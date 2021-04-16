7 Best Hybrid Mattresses of 2021: Reviews & Buying Guide

There is no better way to rest after a long day than lying down on a soft mattress. However, if you find yourself tossing and turning at night, it may be because the mattress is not suited for you.

There are a lot of benefits to foam mattresses. However, they may not be for everyone. One of the options you have if you find a foam mattress uncomfortable is a hybrid mattress.

A hybrid mattress is a versatile and comfortable bed that is suitable for any type of sleeper. You can also customize and change most hybrid mattresses’ materials to suit your preference.

The Best Hybrid Mattresses

Below are some of the best hybrid mattresses that you can purchase online:

If you would like to learn more about each brand, take a look at our in-depth review below:

#1 Layla Hybrid Mattress: Best Overall

Best Overall Layla Hybrid Flippable Mattress - Soft or Firm Side

Copper Infused Foam

120 Night-Trial

10 Year Warranty Check Latest Price Learn More

The Layla Hybrid Mattress is an innovative take on hybrid mattresses. With seven different layers to provide maximum comfort, the Layla Hybrid Mattress is the obvious choice for many customers. This bed also won the Best Mattress Overall 2021 award on CNet.

On top of that, they also won awards from Sleep Foundation and Sleep Polis for having the best hybrid mattress for back pain. This mattress contains both soft and firm cushions in one, so you can flip to the side of the mattress that you prefer.

The Layla Hybrid Mattress also has superior edge support that allows it to fit into most bases easily. This hybrid mattress has a copper-infused layer that prevents bacteria from getting into it, keeping it cleaner for longer.

The copper-infused layer also keeps your mattress cool. It transfers your body heat and provides a soft and comfortable feel. The Layla Hybrid Mattress also contains an airflow support foam that provides maximum airflow and cooling.

The mattress’ firm side cover has a soft and breathable fabric that you can easily flip and remove. The combination of copper and memory foam also increases the support you get with deep compression.

The Layla Hybrid Mattress’ variable support system makes it suitable for any kind of sleeping position. Whether you are a side, back, or stomach sleeper, you can feel comfortable using the Layla Hybrid Mattress.

Features

It contains a copper-infused layer that increases cooling and keeps your mattress clean for longer.

The Layla Hybrid Mattress has both a firm and soft side that you can easily flip depending on your preferred firmness.

This mattress also contains an airflow layer that makes it breathable and cool.

The Layla Hybrid Mattress provides maximum comfort for any sleeping position.

They have a 10-year warranty on their mattresses.

The Layla Hybrid Mattress offers a 120-night trial where you can get a full refund and free return if you do not like the product after the trial duration.

The Layla Hybrid Mattress is made in the United States.

Both the firm and soft covers can be flipped and have a zipper for easy removal and cleaning.

The mattress has superior edge support that makes it flexible for most bases.

This mattress has a support system that helps with back pain.

The Layla Hybrid Mattress has a responsive customer service staff that will tend to and answer any of your questions.

Our Take

This is one of the most premium and high-quality hybrid mattresses on the market. The Layla Hybrid Mattress has won numerous awards and is the go-to pick for customers because of its quality and material.

The Layla Hybrid Mattress contains a copper-infused layer that keeps it cool and clean for longer. Another great feature is its dual-firmness level. It is both a firm and soft mattress that you can flip to whichever side you prefer.

This mattress is exceptionally comfortable and suitable for any sleeper. Even if you are a side, stomach, or back sleeper, the Layla Hybrid Mattress has variable support that cushions your spine and may prevent back pain.

This hybrid mattress is perfect if you would like to test it out first before committing. The brand offers a 120-night trial where you can use the mattress for three months. If you are not satisfied with the product, you can get a full refund and free return.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the Layla Hybrid Mattress from the Official Site.

