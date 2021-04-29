  5 Best CBD Gummies for Sleep of 2021

One of the best ways to consume CBD off-late has been in the form of gummies. Not only are gummies easy to use and contain varying doses of CBD, but they’re quite tasty as well. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that CBD gummies are one of the best options for first-time CBD users.

These gummies help users relax, unwind, release stress, and more often than not, sleep better. While CBD gummies have a host of benefits like the ones we’ve outlined above, we’ll focus on their properties that help users sleep better.

Some of the factors due to which CBD products have grown in popularity are as follows:

The sale of hemp derivatives was legalized in 2018.

CBD is safe for consumption and doesn’t negatively affect the health and safety of users.

Users nowadays prefer effective healthcare solutions that don’t have any side effects.

CBD is currently being sold in a variety of forms, including oils, pills, gummies, and more. Therefore, these products are sure to appeal to large numbers of CBD users and those wishing to try out CBD products.

Consuming CBD gummies for sleep is very easy to incorporate into your day-to-day activities as it doesn’t disrupt the same in any way.

This does not mean that you should go ahead and spend your money on the first pack of CBD sleep gummies you come across. It’s always wiser to evaluate your options and pick out the best product to suit your needs and preferences.

Therefore, in this article, we’ve covered the best brands in the CBD industry that produce high-quality gummies that help you sleep better.

We’ve detailed the main features, pros, cons, and more of each of these products to help you make an informed choice regarding which one you should choose.

Top 5 Brands Of CBD Gummies For Sleep

1. Fab CBD Gummies – Best Sleep Gummies

2. Cheef Botanicals Gummies – Strong Formula

3. Medterra CBD Gummies – Long-Lasting Effects

4. CBDistillery Gummies – Most Affordable Option

5. CBDFx Gummies – Largest Choice

How Do You Know If A CBD Gummies Brand Is Trustworthy?

Considering there are so many brands currently operating in the CBD industry, it can be a tad difficult to determine which brand is reliable and trustworthy and which one isn’t. After all, producing CBD gummies is not all that difficult, so a host of brands can enter the market and leave without having sold a single good quality product.

However, you can rest assured that the brands we’ve featured in this article only produce the most authentic, safe, superior quality CBD products. How do we know? Well, plenty of reasons: user reviews, brand reputation, experience, innovation, and much more.

These brands stand out from the competition simply because they focus on finding new, innovative ways to produce CBD products that are safe and legal for consumption.

The most reputed CBD brands – including the ones we’ve featured in this article – are those that get their products tested independently by third-party labs.

Not only this, but they also make these lab results online for users to review and decide whether or not the product would suit their needs. This showcases a brand’s commitment to transparency and, by extension, reliability.

The products we’ve reviewed for you below tick a great number of boxes when it comes to proving they’re produced by reputed brands that care about the safety and health of their customers.

If you don’t believe us, let us outline some of the sources we used to check the authenticity of the brands we reviewed:

Surveys and questionnaires were sent to CBD users, especially those who prefer gummies.

Authentic reviews from users on various CBD retail sites, including the brands’ official websites.

Our own experiences with the product and how well it served us based on several fronts, including those we’ve outlined for you below.

Furthermore, you’ll find several research papers online regarding the positive effects of CBD when consumed in the form of gummies and more to help you understand that these products are safe for general consumption. Therefore, these products owe their popularity not just to their flavors and taste but to their effectiveness as well.

Let us list out some of the considerations we took into account while evaluating whether or not we should include certain products in this list. Make sure you go through each of these factors carefully, as they’ll help you place your trust in our chosen brands.

Ingredients Used

The first consideration you should be taking into account when choosing a CBD product of any kind is the ingredients used in it. You want to make sure the brand that you opt for uses as many organic, natural ingredients as possible and as few artificial or synthetic additives as possible.

Regardless of how reputed they are, brands don’t generally include only pure CBD in their products. You’ll likely find other natural ingredients used in these products, ingredients that gel well with CBD to offer some great benefits to those who use it. This is especially true for those CBD products that help you sleep well.

You’ll find information regarding ingredients disclosed on a brand’s website, and these are likely to include fatty acids, herbs, and other organic ingredients.

Effectiveness

The effectiveness of CBD for sleep is generally measured by how potent the CBD formula used in these gummies is. The more potent the formula, the more effective and long-lasting the CBD product is. The gummies we’ve included in this article contain some highly potent formulas.

Hemp Source

This is an often-overlooked consideration when it comes to picking out CBD products, but it’s important all the same. You want to ensure that the hemp used in your preferred CBD products is safe for consumption and is of sound quality.

