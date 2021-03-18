Snow Teeth Whitening Review 2021: Read Before Buying

Stained teeth can be pretty embarrassing and can deter you from smiling or laughing, no matter how funny the story is. Teeth discoloration can be caused by improper hygiene, trauma, age, prescription medication, coffee, wine, and tobacco, among many other reasons.

Most dental products aim to whiten teeth and promote regular hygiene by eliminating oral diseases like periodontitis, plaque, and gum infections. The teeth whitening process may be lengthy and expensive. Also, it may not be safe for people with sensitive teeth, bridges, caps, and braces.

Many companies have embarked on producing home teeth whitening kits to reduce cost and save time, but not all kits can guarantee positive results. Some kits are complicated to use and may cause more harm than good in the long run.

We will be reviewing the Snow Teeth Whitening system for today.

About Snow Teeth Whitening

Snow Teeth Whitening is a patent-pending, carefully formulated whitening system. It is designed to help you whiten your teeth in the comfort of your home.

Snow has heavily invested time and resources to carefully formulate a chemical-free tooth whitening product that works all the time. They aim to ensure that you do not need to visit a dentist, or break the bank, for your teeth to be whitened.

Snow Teeth Whitening used their well-researched formula to create a tooth whitening product that will give you professional results in minutes, and save you cash and regular trips to the dentist.

How Does The Snow Teeth Whitening System Work?

Using Snow Teeth Whitening is a straightforward process. The company recommends brushing your teeth first to ensure they are clean and debris-free.

Apply the whitening serum on your teeth from top to bottom using the applicator pen. Be careful to avoid touching your lips, gums, and tongue.

Place the mouthpiece over your teeth and plug it into your smartphone. If you’re using the cordless kit, you don’t have to plug it anywhere. Relax and leave the kit to do its whitening job as you do other things or watch a movie.

Remove the mouthpiece after nine minutes and rinse your mouth with clean water . Clean the mouthpiece, dry it and store it for the next use.

If you are using a Snow Teeth Whitening Kit for the first time, you can leave the mouthpiece in for longer to take care of the stubborn stains. Typically, one whitening session is enough per day, but you can start with two sessions daily for the resistant strains.

Snow Overview: At Home Teeth Whitening Product

Many people with teeth discoloration and stains find it difficult to smile, which significantly affects their social life. Some have resorted to buying whitening products and kits, which do not always work. In fact, some self-whitening kits worsen the effects of sensitive teeth and cause pain. Some products may not be safe to use on braces, veneers, caps, or crowns.

Most tooth discolorations and stains need to be professionally removed by a dentist, and not all can afford to seek one’s services. Snow Teeth Whitening stepped in and closed that gap. You can now get a safe, affordable, and comfortable way of whitening teeth at home.

Snow Teeth Whitening is an all-in-one kit designed to help you get rid of stains and discoloration in the comfort of your home. The product is Californian-made, chemical-free, and safe to use on all types of teeth.

Snow Teeth Whitening was formulated by leading American dentists and engineers, and the kit gives you guaranteed whiter teeth and a brighter smile. You can now wear your smile confidently as you enter that meeting or express your ideas through a presentation.

The Snow Teeth Whitening kit’s cleaning process is entirely painless, fast, and safe to use on all types of teeth. You can use the product over braces, caps, bridges, veneers, and crowns. In just a matter of minutes, your teeth will be whiter and more appealing than ever before.

Pros

The whitening process is pain-free.

The product is free from harsh chemicals.

The product has not been tested on animals.

It’s safe to use on sensitive teeth.

Comfortable to use over braces, caps, bridges, or crowns.

Guaranteed results over time.

The company offers free and fast shipping for this product.

Easy to use.

It saves time and is cost-effective.

It comes with a money-back guarantee.

It comes with a detailed user manual in addition to the many available videos online.

The kit has a five-year warranty.

Cons

The product is a bit pricey compared to other teeth whitening products on the market.

You’ll have to use the product longer to get lasting results.

It takes a long time to ship for both local and international orders.

Snow Product Reviews:

Snow Teeth Whitening System

A clean mouth and white teeth are essential, so is a healthy smile. Sometimes we underestimate the power of a smile, which helps improve our mood and self-esteem.

We look more beautiful when we smile than when we don’t. A person who smiles more often is deemed to be more productive and is likely to influence others with their smile.

Stubborn stains and teeth discoloration may not be easy to remove by following the standard oral hygiene routines. In fact, teeth stains and discoloration need to be removed professionally by a dentist.

