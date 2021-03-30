  THC Cartridges: Best Pre-Filled THC Oil Carts of 2021

THC vape cartridges are oil-containing glass tanks that are becoming popular in the cannabis industry. It is an advanced technique to consume cannabis in the form of liquid.

You are supposed to attach your vape cart with a battery. These carts do not come with a battery, so you will have to buy one separately. Usually, a 510 threaded battery goes well with a vape cart. After connecting with the battery, you can hit a puff.

A vape cart’s intake is different from smoking a cigarette because the carts don’t produce an unpleasant smoke or odor. In-addition, they offer delightful terpene-influenced flavors. These carts are designed to give you a calming buzz.

In this article, we are going to review some of the top companies that produce vape carts, so let’s jump right in.

Top 5 THC Cartridges

We have reviewed and short-listed five highly reputable brands in this game.

These brands are:

How We Put Together Our THC Cartridge List

We know that quality should always come first whenever you decide to spend your money on something. As such, we’ve selected the brands that have raised the bar by constantly putting high-grade products on the market.

It gets tricky to pick a brand from a sea of competitors, especially when you are a total starter. Needless to say, we’ve got you covered, and will provide you with some general tips on how to pick an authentic brand.

In the process of creating this list, we reviewed and thoroughly researched the production strategies and extraction techniques of these brands. We went through the stories and experiences shared by their product’s users to judge their customer service. They all have fair ratings and positive reviews along with a well-reputed presence in the market. We observed casual users turning into their regular customers, sharing happy reviews online, and recommending to others.

And after going through these steps, we found these five brands living up to our criteria. So, let’s move forward and have a detailed overview of them.

Best Pre-Filled THC Cartridges

When we say Diamond CBD did not come to play, we mean it. This USA-based brand has been slaying the game with its extensive line of Delta-8 THC products. One of their crown jewels belongs to the category of THC carts and the other to THC gummies. We’ll discuss that in a different topic.

Diamond CBD’s vape cartridges have 11 exquisite flavors to enchant your taste buds, and they come with 900 milligrams of Delta-8 THC content.

Their carts come in 11 distinct flavors: Strawberry Lemonade, Sour Diesel, Apple Fritter, Banana Kush, Mango Kush, Grape Ape, Blue Dream, Pineapple Express, Lemon Squeeze, Guava, and Tangie OG.

The brand claims to offer superior quality and the most trust-worthy D-8 THC carts in the market. Their vapes are made of all-natural ingredients and produced from entirely organic hemp.

They employ one of the most refined extraction techniques: supercritical carbon dioxide (cO2) extraction methodology. Since their production process is kept natural, it is free of any genetic modification, making it non-GMO.

These vape cartridges are pretty convenient to use. All you have to do is connect the vape with a battery and start taking small puffs. You may begin to feel mild and enjoyable effects after a while. The buzz can be enough to keep you sane and energetic throughout the entire day.

The brand cares about safety, so they get all of their products approved from third-party labs to ensure their quality is top-notch and safe to use. The lab sheets are available on their website. You can access them quickly as they are attached to every product.

Pros:

Entirely organic approach and no genetic modification, no artificial chemicals. 100% non-GMO.

It is pure hemp-derived and contains 900mg of purified D-8 THC content.

It contains less than 0.3% of D-9 THC.

They adapt the supercritical Carbon Dioxide (cO2) extraction technique.

Variety of delightful terpene-influenced flavors.

The oil might calm your nerves after the intake.

Does not induce paranoia post-intake.

It does not emit a strong odor.

Brand’s has a reputable status in the market.

The product has happy customers and top-rated reviews online.

Approval from third-party labs verify the brand is reliable and their products are secure to use.

Cons:

A wide variety of flavors might be confusing for some people.

Price can be a bit hefty on your wallet. .

User Experience

We saw happy customers sharing their experiences, noting that they found the product exactly as advertised. Users experienced pleasurable effects and stress relief after its intake.

New customers stated they understand why this product has permanent users and top ratings, because the brand provides exactly what it promotes. They claimed to come back and make more purchases.

Customer Policies:

Diamond CBD has interactive and customer-friendly services. Users can contact them directly from the given contact number or support email. Either way, your queries will be addressed.

They have an informative blog that can help users gain insight into cannabidiol, Delta-8 THC, and available products.

They have a thirty-day return policy.

They offer zero shipping charges over orders of $100.

Their delivery services are genuinely swift.

Customers have nothing but just praise-worthy things to say about them.

Delta Effex is an award-winning distributor of hemp-derived, premium quality Delta-8 THC products. The brand has managed to achieve a reputable rank among its contemporaries and customers in very little time. This company offers a variety of products, including D-8 infused edible gummies, carts, and tinctures.

