  Best Delta-8 Brands of 2021: Top 5 Delta-8 THC Reviews

Since Delta 8 THC is now becoming increasingly popular after its production has been legalized in various U.S. states, it’s only natural for THC users to express curiosity regarding the same.

Though many experienced THC users are familiar with Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 is relatively new to the market, and fewer brands are producing it than its older counterpart.

When compared to other forms of THC, including Delta 9, Delta 8 seems to offer more benefits, both physical and psychoactive. However, the research on this remains vague, and as of now, we have mostly only speculation and user testimonials to rely on.

Delta 8 products are now available in the form of vape juices, oils, tinctures, and even gummies. In the following sections, we will discuss and review the top brands in the industry that are currently producing and selling Delta 8 THC.

Top 5 Best Delta 8 THC Brands [Full Reviews]

Considering there are currently a wide variety of brands manufacturing and/or retailing Delta 8 today, it is more than understandable that most users have trouble identifying the best brands they can purchase from.

Moreover, Delta 8 THC products are not exactly cheap, and it’s always advisable to purchase only from reputed brands, so you essentially receive value for your money. We will take you through 5 such brands today.

Make sure you go through our description and review of each of these brands well to enjoy the best Delta 8 products in the market.

1. Delta Effex – Top Delta-8 Brand

Best Delta 8 Store Delta Effex Premium Gummies, Carts, Flower & Oils

Top Rated Brand

Delta 8 & Delta 10 Products

Delta Effex is committed to providing users with Delta 8 products that are both natural and of the highest quality. They use local hemp sources to derive cannabinoids and THC that they then incorporate into a host of products.

You only need to log on to their official website to browse through the collection of Delta 8 THC cartridges, pods, tinctures, disposables, gummies, and hemp flowers to know what we mean when we say they have a vast collection of the same.

Delta Effex’s USP

Their pack of THC gummies, in particular, is quite popular among users that are finding their footing in the world of Delta 8 consumption. Their products are on the more affordable side of things when it comes to Delta 8 edibles, and we can see why they’re so popular.

Aside from selling their products via their official website, Delta Effex deals with wholesale orders as well. All Delta 8 products manufactured by the brand contain less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC. They’ve effectively used the unique strains in Delta 8 to their advantage and created a refreshing mix of flavor profiles and blends.

Product Research & Education

Years of research and development have led the brand to conclude that they wish their focus to be on innovating new formulas while maintaining the purity and safety of their various product offerings. In light of this, they use third-party labs to get all their formulas tested independently.

In doing so, they have taken a big step towards reassuring tentative THC users that they are adhering to all rules and regulations on THC usage in the U.S. Not only this, but they have also made the results of their testing available online on the testing page of their official website. Customers can inspect these results and decide for themselves whether or not they’d like to place their trust in the quality of Delta Effex’s products.

They also run a blog on their website that features articles and titbits on Delta 8 usage, effects, and other helpful information.

Shipping & Return Policies

Their shipping and return policies are in line with most other brands in the industry as it takes them about 3-7 working days to deliver products to customers across the U.S. As for the refund or return policy, the brand only accepts returns on goods that are damaged or wrongly delivered, that too only within two weeks of receiving the order.

Customer Support & Future

Delta Effex has continually featured in some of the most reputed publications in the industry, such as Ministry of Hemp, Dope Magazine and High Times, for their commitment towards providing their customers with the latest in Delta 8 products.

2. Diamond CBD – High Quality Delta-8 Products

High Quality Products Diamond CBD High Quality Products

Gummies, Vapes, Oils & Pre-Rolls

Free 2-Day Shipping on Orders Over $100

The brand we’ll discuss here is Diamond CBD. The company has several professional scientists and doctors on board who help them develop the best Delta-8 THC products to benefit a host of users.

Their main aim as a unit is to provide users with affordable THC products without having to compromise on the quality in any way. They have spent years – and a considerable amount of money – in research and development aimed towards finding the best methods to extract various forms of THC from the hemp plant.

Diamond CBD’s USP

The brand has ventured into Delta 8 production fairly recently, and the most popular of their Delta 8 products seem to be their vape cartridges. While the company claims that they do not market their Delta 8 products as having medicinal properties, many users have claimed that these products do help alleviate symptoms of their existing medical conditions.

The company currently sells a wide variety of Delta 8 products such as cartridges, vaping pens, oils, gummies, and even lollipops.

All of the aforementioned products are created after using sophisticated and effective extraction methods on the best quality, locally-sourced hemp plants. As compared with other brands in the industry, Diamond CBD has made quite a statement by following only sustainable methods of extracting and producing hemp-based products.