Good quality hemp makes all the difference between a satisfactory CBD gummy and an unsatisfactory one.

A good hemp source is a farm that doesn’t contain any pesticides or toxic chemicals used to grow hemp. Such hemp plants shouldn’t contain too much THC either, or they risk being classified as illegal.

Extraction

There are various extraction methods used to create CBD products. These methods usually result in either full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD. However, some methods are used to extract CBD isolates as well.

You should be well aware of each type of isolate before you purchase a CBD product, or you might end up with one that doesn’t cater to your needs.

Testing and Results

The best brands in the business are those that have their products tested independently by third-party laboratories and make such results available online. If you notice that a brand has made its testing results public, you’ll know that the brand is trustworthy.

Brands who do test their products market their products as being independently tested, so you won’t have any difficulty spotting them.

Return and Shipping Policy

One of the marks of a good brand is that they have a sound return and shipping policy. No one wants to wait around for weeks till their order arrives and receive an unsatisfactory product in the end.

A reputed brand offers shipping within a week and offers you a full refund if you’re not satisfied with their products.

You could always check a brand’s official website for information on their policies if you wish to purchase any of their products, especially those you haven’t sampled before.

Cost

Products that contain CBD and hemp derivatives don’t always come cheap and for a good reason. The best CBD products contain a good amount of organic hemp and other herbal ingredients that have been sourced from the best farms and facilities across the country.

Also, the techniques and methods used to create CBD products are often complicated and require adequate skill, research, and more.

Therefore, don’t be alarmed if you see the most basic CBD products – such as gummies – sporting a hefty price tag. However, there’s a way you can purchase CBD gummies even if you’re on a tight budget.

Big brands generally offer regular discounts and promotions on their websites and have bundle offers and subscriptions as well. Opting for any of these will ensure that you receive the best CBD products at a reasonable price.

Brand Standing

You can’t go wrong if you pick a CBD product that’s been produced by a brand of good standing and reputation in the industry.

Such brands typically have considerable experience and are not afraid to experiment with CBD to come up with new and innovative formulas to entice users – both new and experienced.

The brands we’ve included in this article are some of the most, if not the most reputed brands in the industry that have proved they’re worthy of the trust customers have placed in them for years.

Reviews

One of the easiest ways to determine whether a product is worth investing in or not is to read through its reviews on a brand’s website. Such reviews are unbiased and usually list out the pros and cons of the product concisely.

Customers posting such reviews are those that have purchased and tried products and wish to share their experience with potential users.

Therefore, we recommend you take out a few minutes to go through user reviews on a brand’s website before you purchase any of their products. However, we do not recommend that you make your decision based on such reviews alone.

Remember: the customers reviewing these products could have different tolerance for CBD than you do and could be more experienced with hemp products than you are.

If you’re just beginning your journey of using CBD gummies, make sure you look for reviews from fellow first-time users. In doing so, you’ll know what to expect from using gummies for the first time.

Top 5 Best CBD Gummies For Sleep

Let us now review in-depth the best CBD gummies for sleep we could find online that help users sleep better. Make sure you go through every subheading in each review to choose the best CBD gummies for you.

1. Fab CBD Gummies – Best Sleep Gummies

This brand is not new to the industry and has 25 years of collective experience. This brand is large enough to support operations across the country.

The CBD products this brand has on offer are easily some of the best CBD sleep gummies products we’ve come across lately.

The hemp used in these gummies is obtained from the best farms and facilities in Colorado. Since these gummies don’t contain any gluten or GMO, they support a range of healthy diets and lifestyles.

Moreover, since they contain only natural ingredients, they’re completely safe for a host of users – both new and experienced. According to many experts and users, you’re not likely to have any side effects of using these gummies.

We found it to be one of the best features of these gummies because they can be used by vegetarians and vegans, which is not very common for gummies. Moreover, you can check through their list of ingredients online if you wish to validate their claims for yourself.

One look through the ingredients list is sure to let you know that these products don’t contain any harmful synthetic or artificial ingredients. The farms on which the hemp was cultivated were free from pesticides, insecticides, etc.

If you wish to try out CBD gummies that don’t contain any traces of THC, these gummies are your best bet.

Features of These Gummies

Each Fab CBD gummy contains only 25 mg of isolate. These gummies are being marketed as being ideal for nighttime use as they’re known to help users sleep well. However, they have ‘anytime’ gummies as well that you can use whenever you please.

You’ll find 30 servings of gummies or ‘chews’ in each pack. The nighttime gummies have a pleasant acai flavor to them, which is sure to satisfy a host of palettes.