We found it interesting that Delta Effex has a meme section along with an informational blog. These memes are all generally Delta-8 centric. Along with a couple of other features, we found it very fascinating that they kept a chill vibe across the site.

The brand claims to have advanced knowledge and extensive experience playing with D-8, cannabidiol, and hemp formulations that indicate they know what they are doing.

Just like the first brand, Delta Effex prioritizes supporting transparency and provides lab reports on the website. Users can collect lab sheets of any product easily from there.

We got the chance to explore Delta Effex’s vape cartridges, so we are here to provide you with the information that we got. It may give you a euphoric feeling, and unlike most vape carts, its effects are durable and last for over four hours.

Shocked? We were, too, because generally, we start ‘coming back to reality’ within an hour, so that’s one stand-out characteristic of their THC carts. Beginners are advised to start with tiny puffs. After that, you may understand the level of effects you are capable of achieving, depending on your tolerance capacity.

These carts come in a diversity in flavors. These flavors include: Granddaddy Purp, Banana Candy Kush, Strawberry Cough, Razzberry Kush, Blue Dream, and Cali Orange Kush. Each flavor is blended with refined D-8 extract and terpenes to deliver the best possible user experience.

Pros:

It may generate relaxing effects and keep your nerves calm.

It may minimize the anxiety and uplift mood.

It is decently potent and has durable after effects.

These carts contain less than 0.3% of D-9 THC.

Disposable cartridges.

It offers captivating flavors.

Rates are reasonable.

Derived from hemp and composed of natural ingredients and refined Delta-8 THC.

Their vape carts are independent lab tested. Each products’ lab sheet is accessible through their portal.

Cons:

Unfortunately, there are no refund policies. You can’t possibly exchange or return a product and expect your money back. Once the product is in your possession, it can’t be undone unless the product has arrived in a damaged condition. Then you are supposed to send them pictures of the product, and they will send the replaced product.

No order cancellation once the order has been processed.

The shipping process consists of 1-3 business days, but due to Covid, a delay should be expected.

User Experience

People seem to appreciate all of the brand’s efforts to produce quality products. Users said these carts are easy to use, and they have helped them achieve calmness and a buzzy feeling.

Some said it helped them handle their anxiety to some extent. They said the flavors are delicious and seem to like the simple packaging, while some find it a bit off.

Some had their concerns for no product return or exchange policy, but overall, we did not see anyone complaining about the vape cartridges’ quality.

Customer Policies:

They are reliable to contact, as you can easily access them on their number. They have provided handles to all of their social media accounts.

No return policy has some of us a little bummed.

Order is expected to reach your door within 1-3 days.

Moonwlkr is yet another brand that produces genuine hemp-derived products. The brand produces various Delta-8 products, which include their D-8 gummies and vaping carts. Moonwlkr’s vape carts have won its users’ trust, and proof of that is the positive reviews on both website and in various YouTube videos.

These vaping carts come in various pleasant flavors like Orange Chemdawg, Strawberry Gelato, Grape Runtz, and Sour Lemon Haze, all of which are popular among their users.

These pre-filled vaping carts are composed of terpenes from specific strains and a high concentration of Delta-8 THC. This composition is to give you a smooth, calming, and relaxing effect with a pleasant taste. In addition, the flavors used in the product are organic and natural.

The cartridge bottle is made up of stainless steel and non-toxic silicone, also called food-grade silicon, and each 1ml cart contains 800mg of Delta-8 THC oil. It also includes a heater that is mainly made for hemp extract.

Pros:

Vegan-friendly since it contains plant-derived ingredients

Discount offers keep coming in.

Comes in various flavors.

Lab-verified.

The lab test reports are made public on the official website, hence very transparent and authentic.

Cons:

Not available to ship in several U.S. states

The company does not offer returns on sale items.

User Experience

Moonwlkr’s customers seem to be very satisfied with the brand’s overall performance, including their customer service and the quality of their products. Most buyers have the same opinion of the brand: it provides its customers with what it promises, and that’s a positive point.

Customer Policies:

The company’s policies for its customers are very obvious, whether it is about shipping, exchanging, or giving a refund. Their policies are explained in a detailed way on their official website.

However, some main points are:

Products are shipped within three days of placing an order on the official website.

If not satisfied with the purchase, you can request a refund, but only within the first 30 days.

You can only return the item if it is unopened and unused.

3Chi is another well-reputed American brand in the cannabis market. It was founded by hemp-enthusiast biochemist. The brand began manufacturing hemp-extracted Delta-8 THC products and brought its first product to the market in 2019.

3Chi has established a name by earning their clients’ trust to provide top-tier quality products. They employ a CO2 extraction methodology and support a natural production process, as all of their products are made from GMO-free and natural hemp.

