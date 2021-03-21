Strongest CBD Oil in 2021: Best High-potency CBD Oils with Extra Strength

CBD oils come in different potency options and dosages — just like any other health supplement out there.

You can find CBD products in strengths ranging from 100 mg to 5000 mg. Why is there such a large discrepancy in the dosages?

Everybody reacts slightly differently to cannabinoids. Some people like to microdose CBD to enhance focus and productivity; others take regular doses for stress, anxiety, and mild sleep problems; but there’s also a large group of people who take CBD to alleviate a wide range of symptoms, some of which may call for a high-potency CBD oil.

Since CBD has a well established safety profile, with doses as high as 1,500 mg daily well-tolerated by humans. Considering CBD’s therapeutic potential, it’s no wonder why some users are seeking CBD oils with the highest quality to buy. High-strength oils also provide longer-lasting supplies, proving more affordable than lower potencies in the long run.

After a surge of emails we’ve been receiving for the past few weeks, we have put together the list of the strongest CBD oils in 2021. This article will also help you understand the importance of potency in CBD products as well as the pros and cons of taking large doses in your daily routine.

Strongest, Most Potent CBD Oils in 2021: Our Top 5 Product Choices

Although it’s not the only feature you should pay attention to when buying CBD oil, its strength is one of the driving factors for determining the type of its effects. The strength of your CBD oil is affected by several factors, including:

Hemp farming methods – hemp is a dynamic bioaccumulator; in plain English, it absorbs every substance from its environment, so it’s important that the plants come from local, organic farms, where growers cultivate them in a clean soil and without herbicides, pesticides, or growth boosters. Organically grown hemp draws more nutrients from the soil, resulting in high-CBD flowers.

Extraction technology – reputable companies use CO2 for extraction. Pressurized CO2 possesses both gas and liquid properties, which makes it an efficient solvent. CO2 is able to pull the beneficial compounds from hemp without using additional heat or aggressive solvents. This, in turn, translates into high purity and consistent potency throughout the batches.

Cannabinoid spectrum – CBD is available in three basic spectra: full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate. Full-spectrum CBD is the desired option among the majority of users. That’s because whole-plant extracts are known to produce synergistic effects between cannabinoids and terpenes — contributing to more potent effects. If you don’t want to take any THC in your CBD oil, consider the broad-spectrum version, which offers all then non-psychoactive cannabinoids and terpenes, but without traces of THC. CBD isolate is a good option if you’re allergic to other hemp compounds; however, taking pure CBD requires higher doses due to the lack of the whole-plant synergy.

Third-party testing – a trustworthy manufacturer should provide Certificates of Analysis (CoA) for its products. These certificates come from third-party laboratories, which analyzes the product’s sample in terms of its potency and the presence of contaminants. Some companies claim they sell the strongest CBD oils, while in fact, their products contain far less CBD than promised. For this reason, you should always ask for third-party lab reports; it’s the only way to ensure that the product comes from a legitimate source.

Below we present our ranking of the top 5 strongest CBD oils in 2021.

1. Overall Winner: Royal CBD (2500 mg full-spectrum CBD oil)

Pros:

Organically grown hemp

Supercritical CO2 extraction

Full-spectrum CBD

83.3 mg of CBD per mL

Infused into premium MCT oil

Certificates of Analysis available on request

Broad product selection

Cons:

Not available locally (yet)

No flavored options for this potency

Why Royal CBD is the Strongest CBD Oil to Buy in 2021

Royal CBD is a premium California-based brand that uses a unique blend of high-CBD strains grown by farmers in Colorado. Using state-of-the-art supercritical CO2 extraction, the company makes pure and potent CBD oils, with strengths reaching a massive 2500 mg.

The 2500 mg CBD oil is the strongest product in Royal CBD’s collection, providing 83.3 mg of CBD in every milliliter. This is a full-spectrum extract, so you can experience the aforementioned synergy from all the cannabinoids and terpenes. The trace amounts of THC are kept below 0.3%, so the oil won’t get you high, nor should it show up on a drug test if you take normal doses.

Royal CBD uses premium-grade MCT oil to enhance the bioavailability of CBD oil. CBD is fat-soluble, so the suspension in MCT oil helps you get the most out of a single serving. Even if you don’t use high doses in your daily routine, the strongest CBD oil in Royal CBD’s lineup will last you for months.

