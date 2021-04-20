The Best Firm Mattresses of 2021: Our Top Picks

Are you tired of waking up stiff and tired with back pains? Maybe it’s time you replaced your current mattress. A firm mattress can help relieve back pain by facilitating your spine alignment, and preventing you from sinking into sleeping positions that can cause back or joint pain.

If you are a back or a stomach sleeper, you need a mattress that supports your spine and aligns your hips, shoulders, and neck while preventing neck and back pain.

A heavier sleeper also requires a bed to support and distribute the weight evenly to prevent sinking. You can find all these qualities in a firm mattress and should consider getting one.

In a world with multiple brands, how do you choose the best firm mattress?

We have put together a list of the best firm mattresses to help you make the right decision for a night of better sleep.

The Best Firm Mattress – Reviews

We embarked on a mission to find the best firm mattress, and these were our top picks:

Keep reading to get more details of each brand we selected:

#1 Layla Hybrid Mattress: High Quality Luxury Mattress

High Quality Layla Hybrid Flippable Mattress - Soft or Firm Side

Copper Infused Foam

120-Night Trial

10 Year Warranty Check Latest Price Learn More

If you are looking for versatility in a mattress, Layla Hybrid should be your go-to brand. This mattress has a soft and firm side which you can flip according to your preference.

The Layla Hybrid Mattress has an advanced individually wrapped coil system that provides edge support and makes the mattress flexible and stable. No more falling off the bed or sinking when you sit on the edge!

The mattress has copper-infused memory foam, which provides a more relaxed sleep by taking heat away from the body. Copper is a good heat conductor. It takes body heat from the mattress’ surface, leaving a relaxed feeling.

Copper also has antimicrobial properties, which keep bacteria away from your mattress. The copper gel infused in the Layla Hybrid Mattress keeps away bacteria that cause foul odor.

The Layla Hybrid Mattress is made from memory foam infused with copper to provide overall support for your body as you sleep. The foam prevents a sinking feel by giving extra support to the deep compression areas.

The combination of memory foam and copper provides excellent support for side, back, and stomach sleepers. Heavy sleepers can also choose the Layla Hybrid because its firm side ensures proper weight distribution and prevents sinking and sagging for a more comfortable sleep.

This mattress has a breathable cover that allows air movement to keep it cool and fresh. The body has a zipper, which means you can remove and clean it with ease. You don’t need to overstretch your hands to carry it either; the Layla Hybrid Mattress comes with handles for more comfortable transportation.

Every purchase of a Layla Hybrid Mattress comes with two free memory foam pillows to ensure a more comfortable sleep.

Features

Six layers

Comes with pocketed coils for maximum edge support

Double coil perimeters

Copper infusion for temperature control, bacterial resistance, and additional support

Double sides with flippable firmness.

This mattress has a breathable cover for free air movement

Zipper for easy removal and cleaning of the mattress and its cover

Handles for easy transportation

Memory foam for maximum body support and comfortable sleep

Our Take

The Layla Hybrid is one of the most versatile mattresses on the market, making it our top pick. This mattress is double-sided with a soft and firm side.

We like that the mattress comes with two free memory foam pillows and a 120-night free trial.

The Layla Hybrid was also voted the best overall mattress of 2021 by CNET, the best hybrid mattress of 2020 by Sleep Foundation, and the best mattress for back pain by SleepOPolis.

We also like that the mattress has a ten-year warranty, which means that any necessary repairs will be taken care of within ten years. Also, you have a 100% money-back guarantee within the first 120 days of purchase.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the Layla Hybrid Mattress from the Official Site.

#2 DreamCloud Luxury: Best Extra Firm Mattress

Best Extra Firm Mattress DreamCloud Best Valued Mattress

Provides a Cooling Technology

365-Night Trial

Lifetime Warranty Check Latest Price Learn More

DreamCloud believes that a good day starts with a good night’s sleep, so they designed the best luxury hybrid mattress for a comfortable sleep.

This mattress has a soft-to-the-skin cover made from cashmere material, ensuring that you sleep comfortably throughout the night. If you are looking for more support, DreamCloud would be the best choice because it has individually wrapped coils and a supportive foam layer.

If your partner keeps tossing and turning throughout the night, it would be best to go for a DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress. The individually wrapped copper coils counter movement, which means that you won’t disturb each other’s sleep.

