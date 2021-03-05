The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

Fans of Eddie Murphy and Amy Poehler should stick around for this week’s Observer-curated streaming guide. Streaming options are ripe for the taking this weekend, from the much anticipated sequel of Murphy’s Coming to America to Poehler’s leading role in Moxie and the final installment of wildly successful WandaVision on Disney+. Disney fans should also anticipate the arrival of our latest Disney Princess Raya, at the heart of a new animated film that brings a much needed dose of optimism to our rather grim reality.

The list below is not comprehensive, but it is curated. Here are some of the choice options available online or on TV now.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Released March 1, Netflix’s latest documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell details Notorious B.I.G. ‘s origin story, from childhood summers in Jamaica to freestyle rap battles in Brooklyn. 90’s home videos and interviews with mentors such as Donald Harrison, a saxophonist who lived down Biggie’s street, portray the influence of Biggie’s Jamaican heritage on his early career. The film is produced by Combs and mother Voletta Wallace. Watch Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell on Netflix.

Moxie

In Moxie, 16 year old Vivian (played by Hadley Robinson) confronts the degrading behavior of her school’s football captain who keeps a running ranking of female students according to labels such as “best rack” and “most bangable.” Inspired by her single mother’s 1990s riot-grrrl mementos, Vivian begins secretly stacking feminist manifestos on top of the hand dryers of school bathrooms. Amy Poehler directs and stars in the film. Watch Moxie on Netflix.

Coming 2 America

A mere 33 years after the release of Coming to America, legendary Eddie Murphy returns to the royal country of Zamunda in Coming 2 America, released today on Amazon Prime. The sequel reunites original cast members James Earl Jones, John Amos and Shari Headley but also features star-studded cameos such as Morgan Freeman and Trevor Noah. Director Craig Brewer detailed his experience working with Murphy to Observer. “We really communicate by way of music,” Brewer said. “I know that sounds odd but I keep a lot of soul music, a lot of rhythm and blues playing on my set. Eddie shows up for rehearsal, he’s usually got his guitar in his hand, he’s kind of hitting some riffs.” Watch Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video.

Boss Level

Hulu’s Boss Level injects Groundhog Day with steroids as a pack of assassins hunt retired military operative Roy Pulver as he relives his death in a never-ending time loop. The film incorporates dark humor and throwbacks to 80’s classic action films in its purely escapist storyline. The star-studded cast includes Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts. Watch Boss Level on Hulu.

Genera+ion

Vulture describes HBO Max’s Genera+ion as “the cool teens who intimidate you on the subway platform go their own TV show.” The series follows a group of high school students as they explore modern sexuality while challenging the conservative norms of their community. Produced by Lena Dunham, the ensemble cast features Chase Sui Wonders, Chloe East, Haley Sanchez and Lukita Maxwell. Watch Genera+ion on HBO Max.

WandaVision

WandaVision, Disney+’s hit Marvel show merging suburbia and superpowers, is wrapping up with a final episode today on the streaming platform. The show, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, follows Wanda Maximoff as she grieves the loss of her husband Vision by creating a sitcom reality in a small New Jersey town. The finale episode is expected to run a lengthier 50 minutes and is set up for an epic battle between the Vision and Maximoff household. Watch WandaVision on Disney+.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney+’s Raya and the Last Dragon is Disney’s latest princess movie and is steeped in Southeast Asian folklore and visuals drawn from the region’s real landscape. The film features princess Raya as she seeks to restore the dragons of Vietnamese folklore to the fantasy realm of Kumandra in order to renew peace and unity. Observer reporter Brandon Katz gave the film a 3.5 star review, calling it the best animated Disney film since Moana. Watch Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your time.