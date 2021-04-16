5 Best CBD Creams for Pain of 2021

CBD products are very popular these days. Many companies have come up with different cannabis products, from vapes to tinctures. This has contributed to the rapid growth of CBD.

With positive reviews from consumers of different age groups and genders, we can boldly conclude that CBD has led to positive health benefits to its users: improved sleep, solving depression and anxiety problems, pain relief, etc.

As much as we don’t have enough evidence of whether CBD fully relieves pain, different sources indicate that using CBD can help with muscle pains.

Athletes in the field of football, hockey, and basketball, among others, admit to using CBD creams and salves as a part of their routine. They believe that these CBD products are an excellent substitute for over-the-counter painkillers.

When absorbed into the skin, cannabinoids relieve joint pains and help with inflammation. If you experience such symptoms, you should consider using these amazing CBD products. However, with the numerous brands in the market, choosing the best CBD creams may be a challenge for you.

For this reason, we have extensively researched the best CBD creams in the market today and came up with 5 different brands that we believe will do the work for you.

It doesn’t matter if you already use any of these creams; learning about them or other brands in the market will educate you on whether you are using the best creams or not.

Top 5 CBD Topical Brands for Pain

But first, let us look at how we came up with these brands.

Our Criteria for Choosing the CBD Topical Creams

As mentioned above, before compiling our list, we did thorough research on the different brands in the market today, from the newcomers to the old reputable brands. This varied in terms of their prizes, quality, dosage, and size, which gave us a long list that we scaled down to the 5 we review in this article.

The next thing we did was look at the brands independently, noting down every important detail that we needed to know about the products and the similarities and differences of the brands. We also checked to see what was unique about each brand, such as whether they use all-natural or artificial products.

The last thing we did was check the customers’ reviews and what other people said about the brands’ creams on popular social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. We also looked up the products in magazines and health journals.

The Factors We Looked For

In compiling our list of the 5 best CBD creams in the market today, we based our choices on the following important factors:

The source of the hemp used to make the creams.

The extraction process used.

The kind of products the brand sells, such as creams and topicals.

The brand’s reputation.

If the products are broad spectrum, full spectrum, or isolates.

The location of the manufacturers.

The amount of THC in the creams.

The third-party lab tests results.

The CBD dosage available, and the brand’s transparency regarding their lab tests and ingredients.

To come with a more accurate review, we tried the products ourselves or asked our trusted sources what they think about these products.

After successfully completing our search, we came up with these 5 CBD creams that we review in the following section.

5 Best CBD Creams for Pain [Full Reviews]

1. FAB CBD CBD Cream – High Quality

This is our top recommended brand for CBD creams. FAB CBD is a company devoted to giving its consumers the highest quality CBD available. All of the brand’s CBD products are created from all-natural hemp that is grown in Colorado. FAB is community-oriented and collaborates with different partners from time to time.

FAB offers different CBD creams in the market. Let us review two of these creams.

The brand uses a full spectrum CBD, which offers greater therapeutic benefits to consumers than other companies. This gives it a competitive advantage.

Highlights

This CBD cream deserves a top seat at our table because of the following features:

Strength:

The FAB CBD topical cream has 600mg of CBD in its 2 oz. tube.

A High-Quality CBD Cream:

FAB CBD topical cream is a strong, affordable product that blends smoothly, thanks to cocoa butter and vitamin E oil. Its effectiveness in treating and managing pain is highly praised by its consumers.

All-Natural Hemp:

All FAB products are created using all-natural and organic hemp plants, free of any additives, artificial flavors, or preservatives. With this, you are assured of applying an all-natural cream to your body.

The company employs a C02 extraction method to obtain its CBD from organic hemp. This extraction method does not use any solvent, thus leaving you with no worries about finding residues in your cream.

Lab Test Results:

The FAB cream has undergone third-party lab tests which it has passed. The results are available on the company’s website, and they indicate that the cream has a THC concentration of 0.05% and has no pesticides or heavy metals.

Money Guarantee:

All the company’s products can be returned within 30 days and money returned to them in case of dissatisfaction or any other valid reason.

Salves are the newest introduction to the FAB CBD collection. FAB CBD aims to employ innovation, supplementation, and science to develop products that help people of different ages, genders, and social statuses to live a healthy and preventive lifestyle.

