Weight (130 – 230 lbs)

People within this weight range enjoy a comfortable back sleeping experience. Their hips are not too heavy, so they sink moderately, and the mattress can handle the weight and provide the needed support.

Side sleeping within this weight range is also comfortable, considering that the body will get just enough pressure to fit best on the mattress. As the weight nears 230 lbs, you might begin to experience some pressure and have discomfort.

Stomach sleeping is not comfortable within this weight range, and so you might need a firmer mattress.

Heavy Weight (230+ lbs)

The heavier you are, the harder it would be to achieve comfort. However, back sleepers with a weight slightly above 230lbs should sleep comfortably. Mattresses with coils may work better for much heavier bodies.

Side sleeping on a Puffy Mattress for those of heavy weight is quite uncomfortable as you experience a lot of pressure at the shoulder area and around the hip area. A thicker mattress should be suitable to provide the necessary support.

Stomach-sleeping proves to be more uncomfortable as the weight will sink in and generate some back pain due to straining too much. If you are heavyweight and love stomach-sleeping, you may need a firmer mattress.

Light Weight (Below 130 lbs)

Light people will have a very comfortable time sleeping on their back and side. This is because the mattress will easily contour according to the body curves and adequately support the body.

Stomach sleeping may also be desirable for lightweight people because the sinking will not be much, and the mattress can provide sufficient support for the body.

Puffy Mattress Construction Review

The manufacturer ensures that the materials used are the best to create something that customers will love. They also look at customers’ needs and try to meet them.

Let’s look at each layer, the material used, and its effect on the quality and performance of the Puffy Mattress:

Cover

The outer cover of the mattress is made of 100% polyester, making it soft and breathable. It’s a thin layer that has an insignificant effect on the mattress’s quality and performance. The polyester is stain-resistant, meaning that you can easily clean it by hand washing or machine washing.

The cover can be removed by just unzipping it. This makes it a good option for people who love keeping a clean mattress and are concerned about a dirty mattress cover. Many of its competitors have a fixed cover that cannot be removed.

Comfort Layers

There are two layers: the cooling cloud and the climate comfort layer. The cooling cloud is made up of soft memory foam, which gives the mattress a bouncy feel. This layer can absorb too much heat while you are sleeping and making it uncomfortable.

To prevent this, the manufacturer infuses the memory foam with a cooling gel to reduce the trapped heat and keep the mattress cool.

The climate comfort layer transitions the top layer and the support layer. It’s firmer and helps you not to sink into the mattress abundantly. It also prevents over-heating of the mattress as the top layer traps your body heat.

Support Layer

The support layer is a standard base of about six inches for all Puffy Mattresses. Its function is to support the two top layers as well as provide a base for the mattress. Because of its higher density, it prevents sagging and too much sinking when someone sleeps on the mattress’ top layers. It also offers stability to the bed.

Mattress Height

The Puffy Mattress is 10-inches in height, where the first two layers are four inches, and the base is six inches. This height is considered average and great for mattresses.

Puffy’s Sizes & Price

At the time of this writing, the prices of the different Puffy Mattress sizes are as follows:

Twin size with dimensions 39″ x 75″ x 10″ costs $795

Twin XL size with dimension 39″ x 80″ x 10″ costs $895

Full size with dimensions 54″ x 75″ x 10″ costs $995

Queen size with dimensions 60” x 80” x 10” costs $1150

King size with dimensions 76″ x 80″ x 10″ costs $1350

California King Size with dimensions 72″ x 84″ x 10″ costs $1350

*There are other different sizes that are not recorded here, including the Royal Package.

Puffy Mattress – Features & Performance

This section will look at how the Puffy Mattress performs when used for different activities and in different conditions.

Sleeping Hot / Cold

Memory foam is known to trap body heat when you’re sleeping, therefore making it hot. The Puffy Mattress has a layer of memory foam that actively traps body heat. But its manufacturer has infused it with a cooling gel and covered it with a breathable cover to help release the excess heat.

The second layer is designed with the intent to regulate body temperature. When you sleep on a Puffy Mattress, you’ll notice some heat, but not too much to cause discomfort.