Like their other D-8 infused products, their vape carts seem to grab customers’ attention more and more as they are very convenient to use.

3Chi’s vape cartridges contain 95% pure Delta-8 THC and less than 0.3% Delta-9 content. These carts come in 0.5 and 1mL amounts, across several strains. Derived from hemp, they also boast cannabis extracted terpenes and extracts.

This product’s packaging and design are different from standard vaping carts and pens as 3Chi’s vape oil comes in a glass CCell cartridge. CCell cartridges contain a ceramic coil with a ground-breaking technique to heat up faster than regular vaping devices.

It enhances user experience as they can hit relatively bigger clouds and enjoy the fullest experience. Also, the user will most likely be able to consume a CCell cartridge housed oil 1.5-2x quicker than a typical vape device.

These carts are compatible with a 510 battery that you will have to buy on your own as the product does not come with a battery.

These carts are fairly potent and may give you a relaxing effect, energy boost and an increased level of focus. Their official website contains all the necessary information about these carts, including their potential benefits, side effects, and guidelines.

The brand has set the budget-friendly cost of these carts. They respect the concept of transparency by putting lab sheets on their website, use advanced hardware, and work hard to make the customer experience better than ever.

Pros:

It contains 95% purified content of Delta-8 THC.

It is composed of pure hemp and cannabis terpenes and extracts.

It is clinically tested; lab sheets available on their website.

The taste is subtle and decent.

Economical; they offer reasonable prices.

The brand has an informational blog that indicates its concern towards educating its clients.

Cons:

Effects are not quite long-lasting.

It might be a little harsh on the throat.

User Experience

While reviewing the carts, we went on a long drive around the web, including social media platforms, and collected some opinions and reviews of 3Chi’s vape carts users. From the fact that they made our best THC carts list, one must wonder how they became successful in this field, or how they could have achieved the support of their clients?

3Chi’s users put their trust in them because of their quality products. Users have stated that these carts are decent in strength, and the buzz starts bouncing off after quite a while. They said the euphoria doesn’t last long, but that’s the whole point of Delta-8 THC, as it is supposed to give you relaxing effects. People seem to enjoy the taste of these carts and experienced a fresh headspace and calmness. Check the full 3Chi review here.

Customer Policies:

Although they have a pretty satisfied and content fan-base, they don’t have a piece of direct contact information on their website other than a Contact form.

They have informative content on their blog to clear the confusion of visitors and keep them insightful.

3Chi puts lab sheets on their portal to respect the concept of transparency.

Customers are happy with the reasonable rates and their overall services.

The shipping process takes 1-4 business days.

ATLRx’s Pre-Filled Delta-8 Vaping Carts

This brand from Atlanta is on a mission to bring people towards a happier and fuller life by making their minds calmer. They achieve this by making high quality D-8 and CBD products for their customers.

The owner of this company mentioned that one of the main objectives of making these products is to help people get rid of anti-depressants and relaxants, which may be harmful in the long run.

People need to realize the importance and benefits of hemp products. There are several myths about the consumption of CBG and CBD among people; some are also unaware of the fact that D-8 is different than D-9, and ATLRx is famous for educating its users about that.

There are a number of products that are made by the company, which include D-8 gummies, vaping pens, flowers, tinctures, carts, and soft gels. The different flavors in for the vape carts include: White Widow, Granddaddy Purple, Sour Diesel, Gelato, OG Kush, etc.

Pros:

Pocket friendly.

Lab-tested and verified.

Several happy customers.

Free from any chemicals, preservatives, or additives.

Easy and smooth process of delivering the products.

Comes in different tasteful flavors.

Cons:

To use the product, you’ll need a 510 threaded battery.

User Experience

The consumers of ATLRx are pretty much happy with the company’s motto and their performance.

Their customer service and product quality are highly satisfactory, and the company has a number of returning buyers.

Customer Policies:

The company has made a “contact us” section for its users to contact them directly in case of any queries or problems.

Guidelines for Buying Pre-Filled THC Vape Carts

Since THC Carts have become more and more popular in the market, both offline and online, it has become hard to hunt a qualitatively good THC oil cartridge. It is important to know how to find a comparatively better cartridge for yourself.

The following are some essential points to keep in mind while buying vaping carts for yourself:

Origin

The Oil present in the vape cart should essentially be obtained from purely natural means. There should not be any mixing of additives or GMOs (also known as genetically modified organisms). It should also be pure of pesticides that affect hemp plants.

Fairly Pure and Qualitatively Good

You must ensure that the product you are going to purchase is absolutely unadulterated, risk-free, and full of the required potency.

Have a vigilant eye on the fraudulent brands which are involved in selling impure carts. Never endanger your health by doing unnecessary experiments. The tactics profiteers use to deceive the buyers are chemical and artificially developed flavors, which can seem identical to the originals.