Highlights

Purity:

FAB’s salves are clean and pure since they lack any traces of pesticides, artificial preservatives, additives, or chemicals. Their all-natural hemp grown and harvested in Colorado uses the CO2 extraction method, which is considered a healthy and safe procedure. Therefore, consumers of this brand are assured of pure, safe, and incredibly effective salves.

Friendly and Effective Customer Care:

All FAB CBD workers believe in cooperation and would go out of their way to ensure that you receive the exceptional customer service that you deserve.

Anytime you have an issue or concern and voice it out to them, they will always lend a listening year and help the best way they can. This is evident through the verified customer reviews on the brand’s online website.

Full-Spectrum CBD:

The salve is created from an all-natural and organic hemp plant. This salve contains full spectrum CBD, essential oils, heating and cooling ingredients, and terpenes, which give it a great smell together with its calming and soothing qualities.

Third-Party Lab Tests:

Like other FAB CBD products, the salve also undergoes multiple tests from third-party labs to ensure that it is safe and pure for human use.

Works for Anyone:

It doesn’t matter whether you are an athlete, stay at home mum, golfer, or you strained your fingers while typing all day; this salve will help you relieve your pain and soothe the aches away.

All-Natural Ingredients:

FAB CBD uses organic ingredients from golden jojoba oil, rosemary oil, eucalyptus oil to full-spectrum hemp flowers, among others.

Brand Reputation:

FAB is widely known for creating CBD products that are clean, work effectively, and top quality. The company has received praises from huge global publications. For instance, the company received an award for the best cream from D magazine and Observer.

Pros:

Both the cream and salves have a lovely scent.

It is created using an organic hemp plant.

Lab tests are available on the company’s website.

Offers 30-day money back guarantee.

Shipping is quick and free for goods valued at $89 and above.

They provide excellent customer service.

The products are highly effective and are of top quality.

The creams have received several awards by big productions as the best CBD cream in the market.

Cons:

The company does not ship its products to Canada and the United Kingdom.

2. Cheef Botanicals CBD Relief Salve – Best Value

The Cheef Botanicals CBD salves come in a 500mg-2000mg concentration of full-spectrum CBD. They use all-natural ingredients and leave a soothing effect on the skin.

This CBD salve is most appropriate for athletes who want to relax their muscles during their recovery from a challenging workout.

Highlights

Organic Ingredients:

All ingredients used to make the Cheef Botanicals CBD salve are all-natural and organic. This implies that the salves have no traces of artificial additives, chemicals, or preservatives.

The ingredients are a combination of the brand’s full-spectrum CBD and a couple of essential oils. They include olive oil, jojoba oil, peppermint essential oil, Vitamin E, CBD oil, and calendula flowers, among others.

Different Strength Options:

The Cheef Botanicals CBD salve comes in varying strength options. It has 500mg, which has a regular strength, 1000mg for extra strength, and 2000mg for maximum strength. This gives you a variety of options to choose from according to your preference.

Provides Fast Relief:

Most consumers of this Cheef Botanicals CBD salve tend to stick to it because they claim that it gives them an almost immediate relief. Others even believe in experiencing the effects the moment it makes contact with their skin.

Usually, you should expect the salve to become effective roughly after 15 minutes of applying it to your body, and it typically goes on to 2-3 hours.

The Brand’s Reputation:

Cheef Botanicals is regarded as a great and reputable brand that produces CBD products that are clean, all-natural, and are of exceptional quality.

Highly Effective:

From the customers’ reviews, we can conclude that the Cheef Botanicals CBD salve is very effective and offers relief in a fast way. Most of the positive reviews are from the users who admit that the product tremendously helped them relieve their pain.

Pros:

The salve is highly effective and provides quick relief.

Products used to make the salve are all-natural and organic.

They are produced in the United States using full spectrum CBD.

A brand trusted and widely known for producing high-quality CBD products.

Affordable prices with offers every now and then.

They offer friendly customer service.

It has a rewards program where consumers can get points after purchase.

Cons

Only available in salve form at the moment, no creams

3. CBDistillery CBD Cream – Best Full Spectrum

The CBDistillery pain cream is made by combining the broad-spectrum CBD with other organic ingredients to reduce inflammation and offer joint support. The cream is specifically created to give you relief and help your body recover from anything that might be causing strain to it.

