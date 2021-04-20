  Best Delta-8 THC Disposable Vape Pens of 2021

THC is the psychoactive compound in marijuana, but the primary type of THC in marijuana, and the kind that is illegal federally, is delta-9 THC. Delta-8 THC is a little different.

Think of delta-8 as delta-9’s little brother; it doesn’t have as many side effects, it generally doesn’t make you “stoned” like delta-9 does, and the effects don’t linger as long per dosage.

Various vaping products are designed to help you access the effects of CBD both expediently and efficiently, with the cannabinoids involved being vaporized before swiftly entering your bloodstream through your lungs. Among these vaping devices, we prefer the vape pen, a comfortable option used by many.

Not only are they sleek and stylish, but they’re simple to use and just as effective as other vaping devices. In this article, we’ll be going over the best disposable vape pens we could find. We took into account their convenience, small size, and pre-filled cartridges with various flavors. We decided to choose vapes that could be feasibly carried, and no one else would be the wiser if they didn’t see you exhaling vapor.

Now, of course, with the ever-increasing popularity of CBD products, including vapes, that means a wide array of choices. There are all sorts of brands producing products, and not all of them being entirely legitimate or trustworthy. So, to help you make a safe choice, we hit the books and researched to find the best vape pen. So, without further ado, let’s get into the basics of vape pens and then review the four best delta-8 vape pens we could find!

List Of The Best Delta-8 Disposable Pens Brands:

Intro To Delta-8 THC Vape Pens

Vape pens are easily portable, thin, and comfortable to carry around anywhere, in addition to looking quite slick due to their size and shape.

Now, vape pens come with pre-filled cartridges that hold whatever you’re looking to vaporize, in this case, delta-8 mixes. This goes through a heating coil, which is what vaporizes the mixture.

Now, you have two categories that all pens fall into:

Disposable Vape Pens

The primary focus of this article, disposable vape pens, are the most convenient type. These cartridges are filled and put into place inside the pen for you by the manufacturer. As the name implies, they are disposable, meaning that you use them until they’re out of juice before throwing them away.

Reusable Vape Pens

Alternatively, you have reusable vape pens. With reusable vape pens, you fill the tank inside the pen back up with vape juice or e-liquid when you need to.

If the battery runs out before the tank runs out of juice, you can either charge the battery or simply pop it out before slotting a new battery in. Generally, reusable vape pens use 510 threaded batteries, but you should check your specific model as it can vary.

How We Chose These Delta-8 Disposable Vape Pens

Finding truly high-quality products of any kind is often tricky, and this goes double if you’re new. Furthermore, the true experts know that research is vital.

With that being said, there’s one really easy method to picking the right vape pen; let others do all the hard work for you! That’s where we come in.

We’ve done all the research in picking out some exceptional vape pens for you to choose between. If you’re interested in our methodology, we’ll walk you through our process real fast. If not, just skip past the list ahead!

Our Methods

First, we compiled a list of some of the most popular vape pens, and the ones people spoke well about, as a place to start.

From here, we looked into the brands themselves, double-checking to make sure they’re reliable and seeing how customer-friendly their policies are.

After this, we took the opinions of some big-name experts in the health and cannabis industry to understand what they thought and worked that into our review.

We also looked through the reviews online, seeing what the product’s users had to say about the various vape pens’ pros and cons.

We looked at survey results to see what various people had to say about their favorite vape pens.

We checked the ingredients listed by the various companies, making sure none of them had anything shady in their mixtures.

We looked over the Certificates of Analysis of the blends to ensure quality and compliance.

We, finally, looked at the pricing of the products, because it doesn’t matter how good something is if it costs an arm and a leg.

Now, without further ado, let’s get into the best of the delta-8 CBD vape pens!

The Best Delta-8 Disposable Vape Pens

First off, we’re starting with Effex and their line of high-quality delta-8 disposable vape pens. Their website focuses less on them as a company and more on delta-8 and information on it, talking about its various effects when used. This is a great resource, but it’d be nice to speak more about their own company.

Now, what they strive to do is make premium delta-8 products at reasonable prices. With all-natural, lab-tested products, it’s clear that they care about quality and transparency. Their reputation is similarly clean. So, with the preliminaries covered, let’s get into the product.

About Effex’s Disposable Vape Pen

Their product that we’ll be covering today is by no means shoddy, despite what people think of when they hear “disposable.” First off, the vape pen itself is sleek and stylish.

Apart from being stylish, the vape pen has a neat little x-factor: it is rechargeable. In other words, the battery inside the pen will not limit how much you can vape.

Other than the beautiful and functional parts of the pen itself, the contents are quite lovely. Using clean delta-8 distillate mixed with their specialty blends of terpenes, they ensure the best flavor they can get you in every puff. Speaking of flavors, they have three.