The individually wrapped coils in this mattress also allow air movements which keep your mattress fresh. And gel foam keeps the mattress cool by distributing body heat and preventing heat retention. These two qualities ensure that you sleep cool regardless of the weather, and that your mattress remains fresh for the next use.

With the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress, the gel memory foam supports your body throughout the night by relieving pressure points and contouring to your body shape.

The DreamCloud Luxury Mattress supports side and back sleepers. It is compatible with any bed frame, such as box spring and adjustable bases. This mattress is of medium firmness, which is the standard recommendation, and is laboratory tested for quality.

Features

Individually wrapped coils for support to any body shape

Motion resistant supportive memory foam

A foam solid foundation base to ensure that each layer counts

5-layered hybrid design for maximum support

Mattress top is made from luxury cashmere material which is soft to the skin

Heavy-duty edge support to ensure that you don’t fall off the bed

6.5 medium firmness, which is the standard firmness level

Our Take

We like that the DreamCloud is soft to the feel, comfortable, and has excellent body support. This mattress is perfect for side and back sleepers, which makes it one of our top picks.

We also like that this mattress has a 365 night-trial, after which you can return if you don’t like it, and a lifetime warranty. The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is free from PBDEs, TDCPP, and TCEP, which means it’s environmentally safe.

This mattress is also free from mercury, lead, heavy metals, formaldehyde, and combustible materials, and has low volatile organic emissions of less than 0.5 parts per million.

We also appreciate that we can trust the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid because it’s certified by CertiPUR-US and has won various awards such as the best hybrid mattress of 2020 by Mattress Advisor, and best mattress of 2020 by Slumber Search.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the DreamCloud Mattress from the Official Site.

#3 Nolah Evolution 15: Best For Side Sleepers

Best For Side Sleepers Nolah Evolution 15 Medium Firmness - Best For Side Sleepers

Graphite Infused Foam

120-Night Trial

Lifetime Limited Warranty Check Latest Price Learn More

If you are looking for a high-tech, luxury hybrid mattress, you have found one in the Nolah Evolution 15. This mattress’ topmost layer has cooling ArcticTex quilted euro top fibers, which are great heat conductors. They draw heat away from your body for a more relaxed night’s sleep.

The second layer of the Nolah Evolution Mattress is made of graphite-infused AirFoamICE, which maintains a calm sleep by drawing heat away from the body. It also provides more body support by relieving pressure points.

If you are looking for a durable and robust mattress, The Nolah Evolution 15 should be on top of your list. The third layer is made from high-resistant foam, more robust and more durable than the standard foam.

The fourth layer is made from patented HD Max Eco Coils which provide 25% more support than traditional springs. The coils also intensify the cooling system and also increases pressure relief.

The HD Max Eco Coils are individually wrapped to provide edge support and absorb any vibrations when your partner, child, or pet moves. This ensures that you sleep soundly and without disturbance throughout the night.

The Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress has a breathable gusset around the top and the edges to increase air movements and maintain a fresh and cool feeling. You can use it with a box spring, a platform, a slatted base, or an adjustable base.

Features

Cooling graphite infused with AirFoamICE to draw heat away from the body

The patented HD Max Eco Coils provide body and edge support

A reinforced edge tech support system

High-density orthopedic support core, which increases durability

The quilted top layer provides more comfort

A breathable gusset around the top and edges to increase airflow

Our Take

The Nolah Evolution 15 is the best technologically evolved firm mattress on the market. We particularly like it because it’s comfortable, versatile, and durable. The quilted top cover is comfortable to the skin, while the second layer takes body heat away for a more relaxed sleep.

The patented HD Max Eco Coils provide back and spine support and maintain the edges so that the mattress does not sink when you sit on it. We also like their 120-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

This mattress is of medium firmness to top it off, which is the recommended standard, and it comes including two free pillows with free shipping and returns.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress from the Official Site.

#4 Idle Hybrid: Best Cooling Mattress

Best Firm Cooling Mattress Idle Hybrid Two-Sided Mattress

Medium Firmness - For Side Sleepers

18-Month Home Trial

Lifetime Warranty Check Latest Price Learn More

If you are unsure whether to choose a soft or a firm mattress, you can settle for an Idle Hybrid and get the benefits of both. This mattress has two flippable sides to ensure it does not sag or sink on either side.

