Best Delta 8 THC Oil & Distillate: Top Product Reviews (2021)

Delta 8 THC has become the next big cannabinoid in the cannabis market. Even CBG didn’t manage to make as much noise as the slightly less psychoactive version of the traditional THC.

But, with all the hype around delta 8 products, finding high-quality tinctures can be a challenge.

Factors determining the quality of a delta 8 THC tincture are even more complicated than with CBD oil. Aside from the hemp source and laboratory testing, the manufacturer needs to possess the right technology to convert D8 from other active cannabinoids — not to mention the purification process, which is particularly important when it comes to this type of products.

If you’re in a hurry, we’ve prepared our list of the top 3 brands offering delta 8 THC tinctures in 2021. We’ve spent over three months testing some of the most trusted companies on the market.

We also have a comprehensive delta 8 THC guide below the ranking.

Read on to learn more about the best delta 8 THC tinctures out there!

Best Delta 8 THC Tinctures & Oil: Top Brands Reviewed

Transparency and openness are paramount in the delta 8 THC space. In such a fast-growing market, it’s essential to take care about the proper quality standard. Many companies offering delta 8 THC for sale are cutting corners when it comes to the quality of ingredients; others are straight-up dishonest and sell mislabelled products without certifications.

To save you time and effort on going through the classic trial and error, we’ve already done the job for you. The quality criteria we’ve used include:

Reading through hundreds of user reviews on forums and third-party websites.

Checking Certificates of Analysis and their relevance. It’s important that the lab report of a delta 8 THC tincture contains a broad set of tests on top of the cannabinoid potency.

Looking for anything else that could make or break the user experience, including the shipping time, customer service, additional fees, and the availability of coupons and promotions

Following these criteria, we’ve narrowed down our list to the 3 brands that you can count on when it comes to transparency, quality, and customer care.

Area 52

Finest Labs

3Chi

Area52 is a relatively new brand on the scene, offering premium delta 8 extracts from organic hemp plants. On top of its best-selling d8 tinctures, the company offers gummies and vapes — the other two popular delta 8 formats.

The Area 52 Delta 8 THC tincture contains 1200 mg of pure delta 8 distillate combined with a blend of strain-specific terpenes. Not only does this product pack a potent dose of delta 8 (40 mg / mL), but it also comes in a delicious vanilla flavor whose sweetness is enhanced by natural stevia. As a result, you’re getting a tasty product without additional sugar and calories.

The tincture is infused into premium-grade MCT oil to improve the cannabinoid’s bioavailability. It is slightly more expensive than the D8 tinctures offered by the competition, but considering the quality of ingredients and the integrity of lab testing (complex, batch-specific certificates of analysis), the product is worth the extra cost.

Finest Labs is another company specializing in premium delta 8 THC products. The brand uses pure delta 8 THC distillate that has been infused into three traditional formats — tinctures, gummies, and vapes.

This delta 8 THC company is a great choice for people who benefit from lower potencies and those who prefer pure, unflavored distillate. The tincture is easy to dose, and the infusion in MCT oil improves its absorption. Lower potency also means lower cost per product. If you’re looking for high-quality Delta 8 THC extracts that are still affordable, this brand is a solid pick.

3. 3Chi

3Chi is currently one of the biggest names in the delta 8 THC space. The company covers all categories of d8 products, including tinctures, gummies, distillates, vapes, flowers, and moonrocks.

The 3Chi delta 8 THC tincture contains a delta 8 THC distillate and a broad-spectrum hemp extract. There are also additional terpenes included in this product, so you’re getting the whole-plant synergy at its finest. The company uses organic hemp and uses alcohol extraction. You can find batch-specific laboratory results on the product pages of its website.

3Chi offers different strength options for its delta 8 THC tinctures, from 300 mg to 1200 mg per bottle.

What is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is short for delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol — an analog of delta 9 THC, the intoxicating cannabinoid in marijuana. As an analog, it has a similar molecular structure, with minor differences in the arrangement of its atoms.

This slight difference makes delta 8 THC less potent than delta 9. In order to achieve the same level of high, you would need to take twice as much delta 8 THC. The cannabinoid is also less likely to trigger anxiety and paranoia, the two main reasons why some people choose to avoid using high-THC cannabis.

The problem with delta 8 THC is that the cannabis plant doesn’t synthesize it naturally. D8 is the byproduct of D9’s degradation. When THC degrades, the majority transforms into CBN (cannabinol), a highly sedative cannabinoid. Only a small percentage of it ends up as delta 8 THC.

In hemp CBD flowers, these concentrations are even lower — somewhere around 0.1% or less.

However, Delta 8 THC can be extracted using a conversion process from CBD to D9, and then from D9 to D8. The technology required for this conversion is expensive and also requires highly qualified workers to purify the final product from the toxic chemicals involved in the procedure.