All three of them are pretty delightful and come with complete lab reports, as you’d expect from such a quality brand. They’re a bit pricy, at $40 per disposable stick, but we recommend giving them a shot.

Pros:

Beautifully sleek design, both in construction and coloration

Simple to operate and enjoyable to use

Premium quality

Well laid out website, easy to navigate

Great review scores

Cons:

A bit pricey

Reviews

All their reviews were either 5 or 4 stars, with no significant complaints anywhere. In other words, it looks like you’re in for a treat!

Our Take

We’d have to say this is a pretty great product. High potency, high effects, and all in all, a quality product anyone would be glad to use.

Next up, we have Bearly Legal. With a focus on quality and maximizing potency, they do their best to give you the safest and most enjoyable experience with delta-8 possible. They produce the second disposable vape pen on our list, the OG Kush Slim D-8, with high quality and standards.

About Bearly Legal’s Vape Pen

The OG Kush Slim D-8, nicknamed the Slim, goes for the more traditional stylings of a primarily matte black and sleek pen. However, that by no means indicates a lower quality, and neither does the more affordable price point.

The Slim is known for its high potency. You get a lovely, smooth, relaxing high off of it. This sleek little device may look unassuming, but don’t underestimate it! It features an intelligent timer control, keeping the dosages at their proper levels.

Its lab reports confirm its quality, as do its positive reviews. However, it only comes in one flavor for the moment, which is something to keep in mind. If you want more variety, you will have to use another brand.

Pros:

High potency, allowing for smaller hits.

Sleek and simple design with a cute little engraving on the pen

Well-reviewed

Reasonable price point

Cons:

No variety, only one product in their disposable line at the moment

Reviews

The reviews, much like Effex, are overwhelmingly positive, with 18 5-star reviews and only one 4-star review.

Our Take

Admittedly, it isn’t diverse and only has one flavor/strain with a relaxing effect, but it is undoubtedly high quality and has earned no complaints.

About The MoonWalkr

MoonWlkr is a company obsessed with pushing the limits on how good they can make their products. They have stopped selling their disposable vapes, however, we wanted to include their vape carts.

We’re sure many would enjoy this product, despite its higher initial price point, because of its potent effects and high quality.

Pros:

Well reviewed

CBD free, giving you the effects of delta-8

Beautiful flavor

Total of 4 flavors, most of any on the list

It will last for quite a while, being of higher quality

Cons:

Pricy

Only the carts, without the battery

Reviews

Like most of the other products on this list, reviews are overwhelmingly positive across the board, praising both the flavor and the positive effects of the D-8.

Our Take

A solid company that might convert us off disposables. If you don’t mind just buying the vape cart though, this is an excellent option for high quality.

Delta-8 THC Vape Pen Guide To Selecting Quality Products

Now, with our personal evaluations finished, it’s time to teach you how to pick a quality vape pen. After all, it’d be irresponsible just to say “pick one of these” then kick you out the door. So, starting with ingredients, let’s get into it!

Ingredients

Now, as with most things, purer is better. This means you want the purest hemp extracts with minimal additives and contamination. You should personally check out every ingredient on the list, making sure they’re all safe. Only then should you buy the product, to ensure both your health and a smooth vaping experience.

Furthermore, organic products free of GMOs and synthetic chemicals are what you should be looking for. Good extracts come from good ingredients.

Shape & Size

With any product you have to hold, shape and size are essential factors. Especially with products you expect to be using on the go, shape and size are vital. We prefer smaller, pocket-sized models instead of giant leviathans that you could puff for five days before they finally run out of juice.

Large and bulky vapes, while they have more puff per charge/fill, are heavier, more difficult to carry, more fragile, and they also draw more attention when you use them. You also look kind of funny when you use these larger devices.

Smaller pens, especially disposables, are tiny, lightweight, durable, easy to use without looking awkward, and draw significantly less attention.

Temperature

With vape pens, one significant difference between them is the temps of the coil. Typically, you want a pen that runs cool because it keeps each puff small and high in quality. Also, this can reduce harshness.

With pens that run hot, you end up with “fatter clouds,” or more significant amounts of vapor per puff. However, you end up burning more juice and inhaling lower quality, “burnt” vapors. Of course, some prefer these thicker vapors, so that’s something to keep in mind, as it is a personal preference.

Features

Ionically, here comes a category that novice users can skip, but it may be the deciding factor for experienced users. Features encompass a variety of functions, such as temperature control and pre-programmed presets. These features can make or break a specific vape for people who pursue a very specific experience. For most folk, however, these are less important.

Hemp Source

When selecting any cannabis product, you should know where the hemp comes from to make sure it’s reliable.

Farming practices, curing, treatment performed, and how it was extracted are all crucial factors to consider when selecting a source for D-8 vaping juice.