Seasoned THC users know their hemp extracts have a fairly wide cannabinoid profile, allowing them to channel these extracts into making a host of quality THC products. Long-time users report that each of these products has a distinct flavor profile and the strains are fairly unique as well.

Most people who enjoy THC products claim to do so because of their inherent psychoactive effects, especially when compared to CBD. Since Diamond CBD produces both CBD and Delta 8 THC products, it is not difficult to see how and why it has captured the imagination of people across the country who wish to experience it for themselves.

Product Research & Education

This company deals with retail (by making their products available on their official website) and wholesale as well (by supplying bulk orders to retailers across the U.S.). The company’s focus on sustainable production has widened the appeal of its products in the eyes of environment-conscious users.

What’s more – Diamond CBD exercises complete control over every step of its operations. This begins right from the growing of the hemp plant to the extraction and production of Delta 8 THC. In doing so, they are able to ensure there is no tampering at all with their raw materials before they are duly processed into the products loyal customers have grown to enjoy over the years.

They even supervise their distribution processes closely to make sure their customers only pay for the quality of products they’re hoping to receive. Besides, they have all their products tested by some of the best minds in the field.

The testing that goes in their lab is done to ensure that every product they are hoping to sell is consistent in terms of quality and purity. All information regarding THC, cannabinoids, and other hemp extracts contained in their products is available to customers on their official website.

Such transparency is an excellent indicator of the brand’s confidence in its quality and proves its reliability to tentative users. Also, all information regarding shipping, returns, refunds, and exchanges is ready and available for users to go through before they complete a purchase on their website.

Shipping & Return Policies

Diamond CBD also offers one of the fastest shipping services in the industry. Most orders are known to take merely 2-5 days to reach buyers across the U.S. Most orders are free under standard shipping but may have additional charges for orders priced $100 and above.

As for returns, you can contact them within 30 days of purchase if you change your mind about the products you have received. However, you will have to make sure the product is unopened and undamaged in any way, or the company can refuse to accept a return, and you won’t be eligible for a refund or exchange for the same.

Customer Support & Future

Another great feature of Diamond CBD is the attractive coupons and discounts they have now and again. You’d be hard-pressed to log on to their official website and not find exciting offers either on their products or shipping.

This is an excellent method of customer retention, and it’s no surprise loyal customers favor this brand above others when it comes to saving a few dollars on their purchases.

They also offer reward points on each purchase and subscription options that greatly benefit regular CBD or Delta 8 users.

3. MoonWlkr – Best Flavors

Best Gummies MoonWlkr Best Gummies & Flavors

Gummies & Vapes Available

Bulk Deals Available

MoonWlkr is one of the very few brands in the market today that was created specifically to experiment with creating Delta 8 THC products. Most other reputed brands in the industry (including the ones we have featured in this list) are those that first dealt with CBD and THC products, then eventually branched out into producing Delta 8 after it was legalized in 2018.

MoonWlkr’s USP

However, this is not the case with MoonWlkr. The brand’s focus on solely producing Delta 8 THC products has been met with faithful THC users’ approval. It means that they have more resources available to them to direct their efforts towards creating unique Delta 8 products.

Since their inception, they have shown remarkable consistency with their products in terms of innovation and quality. Their niche combines natural terpenes and flavors to create impressive bends, the likes of which the world of THC consumption has not seen before.

Their custom blends are known to balance flavor with the various psychoactive and physical effects of Delta 8. Users have often claimed that MoonWlkr is the most innovative brand currently in the market today in terms of combining the effectiveness of their strains with unique flavor combinations.

Product Research & Education

They are currently producing Delta 8 THC vapes, cartridges, and gummies, the most popular of which are their Watermelon Zkittlez gummies. Despite being one of the most popular brands currently operating in the THC industry, we would like to note here that MoonWlkr products are a tad costlier than their more affordable counterparts.

However, we can honestly say the hefty price tags these products come with are justified by their unique flavors and the quality of hemp used in creating the final product. Moreover, they do have a reward program that allows users to have savings on their purchases if they remain loyal to the brand.

Also, by what is considered to be a good practice among the leading brands in the industry, MoonWlkr has all of its products tested by a third-party lab. The results of all the tests conducted on their products are available for public viewing on their website.

These test results include all relevant information regarding the cannabinoid profile and terpene quantities that are present in the various vape cartridges and gummies produced by the brand. Needless to say, such information helps allay the fears of those users who are still finding their footing in the world of Delta 8 and are unsure of which brands to trust.

Shipping & Return Policies

In terms of shipping, customers can expect to receive your product within 3 days of purchase in most areas across the U.S. As for returns, the website is unclear on the time limit allowed for product returns and refunds.

