TruthFinder Review 2021: Cost & Is It Legit?

TruthFinder is a great reverse lookup tool that provides efficient and accurate information. It performs a background check on anybody. This tool also gives you the most recent information that you wish to find.

Another amazing feature of TruthFinder is the unlimited option to complete reverse lookup and background checks on someone. There is no limit to how many you can search.

However, TruthFinder is a monthly subscription service. It is best for people who do a lot of background checks and reverse lookups.

TruthFinder Overview & How Does It Work?

Truthfinder Over 60,000 5-Star Reviews

Accurate and Current Database

Unlimited Searches

Checks both Public & Social Media Records Get Started Learn More

TruthFinder is a reverse lookup and background check tool that gives information based on the person you searched for. Besides background checks, it can also search public records to find whatever information you need.

The information provided by TruthFinder is accurate, and it uses the most recent data available. The background check option provides personal information, aliases, jobs, education, and even relatives of the person you are researching.

Many companies that do background checks only rely on public records, and most of the time, the information attained is already outdated. Most background check services cannot provide or check for possible aliases used by the person as well.

Most importantly, TruthFinder also features a dark web scan. The dark web is a terrifying place on the internet, and most people can get their identity stolen without even knowing. Stolen identities can be dangerous because they affect your public records.

You can use TruthFinder’s dark web scan to check if your identity has been stolen there. Doing so can help protect you against identity fraud or having your identity stolen and sold on the dark web.

If you would like to learn more about TruthFinder, we will cover the pros and cons, as well as the features it can give you.

Pros:

This tool can be downloaded and used on both Android and iOS.

You can modify your search parameters however you want.

There is no limit to the number of background checks you can perform with the monthly subscription.

All of the contact information provided by the tool is recent.

This tool can provide additional information compared to other companies and devices.

The search report includes social media information.

This tool will guide you on how you can use the information that you obtained.

This tool includes a deep web scan to protect you from identity fraud.

TruthFinder provides a thorough background check, including possible relationships and aliases.

TruthFinder can help you search for anyone because it checks both public records and social media records.

Cons:

A PDF copy of your report will cost an additional $2.00.

This tool does not offer a trial period.

This tool does not have a single-search option.

The database of the search is only available for people in the United States.

Why We Recommend TruthFinder

TruthFinder is an excellent background search engine, and it has multiple features that can help when you do reverse lookups. Aside from background checks, TruthFinder can also protect you from identity theft and perform a dark web scan for your profile.

TruthFinder also has over 60,000 customers who gave them 5-star reviews, making them one of the highest-rated engines in their market. Below are some of the features we love about TruthFinder.

All Information Is Recent

Other background check companies rely heavily on available public records, making some of the information they provide outdated and inaccurate. TruthFinder does not only rely on public records.

TruthFinder’s method ensures that all the contact and personal information given to you is correct and recent. Truthfinder can also find information based on an alias.

TruthFinder also provides criminal records, social media links, photos, and more on top of contact information.

They Provide The Best User Experience

If you are new to performing background checks, completing one can be confusing and challenging. Other tools offer their search engine options, but not many explain what these options do or how to use them.

TruthFinder has a user-friendly design that is easy to understand even if you are new to reverse lookups or background checking. You can easily change the settings, and all of the information is compiled in one spot.

You can also call TruthFinder if you have any questions about their tool, and they will assist you. If you would like to check public records, you can go through all the public records they have on their website.

They Are Honest

TruthFinder is one of the most honest and trustworthy brands that provide background checks and information. However, this information can be illegal if used improperly. For example, you cannot use a background check when rejecting a job applicant.

TruthFinder tells you everything you should know about the Fair Credit Reporting Act. This law ensures that all the information provided by consumers and companies is fair and true. TruthFinder is also transparent about the methods they use when it comes to obtaining information and records.

It Can Do Dark Web Scans

The dark web is a terrifying place, and it can use information gathered online to perform identity theft. If your identity is stolen on the dark web, it can affect your public records. You can avoid this by doing a dark web scan.

A dark web scan in TruthFinder will help you see if your information is being used on the dark web. You can check if your identity is at risk of being sold and used for identity theft by using this searching tool.

Data breaches are common, and you never know when your data is compromised. TruthFinder not only checks your info on the dark web but also helps monitor harmful practices. You can input any information you have, and the tool will automatically monitor it 24/7.

Convenient To Use

TruthFinder is easy to use. With just a click, you have all the information in your hands. You can also have a PDF copy of all the information compiled. However, you would need to pay an extra $2.00 for this feature.

Aside from this, TruthFinder is also compatible with mobile phones, both iOS and Android. You can easily do a background check anywhere or monitor your privacy using your phone. TruthFinder does not limit the number of devices you can use with their monthly subscription.

Unlimited Searches

Unlike other background check engines that give you a limited number of searches, TruthFinder allows you to do an unlimited number of searches.

Aside from this, TruthFinder combines both public records, background checks, and people searches. You can also monitor your private information if it ever gets compromised on the dark web without using any additional tools.

Click here to visit Truthfinder and Get Started.

What TruthFinder Can Do Better

There are no perfect background checking tools, and one tool cannot have everything. While these are minor inconveniences, they can help you weigh out the pros and cons of a product.

Below are some of the features that TruthFinder can work on to improve its tool:

Free Trial as People Are Searching TruthFinder Trial

One of the cons of the TruthFinder tool is that it does not offer a free trial. Many other tools provide a free trial for their product, which allows you to check if the product is right for you. However, you can still sign up for the membership option and easily cancel if you find that the tool is not suitable for you.

Single Search Option

Another feature that TruthFinder does not have is a single-search option. If you do not need to do many background checks every month, you may find it wasteful to pay a monthly subscription for just one background search.