The amount of heat experienced varies from one person to another, depending on how warm the person sleeps. However, with the Puffy Mattress, you can enjoy temperature neutrality achieved by the mattress’ technology.

Motion Transfer

A great mattress should absorb motion so that it’ll be easier to turn around in your sleep. The Puffy Mattress has a small layer of memory foam which is known for its slow-moving characteristics. The memory foam absorbs motion well and allows for better sleep. It would be a good choice for couples looking to buy a mattress.

When using this mattress, you’ll feel very little movement, even when two of you are sleeping in bed. Even though sitting on the edge can cause a deep sink in the mattress, the motion is isolated enough not to disturb the other person sleeping.

Edge Support

How does the Puffy Mattress perform if you sit or lie at the edge? When you sit at the edge, you concentrate all your weight on a single spot, and so the mattress may collapse or sink too deep under you.

If you lie down at the edge, you distribute this weight along the edge, so there’s better support.

In recent re-designs, the Puffy Mattress manufacturers have significantly improved the support at the edge so that it doesn’t sink as much. If you are looking to buy a mattress with stronger edges and higher density, you can consider finding a suitable option from other mattresses available on the market.

Durability

The Puffy Mattress’ construction involves materials that are all-foam, making it durable. You can expect your Puffy Mattress to last for about five to seven years, all factors considered.

The company only began operations in 2017, meaning that we could not gather enough data on how long people have used it and how long it lasted.

Our estimation of five to seven years relies on the materials used to make it and our expectations in the long run. Since it’s just an estimation, you can expect the mattress to last longer or shorter than that.

The memory foam used in making the top layer is of a lower density (2.5 PCF) which can be why the mattress may not last as long. However, lightweight people using the mattress can enjoy using it for a longer time. Heavyweight sleepers may experience deterioration sooner.

Off-Gassing

Off-gassing is when the mattress lets out a strong chemical smell during unpacking. Most mattresses carry this smell, and you’re likely to have this experience with your Puffy Mattress. The solution is to keep your room very well ventilated, and the chemical smell will go away in about 48 hours.

The smell comes from the VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) used to manufacture foam. The off-gas is not harmful, so it shouldn’t be a cause for alarm.

Pressure Relief

The Puffy Mattress offers a great feeling when sleeping on it, especially for average weight side sleepers. The mattress takes the body formation and traces its contours so that each area can exert its force on the mattress differently.

This contouring is fantastic because it may help with spinal alignment and reduce fatigue that can affect productivity. The distributed weight will ensure that there are minimized pressure points for better sleeping.

However, the experience can be quite different for heavy sleepers who prefer sleeping on their backs or stomachs. Because of the soft layers of foam, the sinking might be too much for back and stomach sleeping positions, causing discomfort and backaches instead of offering comfort.

Noise

Thanks to its all-foam design, the Puffy Mattress makes no noise when you turn or change your sleeping position. The foam has a natural dampening system that takes away any noise the mattress may produce when climbing on the bed or changing positions at night.

The mattress also does not contain any added items like springs and coils, which can make noise when force is exerted on them. It’s a perfect option for people who are extra sensitive to noise, especially at night.

Sex

The Puffy Mattress is suitable for sex because of its bouncy, responsive, and balanced foam feel. It also makes moving around easy and has good support. Because of its bouncy nature, you may encounter minor difficulties changing positions, but it works just fine.

The mattress produces no noise, which is a big plus for this kind of activity. Its edges also offer the necessary support and increased traction for a great experience. These properties make it a good mattress option for couples.

Puffy Mattress Policies

Company policies are a critical aspect that should be considered when purchasing any item. For Puffy Mattress, the company has outlined several policies that its customers should be familiar with when buying their products.

Delivery Policy

If you plan to buy a Puffy Mattress, you should ensure that shipping is done in the area where you are.

The company offers the following delivery policy:

You are eligible for free shipping if you live in the US, except for those living in Alaska and Hawaii.

The deliveries are made through shipping companies like FedEx.