Highlights

All-Natural Products:

The CBDistillery cream is created using high-quality and organic hemp extract together with other natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil, grapefruit seed extract, lavender and rosemary essential oils, and almond oil, among others.

The CBD cream has no traces of artificial additives, chemicals, or preservatives, implying that they are safe to be used on the human body.

Strength:

The cream contains 500mg of broad-spectrum CBD.

Provides Variety:

CBDistillery provides a broad selection of CBD products to apply directly to your skin. These range from warming and cooling creams, skincare creams, salve, relief sticks, and body lotions. With this huge selection, you will be left spoilt for choice.

Pros:

It gives the consumer a wide range of products to choose from and offers different effects such as warming and cooling.

They use all organic and natural ingredients.

A friendly and available customer support.

They offer discounts for most of the products.

Cons:

Some consumers have raised their concerns regarding the potency of the cream.

The brand’s website does not offer the contact information transparently.

4. Medterra CBD Pain Cream – Wide Variety

Medterra is a brand known for testing all its CBD products through accredited third-party testing centers such as Green Scientific Labs and Proverde Labs.

The company’s all-natural hemp is planted and harvested in Kentucky and assists in supporting farmers in the United States.

Highlights

Strict Hemp Regulation:

Being a member of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, we can boldly say that the brand meets the state’s standards of regulation.

Kentucky is known to create quality products, implying that its products must also be of excellent quality to meet the expected standards. In addition, anything produced by Medterra goes through third-party lab tests, thus assuring the consumers that they are safe and healthy for use.

No Content of THC:

The brand obtains its CBD cream through the CO2 extraction process and ensures that all the ingredients it uses are non-GMO, lack any additives, preservatives, or THC.

Their CBD cream is made using natural ingredients and essential oils such as menthol, sunflower seed oil, and aloe vera.

Excellent Shopping Experience:

Reviewers cite this as one reason they love purchasing products from this brand. The website is user-friendly and straightforward. Anyone can navigate it easily and make their purchase.

It offers you some rewards if you are a regular shopper through points which you can convert to discounts. The website also comes with a CBD quiz section which you can take to help you select the best products you want.

Third-party Lab tests:

All CBD products created by Medterra regularly go through third-party lab tests to ensure they are safe for human use.

Variety:

Medterra is the top brand that offers the greatest variety in CBD creams compared to other brands. This gives customers several options to choose from.

Some of these varieties are the Medtrerra Pain Relief Cream, Relief and Recovery Rapid Cooling Cream, and Manuka Honey Healing Cream.

Pros:

Uses all-natural and organic sourced hemp.

Prices for the creams are very affordable.

Third-party lab tests have been conducted, and the results available for the consumers on the brand’s online website.

They provide a variety of CBD creams to select from.

No artificial additives and preservatives are added.

Cons:

How the ingredients for making the creams are combined may not work for every individual.

5. Joy Organics CBD Cream – Best Broad-Spectrum

Joy Organics’ CBD salve provides you with great pain-relieving effects without having THC in your body.

It is made by combining full-spectrum CBD with other natural ingredients to give you the best desirable benefits. Since it lacks THC, it can also be used by people sensitive to cannabinoids.

If you have joint and muscle pains or want to improve your skin’s health, this is the brand for you.

Highlights

Strength:

The salve comes in two different potencies: 500mg and 1000mg.

All-Natural Ingredients:

The salve is made using high-quality hemp extract and other ingredients such as organic olive oil, cetyl alcohol, sea salt, and organic glycerine. The products are non-GMO and contain no additives, implying that they are safe for the human body.

Third-Party Lab Tests:

The products have gone through third-party lab tests to ensure that they are safe and can be used on the human body. These tests are available on the brand’s website.

Money-Back Guarantee:

The brand offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you feel unsatisfied with the product or you experience issues such as reaction.

Excellent Customer Service:

Most clients are satisfied with the brand’s customer service. They cite the customer service staff as extremely friendly and attentive. The brand’s online website also has a blog section where they write about different CBD products.

Pros:

All the creams have gone through third-party lab tests.

The hemp is organically grown in the United States.

Has no traces of THC.

Provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Exceptional customer care service.

Provide double reward points for first-time buyers.

You can cancel your order at any time without any penalty.

Does not have a strong undesirable smell.

Cons:

The packaging could be better.

Things You Should Keep in Mind When Buying A High-Quality CBD Cream

There are numerous brands in the market today selling CBD creams. It is therefore important to go for the top quality and safest ones. Knowing which brands to buy from requires you to be familiar with some factors.