The Idle Hybrid Mattress cover is made of Thermocool fabric, regulating temperature during hot and cold weather conditions. The second layer of cloth is petroleum-free and synthetic, which makes it naturally fire-resistant. It is also free from chemicals, carcinogens, and gases, making it ideal if you suffer from allergies.

The third layer of the Idle Hybrid is made of foam with a quilted cover to add more comfort and softness. The next layer is made of buoyancy foam free from viscoelastic materials, keeping the mattress cool. It also provides four times the amount of pressure relief and support than ordinary foam.

If you sleep with a partner or children, their movement when turning or getting out of bed might disturb you. This is an uncommon scenario with the Idle Hybrid Mattress because it has individually wrapped coils that absorb any kind of movement.

The Idle Hybrid is double-sided for double benefits and comes with handles for easy transportation.

They also offer an 18-month trial period, after which you can decide to keep or return it. Should you wish to return it, Idle offers free pick up and returns.

Features

Two-sided to get the benefits of both soft and medium firmness

The top is made of Thermocool fabric to regulate the temperature in hot or cold weather conditions

Made from petroleum-free, synthetic nylon or polyester to prevent the mattress from catching fire

A middle layer made from quilted foam for increased softness and comfort

Buoyancy foam provides four times more pressure relief than ordinary foam

Individually wrapped coils to provide edge support and absorb any movement

A handle for easy transportation

Our Take

The Idle Hybrid Mattress is one of the safest firm mattresses you can get on the market. It has a fire-resistant top cover and is also free from PBDE, TDCP, mercury, and lead, making it ideal even for people with allergies.

We like it because the top material regulates temperatures during extreme hot or cold weather conditions, and helps take away body heat for a more relaxed sleep. We also like it because the buoyancy foam provides four times more pressure relief than ordinary foam.

This mattress is among our top picks because of its versatility, with one side being of medium firmness and the second of luxury firmness. It can support heavy sleepers, average sleepers, side sleepers, back sleepers, and combo sleepers.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the Idle Hybrid Mattress from the Official Site.

#5 Bear Hybrid Mattress: Best For Couples

Best For Couples Bear Hybrid Best Cooling Mattress - Cooling Foam Gel

Responsive Transition Foam - 4x More Pressure Relief

100-Night Trial

20 Year Warranty Check Latest Price Learn More

If you are looking for long-term comfort and durability, Bear Hybrid is the go-to mattress. This mattress has a hand quilted top made from celliant fiber for a lavish, soft, and comfortable feel.

Bear Hybrid combines the goodness of foam and springs to bring you the comfort, support, and durability you need. The gel-like foam absorbs any excess body heat and carries it away, leaving you with a comfortable and calm sleep.

The combination of pocket springs and foam help to provide continuous support and create a hugging feeling to the neck, back, and shoulders. The inner springs also promote air movement to keep your mattress cool and fresh throughout the night.

The Bear Hybrid Mattress‘ foam provides extra support, which offers four times more pressure relief. The spring core provides structural support for proper spinal alignment and sleeping posture.

While we know that the right mattress is an investment, Bear Hybrid is a worthwhile purchase. The pocket spring and foam combination provides excellent edge support to your mattress to ensure that it doesn’t sink whenever you sit on it, which prolongs its life. The top foam layer ensures that your mattress ages gracefully with no metal springs protruding from the surface and poking your back.

When you feel unwell, getting a good night’s sleep from a comfortable mattress can be rejuvenating. The Bear Hybrid’s cover is made using celliant infrared yarn technology, promoting your body’s healing by enhancing its natural energy and boosting your overall well-being.

The Bear Hybrid Mattress helps you find the balance and support you need for a night of better and more comfortable sleep. It is free from mercury, lead, and formaldehyde, and contains low volatile organic compound emissions of less than 0.5 parts per million.

Features

Hand-quilted celliant fiber top for comfort and promoting your body’s healing

Cooling gel foam to absorb and take away body heat

Premium comfort foam provides four times more pressure relief than ordinary foam

Individually wrapped coil system to promote air movement and provide extra support in combination with foam

A medium firmness level of 6.1

Pocketed coils for extra body support and stability

Our Take

Bear Hybrid is the perfect combination of pocket springs and foam for ample body and edge support leading to maximum comfort and durability. We like this mattress because it’s comfortable enough to support different body types and versatile enough to accommodate side and combo sleepers.