Warranty

The company offers a lifetime warranty for the Puffy Mattress. Therefore, you can peacefully enjoy your sleep as you are covered for life.

These are the conditions that a warranty covers:

The company will repair any mattress defect with the condition that the owner keeps the mattress.

The repair and replacement cover applies in two separate stages. The first one applies during the first ten years, where the company will replace any mattress with defects at no extra costs to the buyer.

If ten years have already passed, any defective mattress will be repaired or replaced depending on the defect’s extent. Customers have an option to order a replacement mattress at only half the cost of the product price using the Quick Sleep option.

Any costs incurred during the replacements or repairs are covered by the company. So, as the buyer, you do not incur any extra costs.

To qualify for any warranty services, you must ensure that you use the mattress on the correct bed-size and bed frame. If this condition is breached, the warranty is considered void.

The warranty covers any indentations and sagging on the mattress if they’re at least 1.5 inches deep. It also covers other inconsistencies on the top and physical flaws of the mattress. If there are other issues on the mattress, you should confirm with the company if such can be considered flaws.

You cannot file a warranty claim without the mattress’ order number. So after buying your mattress, keep the order number safe. Other requirements for filing a warranty request are the purchaser’s full name (first and last), a clear description of the defect (written), and a clear photograph or video showing the defect.

The warranty is only granted if you bought the product from the original website or an authorized retailer. If otherwise, the warranty will not work for you.

Sleep Trial

When you purchase your new mattress, the manufacturer attaches a 101-night sleep trial, which allows you to return the mattress within a period of 14 days if you don’t get better sleep on the mattress. The refund policy allows for a 100% refund if you return the mattress within the allocated 14 days.

Return Policy

As mentioned above, you can return your Puffy Mattress within 14 days for a full refund if you feel that it doesn’t fully meet your needs.

Comparison: Puffy Mattress Vs Other Mattresses

You want to get the best mattress on the market to suit your needs. This mattress should eventually help you achieve comfort and enjoy a sound sleep every night. We chose Purple Mattress and Casper Mattress as the major competitors for Puffy Mattress and used them in our review.

Puffy vs. Purple Original Mattress

The Puffy and the Purple Mattresses differ in the way they are constructed. The Puffy Mattress has a layer of memory foam placed on another layer, which acts as a transition point. The Purple Original Mattress uses a gel grid as a transition layer instead.

The difference in the layers gives a separate feel for both mattresses as the Puffy Mattress has a balanced feel, while the Purple Mattress feels more squishy. Both of them are supportive and offer good comfort for the sleeper.

There’s a difference in firmness, as the Puffy Mattress is much firmer than the Purple Mattress.

If you want a more breathable mattress, the Purple Mattress is your best option. It allows for proper air circulation and releases more heat giving you a much cooler sleep experience.

They are similar when it comes to price, a supporting base, and excellent customer service with friendly company policies.

Puffy vs. Casper Mattress

These two are similar in their construction and how they look on the outside, but they are a little different in other areas. Looking at them closely, you’ll notice that the Casper is a bit thicker than the Puffy Mattress by an inch.

The other significant difference between these two mattresses is in the type of foam used in the top layers. This defines the comfort, firmness, and feel of the mattress.

The Casper Mattress has an enhanced support arrangement because of its zoned-out system, while the Puffy Mattress does not have that feature.

The materials used to make the Casper Mattress make it feel bouncier than the Puffy Mattress. At the top of the Puffy Mattress, the memory foam layer is slow-moving and therefore not very bouncy compared to the Casper Mattress. The Casper has polyfoam at the top, which is more responsive and bouncier.

The Casper Mattress has different components like AirScape foam for better breathability, while the Puffy Mattress uses a gel infusion on its foam to enhance breathability.

Unlike the Puffy Mattress, which takes on the body’s shape, the Casper Mattress feels more uniform and even regardless of your sleeping position. Casper’s supportive structure provided better comfort to back and stomach sleepers and increased pressure relief for side-sleepers.

