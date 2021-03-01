Reformation Just Launched Its First Stylish and Sustainable Activewear Collection











Sustainable cool girl fashion brand Reformation has long been beloved for its effortless floral frocks, eco-friendly denim and endless array of crop tops. Now, the brand is expanding its horizons with a brand-new category, and it’s very fitting for the moment. For the first time ever, Reformation is launching activewear, so you can look as stylish (and sustainable) as ever during your next workout…or for those days you’re considering potentially signing up for that Pilates class.

The 11-piece Ref Active collection comes in two different fabrications; there’s the EcoMove, which is great for more high-impact workouts, and then the EcoStretch, which is better for a low-impact class or just for lounging around, because this is 2021 and we’re still into the never-ending athleisure movement.

The collection, which comes in sizes from 0 to 3X and ranges in price from $48 to $118, includes items like a racerback sports bra and a square-neck top, as well as a very chic full jumpsuit with spaghetti straps, a low back and a slight v-neck. There’s also a simple leotard, and high-waisted leggings, all of which will come in an array of dreamy colorways including tan, forest green, pale pink, black, mint green and periwinkle.

Ref Active is also more sustainable than many athleisure options. “We’re excited to provide our customers with a better activewear option that’s trend-forward and more sustainable,” Kathleen Talbot, Reformation’s Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of Operations, told Observer. “The collection is made with REPREVE, a fabric that uses 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and is 100 percent traceable from start to finish. REPREVE also allows customers to see the number of bottles recycled and the savings in greenhouse gas emissions, water, and energy for each style, so they can make informed choices when it comes to fashion.”

A few of the new Ref Active styles are now available to shop on Reformation’s website, but there will be additional looks dropping over the next few weeks, including bike shorts and crop tops. They’re all athleisure staples, but with Reformation’s signature flirty twist. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a sneak peek at all the new Ref Active athleisure you’re going to want to add to your workout wardrobe.