Extracting Techniques

Be mindful that the cannabinoids must be obtained by the best ways of extraction, which are least harmful, and safe for the environment. This is the only way to ensure the required benefits: safety, quality, and efficacy of the products.

THC Oil Color

The color of THC oil can be another factor to consider. It should not be dull or dark. If the color appears brown or green, it is an indicator of some undesirable impurities. Generally speaking, a light yellow color in THC oil is most desirable.

Components

The THC oil brands we selected are made of natural products derived from natural resources, which include terpenes of special strains. The products of these brands are generally free from artificial flavors. Consumers must check carefully for the presence of natural flavors. In particular, the vaping products are the ones that need special attention.

Laboratory Test Reports

A certified lab can ensure the qualitative elements like potency, purity, and safety of the products. Only the products tested by certified labs should be presented for sale. The third-party lab reports must be displayed on the websites of the brands to enable the customers to make an easy selection.

The Reputation of The Brands

Try to buy products from established brands that have a solid reputation. Merely the claims of the brands like “good quality” or “high quality” are not enough. Customers’ comments and compliments based on their experiences are necessary to be kept in view.

Variety of Options

Before you decide to buy Delta-8 Carts, make use of various options given to you regarding size, strength, and flavor. It is you to decide what is most suitable for you.

Costing and Pricing

You must be well aware of the prices, particularly regarding cannabis products. A high-cost product does not always determine a better product. On the contrary, you may find low-priced products that are exceptional. You must use a wise approach when buying THC carts from the market.

Points to Remember Before You Use Pre-Filled Delta-8 THC Carts

Don’t get your hopes and expectations up with a product unless you have enough information about it. The same is especially true with vape carts.

You must understand what the product has to offer, its types and flavors, and how many variants it comes in. If you have not done your homework before buying vape carts, there is a possibility of ending up with the wrong one for yourself.

Kinds of D-8 Vaping Carts:

The ones which are infused with terpenes

These carts have enhanced flavors and effects because of the presence of terpenes.

The ones with Carbon Dioxide Extracted Oil

These carts contain the oil that is derived via carbon dioxide extraction.

Live Resin

These carts have a pungent smell and are rich in terpene extract.

The Distilled Form

These carts contain the purest form of cannabis oil extracted using ethanol, which comes from the flowers.

In What Way Should You Use These Pre-Filled Carts to Attain the Best Possible Results?

First of all, you’ll need to charge your battery.

Then attach the charged battery to your vape cart.

Then press the activation button.

If you are a newbie, you are advised to go with the lowest voltage. You may adjust it according to your preference later on.

As a starter, one or two puffs are enough. This way, your body will slowly get familiar with the product and its effects.

You can increase the voltage to your desire.

Attention: Some people claim that THC carts are not harsh on the chest and throat, when in reality, they can be. It is because the effects vary from person to person. So, you are advised to consult your medical professional if you have a medical condition.

FAQs Regarding Pre-Filled THC Vaping Cartridges

How Long Does One Cartridge Last?

The duration of a cartridge depends upon its usage and how frequently you use it. A 250mg cartridge can continue to last for almost 60 puffs, while a 500mg can provide you with over 120 puffs.

The longevity of a cartridge depends upon the quality of the oil. If the oil is thick in its consistency, it will last longer, and if it is thin, it might not last much longer.

Is THC Oil Removable from Its Already Filled Cartridge? Is it Safe to Remove?

Whether your cartridge allows you for that or not, some pre-filled cartridges might not be safe for any alteration. In our opinion, it would be best if you avoid doing this altogether.

Will I Fail A Drug Test If I Use D-8 THC Carts?

Of course, such a possibility is there. By using Delta-8 carts, traces of THC may appear in the first round of the test results. And that’s all that your tester needs to know.

Is It Safe to Consume Delta-8 THC Pre-Filled Vapes?

Generally speaking, these vapes are safe to use, as long as you choose a reputable brand. Delta-8 vapes have milder effects than delta-9 vapes. So, if you are using delta-9 vapes right now, you may find it easier to use delta-8 products.

How Do I Know If Delta-8 Is Can Be Shipped to My State?

We have enlisted the names of the states in which delta-8’s all products (including their vaping carts) are not available for shipping. By having a look at this list, you can know whether it’s allowed to ship in your state.

Mississippi Alaska Arizona Colorado Nevada Montana Utah Delaware Arkansas Idaho Rhode Island Iowa

Are There Any Benefits of THC Products?

It is believed that THC may have neuroprotective properties, and it may also prove helpful in relieving pain, increasing appetite, and preventing and treating nausea. These statements have not been approved by the FDA, and, as such, it is advised that you do your own research.