First, you have to know what you are trying to achieve from the cream. What works for you may not work for someone else. For instance, if you are an athlete, a cream mainly created for athletes infused with menthol will work for you, while using a salve created for dry and cracked hands might work for a non-athlete.

It is also crucial to know if you have any allergies before using the creams to avoid reactions.

Below are some of the factors you should consider when buying a high-quality CBD cream:

The Ingredients

This is one of the crucial factors to consider. Always purchase CBD creams from brands that transparently showcase their ingredients and ensure that you are familiar with the ingredients.

Look for the positive benefits of the ingredients, such as whether they give you a cooling effect, warming effect, or heal you.

The ingredients should also be organic and all-natural, contain no GMOs or artificial additives. In case of any doubts, you can check the customers’ reviews to see what they say about the product’s ingredients.

Origin of The Hemp Plant

This is one of the crucial factors in determining a CBD product’s quality. The hemp plant is probably why you have your cream in the first place, which implies that its quality matters a lot. Some brands may cite that their hemp plants are sourced from the United States, but this may actually be a lie.

Always go for the products that provide clear transparency on where they get their hemp plant. Researching on credible internet sources may give you the correct answer to this if you don’t trust the information on the brand’s website.

The Type of Hemp Extract

There are 3 different kinds of hemp extract: Full spectrum is a whole hemp extract and has less than 0.3%THC, the broad-spectrum extract is a full spectrum of cannabinoids but lacks any trace of THC, while the CBD isolate contains purely CBD.

Lab Tests

Third-party lab tests are the only determinants of the purity, quality, and safety of the CBD creams. Any reputable brand that believes they offer high-quality CBD products will showcase their lab test results on their website.

This not only proves their credibility, but the transparency also makes the consumers trust their products. These lab test results should be up to date and provide you with the necessary information, such as if the products have been tested of metals, artificial additives, or preservatives, among others.

Certifications

Holding certifications is one way that a brand can prove its credibility to its customers. Most authentic brands hold these certifications every so often. Some of these certifications are the US Hemp Growers Association Awards or USDA Organic Labels.

If you find that the brand you plan on purchasing has bagged some of these awards, then you know that they have exceptionally high-quality CBD products.

Branding

As much as packaging is not everything for CBD creams, having attractive and thoughtful branding shows that the company invested a little more effort and time to deliver its final product. Investing in how a product looks, or even how you look, speaks volume.

However, some brands might trick you with attractive packaging but zero quality. Make sure to check the brand’s details to ensure that its quality matches with its great branding.

The Price

Normally, the price of the CBD cream depends on its dosage, quality of the ingredients, and even the brand itself, among others.

These creams’ price is an important factor to consider, especially if you plan to purchase them often. Always go for the brands within your budget but which still have high-quality CBD creams.

Shipping and Return Policy

A company’s return policy is an excellent determinant of how it cares for its consumers. This applies to shipping as well, whereby the brand may be willing to incur a lot of costs just to ensure that you get excellent customer service, and you shop from them again.

Generally, the shipping and return policies will greatly determine if the brand can build a long-term relationship with their clients or only aim for one-time purchases.

How to Use CBD Creams for Pain?

This might seem self-explanatory to some, as it simply involves rubbing the cream to your body. However, to obtain effective results, you just cannot eyeball this.

The CBD creams are supposed to be applied topically and massaged to the skin area where you experience pain. Have some pain in your palms? Rub the CBD on your palms. Thus, determining your problem area should be your first step.

Before applying the cream, it is crucial to follow the instructions given. Make sure you are not doing the most or using more than the recommended amount of cream.

Some products may contain ingredients that will give you a cooling or warming effect, such as arnica or menthol. If you do not like these sensations, begin with a small application.

It is always a great idea to test the product on a small area of your skin to check if you have any allergic reactions. It doesn’t matter how natural the cream is; it may still react with some people’s skins.

Finally, ensure that you consult a health professional to determine if you have any allergies or other underlying health conditions.

Safety of The CBD Creams

A cannabis and cannabinoid research conducted indicated that CBD is a safe product that can be applied to the body when required.

A majority of the CBD creams are created purely for external use; thus, one should not eat them unless said otherwise in the package.