We also like that the mattress is free from contaminants and flammables, making it safe and promoting a cleaner environment. The Bear Hybrid was voted the best hybrid mattress by Sleep Foundation and Lumber Yard and the best cooling combination by SleepOPolis.

The Bear Hybrid is certified by CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold, and comes with a 100-night trial. A 20-year warranty also protects your investment.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the Bear Hybrid Mattress from the Official Site.

#6 Leesa Hybrid Mattress: Best On Amazon

The Leesa Hybrid Mattress combines the benefits of foam with pocket springs to offer you comfort and advanced support throughout your sleep. The mattress’ top layer is hole punched for easy air movement to ensure that you sleep cool and fresh.

The Leesa Hybrid Mattress’ memory foam contours to your body and relieves pressure to ensure that you wake up well-rested, relaxed, and ready for a new day. With more than 1000 pocket springs, you can rest assured that your nights will be more stable and freer from disturbances.

The Leesa Hybrid is strong and durable due to the combination of memory foam and individually wrapped coils. The coils provide edge support to ensure that your mattress lasts through constant use.

If you want an elegant mattress for your bedroom, the Leesa Hybrid is for you. It comes with a soft and breathable white cover, with grey stripes that give it a modern look.

The Leesa Hybrid is five layered with a firmness level of 5-7, which falls within the standard recommended density. The mattress is also versatile enough to accommodate all types of sleepers, including heavy sleepers.

If you are an environment enthusiast, you’ll love the Leesa Hybrid because it is free from PDBE, mercury, lead, formaldehyde, and heavy metals. The mattress is also free from flame retardants, which means that you are protected from accidental fires and chemical contaminants.

Features

It has an elegant soft white and grey striped breathable cover for a relaxed and comfortable sleep

A hole punched top layer for free air movement to keep the mattress cool

Memory foam that contours to the body and relieves pressure

More than 1000 pocket springs to provide edge support and increase stability and durability

Certified by CertPUR-US

A core support foam base

Low organic compound emissions of 0.5 parts per million

Our Take

The Leesa Hybrid Mattress is the best choice for those who need a mix of comfort and value. It is made from a combination of foam and springs for maximum comfort and support while upholding the mattress’ value.

We like the Leesa Hybrid because it is free from phthalates, PDBE, mercury, and lead. This means that you get a chemical and contaminant-free night, especially for those with bad allergies. The mattress comes with two free pillows and a 100-night trial period.

We also like the Leesa Hybrid Mattress because of its 5-7 firmness level, which is suitable for stomach, side, and back sleepers as well as people with lower back pain.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the Leesa Hybrid Mattress from the Official Site.

Firm Mattress: Buying Guide

Before picking a firm mattress, it’s worth knowing some of the factors you should consider to ensure you choose the best one:

Firmness

Different mattresses have different levels of firmness, with few having flippable sides. It’s worth noting that mattress firmness is simply how hard or soft a mattress feels. Be sure that you are satisfied with the firmness level before you buy.

Trial Period

There is a lot of hype going around about good firm mattresses, but the truth is, they may not be as good as advertised. You may also get referrals from friends or relatives, but what worked for them may not work for you, and this is where the trial period comes in.

The trial period allows you to evaluate the mattress’ suitability for your needs, and you can return it and get a full refund before the trial period is over.

Warranty

A firm mattress is quite an investment and should be protected by all means. Different companies give different warranty periods, with some offering a lifetime warranty. During the warranty period, the company caters to any repair costs for the mattress.

Sleeping Position

Your sleeping position primarily determines the level of firmness of a mattress. Stomach and heavy sleepers need a higher firmness level than side and back sleepers.

The majority of firm mattresses come with medium firmness, although some have flippable sides or luxury firmness options. Most firm mattress brands support all kinds of sleepers.

Motion Isolation

A good firm mattress should be able to absorb any vibrations or movements that your co-sleeper makes. A mattress with individually wrapped coils does an excellent job of isolating any activity.

Support

A proper firm mattress should contour to your body and align your spine while relieving pressure. The mattress should also provide extra support to the edges to maintain its durability and stability.

What Makes These Firm Mattresses The Top Picks?

We spent some time scouring the market, and these are some of the factors we considered when making our list:

Air Movement

Air movement is essential to keep your mattress fresh for a comfortable sleep. Mattresses with coils allow free movement of air into and out of the mattress. Other mattresses have breathable covers which enhance air movements for a fresher feel.