Dosage

The ‘anytime’ chews pack contains 30 servings of 25 mg isolate.

The ‘nighttime’ gummies pack contains 60 servings that help users sleep. 1-2 gummies per night are ideal for most users.

Ingredients Used

Melatonin

L-Theanine

Ashwagandha

5-THP

Citric acid

CBD

Natural acai flavoring

You can refer to Fab CBD’s official website for more information on the ingredients used in this product.

Flavor Options

This product is available in a pack of 30 servings for any time use and a pack of 60 servings for nighttime use.

Hemp Source

The hemp used to extract CBD in this product is sourced directly from the best farms in Colorado.

Third-Party Testing

Fab CBD gummies have been tested by ProVerde laboratories.

Returns

Fab CBD allows users to initiate a request for returns if made less than 30-days from purchase.

Delivery

Following are the features of Fab CBD’s shipping policy:

You can expect to receive your product within 7 days of purchase (domestic).

All orders across the country that cost more than $89 are eligible for free shipping.

You can expect to receive your product within one month of purchase if you live outside the U.S.

Price

The smaller pack is priced at $59, and the larger one is priced at $89.

Cheef Botanicals Gummies – Strong Formula

Cheef Botanicals is one of the most highly reputed brands in the industry. This brand believes in transparency and makes information on its testing results, manufacturing processes, and more available on its official website. The fact that this brand uses the best quality, locally sourced hemp in its products speaks volumes about its effectiveness.

This brand has a wealth of experience in manufacturing the highest quality CBD products. Ask most CBD users what their most trusted brand is, and they’ll likely point you in the direction of Cheef Botanicals. Not only is this brand one of the best at maintaining the quality of its products, but it also has some excellent customer support services.

You’ll find all relevant information available online and have all your queries answered by their customer service agents. These gummies help support a range of lifestyles as they’re free from dairy, gluten, and GMOs.

Moreover, the ingredients used in them are organic. You’ll find that these gummies don’t contain any artificial or synthetic additives that could cause side effects.

These vegan gummies are quite delicious and contain only natural flavoring. They contain full-spectrum CBD oil and have a THC content below 0.3%. Therefore, you won’t feel high when you consume these gummies, just relaxed and stress-free. Apart from full spectrum, these gummies also contain other cannabinoids that have a host of benefits.

You won’t find any artificial sweeteners in these gummies – they’ve been sweetened using cane sugar and brown rice syrup (both organic). These gummies are quite potent, and if you’re new to the world of CBD products, you may want to ask for advice from your healthcare provider before you start using them.

Moreover, Cheef Botanicals gummies are not known to have any psychotropic effects, which make them safe for a wide variety of users. In other words, if you’ve been using other CBD or THC products regularly, you should have no trouble transitioning to these gummies.

This product is available for sale in locations across the country and the shipping times are reasonable too.

One of the features we love most about this product is that it’s made using cruelty-free techniques.

Features of These Gummies

These gummies are perfect for vegans and those who don’t consume gluten, dairy and GMO. They don’t contain any synthetic colors or flavors.

They don’t contain any preservatives either. Only organic ingredients are used in these gummies, which means they have little to no side effects.

Dosage

The 300 mg bottle contains 30 gummies with 10 mg CBD in each gummy.

The 750 mg bottle contains 30 gummies with 25 mg CBD in each gummy.

The 1500 mg bottle contains 30 gummies with 50 mg CBD in each gummy.

The 3000 mg bottle contains 30 gummies with 100 mg CBD in each gummy.

Ingredients Used

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Vegetable concentrate

Cane sugar

Rice syrup

Sunflower seed oil (organic)

Apple extract

Pineapple extract

Grape extract

Pectin

Citric acid

You can refer to Cheef Botanicals’ official website for more information on the ingredients used in this product.

Flavor Options

This product is available only in the form of assorted gummies. The fruit flavors contained in each bottle are:

Strawberry

Apple

Pineapple

Grape

Orange

Hemp Source

The hemp used to extract CBD in this product is sourced directly from the best farms in Colorado.

Third-Party Testing

Cheef Botanicals gummies have been tested by Cannasafe laboratories.

Returns

You can initiate a return request within 30 days of purchase if you’re not happy with the quality of the product.

Cheef Botanicals will not accept a return request if the bottle is less than 70% full.

You are liable to pay shipping costs on your returned product. This does not apply to exchanges.

Delivery

You can expect your order to be processed within 2 days of purchase.

Shipping takes 3 days on average (domestic).

You can track your package online after you purchase a product.