#2 Nolah Evolution 15: Best Hybrid Mattress For Side Sleepers

Best for Side Sleepers Nolah Evolution 15 Medium Firmness - Best for Side Sleepers

Graphite Infused Foam

120-Night Trial

Lifetime Limited Warranty Check Latest Price Learn More

If you keep waking up during humid nights, you may want to look into the Nolah Evolution 15. This mattress has one of the most advanced cooling systems for hybrid mattresses because of its graphite-infused foam.

This hybrid mattress has three cooling layers that transfer your body heat and provide constant airflow. The Cooling Euro Top has thermal conduction that reduces your body heat and keeps you cool without using any harsh chemicals, making it great for people with sensitive skin.

The Nolah Evolution 15 also has an edge support system that provides pressure relief and may prevent back pain. The edge support system also incorporates extra comfort and strength around the mattress.

You can rest assured that this mattress will last for years because of its high-resilience foam and high-density support core. The high-resilience foam layer is more durable than latex.

The support core layer also has a stabilizing triple-zone coil that prevents the mattress from breaking. In fact, Nolah Evolution is so confident in the durability that they give you a lifetime warranty for the mattress.

The Nolah Evolution 15 also has a premium quilted topper that provides extra comfort and contours to your body’s shape. This hybrid mattress can also be used on any flat surface, even if it is a slatted bed or an adjustable bed.

Features

It has a cooling quilted top with thermal conduction, which helps transfer your body heat and keep you cool.

The AirFoamICE and edge support system provide airflow and pressure relief, keeping the mattress strong around the edges.

This hybrid mattress does not use any harsh chemicals, making it great for people with sensitive skin.

The extra support coil system keeps your spine aligned and may prevent back pain.

This brand offers a high-resilience foam that is more durable than latex and provides extra support.

It has a high-density core that keeps your mattress stable and makes it durable for years.

The mattress has a two-inch Euro Topper that contours to your body shape and keeps you comfortable in your sleep.

You can use the Nolah Evolution 15 on any flat surface, including slatted beds and adjustable beds.

On a scale of firmness, the Nolah Evolution has 5-6 medium firmness. This makes it perfect for people who would like their firmness between memory foam and hard foam.

It contains graphite-infused foam, which is the coolest foam on the market. This makes it suitable for humid weather.

This hybrid mattress has a lifetime warranty and a 120-night trial where you get a full refund within 120 days.

Our Take

The Nolah Evolution mattress is perfect for areas with humid weather. This hybrid mattress has graphite-infused foam that is the coolest foam on the market. Aside from graphite foam, it also has an AirFoamICE system that transfers your body heat and keeps you cool at night.

Aside from this, the Nolah Evolution is an excellent investment because it can last for years due to its durability. It has a high-density supportive core and high-resilience foam. The brand also offers a lifetime warranty.

You can also use this mattress on any flat surface, even if it is a slatted bed or adjustable bed, making it very versatile. This mattress has a medium firmness, so if you like a firmness level between soft and hard, this bedding may be for you.

The mattress also contains a triple-zone support layer that keeps your back and spine aligned, providing maximum pressure relief. If you are unsure whether the Nolah Evolution is the mattress for you, you can try it for 120-nights before committing.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the Nolah Evolution 15 from the Official Site.

#3 DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress: Best Value

Best Value DreamCloud Best Valued Mattress

Provides a Cooling Technology

365-Night Trial

Lifetime Warranty Check Latest Price Learn More

If you prefer to have the most comfortable hybrid mattress, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress is the one for you. This hybrid mattress supports any kind of sleeper, even if you are a side sleeper or back sleeper.

DreamCloud Mattress’ quilted foam has a soft and relaxed feel, making it comfortable for any sleeper. It also has a memory foam gel that will contour to your body shape and provide pressure relief.

The DreamCloud Mattress has a medium firmness level of 6.5. You can also keep the covers on all night because it has a memory foam that reduces your mattress’ heat.

If you have a partner, or are sensitive to movements, you do not have to worry because this mattress has stay-put technology. The DreamCloud Mattress has individually wrapped coils that prevent vibrations from traveling.