However, they do mention that you can return your products to a specific mailing address in Henderson if you are unhappy with your purchase. Since shipping fees are non-refundable, you will have to bear the cost of these if you choose to return your product. Also, if you are eligible for a refund on your purchase, the shipping fees are duly deducted from the value of your refund amount.

Customer Support & Future

We found one of the best features of this brand is their impeccable customer support service. You can reach their customer service agents either via a live chat feature on their website – they usually take only a few minutes to reply – or via email.

The chat feature on most other websites we reviewed for this article is hardly ever live, and users generally have to wait for a few days even to receive a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ reply. This – thankfully – isn’t the case with MoonWlkr.

Furthermore, MoonWlkr has issued an explicit disclaimer on their website, citing that they do not claim that their products’ effectiveness is backed by research approved by the FDA. This is an especially useful disclaimer considering many users are confused about the potential medical benefits of Delta 8 consumption.

In clarifying that the brand does not take responsibility for publicizing such claims, they have helped eliminate the spread of misinformation prevalent in the industry in terms of the medicinal properties of Delta 8 THC. The brand strongly advocates that first-time users of Delta 8 should seek out information on its effects from qualified healthcare practitioners, which is an excellent move in and of itself.

4. 3Chi – Popular D-8 Brand

Popular Brand 3Chi One of the First Delta-8 Brands Online

Founded by a Biochemist

Gummies, Vapes and Oils Available

As per their official website, 3Chi was established by a professional biochemist with over a decade of experience in creating hemp formulas to deal with a host of common ailments. This only led him to venture further into researching the effects of different THC or cannabinoid strains on the human body.

3Chi’s USP

This brand essentially focuses on using only minor forms of cannabinoids to create some of the industry’s most effective products. The company was the first to create a dominant Delta 8 strain that was legally-approved in the U.S. back in the year 2019. Since then, they have been continually and effectively improving on their formula with some great results.

The products they have on offer are commonly used for both medicinal and recreational purposes. They currently sell a host of Delta 8 THC products, including oils, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, and edibles.

The edibles they sell in the form of Delta 8 gummies and cookies are especially popular for having strong flavor profiles and minimum side effects. Even though 3Chi is one of the best brands in the industry offering quality products, their products are quite affordable.

Product Research & Education

All their products contain the legal amount of Delta-9 THC (<0.3%) concentrate, and their various strains and blends are known to make the most of this. New and experienced users alike will find themselves talking to 3Chi’s Delta 8 THC products as the brand has something to offer for everyone.

The brand also runs a blog via their website that covers everything you need to know about Delta 8 THC. Even though medical research regarding the effects of Delta 8 is not readily available as of now, their blog features opinions from experts in the medical and recreational sectors on the same. You will also find tips and tricks on how to choose the best Delta 8 products to suit your needs on their blog.

3Chi has all its products lab tested for pesticides, solvents, heavy metals, and more. The information regarding the concentrations of various THC derivatives in their strains too is available on their website. We found results on everything from their oils to their gummies stated explicitly in their website’s testing section.

Shipping & Return Policies

They ship their products relatively fast as well, with most shipments reaching customers roughly 1-4 business days following their purchase. The company deals with wholesale orders as well that take 2-4 days on average.

As for returns and refunds, 3Chi only offers these on products that are purchased directly from their website. Since the company delivers goods wholesale to various independent retail outlets across the country, they have no way of exercising control over each product sold.

Therefore, if you have purchased products via their official website and are unhappy with what you’ve received, you can contact them within 10 days. Note here that simply being unhappy with their product’s effectiveness is not considered grounds for exchange or refund.

Customer Support & Future

Policies aside, the years’ worth of research 3Chi has conducted on bringing the best quality hemp extracts to their loyal users is what has sustained and will continue to sustain the reputed brand for years to come.

5. ATLRx – Fast Growing Brand

Top Rated Flower ATLRx Fast Growing Brand

Top Rated Delta 8 Flower

Oils, Flower, and Pre-Rolls Available

ATLRx is a brand that began with the objective of allowing the founders’ close family members to benefit from replacing their prescription medication with natural alternatives. Once they realized that their efforts paid off and CBD intake did noticeably improve their quality of life, they decided to share their expertise with the country.

Following the success of their small-scale experiment, they ventured into research. They continually looked for ways that could allow them to grow, extract, and process various derivatives from the hemp flower. The result? Quality THC products are made available for sale first in Atlanta, then the rest of the U.S.

ATLRx’s USP

ATLRx is a brand that firmly believes and strives towards encouraging its customers to pursue healthier lifestyles and perform better at their routine activities. Their team of dedicated experts has continually worked towards conducting thorough research in the THC industry.

