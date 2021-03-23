Solid & Striped Just Launched Its First Resort-Inspired Activewear Collection

Head straight from your workout to the beach with Solid & Striped's chic new activewear collection. Scroll through for a sneak peek at the stylish pieces.











Since its launch in 2012, Solid & Striped has expanded from its initial line of men’s swimwear into a celeb-approved lifestyle brand for all your beach-y needs. Solid & Striped’s dedicated fanbase flocks to the brand for all their beach-related needs, whether it’s a chic bikini, simple one-piece, classic pair of swim trunks or fashionable resort looks. Oh, and all things sunscreen, too.

The stylish swimwear brand also recently made its first foray into activewear via a recent (and very popular) collection with Bandier, and now, Solid & Striped is finally launching its first-ever standalone activewear collection. The debut Solid & Striped Sport collection is composed of 12 chic pieces, including leggings, bike shorts and sports bras, in dreamy colorways like royal blue, pale rose and hot pink, as well as white and black with bright accents, which happen to be perfect for spring.

“While our brand is best known for timeless swimwear, Solid & Striped continues to expand into new categories, which has helped us evolve into a market-leading vacation and leisure lifestyle brand,” Solid & Striped CEO Sarah Landman told Observer. “We always knew activewear was a natural extension for us and have been working on the launch of this collection for nearly two years. We’re thrilled to finally introduce our first Solid & Striped Sport collection and create an even more robust assortment that spans workouts, swim, leisure and resort style.”

The activewear aesthetic is similar to what you’ve come to know and love from Solid & Striped, as the brand purposely designed the collection to complement their preexisting resort wear and swimwear. The brand plans to continue creating activewear that aligns with their other pieces, so that shoppers can mix and match for a consistent style whether they’re heading to a workout, spending the day at the beach or just living their best perma-vacation life.

The collection, which comes in sizes XXS to XXL, ranges in price from $78 to $128, and is now available to shop on Solid & Striped’s website. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a peek at our favorite activewear pieces.