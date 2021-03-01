SpaceX’s Big Rival Is Going Public Via SPAC, Using Cash to Build a Bigger Rocket

Until now, the private space sector has largely stayed private, for obvious reasons.

“The majority of folks running space companies are billionaires,” satellite launch leader Rocket Lab’s CEO Peter Beck recently told Observer. “If you have access to those kinds of capital, it kind of negates the necessity to raise money on the public markets.”

That’s about to change, as Beck, the self-proclaimed “only non-billionaire” in the space sector who’d said he had no interest in an IPO, decides to take his company public. Via SPAC, of course.

Rocket Lab announced Monday that it has agreed to merge with the special-purpose acquisition firm Vector Acquisition in a deal valuing the space startup at $4.1 billion. Upon the deal’s closure, expected in the second quarter, Rocket Lab will list on Nasdaq under the ticker “RKLB.”

As part of the merger, Rocket Lab will receive about $750 million in fresh capital, including $320 million from Vector Acquisition and $470 million in PIPE (private investment in public equity) funding from Vector Capital, BlackRock, Neuberger Berman and other institutional investors at $10 per share. Vector CEO Alex Slusky will join the merged company’s board, and Beck will remain as CEO.