With all this knowledge about whitening services, we are only left with one question: Are professional teeth whitening services affordable?

Many people might not be able to afford professional teeth whitening and may opt to use the available home teeth whitening kits instead. However, not all kits work correctly. These kits may also cause injuries and worsen the situation with sensitive teeth.

The Snow company has stepped in to bridge this gap by formulating an all-in-one tooth whitening kit that is safe, easy to use, affordable, and gives guaranteed results. Their product is designed to help people who want a professional touch of whiteness and may not be able to afford a dentist.

Snow Teeth Whitening system is an all-in-one kit that is elegantly packed in a protective sleeve.

The package should contain:

One LED mouthpiece

One charging cord

Three standard whitening wands

One extra strength whitening wand

A user manual

A shade guide

The best American dentists and engineers made the Snow Teeth Whitening system using a well-researched formula to ensure that it works all the time.

The team spent several years and millions of dollars developing a tooth whitening system that is easy to use and saves time and resources.

The mouthpiece cord has four power supply options — USB plug, Micro SD plug, and Apple and Android phone charging. Instructions on how to plug in are provided in the user manual that comes with the kit.

The cord is of moderate length to ensure that you can easily use your smartphone while you are whitening your teeth. This feature makes the mouthpiece easy to use and move around.

The standard use wand contains 6-10% whitening serum which is ideal for getting rid of the usual coffee or wine stains on teeth. The extra strength wand includes a concentration of 12-18% whitening serum to clear stubborn and resistant stains and discolorations for a sparkling smile.

The Snow Teeth Whitening kit will take care of any stains on your teeth without having to endure pain or visit the dentist. Of course, this comes with a reduced cost, more comfort, and great convenience.

The wand contains hydrogen peroxide, carbamide peroxide, glycol, aqua, sodium bicarbonate, potassium citrate, and peppermint oil.

The Snow Teeth Whitening kit is vegan, gluten-free, chemical-free, and safe to use on all kinds of teeth. You don’t have to worry about sensitive teeth because the product has you covered. If you are allergic to gluten or are vegan, you are also covered.

This kit is safe to use over veneers, braces, crowns, and caps, and it will only take you a few minutes to gain back your smile and confidence.

You can keep track of your teeth whitening progress using the shade guide. The guide will help you measure the whitening process results and motivate you to continue until you achieve your desired results.

Snow Wireless Teeth Whitening System

If you love to travel, and are looking for a convenient way to whiten your teeth, the Snow Wireless Teeth Whitening system is the real deal. This system is cordless and less bulky compared to its standard counterpart.

The All-New Wireless Teeth Whitening system comes with features such as:

Waterproof

Wireless nature

Self-sanitizing

Dual LED light

The wireless system is entirely new and was launched in January 2021, which makes it even better. The Snow Wireless Teeth Whitening system is easy to use and is guaranteed to give you professional teeth whitening in a matter of minutes!

This system is portable, which comes in handy for those who often travel for business or leisure. You can now whiten your teeth anywhere, either at home or in the office, using the Snow Wireless Teeth whitening system.

The Snow Wireless Teeth Whitening system will be shipped to your doorstep free of charge and has a five-year guarantee. The product combines LED technology with an advanced whitening formula to give you professional results at your convenience.

To add even more value, the wireless system is entirely free of harsh chemicals, is vegan, and gluten-free. You can use it over bridges, braces, caps, veneers, or crowns, and it does not increase sensitivity for people with sensitive teeth.

Our mouths are very sensitive, and any foreign objects may cause oral bacterial infections. With a wireless Snow system, this should be the least of your worries.

The system has an automatic UV light that sanitizes when stored or when charging. Its waterproof nature also limits the number of bacterial pathogens that can attach to it and cause infections.

You can easily complete other household chores while whitening your teeth because this smart system is cordless. This system is dual LED light enabled where the red light maintains healthy gums while the blue light whitens the teeth. With this kind of technology, you are ensured to attain healthier gums and a brighter smile.

The Snow Wireless Whitening system is Bluetooth enabled and water -resistant. You can safely use it in the shower to save time.

Snow Extra Strength Teeth Whitening Serum

Your tooth brushing routine doesn’t have to be dull anymore once you add Snow Teeth Whitening Serum into the mix. This serum was formulated specifically to whiten teeth after you finish brushing.

You can make your teeth whitening sessions memorable with this powerful serum from Snow. The serum has a unique formula that helps clean stains from coffee, soda, tea, wine, and smoking.

