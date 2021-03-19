Rihanna Bought a Sleek Beverly Hills Mansion for $13.75 Million

Rihanna just added a sleek new mansion to her home portfolio. The singer and Fenty mogul purchased a sprawling five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Beverly Hills compound, doling out $13.75 million for the 0.5-acre property.

The Grammy-winner bought the 7,628-square-foot estate in an off-market deal, as first reported by Variety.

There are French oak hardwood floors throughout the home, with floor-to-ceiling glass sliders and bronze hardware accents.

The formal living room features a fireplace encased in floor-to-ceiling marble, with glass doors that open out to the central courtyard. A separate lounge room contains a full wet bar and diamond-shaped built-in bookshelves, as well as another fireplace.

The lavish kitchen is equipped with two white marble islands, counter seating, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. It’s adjacent to a breakfast area with a built-in black leather banquette.

The owner’s suite is fitted with a massive walk-in closet with built-in storage, as well as a truly decadent marble-bedecked bathroom with a freestanding tub and glass-enclosed shower, which leads to a private outdoor sitting area.

There’s also a full home gym on the second floor, with a wall of windows that look out at the courtyard, which in turn is configured with a pool, spa, fire pit and plenty of lounging and entertaining spaces.

Rihanna has amassed quite the collection of California homes over the years; she owns a six-bedroom Hollywood Hills estate, which she has used as a rental property, as well as a sleek penthouse at The Century, which she was using as her primary Los Angeles residence. Perhaps now that she’s scooped up this new Beverly Hills mansion, she’ll make it her main home.