Air movement also helps to remove excess heat for hot sleepers. We settled on brands with features that enable free air movement for relaxed and restful sleep.

Firmness

The firmness level is the hardness or softness of a mattress and is a significant determinant of your sleep comfort.

Although medium firmness is the standard recommended level, there are different firmness levels available on the market. We considered brands with a medium firmness level for best comfort.

Trial Period

The trial period allows you to test the suitability of a mattress for your sleep needs. During the trial period, you can decide whether the mattress gives you pain when you wake up or how long you can sleep on it. We considered brands that offer you ample time to make your decision.

Warranty

The right firm mattress should be a long-term investment because it doesn’t come cheap. A good brand should protect your investment by giving you a reasonable warranty period.

With that being said, how long your mattress lasts will also be determined by how you take care of it. We settled for brands that give you a reasonable warranty period.

Versatility

A good mattress brand should be adaptable to suit your sleeping position. Whether you are a back, stomach, or combo sleeper, a firm mattress should be versatile enough to strike a balance and support your back, spine, and neck for a more comfortable sleep.

Some mattresses are made with the ability to strike a balance, while others have flippable sides. We settled on brands that are versatile enough to suit different sleeping positions.

What Features Are Important For a Good Firm Mattress?

If you are not sure of what features to look for, read on for a detailed explanation:

Temperature Control

A proper firm mattress should be made with a material that is a good heat conductor to absorb warmth.

Air Movement

A good mattress should come with a breathable cover that enhances air movement into and out of it for freshness. Air movement helps to prevent dampness which causes foul odor.

Edge Support

If you have ever sunk into a mattress or fallen from a bed, then you’ll understand the importance of edge support. A firm mattress with good edge support is comfortable, stable, safe, and durable.

Firmness

The right mattress should provide the kind of firmness you need to support your body’s sleeping posture. Different sleepers need different levels of firmness in a bed. The standard firmness level is medium.

Comfort

A firm mattress should be comfortable to the skin and provide support to the back, shoulders, neck, and hips. Choose a brand that supports your back by relieving pressure points while also allowing good air movement for a more comfortable sleep.

What Is The Best Firmness For A Firm Mattress?

There are different firmness levels which we will discuss in more detail:

3-5 Firmness

A mattress with this firmness level is considered soft and is mainly made from light materials such as a quilted pillow or memory foam.

This level of firmness is suitable for those looking for extra comfort and strict side sleepers. It mainly provides support to the shoulders, hips, and lowers back.

6-7 Firmness

A mattress that falls under this category is considered a medium firm and provides a balance between pressure relief and support. This level is suitable for combo and back sleepers.

8-10 Firmness

A mattress with this firmness level is considered one of the firmest on the market and is usually made of a thin layer of foam with multiple springs for extra support.

Luxury firm mattresses are suitable for heavy and stomach sleepers because they lift and align all body parts and distribute weight evenly.

FAQs

What Is The Best Mattress Type For Back Pain?

The best mattress for people with back pain is a medium-firm mattress. A mattress that is too soft does not support the back, which allows it to sink, thus worsening back pain.

On the other hand, a too firm mattress creates pressure points on the hips and shoulders and causes the spine’s misalignment. The best mattress for back pain is medium firmness, which supports the back and body and aligns the spine, thus reducing back pain.

What Are The Benefits Of A Firm Mattress?

A firm mattress comes with benefits such as increased support for the back, spine, and hips.

They also promote a more undisturbed sleep because they do not retain body heat and distribute weight evenly for heavy sleepers.

A firm mattress absorbs movements when sleeping with a partner or a child, promoting a more comfortable sleep.

What Is The Best Firmness Of A Mattress?

The firmness level of a mattress is determined by how hard or soft it feels and measured on a scale of 1-10. Different sleeping positions require different firmness levels. One is considered the most soothing, while 10 is regarded as the hardest.

Back sleepers need a firmness of 5.5 to 7, while side sleepers need a lower firmness of 4-6. Stomach sleepers need a higher level of firmness of 7-9, while combo sleepers need a medium firmness of 6.5.

Conclusion

A firm mattress is rather adaptable and accommodates different sleepers. A good brand should be comfortable to the skin and body while providing support to the shoulders, back, and neck. It should also absorb body heat and disperse it.

A firm mattress should be a long-term investment, and a good brand should make it worth your while. We hope that this article is an excellent guide to making the right decision for your sleeping needs.