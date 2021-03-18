Watch NASA Fire Up Giant Artemis Rocket SLS In Final Hot Fire Test

NASA is running a “hot fire” test of its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the giant booster designed to fly humans to the moon under the agency’s Artemis Program, Thursday afternoon at the agency’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

NASA is targeting a two-hour test window opening at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. at Stennis). Live coverage of the event will start at 3:00 p.m. ET on NASA TV and NASA’s YouTube channel.

It’s NASA’s second attempt at a hot fire test of SLS. The first test in January prematurely shut down due to a technical glitch.

During Thursday’s test, engineers will power up all the core stage systems, load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellant into the tanks, and fire the rocket’s four RS-25 engines at the same time, generating 1.6 million pounds of thrust, just like during an actual launch.

The hot fire is the eighth and final test of a complex series of tests known as “Green Run” to ensure SLS’s core stage is ready for liftoff. Its first uncrewed mission to the Moon, Artemis 1, is expected to fly in late 2021.

NASA announced the Artemis Program in 2017 under the Trump administration with plans to return humans to the Moon by 2024 through a series of Artemis missions. Since Joe Biden took office, NASA has had a new administrator and budget changes. The new leadership team has provided an updated timeline on crewed flights to the Moon.