Cheef Botanicals does not offer international shipping

You can opt for a priority shipping at an additional fee of $7.50.

Cost

The 300 mg bottle is priced at $23.95.

The 750 mg bottle is priced at $44.95.

The 1500 mg bottle is priced at $84.95.

The 3000 mg bottle is priced at $124.95.

3. Medterra CBD Gummies – Long-Lasting Effects

We found that the effects of consuming Medterra gummies lasted considerably longer than other CBD gummies we could find. According to the brand, the effects of these gummies are quite different from tinctures and other quality CBD products, and we have to say we agree with these claims.

Once you digest CBD via gummies rather than consume them in the form of tinctures, you’ll find that its effects kick in faster and last longer.

Consuming CBD gummies shouldn’t take over 30 minutes to show its effects on your system. You can expect the effects of these gummies to stick around for a maximum of 6 hours and a minimum of 4 hours on average.

Medterra gummies are very easy to use, which makes them ideal for beginners. What better way to start your CBD journey than consuming these sweet, flavorful gummies?

These gummies contain a rich combination of ingredients that work well together to offer you the best of CBD’s effects. You can consume these gummies on the go and not have to worry much about the exact dosage requirements.

While these gummies can be used to fuel a host of activities, we found that they work best at helping users sleep well. Scores of users have claimed that Medterra Sleep Tight gummies – when consumed before bedtime – help them relax and sleep better, thereby allowing them to wake up refreshed.

Features of These Gummies

These gummies contain CBD that’s extracted using advanced CO2 technology, which helps them stay on par with some of the most highly reputed brands currently in business.

The hemp used in these gummies is sourced locally from U.S. farms that are free from any pesticides, insecticides, or artificial fertilizers.

We found the Medterra gummies to be perfectly safe for beginners because they don’t contain any traces of THC. Moreover, these gummies don’t contain any GMOs either. Even the gelatin used in these gummies is derived from plants, making it ideal for vegetarians.

We’d say that it’s safe to assume these gummies cater to a host of healthy lifestyles as they don’t contain any corn syrup or artificial sweeteners.

Dosage

These gummies are available in packs of 25 mg that contain 30 gummies each.

Ingredients Used

Turbinado sugar (natural)

Citrus Pectin

Natural flavoring

Citric acid

Carnauba wax

Tapioca extract

L-Theanine

You can visit Medterra’s official website for more information on the ingredients used in this product.

Flavor Options

Different flavors of this product are meant to cater to different needs such as:

Tropical Punch – To keep calm

Strawberry – To sleep well

Citrus Punch – To stay alert

Elderberry – To boost immunity

Hemp Source

The hemp used in this product is sourced from local farms across the U.S.

Third-Party Testing

These gummies have been tested by Green Scientific Laboratories.

Returns

If you’ve received a damaged product, you are required to make a return request within 3 days of receiving it.

You’ll have to provide any proof of damage with the request, such as a photograph.

You can request a return if you’re not satisfied with the quality of the product within 30 days of purchase.

You’ll be charged the shipping fees on returns.

Delivery

This company has one of the fastest shipping services we’ve come across, and they typically ship to most locations across the U.S. on the same day (provided it’s a business day).

Cost

Each pack of these gummies costs $39.99.

4. CBDistillery – Most Affordable Option

Specially Formulated for Sleep CBDistillery Gummies Best For Sleep Disorders

Super High-Strength

Free From THC

This brand has been striving for years to ensure that its products are available to a host of users across the country at prices they can afford easily. In other words, you won’t have to break the bank to buy CBD products if you opt for this brand.

CBDistillery products are known for their effectiveness, so you won’t have to worry about compromising quality for affordability here.

This brand is quickly becoming popular among hosts of users across the U.S. Created by those living in Colorado, only organic, locally sourced hemp is used in CBDistillery’s products, including their popular gummy bears.

You’ll find these gummies appealing even if you’re following a kosher or vegan lifestyle, as this brand’s products contain ingredients that cater to these lifestyles perfectly.

These gummies were tested independently in third-party labs to ensure they contain only safe and healthy ingredients. You can find all relevant information regarding their testing methods and their lab results on their official website. The website also contains certification on the legality of the products on offer by the brand.

We love these gummies because they have some truly great effects without any traces of THC in them. These gummies only go on to prove that you don’t require THC in a CBD product for it to be effective. Even the methods and techniques used in the extraction of CBD and production of these gummies are quite impressive and CBDistillery.

Features of These Gummies

CBDistillery gummies have been tested independently and found to be safe for consumption. Hosts of users struggling with sleep disorders and more have found these products to be very effective. This formula is not too strong for beginners, but it’s not too mild for experienced users either.