This hybrid mattress also has a targeted supportive coil that will adapt to your body, helping you fall asleep faster and reducing soreness. The DreamCloud also won numerous awards, like Mattress Advisor’s Best Hybrid Mattress in 2020.

Another great feature of the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is its long trial option. They offer a 365-night trial that offers free returns if you are not satisfied with the product. The brand also has a lifetime warranty.

Features

The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress has a 365-night trial option that gives you a full refund and free return if you are not satisfied.

They offer a lifetime warranty for the hybrid mattress.

This hybrid mattress won numerous awards, like The Best Hybrid Mattress in 2020 by Mattress Advisor.

It has a soft to the touch cover that keeps your body comfortable and cool.

This mattress is the best for backaches and soreness because it has a pressure-relief layer made with memory foam gel.

The memory foam gel contours to your body shape, providing extra comfort.

You will not feel any tossing and turning by your partner because this hybrid mattress has stay-put technology that restricts vibrations.

DreamCloud’s memory foam gel has cooling technology that reduces the heat trapped in the mattress.

The DreamCloud Mattress is compatible with any kind of bed frame, including divan and adjustable bases.

The foam base also has stay-put technology that keeps your mattress in place.

This hybrid mattress meets the CertiPUR-US standards and does not contain any harmful or harsh chemicals.

Our Take

The DreamCloud Luxury Mattress is one of the best mattresses for providing pressure relief and relaxation. This mattress has five layers that provide maximum comfort, and it has a memory foam gel that contours to your body shape.

This mattress has a medium firmness of 6.5; it will let you sink but not enough that you feel like you are getting swallowed up. It is perfect for people who prefer medium firmness for their mattresses.

This mattress also has stay-put technology that reduces vibrations due to individually wrapped coils that prevent you from feeling movements.

The DreamCloud Luxury Mattress offers one of the longest trial options on the market. It comes with a 365-night trial where you can get a full refund if you are not satisfied. However, do keep in mind that their shipping can take anywhere from 7 to 14 business days.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the Dreamcloud Mattress from the Official Site.

#4 Idle Hybrid: Best Trial

The Idle Hybrid Mattress is one of the most customizable hybrid mattresses on the market. The Idle Hybrid lets you choose your firmness level according to your preference. If you cannot decide which firmness level you want, you can choose a flippable mattress that combines both firmness levels.

This brand is perfect if you prefer a firm mattress. They have a luxury foam option that is suitable for stomach sleepers and heavier sleepers. Idle Hybrid’s mattress has 1000 support coils that increase the comfort you receive.

The Idle Hybrid cover has a thermal feature that keeps you cold whenever you feel warm or keeps you warm whenever you feel cold. Aside from this, the Idle Hybrid has a fire-resistant barrier to prevent your foam from catching fire, keeping you safe.

The Idle Hybrid has a buoyancy cooling foam the relieves all of your pressure points and prevents soreness and discomfort after waking up. The coils also reduce vibration and movement, so you won’t disturb your partner or children when you toss and turn. The cooling buoyancy foam keeps you cool without the use of harmful chemicals.

This two-sided hybrid mattress is easy to set up and flip. It is CertiPUR-US certified, meaning it is free from any toxic chemicals or materials.

If you would like to buy the Idle Hybrid but do not want to fully commit yet, you can try the mattress for 18 months. You can get a full refund with no questions asked during that period. Customers also say that Idle Hybrid has one of the most hassle-free and supportive customer support teams.

Features

The Idle Hybrid is perfect for people who prefer very firm mattresses.

Idle Hybrid also offers medium firmness for people who sleep on their side.

If you cannot choose between medium and hard firmness, you can pick a two-sided mattress that may be flipped depending on your preference.

This mattress has a fire-resistant barrier that prevents it from catching fire and keeping you safe.

