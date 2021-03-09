Rothy’s Launches Two New Stylish and Sustainable Accessories Just in Time for Spring

Rothy's is launching a brand-new collection for March, and it includes two new accessories silhouettes. Scroll through to get a peek at the stylish and sustainable pieces.
The Continental Wallet is one of the new styles.
It comes in plenty of new colors.
Including this camo.
A peek inside the Continental Wallet.
Rothy's is also launching the Belt Bag.
It can be worn in four different ways.
The other bags are also now avail in new hues.
And, of course, plenty of spring-y new shoe colorways.
The "Tuxedo" print is one of our favorites.
Very into this Mary Jane.
And this loafer.
New slip-in sneakers, too.
The classic Point.
Meghan Markle is a fan of the brand's comfy flats.
Ever since Rothy’s launched in 2016, the sustainable brand has built up a dedicated following thanks to its comfortable, sustainable and stylish shoes, which are made of recycled water bottles and also happen to be machine washable. Over the past few years, the Meghan Markle-approved eco-friendly brand has expanded its horizons beyond its first (still beloved) flat, with new silhouettes like a preppy Mary Jane, practical sneaker and square-toed shoe. Rothy’s also branched into other accessories, including duffles, totes, clutches and bucket bags.

Now, the celeb-adored brand, which counts Emma Roberts, Lily Collins and Katie Holmes as fans, is releasing its March collection, with two brand-new accessories launches, as well as its fan-favorite shoe and bag styles in new colorways that are perfect for spring.

The brand just launched a new wallet.

We’re already very into Rothy’s new Belt Bag ($165), which is a true multi-use accessory. Seriously, it can be worn as a crossbody, over the shoulder or around the waist like a grown-up fanny pack. It comes in four shades; khaki camo, midnight camo, indigo sky or biscotti brown.

“The Belt Bag is not only trend-relevant, but extremely useful; it allows the wearer to take part in day-to-day life while keeping key essentials like phones, hand sanitizer and masks easily accessible,” Sun Lee, Rothy’s Vice President of Design, told Observer. “The Belt Bag was inspired by the intersection of style and versatility.”

Then there’s the new Continental Wallet ($145), which looks like the brand’s knitted shoes but in zip-around wallet form, with chic gold detailing.

All of these, please.

“Knit from Rothy’s signature blend of rPET and marine-bound ocean plastic, both new bags are soft, durable, and machine washable,” Lee opined.

Rothy’s is also introducing plenty of playful new shoe prints that arrive just in time for spring, because we’re *finally* stowing away our snow boots until next year. The Loafer is now available in a navy and beige print with coral details, while the Square is now offered in navy, deep red and beige with a black toe, all with a geometric stripe down the heel. Our personal favorite is the latest hue for the Mary Jane; it’s a beige-and-black geometric print called “Tuxedo,” complete with a patterned bow.

The “Tuxedo” prints are so good.

The new Rothy’s collection is now shoppable on the brand’s website. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a sneak peek at the eco-friendly brand’s latest launch.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Meghan Markle, Fashion, shopping, Katie Holmes, shoes, Emma Roberts, sustainable fashion

