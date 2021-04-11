11 Best CBD Oils for Pets to Buy Online

CBD is one of the most popular natural products associated with a number of health benefits. These benefits are not limited to humans alone but also work well for animals. Lately, many pet owners have developed a deep interest in trying CBD oils for their pets which helps the overall health, fitness, and wellbeing of their furry friends.

Cannabidiol, more famous as CBD, is a natural oil extracted from the cannabis plant. Despite being a therapeutic product for humans for centuries, its complete benefits are still a mystery. Although the use of CBD oil for dogs is still widely misunderstood, knowing how it may add years to your pet’s life can change your mind about it. There is a lot of information roaming on the internet, making it hard to understand what is true and what’s not. But most people who have already tried it find it helpful for the overall health improvement of their pets.

One of the latest studies estimates that the CBD oil market for pets has flourished greatly over the last few years, reaching a worth of USD 37.4 million as reported in the previous year. There are good chances that it has increased in 2021 and continues increasing every year, with more and more people buying CBD oil for their dogs. However, it has raised two important questions here.

First, what is the role of CBD oil for pets’ health, especially for dogs? And secondly, where to buy this pet-friendly CBD oil as most companies you may see around you only deal with human products. Not just the edible CBD oil, the pet market even has CBD treats, CBD peanut butter, CBD shampoos, and much more to offer. This article will discuss how CBD oils may help your pet dog and which type of products are suitable for them. Additionally, you will get our top suggestions for the best brands to buy these CBD products for your pets.

What Is CBD Oil? Is it Legal?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound extracted from the cannabis plant, mainly its flowers and buds. This cannabis is also known as marijuana as well as hemp plants globally. But this CBD is not the one causing ‘hallucinations’ and ‘high feelings’ because it is free from tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound responsible for this sedative effect.

Amusingly, marijuana and hemp are the products of one same cannabis plant but they differ as per THC levels inside. Marijuana, which is a controversial herb may have up to 30% THC inside making it a super hallucinating product. On the other side, hemp only contains 0.3% THC at maximum level, and is free from such sedative effects. So all marijuana-linked CBD oil and its products are controversial and illegal in many US states and different countries of the world. But the hemp-made CBD and its products are 100% legal everywhere.

CBD Oil for Pets – What You Should Know?

The popularity of CBD oil is unquestioned now, especially after hundreds of research studies are published in different scientific journals confirm its miraculous benefits of health, top of which is pain management or stress relief. If you follow celebrities, you will also remember that one time when Kim Kardashian celebrated her fourth child’s baby shower on the CBD theme. As many US states are changing their laws on recreational cannabis as well as medical cannabis, it seems like other products, especially CBD oil for pets, will also be more readily available, that may provide natural pain relief, seizure control, and anxiety regulation in dogs.

Interestingly, cannabidiol (CBD) is not the only compound in the cannabis plant; in fact, there are dozens of others as well. Another famous compound from the same plant is Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which shares a controversial status, mainly because of its psychoactive effect, and this is the same compound responsible for the cannabis-linked ‘high’ feeling.

One thing that is similar between CBD oil in humans and CBD oil in dogs is that there are so many things that are still unknown. The American Kennel Club says that there are no such studies on identifying CBD benefits on dogs, and its usage is mainly based on the human study reports. So there is no scientific evidence suggesting any benefits in animals; based on any study identifying the pain-reducing effect even for arthritis patients, it is disguised that pets will also get some medicinal benefit from it.

Is CBD Oil Safe for Your Furry Friend?

For those who don’t know, CBD oil is not psychoactive in humans or pets, but its cousin compound THC is highly psychoactive. It means you can give CBD-based treats to your dogs without worrying about them getting high, which is usually an upsetting condition otherwise.

These CBD products for pets are free from THC, which is why they can’t make your dog high. Still, it doesn’t affect its natural relaxing effect, which is evident in dogs, as shared by many dog owners on different discussion panels online. The question of how it works in pets still remains there, which has no clear answer, but it is obvious that it definitely helps them with anxiety and stress.

The best part is that it has no risks if you are using a reliable company using a set amount of CBD inside their products. But again, there is no dosage determination complete for pets in any animal-based study, and this oil can show some interactions, mainly when used with other medicines/supplements, increasing the risk of reaction. So the best is to start with a low dose and monitor your pet’s response; if he turns out fine, you can increase the dose and reach an optimum level.