The Idle Hybrid Mattress has a buoyancy cooling foam that provides maximum comfort while keeping your mattress cool.

The Idle Hybrid Mattress has a CertiPUR-US certification.

The Idle Hybrid offers an 18-month home trial that lets you return the mattress and get a full refund with no questions asked.

This brand also offers a lifetime warranty for your hybrid mattress.

Our Take

The Idle Hybrid is one of the best mattresses when it comes to customizability and firmness. If you like a firm mattress, the Idle Hybrid offers a luxury resolution with a firmness level of 7 to 9. This is perfect for heavy and stomach sleepers.

This hybrid mattress also offers a cooling and comforting layer that provides pressure relief and keeps you cool. It also has wrapped coils that prevent vibration. This feature stops you from disturbing your partner when you toss and turn at night.

This hybrid mattress is easy to setup. All you have to do is unbox, place, and unwrap the mattress, and you are done. You can also buy the two-sided option if you would like to use both medium and luxury firmness. The carry-handles make flipping convenient.

The Idle Hybrid’s best feature is one of the longest trial periods on the market. You can try their hybrid mattress for 18 months and get a full refund with no questions asked.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the Idle Hybrid Mattress from the Official Site.

#5 Helix Midnight: Best Pressure Point Relief

Best Pressure Point Relief Helix Midnight Best for Pressure Points

Medium Firmness - Ideal for Side Sleepers

100-Night Sleep Trial

10-Year Limited Warranty Check Latest Price Learn More

Perhaps one of the most affordable mattresses on this list, the Helix Midnight provides maximum comfort without breaking the bank. This mattress has a medium firmness level of 4-7 and is specifically designed for pressure relief.

The Helix Midnight Mattress’ covers have a soft touch design that increases airflow and breathability. It also has a comfort layer memory foam that provides medium firmness. The memory foam relieves pressure and prevents soreness.

The high-grade polyfoam also matches your body type. It has wrapped coils that reduce motion transfer while cradling your body. Aside from this, the Helix Midnight has a DuraDense foam that provides extra support and durability.

The firmness level of the Helix Midnight is 4-7, giving it a medium feel. This firmness also provides side sleeper support because it has a body contouring feature relieving your shoulders’ pressure.

The Helix Midnight has a breathable cover that maximizes airflow and breathability, preventing those sweaty nights. This mattress provides cooling and comfort without the use of any harmful chemicals or materials.

This brand offers a 100-night trial where you can get a full refund with no questions asked. The Helix Midnight also has a 10 to 15-year warranty, ensuring you have a durable mattress that will last for a long time.

Features

It provides a premium and comfortable feel at an affordable price.

This hybrid mattress has a medium level of firmness on a scale of 4-7.

It has a memory foam that focuses on relieving pressure and keeping your spine aligned.

This hybrid mattress has a DuraDense foam that makes it very durable.

This mattress’ wrapped coils minimize motion transfer and cradle your body for extra comfort.

The Helix Midnight Hybrid Mattress has one of the most breathable covers that help prevent sweating.

This hybrid mattress has side sleeper support that can prevent side sleepers from getting shoulder aches and soreness.

The brand offers a 100-night trial that gives you a full refund with no questions asked.

This mattress has a 10 to 15-year warranty.

Our Take

If you are looking for an affordable yet premium hybrid mattress, the Helix Midnight is for you. The Helix Midnight Mattress has a breathable cover that provides consistent airflow to help prevent those sweaty nights.

This brand is perfect for people who tend to sweat a lot during the night. It also has extra support for people who sleep on their side. The side sleeper support may prevent soreness and backache.

If you prefer a medium firmness, this mattress may be perfect for you. It has a firmness level of 4-7, making it ideal for side and back sleepers. This hybrid mattress also won the Best Mattress award from Forbes.

Overall, the Helix Midnight is a great hybrid mattress if you are looking for a more affordable option.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the Helix Midnight from the Official Site.