In doing so, they have ensured they stay up to date with the various technological and other advances that are taking place in the industry today. Considering the fierce competition currently taking place among top brands in the THC market, ATLRx is constantly coming up with fresh and innovative solutions regarding the production and sale of Delta 8 products.

Product Research & Education

ATLRx ventured into providing users with Delta 8 in the form of a vape cartridge first. They also offer plain Delta 8 flowers, assorted gummy flavors, tinctures, and diamonds. After some quick reviewing, we found their products (especially the gummies) to be more affordable than almost any other brand currently in the business.

You only need a quick look across the products to listen on their official website to know that nearly all of ALTRx’s products have garnered a 5-star user rating.

As for Delta 8 THC, the brand has ventured into this area fairly recently and worked quickly to develop some of the best Delta 8 formulas available today. Since they’re committed to providing users with solutions to enhance the overall quality of their lifestyles, it’s no surprise that all their formulas are lab tested and certified as being safe for consumption.

What’s more, is that the brand has all its test results available for public viewing online. You can allay all your doubts regarding CBD or THC consumption simply by logging on to their website and reviewing these results for yourself.

Shipping & Return Policies

The shipping policy is stated quite clearly on the website. All orders across the U.S. are shipped within 2-3 working days, and no orders are delivered on weekends or public holidays. ALTRx does not currently ship to locations outside of the U.S.

FAQs About Delta-8

In this section, we will deal with some of the most common questions that users have with regards to Delta 8 THC, its effects, and usage.

Since these questions cover almost everything you need to know regarding the basics of Delta 8 consumption, we strongly recommend you go through each of them to ensure you know exactly what you are purchasing.

Q – Is Delta 8 Considered To Be Legal In The U.S.?

A – Broadly speaking, Delta 8 production and consumption is now legal in the U.S. with the passing of the farm bill in the year 2018. The bill legalized the production of several kinds of hemp derivatives such as Delta 8 and Delta 9 if produced within specified concentrations.

For instance, Delta 8 can only be made available to users if it contains less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC. Delta 8 that’s derived from natural hemp flowers, is legal in most states across the U.S.

However, some states have completely banned the production and sale of Delta 8 THC. These states are Colorado, Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah, Montana, Alaska, Iowa, Arizona, Idaho, Rhode Island, and Delaware.

Possession of Delta 8 THC in any of these states is considered a punishable offense.

Q – Can You Get High On Delta 8?

A – Yes, you can get high on Delta 8, but less so than you can with Delta 9 and other THC derivatives. Also, though there is a lack of solid evidence regarding the same, several long-time Delta 8 users have claimed that they develop a tolerance for it over time and the ‘high’ effect essentially fades.

Therefore, those users who wish to use Delta 8 for medicinal rather than recreational purposes may do so with little fear of feeling high with every use. However, you may want to note here that such users explicitly stated that they only developed a tolerance for Delta 8 in terms of feeling high. Its medicinal effects were not rendered ineffective in the process.

Q – What Benefits Are Associated With Delta 8 Consumption?

A – As mentioned several times throughout this article, research on Delta 8 is still vague and inconclusive. The only reliable information we have regarding the effects and benefits of Delta 8 stems from initial studies and user testimonials.

However, these can be considered reliable enough to give us a rough idea of the many benefits Delta 8 usage provides users.

We have listed out some of these benefits here:

Increases motivation and boosts productivity

Helps increase appetite with regular usage

It makes users feel calmer and more relaxed

It allows users to sleep better

It helps reduce nausea and inflammation

It helps induce euphoria and feelings of happiness.

Q – How Is Delta 8 Consumed?

A – Like other THC derivatives, there are various methods of consumption related to Delta 8 usage. These include vapes, oils, tinctures, gummies, and even honey! In other words, Delta 8 can be consumed and blended with a variety of ingredients and other hemp derivatives such as CBD.

Different Delta 8 products have different amounts of THC and total cannabinoid concentrations. Therefore, regardless of how Delta 8 is consumed, users should be well aware of the effects these concentrations can have on their system, especially if they’re inexperienced.

Conclusion: Should You Use Delta-8 THC?

In conclusion, Delta 8 THC may be a relatively new THC derivative but is quickly growing in popularity due to its effectiveness and versatility. This derivative shows greater psychoactive effects than its older and more popular counterpart – Delta 9.

Moreover, as more reliable research comes to light regarding the varied benefits of Delta 8 consumption, it’s sure to grow more in popularity in the U.S. and around the world. The fact that nearly every state in the U.S. has legalized the production of Delta 8 speaks volumes for how safe and effective it’s proving itself to be.