Another important thing is that pet CBD products, especially CBD oil for dogs, are different from CBD oil for humans. If you plan to give it to your dog, find a suitable product for pets or pet-friendly. These pet CBD oil products contain a different CBD concentration inside, which is not the case with human CBD oils. Avoid giving the animal-based products to your pet as many ingredients inside it, i.e., xylitol (a sweetener), may be toxic for your dog. Therefore it is better to use a pet-specific product and choose it from a reliable company specializing in dog food or pet food in general.

CBD Oil for Humans Vs. CBD Oil for Dogs

It may surprise many people, but the CBD oil used for humans is not completely the same as CBD oil used for pets. Although both are extracted from the same plant and work to cause similar effects, they can’t be used interchangeably.

To start with, dogs are tiny and much smaller in size compared to humans, and weight evaluation is an important consideration while designing and creating the consistency of a CBD product. In addition to this, the dog-based products are designed and completed keeping the idea of their health in mind; thus, they remove all other potential ingredients or chemicals which may cause a problem in a dog. In fact, the top CBD oil companies for dogs make sure to remove all unnecessary or unidentified compounds while creating a pet-friendly product.

One small-scale study by the research team from Colorado State University identified how dogs could tolerate the effects of CBD oil if they are in good health. But some of them also reported mild diarrhea, gastric distress, and ALP enzyme increase, suggesting the CBD oil usage must be watched thoroughly. It also needs more and extensive studies to understand the long-term effects of these products on a dog’s health, but there is no evidence of a side effect reported in a dog to date.

For humans, CBD may been linked with anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects, which may help overcome fatigue, aggression, muscle spasms, pain, neurological disorder, and seizures. The information shared on different pet forums online and social media posts imply that the pet-friendly CBD products are linked with various benefits for dogs with no noticeable side effects or damages to health.

How Does CBD Oil Benefit Your Dog?

Both cats and dogs share the same endocannabinoid system as humans, which explains why they benefit from CBD oil like humans. CBD products come in various types, consistencies and forms, and you can occasionally give them to your dog as per your own discretion for the following.

Stress and anxiety management

Mild to moderate pain

Joints pain and inflammation

Digestive issues

Nausea and vomiting

Rarely, but some dog owners have also confirmed that CBD oil may help against epileptic seizures, but there is no study to confirm it yet. If you wish to use CBD oil to treat a specific condition, it is better to talk to a vet beforehand and take his suggestion on making CBD more useful for your furry buddy.

Best Companies to Buy CBD Oil for Dogs

If you have never tried a dog-friendly CBD product before and are confused about where to buy CBD oil for dogs, don’t worry because we have got you covered. Following is a list of the best CBD-based companies for pets. All of these companies follow third-party testing for their products and offer a safe solution that you can trust for your pet.

Here are the top picks for the best CBD oil for dogs.

Remember

This is not a biased list, and each of these sellers has been selected after checking the set criteria. There are six parameters to analyze these companies to be a part of this best sellers list.

Value for money – whether or not a company is affordable by the majority of people.

Strength of CBD – if these CBD oils from different companies are the same or different in terms of strength. If there is a difference, how many mg of CBD are inside it.

Source of materials- where does a company get its materials (i.e., hemp) to create these CBD oils, are these grown in the US or brought from an external source.

Flavors available – do these companies make CBD oils in different flavors to make them more attractive for pets or not? Also, do they use artificial flavors or natural flavors?

Transparency of information – are these companies allowing a potential customer to guess access to their quality and safety tests and information related to their products or not.

Popularity and customer reviews – how many people are using these companies’ products and what they suggest, also if any company guarantees product satisfaction.

Let’s find out how the following companies are the best choices to buy CBD oils for dogs.

Holistapet

Holistapet is probably the number 1 seller for making full-spectrum CBD oils for dogs. This is a California-based company that manufactures oils, tinctures, CBD treats, and much more. These products are safe and contain broad-spectrum CBD inside. All of these products are made from hemp using the latest machinery and extraction protocol to take out CBD oil. Holistapet CBD oils and treats for dogs are among the best CBD products for your pets. The high-quality hemp and UpToDate manufacturing process make sure that the pets are getting the lowest THC- based hemp products.