#6 Bear Hybrid Mattress: Best Cooling Hybrid Mattress

Best Cooling Mattress Bear Hybrid Best Cooling Mattress - Cooling Foam Gel

Responsive Transition Foam - 4x More Pressure Relief

100-Night Trial

20 Year Warranty Check Latest Price Learn More

The Bear Hybrid Mattress focuses on helping you sleep faster and better by using materials like a hand-quilted fiber top that improves your overall well being. It also has a cooling gel foam to keep you crisp and refreshed every night.

Aside from this, the Bear Hybrid Mattress has a comfort and transition foam that adapts to your body and sleeping position. The transition foam also provides airflow and relieves pressure from your muscle and joints.

This hybrid mattress also has enhanced edge support called The Edge Coil System, which helps reduce roll-off. The high-density foam layer provides durability and ensures your mattress will last for years.

The Serene Foam also has a system that provides 4x more pressure relief when compared to other mattresses. The foam works by filling into the nooks of your body and giving you spine support.

The Bear Hybrid Mattress is also made from environmentally friendly materials so you can get maximum comfort without hurting the environment. It has a GREENGUARD Gold Certification, which ensures the brand produces low emission levels.

Bear Hybrid also has a 100-night trial that lets you try the mattress first. You can easily return the mattress for free and get a full refund if you do not like the product during the trial period.

Features

It has a hand-quilted fiber top that helps you fall asleep faster and improves your overall well being.

The Bear Hybrid Mattress has a cooling foam gel that keeps you crisp and refreshed every night.

It has a comfort foam that can contour and adapt depending on your sleeping position and body type.

The Bear Hybrid Mattress has a responsive transition foam that gives 4x more pressure relief by filling in your body’s nooks and providing spine support.

It has an Edge Coil System that enhances support and prevents you from rolling off.

The Bear Hybrid Mattress has a 100-night trial.

This brand offers a 20-year warranty for their hybrid mattresses.

This hybrid mattress received multiple awards from various organizations, including the Sleep Foundation Organization.

The high-density foam layer makes your mattress very durable.

This hybrid mattress is made of environmentally-friendly materials and is GREENGUARD Gold Certified.

Our Take

The Bear Hybrid Mattress focuses on improving your sleep quality and helping you fall asleep faster. It has hand-quilted fibers that maximize airflow and keeps your body cool without sacrificing comfort.

Another feature we love about the Bear Hybrid Mattress is its responsive transition foam. The foam works by filling in the spaces of your body and providing spine support. This feature offers 4x more pressure relief compared to other mattresses.

If you tend to roll off the bed and wake up on the floor in the morning, you may prevent that by using this hybrid mattress. It has an enhanced supportive edge that stops you from rolling off the bed.

Lastly, we love that this mattress is made with environmentally friendly materials. You can have maximum comfort without hurting the environment. This brand also offers a 20-year warranty for your hybrid mattress.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the Bear Hybrid Mattress from the Official Site.

#7 Leesa Hybrid Foam: Best Amazon Hybrid Mattress

The Leesa Hybrid Foam Mattress is a premium quality bedding that gives you both the firm and soft mattress’ benefits. The Leesa Hybrid is medium-firm, existing on a scale level of 5-7.

This hybrid foam is suitable for all sleeping positions and provides extra comfort when you sleep. The Cooling Avena layer of the Leesa Hybrid Foam contours to your body shape and has enhanced edge support, preventing you from rolling off the bed.

The Leesa Hybrid Foam has 1000 individually wrapped springs that provide extra support and comfort, improving your sleep quality. It also has a breathable cover to help prevent sweat from seeping into your mattress.

This hybrid mattress also has a responsive technology system that adapts to your body type when you sleep. The mattress pushes on your pressure points to keep you comfortable and may relieve lower back pain.

The hybrid mattress’ medium firmness is perfect for people who have a partner with a different preference. It also has an aesthetic and stylish cover that would do great even without sheets.