The entire Royal CBD collection — including its oils, softgels, gummies, topicals, and vape pens — are rigorously tested in a certified laboratory for their cannabinoid profiles, strength, and safety. The brand also offers a 30-day money back guarantee for those who would like to try out its products in a risk-free way.

2. Best Organic Product: Gold Bee (1200 mg full-spectrum CBD oil)

Pros:

Organic, US-grown hemp

Supercritical CO2 extraction

Full-spectrum CBD

1200 mg of CBD per bottle (40 mg/mL)

Sweetened with organic honey

Third-party tested for quality

Cons:

Only one strength available

Some of their products sell out fast (which is good, on the other hand)

What you need to know about Gold Bee’s strongest organic CBD oil:

Another great brand from California, Gold Bee offers unique product formulas in three traditional forms (oils, capsules, and gummies) and one novel product — CBD-infused honey sticks. The CBD oil sold by Gold Bee consists of 100% organic ingredients and offers the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. At 40 mg of CBD in each milliliter, this oil is suited for both beginners and experienced users alike. Compared with other brands that offer similar potencies, this one is exceptionally strong, making a little go a long way.

Similar to Royal CBD, Gold Bee also uses MCT oil to suspend their CBD extracts in. On top of higher bioavailability, this CBD oil has a neutral taste for a full-spectrum product. If you prefer flavored CBD oils, consider purchasing the Kiwi version. The brand uses organic honey from Brazilian rainforests as a sweetener. In our opinion, Gold Bee provides the best experience for flavor chasers looking for the strongest CBD oil to buy in 2021.

Not a fan of CBD oil? Gold Bee also offers high-potency CBD softgels, CBD gummies, and delicious honey sticks for on-the-go users.

3. Runner-up: CBD Pure (1000 mg full-spectrum CBD oil)

Pros:

Organic hemp

CO2 extraction

Full-spectrum CBD

Third-party tested for quality

90-day money back guarantee

Cons:

Not the most potent CBD oil out there (33.3 mg/mL)

What you need to know about CBD Pure’s strongest CBD oil:

CBD Pure is one of the pioneer companies on the American market. The company specializes in full-spectrum CBD extracts available in oils, softgel capsules, and cream. Last year, the guys at CBD pure released the strongest CBD oil in their lineup, which provides 1000 mg of whole-plant CBD. The bottle carries 33 mg of CBD in each milliliter, and although it isn’t the most potent CBD product in this ranking, it works effectively at low doses, especially when it comes to regular supplementation and problems with stress.

These are hands down the strongest CBD oils in their potency range. CBD Pure has an appealing satisfaction guarantee program, allowing customers to return the product within 90 days for a full refund if they are not satisfied with the results. It’s sound evidence of the company’s confidence in the quality of its extracts.

4. NuLeaf Naturals (1800 mg full-spectrum CBD oil)

Pros:

Organic hemp

Supercritical CO2 extraction

Full-spectrum CBD

Available in 5 bottle sizes

Very strong: up to 60 mg of CBD per mL

Cons:

Only available in one strength

About Nuleaf Naturals’ strongest CBD oil:

NuLeaf Naturals is a brand that likes to keep things simple. So far, the company offers only two types of CBD products: full-spectrum CBD oil for humans and pets. Despite the narrow product range, the quality of both CBD oils is top-shelf, so we understand why NuLeaf doesn’t want to bring more CBD formats into their selection.

The hemp used for extraction comes from non-GMO plants grown in Colorado. The CBD oil contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes in a single dose of 60 mg per mL. The oil is available in 5 different sizes, but the potency remains the same regardless of the bottle’s size. If you already know your dosage range, you can get yourself a few month’s worth of supply and enjoy high-quality CBD at affordable prices.

5. CBDistillery (1000 mg full-spectrum CBD oil)

Pros:

Non-GMO, Colorado-grown hemp

Supercritical CO2 extraction

33 mg of CBD per serving

Third-party tested for potency and purity

The most affordable CBD oil on this list

Cons:

Not organic

About CBDistillery’s strongest CBD oil:

CBDistillery is another pioneer brand in the US. The company’s mission is to provide research, education, and high-quality CBD products affordable for every budget. The company’s full-spectrum CBD oil carries 33 mg of full-spectrum CBD in every milliliter, containing 1000 mg of total CBD. It’s a great option for people who are looking to try the effects of CBD oil without spending an arm and a leg.