Unlike many other brands, the CBD oil from Holistapet is 100% organic and free from gluten, dairy, and other allergens. Plus, there are no artificial flavors or colors added. There are no delivery charges for domestic orders, and the 30-day money-back guarantee is also applicable on all orders.

Visit Holistapet Official Store

CBDfx

The first name in this best vendor for CBD oil for dogs list is CBDfx, which was founded back in 2014 and is the fifth largest private company making pet-friendly CBD products for the world. This is an A-list company endorsed by millions of pet owners worldwide.

It uses only organic, pesticide-free, and non-GMO hemp for making CBD oil. CBDfx follows the latest carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction procedure for obtaining CBD from the plant extract that leaves no chemical residues at the end. According to the official website, all its products are tested many times for quality and safety. It also gives liberty to all users for viewing the certificates of analysis (COAs) on its official website while scanning the QR code on the backside of its products can also be scanned to know these details. You can buy full-spectrum CBD products as well as broad-spectrum CBD products from this company.

The CBD products that CBDfx makes include vape juices, skincare range, bath salts, beverages. Vitamins, oils, balms, creams, serums, and strips. The pricing of these products may seem high, but for this quality, this price is very much reasonable. Besides, all products come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Visit CBDfx Official Store

Charlotte’s Web

The second name in this list is Charlotte’s Web. In 2012, the Stanley brothers introduced a new hemp strain with the highest amount of CBD but lowest THC in it. Charlotte had a rare form of epilepsy, and this new hemp strain helped her feel better and also reduced the severity of her seizures. This story was all over the international media and was linked with cannabis benefits, eventually leading to a company named over Charlotte. In 2014 the Stanley’s founded the supplement company Charlotte’s Web, which today sells various CBD products such as tinctures, capsules, oils, gummies, pets, CBD oil, etc.

The hemp used to create these products is extracted from Colorado, US. These products are vegan, non-GMO, and free from soy/gluten and other allergens. There is 100% transparency about the formula of these products, and the company even offers certificates of analysis (COAs) for every batch on their website. Plus, the customer reviews on their official website make it look like a trustworthy name. Surprisingly, these products are inexpensive as compared to similar products made by any other company. You can find CBD products here within a budget of $15 to $100.

Visit Charlotte’s Web Official Store



Joy Organics

Joy Organics was founded by Joy Smith nearly four years ago. Joy herself had been a patient of pain, stress, and sleeping issues which made her try everything but none of these worked for her. Eventually, she came across CBD and realized how this hemp-based extract could improve the quality of life of millions. Her company manufactures a wide range of broad-spectrum CBD products, all of which are third-party tested, 100% organic, and endorsed by many thousands of customers worldwide.

The company publishes all its lab reports online to make sure that they are safe and effective for all users. Additionally, the QR code on the product label also helps to track the source of that product. The products made by Joy Organics include gummies, creams, bath bombs, soft gels, dog treats, tinctures, and energy drinks. The pricing is nominal, and the company offers huge discounts from time to time, especially for veterans, medics, teachers, and people belonging to lower-income families. If these products fail to impress a user, the company is ready to give him a refund within 30 days of the purchase.

Visit Joy Organics Official Store

Extract Labs

Extract Labs is a highly reputable and veteran-owned brand that creates CBD products. This Colorado-based company offers unique CBD products that no other vendor sells, including different tinctures and CBD topicals. They also sell vape cartridges, CBD concentrates, and pet-friendly products. Remember these human and pet products can’t be changed in place of each other.

The quality of these products is unmatched, as you can find batch-to-batch quality testing results on their official website. You may also ask them for a specific report if you are using a product from that batch. According to the company, they use 100% pure organic hemp cultivated in the US for creating these products. Some of the most popular products of Extract Labs include full spectrum tinctures, CBG tinctures, THC-free CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD infused topicals, vape cartridges, and others. The price of these CBD products is as low as 0.04/1mg CBD.

All local orders are shipped for free, while international customers may have to pay a small delivery price.

Visit Extract Labs Official Store

Zatural CBD

Zatural by Dr. Maryann Stanger is one of the top choices for CBD oils. By profession, Dr. Stanger is a naturopathic doctor who has used her professional knowledge to create these unique CBD formulas. There are no legal disputes or controversies associated with this company; in fact, it is an A-rated company that sells only natural products, free from additives, toxins, filler, and additives.