How Does Delta 8 THC Make You Feel? Does It Get You High?

Delta 8 THC is half as strong as delta 9 THC — but it is still psychoactive.

You can get high off of a Delta 8 tincture in a similar way to taking a weed-infused tincture, but the effects will be less pronounced. They won’t be as overwhelming as the high caused by high doses of delta 9.

Delta 9 is known for causing anxiety and paranoia in sensitive users. That’s the reason why some people are hesitant about taking regular marijuana products.

Delta 8 causes fewer side effects overall, making it a desired alternative for recreational cannabis users who want to stay functional throughout the day.

What Are Delta 8 THC Tinctures?

Delta 8 THC tinctures are similar to CBD tinctures, except for the main active ingredient. A d8 tincture consists of a delta 8 THC distillate infused into MCT oil.

The infusion into MCT oil improves the bioavailability of Delta 8 THC, as all cannabinoids are fat-soluble.

How to Use Delta 8 THC Tinctures

Delta 8 THC tinctures come in bottles that have droppers attached to them. The dropper is included to allow for precise and convenient dosing.

Using delta 8 THC tinctures is easy; you measure out the desired dose with the dropper, place it under your tongue for up to 60 seconds, and swallow.

Most of the tincture will absorb directly into the bloodstream through tiny blood vessels in your mouth. The swallowed amount will be digested and then metabolized by the liver.

How Long Does It Take for the Effects to Kick In?

People who take delta 8 THC tinctures usually report a delayed onset compared to CBD tinctures. While CBD oils produce noticeable effects within 15–20 minutes after administration, delta 8 tinctures have an 1–1.5 hour delay. Researchers are yet to discover why delta 8 THC has a slower mechanism of action than delta 9 and CBD.

Things to Take Note of while Using Delta 8 THC Tinctures

Delta 8 THC tinctures can be intoxicating. Do not drive or operate any heavy machinery while using D8 products.

Consult a doctor before buying a delta 8 THC tincture, especially if you take any medications

Delta 8 THC is legal for people who are at least 21 years or older unless your state law states otherwise.

As a hemp-derived product, delta 8 THC tinctures contain less than 0.3% of THC. They are legal in most states, but you should always check up with your local regulations before buying delta 8 THC online.

There have been several reports from people who have failed a drug test for delta 9 THC after taking delta 8 THC tinctures.

Avoid a humid environment when storing d8 products. Excess humidity may stimulate the growth of mold and fungi. Exposure to light will cause the D8 to lose potency, so it’s best to store a delta 8 THC tincture in a closet cabinet or drawer away from the direct heat source.

Delta 8 THC Dosage

An average Delta 8 THC tincture dosage ranges between 10–60 mg. For most people, 10 mg produces mild psychoactive effects, while 60 mg is capable of inducing a euphoric high.

Your optimal dose will depend on several factors, such as your age, weight, sex, overall tolerance, and prior experience with THC products. It’s always best to start with low amounts and gradually work your way up to the point where you experience the desired effects.

You can always increase your dose if needed — but you can’t take any away if you’ve jumped straight in with a high dose. Use 5–10 mg increments for the best results.

Can You Build Tolerance to Delta 8 THC?

Tolerance builds up when your body becomes less sensitive to the effects of a particular substance. This is a common phenomenon among delta 9 THC users — and it applies to those taking Delta 8 as well.

Delta 8 THC even has a higher rate of building tolerance than its delta 9 version. If you take it daily for 3–4 weeks, you’ll eventually need to increase the dose in order to experience the same intensity of effects.

The best way to avoid building tolerance to delta 8 THC tinctures is to use them in moderation. You can do it every other day, or use lower doses to keep your tolerance low.

On the other hand, the tolerance to delta 8 THC can be reversed just as quickly as it builds. You only need a week or two of a tolerance break to go back to your previous levels.

Is Delta 8 THC Safe?

Delta 8 THC is generally considered safe. No studies have yet found a fatal overdose caused by delta 8 THC tinctures, nor have they found any severe side effects.

Even high doses of delta 8 THC are less likely to trigger anxiety and paranoia than delta 9.

The main danger to watch out when shopping for delta 8 tinctures are synthetic additives or contaminants that the manufacturer can use to cut down on the product’s price. This includes mass-produced hemp as the source of delta 8 THC, cheap extraction method, low-quality purification, and the use of bleaches to make the delta 8 distillate appear pure.

The best method to avoid contaminated and poorly manufactured products is to check for third-party lab reports (more on that later).

What Are the Side Effects of Delta 8 THC?

The most common side effects of THC are anxiety, paranoia, and rapid heart rate. One of the best aspects of using delta 8 THC instead of its conventional analog is the low incidence of these side effects, which is the main reason why so many people are turning to d8 tinctures. They can enjoy all the health benefits linked to THC, such as reduced pain, stress relief, and mood elevation — but without feeling edgy at certain doses.