You may consider a Puffy Mattress if you are medium or lightweight. However, the Casper Mattress will be a great option for heavier people. Those who need support for their lumbar area can also consider choosing a Casper Mattress, as it offers more balance.

Overall Rating

The Puffy Mattress has enjoyed an excellent rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars. This is based on overall performance, but there are some of its aspects that have a higher rating.

Support: It has a rating of 3.0/5.0 stars.

Edge Support: It’s rated 3.5/5.0 stars.

Cooling: It’s rated 4.0/5.0 stars.

Motion Transfer: It’s rated 4.0/5.0 stars.

Durability: It’s rated 3.0/5.0 stars.

Trial Period: It’s rated 4.0/5.0 stars.

Warranty: It’s rated 5.0/5.0 stars.

The Puffy Mattress has also received reviews based on the different sleeping positions that people adopt and how the mattress responds. The ratings also include the different weight ranges of the people sleeping on it. Let’s look at the ratings.

For a lightweight person under 130 lbs, the Puffy Mattress has a rating of five stars on side-sleeping, four stars on back-sleeping, and three stars on stomach sleeping.

For medium-weight people between 130 lbs and 230 lbs, the Puffy Mattress has a rating of four stars on side-sleeping and three stars on both back-sleeping and stomach-sleeping.

For heavyweight people above 230 lbs, the Puffy Mattress has a rating of three stars on side-sleeping and two stars on both back-sleeping and stomach-sleeping.

The Puffy Mattress has been categorized as the best memory foam mattress. This means that many people have enjoyed using it, especially those who prefer soft mattresses.

FAQS About Puffy Mattresses

In this section, we answer the most common questions asked by prospective buyers.

They include:

Are Puffy Mattresses Good?

We know that the Puffy Mattresses are good, but they work differently for different types of people. It’s an excellent option for lightweight and average-weight people who enjoy sleeping on their side and back. Much heavier people should choose other options on the market that can offer comfort and support.

In this review article, we have compared the Puffy Mattress with other products on the market that may be a better choice depending on your needs. These two comparisons should not limit you as you can explore further to find a better option.

For example, the Puffy Lux is a good choice if you are a side sleeper who wants more comfort. Your choice is dependent on your needs and the preferences you have.

For How Long Will The Puffy Mattress Serve Me?

Considering the type of materials used to construct the top layers, the transition point, and the support base, we can estimate the durability to be five to seven years. Despite your weight or sleeping position, the mattress should be able to last you this long or more. If at one point you find out that the mattress is not very comfortable and causes you to experience back pains, you should consider changing it, whether it has crossed this time frame or not.

It’s important to note that this duration is just an estimate. The company has not been around long enough to determine an average lasting period. The estimate was made considering other factors such as the material used to make it, the users’ average size, and how often the mattress is used.

The company offers favorable return policies and warranties that can help you get the mattress replaced or repaired if there are inconsistencies or defects. The best option is to contact the company as soon as possible so that you can get the services fast and even enjoy some discounts. For example, any defects on the mattress within the first 10 years can be replaced with a new mattress at no extra cost.

Can A Puffy Mattress Be flipped?

No, you cannot flip a Puffy Mattress. This is because of its design, as it has a top side that is made up of two layers and a downside which forms the base.

If you flip it, the mattress will not perform as it is supposed to because the top layers will now act as the base, but they cannot provide the support required.

Is A Box Spring Necessary When Using A Puffy Mattress?

A box spring is unnecessary because the puffy mattress has a firm base and can just be placed on the foundation. A box spring is best suited for mattresses that make use of coils and springs in their construction.

Conclusion: Should You Buy A Puffy Mattress?

The Puffy Mattresses Company offers its services online only. Therefore, if you want to buy a Puffy Mattress, you can visit their official website and enjoy their discounts. You’ll also get a chance to read reviews from real people who have used the product already and make an informed decision on whether to buy the mattress or not.

You can also buy from an authorized distributor around your area, but make sure you keep your order number intact if you need any warranty services. Ensure that you verify the seller’s credibility so that you can enjoy other services like repair and replacement offered by the manufacturer.

