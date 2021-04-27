The Stylish and Comfortable Flat Sandals to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe

Warm weather has finally arrived, which means that after a very long season filled with winter boots and fuzzy socks, sandal season is just about here. Don’t fret if you’re already panicking at the mere thought of transitioning out of the cozy slippers that have served as your primary footwear for the past year, because we’ve found all the most stylish (and comfortable!) flat sandals that you’ll actually be excited to wear this spring and summer.

Flat sandals are the perfect way to ease back into wearing real shoes during warmer months, especially since heels are far too intimidating for some of us at the moment. The right pair of flat sandals can be classic, effortless and versatile, which is really the exact look we’re going for as of late. You also don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort, which is crucial right now.

There’s truly a chic flat sandal for every occasion, whether you’re looking for a trendy gladiator, a simple mule or a dainty bejeweled style. You could opt for an open-toed shoe in a neutral tone, or perhaps a metallic hue, or a bright pop of color to add a little something extra to your ensemble. But no matter what you’re looking for, we’ve found all the most fashionable shoes to wear now that it’s warm out. Below, see our favorite flat sandals for the season.

Stuart Weitzman Goldie Lace-Up

This pearl-embellished lace-up sandal easily transitions from day to night, and the neutral hue ensures that the strappy style doesn’t cut off your leg. $450, Stuart Weitzman.

Aquazzura Menorca Polka Dot Slide

We love the polka-dot print of these silk knotted slides, and the gold heel is so chic. $267, The Outnet.

Manolo Blahnik Subo Sandal

You can’t go wrong with a classic Manolo sandal, especially with this deep blue leather pair. $675, Manolo Blahnik .

Bottega Veneta Lido Flat Leather Sandals

New Bottega is just so good, and we can’t resist the whimsical lilac shade of these fashionable slides. $1,220, Bottega Veneta.

Giuseppe Zanotti Sphera Sandals

We told you sandals can be fancy! This ultra-flattering crystal-embellished t-strap style is perfect for a dressier evening out, as a far more comfortable alternative to an open-toe stiletto. $625, Net-a-Porter.

Tkees Leah

These dainty toe-ring sandals truly go with everything, and the metallic colorway dresses them up just the right amount. $65, Tkees.

Ann Demeulemeester Leather Slingback Sandals

A black leather slingback sandal is a shoe staple. $301, The Outnet.

Birdies The Robin

Meghan Markle loves Birdies’ ultra-comfortable shoes, and we were so excited when the brand finally branched into sandals. These simple leather slides are a great everyday option. $120, Birdies.

Alexandre Birman Clarita Braided Flat Sandal

Alexandre Birman’s Clarita sandal is one of our all-time favorite open-toe shoes; we love the dainty bow and the woven sole on this chic pair. $395, Alexandre Birman.

ATP Atelier Astrid Sandals

Go for a no-fuss look with these black leather sandals. $195, Net-a-Porter.

Rothy’s The Knot Sandal

These comfy grey slides (another Duchess-approved brand!) are actually made out of recycled water bottles, so they’re great for your closet and for the planet. $115, Rothy’s.

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Patent

Birkenstocks have made a serious comeback as of late, and for good reason—they’re so comfy, and also very on-trend. We lived in the shearling style during the colder months, and this pale blue patent pair is definitely on our summer shopping list. $99.95, Birkenstock.

By Far Deni Sandals

A simple square-toe slip-on in an ultra-flattering glossy nude leather. $132, The Outnet.

Marion Parke Hayley Leather Thong Sandal

These classic brown leather sandals instantly elevate your look—they’re like a very fashionable grown-up version of flip flops, and we love the preppy buckle detail. $550, Marion Parke.

Franco Sarto Posie 2 Espadrille Slide Sandal

If you’re looking for just a touch of height, consider these faux-leather sandals, which have a slight espadrille-inspired platform. $89, Franco Sarto.

Loeffler Randall Daphne Tan Floral Bow Slide

It’s the ditsy floral *and* bow combination that really wins with us. $250, Loeffler Randall.

Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria Gold Braided Sandals

These braided gold sandals are giving us very necessary Grecian goddess vibes. $255, Net-a-Porter.

Freedom Moses Bazooka Neon Pink Slides

These hot pink shoes are waterproof, recyclable and vegan. $45, Freedom Moses.

Clergerie Ivy Sandals

If you’re looking for a bit more support, consider these brown leather sandals, with an adjustable strap in the back so you feet won’t slide around. $575, Clergerie.