Generally, hemp grown in the US is well regulated, and some countries in Europe have similarly high standards, making them safer and higher in quality.

Third-Party Testing

One of the greatest marks of quality and safety you can get is a Certificate of Analysis (COA) done by a third-party lab. This gives you an unbiased report on the actual quality and safety of the product. Not only is the info itself valuable, but the presence of a publicly available Certificate of Analysis by a third-party lab is also a mark of good faith by the company.

For good products, a COA is generally a list of terpenes, cannabinoids, and their percentages. These are usually located on the website, either on its own dedicated page or on the product info page.

Reputation

A brand’s reputation is its lifeline; no quality brand will have a poor reputation. In other words, if a brand doesn’t have a reputation, it’s suspicious and shouldn’t be trusted. You should stick to the brands that are well known, well used, and widely approved instead of looking for unproven brands of dubious quality and safety.

Price

With a product purchasing guide, price is always an important factor to consider. After all, we’re not Bill Gates; we only have so much money to spend. We have to keep in mind the price, and the first step to that is figuring out a budget for yourself.

How much are you willing to spend? Once you have a budget, look at the items in that price range and carefully read the product labels.

Now, something else to keep in mind is that CBD products aren’t cheap. The prices of vape pens vary wildly, and we tried to list affordable, quality products here: the best value we could find.

Still, they aren’t cheap. But, in most cases, the cheaper the vape, the less safe it becomes.

Delta-8 THC Disposables: Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Properly Use A Vape Pen?

Well, the answer here splits into two categories, depending on which pen you’re using. Disposable pens are really easy to use, but reloadable pens have more to them. We’ll discuss the process of setting them up properly, then explain how you take a decent puff.

First, we have the disposable vape. These don’t require setup, maintenance, or anything. All you need to do is start the pen and take a hit. When it runs out of juice, you simply toss the thing in the nearest trash and call it a day. Then, we have refillables.

These, you have to prime the coil, load up the vape juice, make sure the battery is charged, make sure you’ve done any necessary maintenance, and make sure the settings are appropriately adjusted.

Now, priming the coil may be an unfamiliar term, but it’s not too difficult, though it may be messy. What you do is take the coil and drip a little bit of CBD oil on the wick, which keeps the coil from burning or overheating. This improves basically every part of the vaping experience and shouldn’t be skipped.

Finally, let’s discuss the method of inhalation. There’s a multitude of theories floating around; some say as low and slow as possible, some say hard and fast, while others say quick puffs in and out. Our research on the matter has led us to believe that the correct answer is to puff, inhale, then exhale at your own pace.

First, you take a small puff, followed by a slow and calm inhale. This inhalation helps you make sure there’s no vapor lingering in your mouth or throat. After this, you exhale for about a second or two because holding doesn’t increase cannabinoid absorption. It only deprives you of oxygen and leads to hydrocarbon absorption, which is pointless.

Are Vape Pens Safe, Are There Any Special Considerations?

It’s generally agreed upon that vape pens are pretty safe, if they are quality. Knock-off brands and cheap brands tend to have issues.

There are some general tips, however, to ensure you stay safe:

Always buy your product from companies and brands with third-party tests to ensure high quality and safe use.

DO NOT USE NORMAL CBD TINCTURES FOR VAPING. They are not designed for vaping and may very well prove harmful or could just set your device on fire.

If you’re new to vaping, keep your temperature low and focus on small puffs, which goes double for these D-8 cartridges. D-8 can be rough on the lungs and throat when inhaled in large amounts. Don’t go too fast and shock your system.

Store batteries carefully and treat them with respect. Batteries have a lot of electricity in them, so monitor your vape while charging. Also, if your batteries are faulty or damaged, dispose of them safely and replace them. It’s not worth the risk of your vape catching on fire, exploding, or leaking acid on you.

Keep your vaping devices and liquids away from metallic objects and magnets.

What Temperature Should I Use On Refillable Vape Pens?

This is important because most refillables have a temperature adjustment feature, and you may be confused about what to set it to. Generally, you want anywhere from 290-420 degrees Fahrenheit, with lower temps typically being better.

Anything below 290 is a no-go because it is not hot enough. On the flip side, you also don’t want to go above 420 degrees (and yes, we do get that this is ironic).

At or above 420 degrees Fahrenheit, not only will the coil burn out faster, but it will end up burning the vape fluid, which is both unpleasant and tastes terrible. We don’t recommend it, especially when the whole point of vaping is that you aren’t inhaling burnt plant matter.

Our Final Thoughts

Overall, vaping D-8 with CBD is a fun and enjoyable activity and can enhance other parts of your life as well. However, we still recommend seeing a doctor before you go off and order some, and we also recommend you double-check on the legality of Delta-8 in your state.

However, if it is legal and your doctor clears you as healthy enough to vape, we highly recommend picking up one of the great items on our list!