All the products on its website are made of organic hemp, processed through the carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction method to take out CBD. As it doesn’t use any more solvents, there are good chances that the CBD that it extracts is pure and clean. The company confirms using a full-spectrum CBD with no THC added into it.

Here you can find a huge variety of products, including edibles, oils, CBD oils for dogs, sanitizers, soft gels, creams, and serums. The pricing for these products is surprisingly low, and the general price range for these products is between $12 to $200. The company has a 60-day return policy under which you can get your money back within two months if you are not happy with the results. There are thousands of success stories where people share how they got better with using this CBD oil by Zatural, however it is best to try it by yourself and see how it takes you.

Visit Zatural CBD Official Store



Petly CBD

Petly CBD is a top-ranked pet-specific CBD company that creates unique products for dogs and cats using a particular strain of hemp. The brand owner is a dog owner himself who created this company for a reason to find out some therapeutic products for the furry buddies. All the products produced by this company are tested and verified by the in-house testing facility and are safe for your pets.

The company uses locally grown hemp plants to extract CBD and uses food-grade ethanol to distill it for creating various products like pet hemp CBD oil for big size dogs, medium and small size dogs. It also makes dog treats and other high-concentration products used on pets. The price of all these products is variable, and you can find complete pricing information on its official website.

Visit Petly CBD Official Store

Receptra Naturals

Receptra Naturals is a premium CBD products brand that provides the highest grade CBD infused products to its customers. All the hemp used in these products comes from the company-owned farms in Colorado, which are used to make full-spectrum CBD goodies available in different strengths and sizes.

Most products that it makes are specified for the athletes only, which is different because all other companies make CBD products for people with medical issues only. Receptra Naturals takes its hemp oil from the hemp flowers directly; the most famous products of this company include MCT oil, CBD oil, body butter, cream, and special Receptra pet products.

These pet-friendly products are available according to the size of dogs in 250mg, 500 mg, and 750 mg packing. The complete usage instructions and dosing guidelines are mentioned on the label. Remember, there are no artificial flavors added, and these products only give a taste of mild hemp, which can be controlled with the addition of food.

Visit Receptra Naturals Official Store

Sol CBD

Sol CBD was founded by a couple named Oksana and Larry Ostrovsky, who had a true passion for natural healing for physical problems. Both of them are real-life coaches who have expertise, knowledge, and hands-on experience with health-improving hacks. After reading so much about CBD, they formed their company dedicated to creating high-quality CBD products for the people, all of which come with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

This company makes CBD oil in cinnamint and a natural flavor, water dissolvable Sol CBD Liposomes, Sol CBD Capsules, Sol CBD Skin Care, Sol CBD Balm, and many more. All these products are tested in a batch, making sure that none of them can cause a side effect in any user. The variety of products may not be as extensive as many other companies, but still, it offers many essential CBD products that can be used in the routine.

SOL CBD pet care is a unique product specially designed for pets. According to the company, it uses a mild version of full-spectrum CBD oil added to nearly 100ml cannabidiol and packed into a 30ml bottle. This product is prepared following the same efficient product that is used to manufacture CBD products for humans. This one pack nearly costs $31, which is nothing as compared to its benefits. Most of SOL products are reasonably priced, and the company offers domestic shipments only.

Visit SOL CBD Official Store

American Shaman

American Shaman is one of the first companies that introduced CBD products in the market. It offers full-spectrum CBD and THC-free CBD oil, capsules, vape oils, gummies, treats, and topical ointments. It uses industrial-grade hemp cultivated at company-owned farms. The carrier oil added to the CBD oil is MCT oil, and product quality speaks for itself. Plus, thousands of satisfied users suggest this company to other people interested in buying CBD oil online, which adds to its authenticity.

These CBD products are made using the terpene-rich CBD taken from hemp plants. All of these products are free from gluten, soy, and pesticides, making them safe for all users. Right now, the company only ships within the US, and the bulk orders are shipped for free.

Visit American Shaman Official Store

Penelope’s Bloom

Penelope’s Bloom is a premium CBD tincture line designed for pets. This company is among the very few that created hemp-derived CBD products for dogs and cats. Also, their products are organic, third-party tested, non-GMO, and come with a money-back guarantee. One product of Penelope’s Bloom called ‘CBD Oil Tincture For Dogs & Cats’ is exceptionally famous. It is a fine blend of the purest full-spectrum CBD, chamomile extract, and MCT oil.