Avoid applying the cream on open wounds or sores. In such instances, it is advisable to wait until you recover before using it. Most CBD creams are created specifically for applying on the body, thus applying them to the face may cause some reactions.

In addition, it is very important to check the kinds of oils used to make the creams. Some people have sensitive or allergic skins, or their skins become easily irritated. They should look for the oils used before using the creams.

All in all, using CBD creams for pain relief is a more effective and safer way compared to over-the-counter drugs that may have harmful effects on the body.

How the CBD Creams Work to Relieve Pain?

For any CBD products administered orally, such as tinctures, gummies, vapes, or capsules, it is easy to figure out how they work- they go directly into the body, where they are absorbed into the bloodstream and take effect.

On the contrary, for the creams and salves, the CBD gets into the body through the skin, which is the biggest organ of the body. As much as people regard the skin as a barrier, it can let in fatty oils, such as those present in CBD creams, to be absorbed quickly.

Every human being has a cell signaling system referred to as the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Some research indicates that CBD interacts with a major ECS component called the endocannabinoid receptors available in the brain and immune system.

The ECS allows the body to return to its balanced state through regulating:

The appetite.

Inflammation.

Memory.

The immune system.

Pain.

Receptors, small proteins attached to the cells, receive chemical signals from different stimuli and help the body’s cells to respond. This response, in turn, creates anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects that allow you to manage your pain.

This implies that using CBD products such as oils and creams may help people relieve their pains, such as chronic back pains and muscle aches.

When the CBD cream is applied onto the skin, the lipids found in oils transfer the CBD’s phytochemicals through the cells of the skin. This, in turn, makes it possible for the CBD to target particular areas of discomfort and pain. It is also at this stage that the CBD starts working with the endocannabinoid system.

As much as the endocannabinoid system requires no help from CBD to work effectively, the cannabidiol further enhances the endocannabinoid system’s functioning. And even though we have many studies reporting the benefits of CBD, the ones specifically targeting creams aren’t available yet.

However, one study discussing transdermal CBD explains its effectiveness in relieving arthritis joint pain and inflammation among rats. The CBD cream can also help manage pain and inflammation resulting from harsh skin conditions such as acne and eczema.

Creams Are A Simpler Way of Administering CBD

Generally, CBD oils require a lot of time and effort in determining the correct dosage that will also depend on every person’s needs and preferences. This is not the case for CBD creams; they only require you to apply them in small portions directly on the body part you experience the pain.

The CBD available in the cream will get absorbed into the skin and get to the targeted area. Many consumers who use CBD creams admit feeling better after a few minutes to an hour after applying them. The creams have no particular time or quantity to be applied; you can use them as much as you want and apply them anywhere you feel the pain.

The Negative Side Effects of CBD Creams

Generally, CBD is a safe product for your skin and body. However, the creams might come with some negative side effects listed below.

The small dosage available in CBD creams isn’t supposed to make you high. However, some consumers have admitted to having side effects like:

Depression.

Diarrhea.

Headache.

Sleepiness.

Weight and appetite changes.

Low blood pressure.

However, the CBD creams’ probability of getting into your bloodstream and causing full-body effects is extremely low.

Before you begin using any CBD cream, it is advisable to consult with your health professional since they may cause an interaction with some medications.

Our Final Thoughts: Which CBD Cream Should You Buy For Pain Relief?

Based on our extensive research and the reviews we got from several consumers, we can boldly say that the FAB CBD cream takes the crown home. The brand has been delivering quality to its products since 2017, making it a favorite for many.

Studies indicate that FAB cream helps to effectively relieve any kind of pain and in a short period. You don’t need to be an athlete or a professional to use the cream; it caters to everyone and can be used by anyone, from sports professionals to students.

The CBD creams are great herbal ways to manage any pain and are generally considered safer than over-the-counter drugs or any other conventional drugs. A majority of consumers have reported having success in relieving their pains of all kinds using CBD products such as creams, salves, and lotions.

The great thing about CBD creams is that they will not make you high but will still function effectively. Creams are an excellent way of calming down your aches and pains that result from an active lifestyle.

These CBD creams have heating and cooling effects that may help relieve painful symptoms, inflammation, and any other conditions that may cause serious pains.

To achieve the most outstanding results, always go for a strong, full-spectrum CBD with all-natural ingredients stemming from a reputable brand such as the ones listed above. You can’t go wrong either way.