Having a single search option or purchasing one individual search report means you can save some money and still have all the information you need. If you would like to have a PDF copy of the report, you would also need to pay an additional fee.

However, if you do many background checks every month, this may be a good option for you.

Broaden The Database

As of this moment, TruthFinder’s reverse lookup tool is only available for people who live in the United States. Customers who would like to look up international phone numbers or information may have to look elsewhere. Broadening the database to include other countries would be a great addition to the tool.

TruthFinder Cost: Pricing Options

Truthfinder Over 60,000 5-Star Reviews

Accurate and Current Database

Unlimited Searches

Checks both Public & Social Media Records Get Started Learn More

TruthFinder has multiple pricing options for its tool. Their monthly full subscription option goes for $27.78 a month.

However, if you choose a longer monthly subscription plan, you can save more. For example, getting a 2-month subscription plan will save you $4.00, and you only have to pay $23.04 a month.

Both the one and two-month options include an unlimited amount of background checks.

The reverse phone lookup plan is even cheaper, just $4.99 a month; however, it does not contain the background check feature. Nevertheless, you will have an unlimited amount of reverse phone lookups.

Why Do TruthFinder Do Better Than The Competitors

Just like other background search engines, TruthFinder gives you accurate information based on the information you input. However, TruthFinder doesn’t only rely on public records to give you results.

TruthFinder also uses social media information and criminal records to build a person’s report. This method ensures that the contact information you have about the person is accurate and recent.

This tool also has a known aliases feature where you can check if the person you are searching for uses any aliases. Not many search engines have this feature.

However, the best part about TruthFinder is its reverse phone lookup feature. If you would like to search for the addresses and personal information tied to a phone number, you should try TruthFinder. It has one of the most affordable reverse phone lookup options for only $4.99 a month, with an unlimited number of reverse lookups.

Another one of TruthFinder’s amazing features is its background check option, where it compiles all the personal information it can find about your query.

Other engines are not as accurate as TruthFinder. You may find outdated information on other background check engines that rely solely on public records.

When you do a background check using the TruthFinder tool, you can find a plethora of personal information compiled in one place.

Below is some of the information you can find when you do a background check:

Accurate contact information

Associated email addresses

Data on personal property

History of felony convictions, employment history, and educational backgrounds

Handles for social networking sites

Potential partners, family members, and friends

Personal information like full name, age, and photographs

Possible neighbors

Personal asset information

TruthFinder compiles all the information in one place, so you do not have to compile it yourself.

Aside from background checks, TruthFinder can verify if your personal information has been compromised and is being sold on the dark web.

Click here to visit Truthfinder and Get Started.

Frequently Asked Questions About TruthFinder

You may have many questions before buying a monthly subscription for a reverse phone lookup or background checking tool. TruthFinder has a landline that you can call toll-free, and their customer service staff will assist you.

However, below are some of the common questions you may have about the product:

Is There Any Customer Feedback For TruthFinder?

Yes, there is a lot of positive customer feedback for TruthFinder. Over 60,000 5-star reviews regarding the product make it one of the highest-rated background check tools on the market. They are also one of the most customer-dedicated brands around.

Many people love the accurate and up-to-date information provided by TruthFinder. All of the information is compiled in one place and can be viewed easily. You can even use the app on your mobile phone to do a quick background check wherever you want.

Some customers even report being reunited with their loved ones after using TruthFinder, which is amazing. Aside from this, many people also love the dark web scan feature.

TruthFinder is also one of the most affordable unlimited reverse phone lookup tools you can find.

How Do I Use The Information I Get?

Now that you have the information you need, you may be wondering how you can use it. According to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, you cannot use background checks to determine whether or not you will hire a person.

However, that does not mean you cannot use this information for other purposes. Many users report that they have finally found their loved ones after being separated from them for years.

You can also use this information to find any personal information you want on a potential love interest or date. You can learn about any previous relationships a person may have or if they are using any aliases. This is especially important in the world of online dating.

If you have an upcoming meeting with a possible client, doing a background check can also increase the chance of getting that specific consumer. However, do this responsibly and do not use the information you receive for illegal purposes.

How Accurate Are The Background Checks?

Compared to other background check tools, TruthFinder does not rely solely on public records. This makes it very accurate, because it uses several sources.

This tool also gives you information and photos related to any social media links on the person you would like to look up. Isn’t that great?

Besides personal information, you can also check for criminal records and data on that person’s assets. TruthFinder’s background checks also include any possible relatives or relationships that person may have. You can also check if the person is using any aliases in the report’s known aliases section.

If you are new to background checking, you do not have to worry. The tool is easy to use and simple to understand. Just take a few minutes to understand the whole product, and you will find it very easy to use. Truthfinder compiles all of the information it finds in a single report, so you do not have to arrange it manually.

Aside from this, TruthFinder also has multiple search options, so you can modify your search depending on the information you have or need.

Conclusion: Is TruthFinder Legit?

TruthFinder is a reverse lookup and background check tool in one. You can check all the personal information and addresses tied to a phone number using the tool. You can also do background checks on any person that you like.

What makes TruthFinder different from the rest is that it has accurate results and contact information compared to others who only rely on public records.

The information provided by TruthFinder is accurate and useful for anybody trying to look up or get in touch with a specific person. Aside from contact information, the tool also gives you the addresses and social media links associated with that person.

It is also one of the most affordable subscription options if you are doing reverse phone lookups. You can do an unlimited amount of reverse phone lookups for only $4.99. However, if you are only doing background checks and reverse phone lookups once a month, this tool may not be suitable for you.

Click here to visit Truthfinder and Get Started.

This post contains affiliate links. If you purchase products through these links Observer will earn a commission.