The only concern we have about CBDistillery’s products is that they come from non-organic hemp, which is why we’ve placed them at the bottom of our ranking. But other than that, you won’t find better CBD oil in this price range.

How to Calculate the Potency (Strength) of Your CBD Oil?

There are several figures that can help you determine which one of the compared CBD oils is the strongest.

To begin with, take a look at the total concentration of CBD in your product. This figure is expressed in milligrams and refers to the amount of CBD you’re getting in the bottle.

Then, check the number of milligrams of CBD provided by a single serving of the oil. High-quality CBD oils should have their ingredients and dosage instructions clearly listed at the back of the bottle so that you know how much CBD you’re taking at once, and how much you need to take to improve your symptoms or boost wellness.

If your bottle says “33 mg of CBD,” this probably refers to the potency of a single dose of your CBD oil. This figure will always be smaller than the potency of your entire product, so don’t get discouraged at first glance.

There’s an easy way to calculate how much CBD is in each serving of your oil.

Lett’s say your bottle has 1200 mg of total CBD, with 30 servings per bottle. The process calls for some simple math; all you need to do is divide the total amount of CBD by the number of servings, and you’ll get an estimated serving size.

Example: 1200 mg / 30 mL = 40 mg/mL

This is the amount of CBD per serving in the Gold Bee 1200 mg full-spectrum CBD oil. As a comparison, the strongest CBD oil in our ranking (from Royal CBD) contains 2500 mg of total CBD, translating into 83.3 mg of CBD per bottle.

So, if your recommended daily dose is 20 mg of CBD daily, one milliliter of Gold Bee’s CBD oil provides two daily servings. With Royal CBD oil, you’re getting four times as much as you need per day.

The most important thing when doing your research on the strongest CBD oils is to always pay attention to the product’s serving size. The total amount of CBD doesn’t tell you anything about the strength of your dosage. A 1200 mg CBD oil in a 30-mL bottle will be stronger than a 2500 mg CBD oil in a 100-mL container.

What Makes CBD Oil Strong?

It depends on the user. Every person is different, and every person’s body will need different amounts of CBD to improve the functioning of the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Fully grown people will need less CBD oil to manage their health concerns than children and smaller people. For animals like cats and dogs, a strong dose will be even smaller. There’s also the question of individual factors, such as age, gender, weight, metabolism, and severity of symptoms.

What is Considered a Strong Dose of CBD?

The general consensus is that strong CBD oils start at over 30 mg of CBD per serving. The strongest CBD oils out there may reach even 83.3 mg/mL. Such high doses make these products better suited for larger people as well as for those with serious health problems. If this is your first time using CBD oils, you can start from more common concentrations, such as 250 mg, 500 mg, or 750 mg of CBD per bottle. They will provide a good starting point when it comes to finding your effective dosage. From there, you can choose stronger CBD oils to make your supplementation more affordable.

The Pros and Cons of Using High-Strength CBD Oils:

The Pros

The strongest CBD oils require the least amount of the oil to achieve the desired effect

They are more beneficial for larger individuals and those with severe symptoms.

Although more expensive at first glance, the strongest CBD oils are usually affordable when it comes to long-term use if you know your dosage range.

Larger doses of CBD are more preferred in certain situations, e.g. when using CBD for pain or inflammation .

The Cons

The strongest CBD oils can produce mild side effects, such as dry mouth, dizziness, appetite fluctuation, and diarrhea.

It’s difficult to measure out a very low doe using high-strength CBD oils.

Higher doses of CBD are known to induce sedation

Summarizing the Strongest CBD Oils in 2021

As more people become aware of the health benefits offered by CBD, the demand for high-potency CBD oils is increasing. The strongest CBD oils you can buy today start at 1000 mg (33.3 mg of CBD per serving) and can reach up to 2500 mg of total CBD (83.3 mg/mL).

After spending the last four months researching and testing high-potency oils from several most reputable brands, we’ve chosen the Royal CBD 2500 mg full-spectrum CBD oil as the most effective product. It packs a whopping dose of 88.3 mg of CBD in each milliliter, but it also features organic hemp, the entire spectrum of cannabinoids, and higher bioavailability thanks to the use of MCT oil. If this strength is too much for your needs, then Gold Bee is another decent option. This company makes all-organic CBD oils whose flavored versions are sweetened with honey.

What’s the strongest CBD oil you’ve ever taken? Do you prefer high-strength oils or are you okay with the low-to-moderate potency range?

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.