Snow Teeth Whitening serum is gluten-free, making it a safe way of cleaning and whitening your teeth. The serum was carefully formulated in California using a proprietary formula that helps whiten teeth sensitive teeth instantly.

You can now clean and whiten your teeth in the morning and night using the serum, along with the full Snow whitening kit for maximum results.

Do Snow Teeth Whitening Products Work?

There are many ways to identify if a product works, and social proof is one of them.

Customers who have used the Snow Teeth Whitening system leave comments on the company’s website, which are available for others to check before trying the product.

Snow has posted before and after photos that they have received from customers, and from what we can see, the results are quite impressive.

97% of Snow Teeth Whitening customers have shown satisfaction with the product so far.

The product has received over 4,000 five-star reviews from real customers on its website, demonstrating that the product works. From these reviews, it appears people with sensitive teeth have successfully used this product with no issues.

Some customers have noticed whiter teeth using Snow Teeth Whitening systems as early as two days into applying it. The product has received nearly 2000 global ratings on Amazon, with 67% of these reviews being five-star, and 14% being four-star ratings.

Celebrities have used and endorsed Snow Teeth Whitening systems such as Floyd Mayweather, Rob Gronkowski, Chuck Lidell, Carl MacDonald, Danielle MacDonald, and many others.

Many YouTube videos have positively reviewed Snow Teeth Whitening systems using concrete evidence. You can watch these videos by following the company’s links before you decide to make a purchase.

The fact that the company gives a 100% money-back guarantee within the first 30 days is an indication that they are confident in their product.

Snow Teeth Whitening System Promotions & Discounts

Snow is currently offering a 25% discount on the all-in-one home whitening kit. Their company also provides free shipping for this product to customers in the USA, and affordable shipping to more than 180 countries globally.

If you are not financially able to make a purchase, you don’t have to worry. Snow offers an after-pay service. You can pay for the product immediately, or pay in four interest-free installments with the after-pay service.

They also offer a 100% money-back guarantee if you don’t like their product within the first 30 days of purchase.

FAQs About Snow Teeth Whitening Kit

Where To Buy A Snow Teeth Whitening Kit?

You can buy Snow Teeth Whitening systems directly from their website.

Many platforms claim to sell genuine items, but buying the product directly from the company’s website ensures that you get precisely what you are looking for.

Snow has a simple and straightforward website, and you can complete your order in minutes. Your order will then be shipped to your doorstep free of charge. You can also get the product from Amazon, a trusted source.

What’s Their Shipping Policy

Snow wants you to whiten your teeth in the comfort of your home by offering free shipping on orders of more than $90 within the USA. A small shipping fee applies to all international orders. Shipping takes three to six business days within the USA, and up to 14 days for international shipping.

Process and handling take up to two business days, and afterward, the order is shipped.

If you choose USPS priority, you will get your order within three days. Your order will be shipped within five days for USPS first class, while USPS three-day shipping will take approximately 72 hours to reach you.

Their Return Policy

Although the Snow Teeth Whitening system is chemical-free and beneficial, it may not be for everyone. If you are not satisfied with the product, the company offers a money-back guarantee within 30 days of purchase.

Start by visiting their online return center and print the shipping label. Drop the label with the courier company stated on the label for shipping. When the company receives your returned product, they will contact you once your refund has been processed, which should take no more than nine business days.

If you wish to exchange a product for any reason, start by visiting their online return center to print the shipping label. Drop the item you want to be exchanged with the courier company for shipping. Once the company receives the item for an exchange, they will change the product and ship it back to you.

Should the company receive the commodity you wish to be exchanged, but the other product has run out, they will immediately process a refund so that you can make a new order when the product is back on the market.

Returns made within 45 days of purchase are refunded to the original mode of payment, while returns made after are reimbursed through the store credit in redeemable gift cards. For both returns, the initial shipping fee is not refundable.

All items with a 40% discount are not eligible for refund and are deemed as final sales. All returns are charged a 15% stocking fee, and the customer pays for the return label for items returned after 45 days.

How to Contact Snow Teeth Whitening Company

In case of any questions regarding Snow Teeth Whitening systems, or if you want to place an order, you can contact the company directly through their user-friendly website.

If you want to speak to one of their agents, you can click on the “get help” button available on their website. An agent is always available to answer all your questions.

Customers within the USA can make direct calls to 1(888)991-2796 or contact them through email at support@trysnow.com.

Customers in Canada can also call directly through 1-778-801-3531 or use the above email. For international customers, they can only contact the company through the email provided.