This combination is 100% effective and safe for pets, providing them relief, relaxation, and overall good health. You can use it on your pets, no matter what is their size and age. To help a new user understand and use this tincture better, the company offers this CBD oil for dogs and cats in different concentration levels/ strengths, and sizes. The pricing for this supplement seems reasonable, and you can buy this tincture for your pet for as low as $29.00.

All orders are shipped on a priority basis, and the company offers discounted deals from time to time. Not to forget, all products come with a money-back guarantee under which every user can get his money back if he finds this product unhelpful for his pets.

Visit Penelope’s Bloom Official Store

What Happens When you Give THC to Your Dog?

Despite experiencing similar effects, the endocannabinoid system of humans and dogs varies greatly. Dogs usually have more CB1 receptors on their cerebellum part of the brain than all other animals, making them highly sensitive to THC. But CBD oil from hemp sources has minimal THC inside, which is why dogs experience no sensitivity when they use CBD oil, and there are no chances of side effects, which are otherwise expected.

On the other side, THC has its own medicinal benefits, which may help in particular cases. But if given to canine friends, THC-rich CBD can make them more anxious and may induce side effects too. In many therapies, both THC and CBD are used as a combination, but first, it applies to humans only, and second, you may never find a handful of THC in most areas as it is illegal.

CBD, with minimal THC inside, is a better, preferred, and 100% legal form of using cannabis. There are many companies that sell cannabis extract, powder, supplement, or other forms of it. Any brand that you chose for yourself or your pet specifically mentions the amount of THC and CBD in it. Make sure to look for it before spending your money on a CBD product.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Oil for Dogs

What are the reasons to give CBD oil to pets?

There are many stories explaining how CBD has provided lots of health benefits to pets. According to the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association (AHVMA) survey on hundreds of pets owners, here are the most common benefits for dogs achieved by CBD oil.

Pain reduction and management

Sleep inducer and regulator

Anxiety relieving effect

Nervous system and cognitive support

May lowers the risk of seizures

Reduces inflammation and muscle spasms

Saves from digestive tract issues

Helps in skin treatments

How to Pick the Most Suitable CBD Product for Your Dog?

Considering the popularity, safety, and usefulness of CBD products, there are so many vendors selling these pet-friendly CBD products. Most of these vendors deal with a variety of these products that include the following.

CBD Oils

CBD sprays oral

CBD sprays topical

Treats

CBD balms

CBD salves

Others

While it may look challenging to choose among so many brands and products, the choice depends on your requirement and budget. It is better to go through the top CBD oil vendors for pets and see what they are offering. If you are on a fixed budget, compare the prices and pick the one that meets your budget better. Remember to check for the CBD strength and the addition of pesticides, hormones, solvents, or other potentially harmful ingredients and choose the one that looks better to you.

How much CBD is enough for your dog?

Since the research data on CBD oil for dogs is limited, following the conventional way of ‘low to high’ is ideal. Start giving the lowest dose to your dog and watch out for your dog’s responses.

If you experience positive changes in its condition, keep following the same dosage. But you can increase the dosage if there are no effects of a low dose. In all cases, avoid overdosing or misusing CBD oil or mixing it with medicines, supplements, or other herbal products. Many products come with complete dosage instructions based on the size/weight of the dog. If the product of your choice has this information mentioned on the label, go with it. For more details, talk to a veterinary expert and decide a daily dosage for your dog.

CBD Oil for Dogs – The Final Word

Although there are plenty of studies confirming the therapeutic benefits of CBD, almost all of these studies are targeted to humans, and there is rarely a study evaluating its effects on pets. These CBD products are available to both humans and animals; however, you should never give human supplements to your pets. There are several pet CBD companies that manufacture many pet-friendly products enriched with the power of CBD. To avoid a side effect, do background research before choosing a CBD product, and don’t forget to check if it is third-party tested or not.

More importantly, watch out for your pets, especially when giving them a new product like CBD oil. If your dog or cat responds unusually after taking any CBD product, contact a veterinary doctor and share your concern. To lower the risks, choose a reliable vendor to buy CBD oil for your dogs.