Dosage

Each 30 mg pack contains 25 gummies.

The total content of CBD in each pack is 750 mg.

Even the nighttime gummies are available in a 30 mg pack with 25 gummies.

Ingredients Used

Citric acid

Pectin

Malic acid

Hemp

Water

Sugar

Tapioca extract

Natural extracts for color

Natural flavoring

You can refer to CBDistillery’s official website for more information on the ingredients used in this product.

Flavor Options

These gummies are available in 3 flavors:

Raspberry lemon

Strawberry

Raspberry

Hemp Source

The hemp used in these gummies is sourced from Colorado.

Third-Party Testing

These gummies were tested independently by ACS labs.

Returns

The brand does not offer returns on used products. You are eligible for returns within 7 days of receiving the package on damaged or unopened good if they satisfy the following conditions:

Wrong product received

The product was damaged on receipt

Products delivered to the incorrect address

Delivery

You can expect to receive your order within 5 days of purchase.

You’re eligible for free shipping on orders over $75.

You can opt for priority shipping for an additional fee.

5. CBDFx Gummies – Wide Variety

This brand has only recently branched out into the world of CBD products, but it has plenty of experience in the vaping industry. It’s quickly growing in popularity and operations to provide its users with quality CBD products.

The hemp used in their products is obtained from organic, local sources and grown in farms free of pesticides and other harmful chemicals. Therefore, their products only contain the highest quality organic hemp.

We found this brand to be quite trustworthy, considering third-party labs test their products, and they’ve made their results available online.

Features of These Gummies

CBDfx gummies contain broad-spectrum hemp and are available in a host of delicious flavors.

Dosage

All packs have similar potency.

Each gummy contains 5 mg of CBD.

You can choose to buy either a small 40 mg pouch or a 300 mg bottle.

Ingredients Used

Hemp

Organic sugar

Water

Citric acid

Natural flavor

Lycopene

Organic agave extract

Purified water

Pectin

You can visit CBDfx’s official website for more information on the ingredients used in this product.

Flavor Options

This product is available in the following flavors:

Gummy bears

Melatonin

Turmeric

Spirulina

Hemp Source

The hemp used in this product is sourced from some locations in Europe and farms in Kentucky and California.

Extract

This product contains broad-spectrum CBD extract.

Third-Party Testing

This product has been tested independently by CC Testing labs.

Returns

You can return unused items within 30 days of purchase.

Delivery

The brand provides free shipping to locations around the U.S. within 10 days of purchase.

Priority shipping is available for an additional fee and takes 3 days to deliver.

Cost

Each 300 mg bottle is priced at $49.99.

Each 40 mg packet is priced at $9.99.

How Many Gummies Do You Need to Sleep?

We do not recommend you start consuming several gummies from the get-go if you’re not familiar with the effects of CBD. If you’ve already built up a tolerance for CBD, you can ideally consume 1-2 gummies at night before bed and expect to sleep well.

If, however, you haven’t consumed CBD before, we strongly recommend that you seek advice from your healthcare provider before you start using CBD gummies to sleep.

Before you try and follow a general dosage recommendation, make sure you bear in mind that the following factors affect dosage requirements:

CBD strain

Your current health conditions

Age

Your gender

Your weight

Your hormonal balance

Therefore, speaking to a professional healthcare expert should be your best bet when it comes to starting your journey with CBD gummies or increasing your dosage.

FAQs About CBD & Sleep

How Can I Use CBD Gummies to Sleep Better?

You only need to consume a gummy or two about half an hour before bedtime to have it help you sleep better. However, note that this dosage varies according to your experience with using CBD products.

Do CBD Gummies Have Psychoactive Effects?

Since CBD gummies do not generally contain THC, they do not have psychoactive effects. Even those gummies that do contain THC contain it in negligible quantities that are unlikely to make them psychoactive.

Do These Gummies Have Side-Effects?

Since most CBD gummies contain only organic ingredients and zero artificial additives, they are very unlikely to have any side effects. Like all sweet treats, they may make you feel thirsty after consuming them, but that’s about it.

Conclusion : Do CBD Gummies Work For Sleep?

All in all, consuming CBD gummies is one the best ways to get CBD into your system, especially if you’re a beginner. The gummies we’ve reviewed above ought to give you an idea of the quality and effectiveness you should expect from a great bottle of CBD gummies.

The products we’ve covered are all known to help users improve their sleeping patterns, and you could be one of them too. All you need to do is pick out the right one to suit your needs and budget.