Is Delta 8 THC Legal?

When President Trump signed the amended Farm Bill in 2018, the new law made a clear distinction between marijuana and hemp.

Marijuana is a schedule I controlled substance on the federal level. Even possession of small amounts of marijuana is considered a class 1 felony and heavily punishable — unless you live in a state that has legalized recreational marijuana use (there are currently 16 such states).

Hemp, on the other hand, is federally legal as long as it contains 0.3% of THC or less. Since delta 8 is mostly made using conversion from CBD, d8 products are legal on a federal level as well. However, the DEA uses an opposite argumentation, claiming that extraction methods used for producing delta 8 THC are synthetic and thus illegal — although this has yet to be worked out.

Several states have already prohibited the sale of delta 8 THC — including Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Iowa, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

Can You Fail a Drug Test for THC when Using Delta 8?

Delta 8 THC has a very similar structure to delta 9 THC — which is what most drug tests are looking for. Along with similar features in the metabolites they produce once they have been used by the body, it is very likely that taking delta 8 THC tinctures may trigger a false positive result for delta 9 on a drug screening.

If you’re expecting a drug test at your workplace soon, it’s best to make a break from using delta 8 THC tinctures.

Buying Guide: How to Choose the Best Delta 8 THC Tincture

As a booming market, the delta 8 space is home to many great companies, but it’s also an alluring market for fly-by-night companies looking to make a quick buck on a hyped product.

Getting a high-quality delta 8 THC tincture is no cakewalk — but you can take a few steps to make it easier.

Consider the following parameters before making a purchase:

Purity

Conversion from CBD to delta 9, and then to delta 8 THC, involves several harsh chemicals that are difficult to purge and require high-tech lab equipment as well as skilled workers to produce a clean extract. Some companies also use bleaches, as the final product of delta 8 extraction is slightly pink. This is done to ensure that the product looks “pure” — or at least makes appearances. Always make sure that you’re buying from a company that knows how to run delta 8 extraction properly and can prove it with valid lab reports.

Lab Testing

This is an absolute must for companies making delta 8 THC tinctures. Brands that have confidence in their products submit the samples of their extracts to independent lab-testing facilities. These laboratories analyze the potency of the product, its entire cannabinoid and terpene profile, and purity. If there are any contaminants in the final product, such as pesticides, heavy metals, or residual solvents, the lab analysis will show it. Only purchase from companies that can provide batch-specific certificates of analysis (COA) for their delta 8 THC tinctures. Suc products are safer and more reliable than cheaper tinctures that aren’t tested in laboratories.

Ingredients

Always make sure to check the ingredients list. All responsible brands put up their product’s ingredients on their websites. A high-quality delta 8 THC tincture should contain a delta 8 distillate, a broad-spectrum hemp extract, terpenes, and MCT oil. Some companies also use natural flavorings and sweeteners to enhance the flavor of the tincture; however, any synthetic flavorings or preservatives should raise a red flag.

Color

The tincture’s color can tell you pretty much about its quality. It can be a bit pinky, but it should be mostly transparent. Any dark-colored — deep red, brown, or green — is a no-go. If you get such a product, return it immediately. These colors indicate improper filtration after producing a delta 8 THC isomer.

Brand Reputation

You should always buy from reputable manufacturers that have been in the industry for quite some time. Such companies are transparent, responsible, and reliable. They also have lots of positive customer reviews on many third-party websites.

Pricing

Obtaining natural delta 8 THC is more difficult than extracting cannabinoids like CBD directly from hemp. It is a multifaceted process that requires a lot of skill and expensive laboratory equipment. Given this, delta 8 THC products are priced higher than other cannabis extracts. But that is no reason to completely rip you off! You need to make sure that the claims made by the company about the quality of its products are backed by third-party lab reports and positive customer reviews.

Final Thoughts on the Best Delta 8 THC Tinctures for 2021

Delta 8 THC is a new trend in the cannabis market. It provides a lot of the same benefits as delta 9 THC — but with a much lower incidence of anxiety and paranoia. The lack of these negative side effects has made delta 8 THC tinctures an appealing alternative to conventional marijuana products.

There are lots of brands claiming to sell premium delta 8 THC tinctures, but only a few are able to prove it using hard evidence. If you want to ensure the highest quality of your delta 8 extracts, we recommend brands like Area52, Finest Labs, and 3Chi. All three companies make organic products and provide relevant lab reports.

Keep in mind that even though delta 8 THC is safe and doesn’t cause harmful side effects, irresponsible use can still form tolerance, so take it in moderation. If you have underlying medical conditions or take any prescription medications, consult your doctor before buying any delta 8 THC product.

Have you had a chance to try out delta 8 THC tinctures? What’s your experience with the less buzzy cousin of delta 9? Share your stories in the comments!