You can try out the Leesa Hybrid Foam for 100 nights and get a full refund without any hassle if you do not like the item. The brand also offers free returns and a 10-year warranty on their hybrid mattress.

Features

It has a responsive technology that adapts to any body type and sleeping position.

The mattress also pushes on your pressure points which may help reduce lower back pain.

The Leesa Hybrid Foam has a comfort layer with consistent airflow and maximum breathability, keeping you cool throughout the night.

It has 1000 individually wrapped pocket springs that keep your mattress stable and durable for a long time.

This hybrid mattress also has enhanced edge support that prevents you from rolling off the bed.

It has a stylish cover that is beautiful even without sheets.

For every 10 mattresses sold, Leesa donates in local communities.

The Leesa Hybrid Foam has a 10-year warranty.

You can try out the Leesa Hybrid Foam for 100 nights with no risks.

Our Take

The Leesa Hybrid Foam is a premium mattress that provides maximum comfort when you sleep. It has a contouring foam that will adapt to any body type. It also pushes your pressure points slowly, reducing hip and lower back pain.

The Leesa Hybrid Foam’s covers are highly breathable and have consistent airflow. This feature prevents your sweat and body heat from staying in the mattress, keeping you cool when you sleep.

This mattress is also one of the most aesthetically pleasing on the market, and the brand even boasts that you do not need to use sheets. This hybrid mattress has a white and gray cover that is soft to the touch.

It also has 1000 individually wrapped springs that make it extra comfortable and sturdy. You can try out the Leesa Hybrid Foam for 100 days without any risks. However, it is more expensive than other hybrid mattresses on the market.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the Leesa Hybrid Mattress from the Official Site.

What Makes These Hybrid Mattresses The Top Picks?

We spent a lot of time and research choosing the best mattresses on the market.

Below are some of the factors we considered before picking the top hybrid mattresses:

Firmness

One essential factor we considered before choosing the top mattress is the firmness level. Depending on the person, they may have varying preferences regarding the firmness level of their mattress.

The best solution for this is to have a variety of options for the mattress’ firmness level. We also considered mattresses that have medium firmness to support both soft and hard firmness preferences.

Material

The most important part of a mattress is its materials. The materials used can provide tremendous benefits like cooling and preventing bacteria from getting into the mattress. The material also determines the amount of comfort provided.

Materials will determine whether the mattress is durable. A more durable mattress can be more expensive, but it is an excellent investment that will last for years.

Features & Layers

Aside from the mattress material, having additional features like support for side sleepers is important. Depending on your sleeping position and the problems you are having, you may need a hybrid mattress with additional features.

One of the additional features that some of the best hybrid mattresses have is a support system that can align your spine when you are sleeping. This feature is perfect for people who are experiencing neck and back pains after sleeping.

Customer Reviews

We took customer reviews seriously when it came to choosing the best hybrid mattress. These reviews show the customers’ satisfaction with the brand and whether it is trustworthy or not.

Warranty

Mattresses with a warranty are usually more durable and can last a long time. Having a warranty also means you are guaranteed support whenever your mattress needs repair.

You can save money on repairs if you buy a mattress that has a warranty. Before choosing the top brands, we also took a look into their return policies.

Trial Options

Some brands offer night trial options. A night trial option gives you a specific number of nights to try out the mattress. If you do not like the mattress, you can return it and get a full refund on your purchase.

Having a trial option gives you more security when buying a mattress. Being able to try out a mattress before fully committing to it helps you determine if it suits your preferences.

Buying Guide: How To Pick A Good Hybrid Mattress

There are several questions you have to ask yourself before picking the perfect mattress.

Sleeping Position

You need to check if the mattress has support for your sleeping position. Depending on the mattress’ firmness and features, it may not be firm enough for stomach or back sleepers.

Picking a good mattress means picking the most suitable mattress for your sleeping position. However, a good hybrid mattress will offer support for all sleeping positions and adapt to your body type.

Warranty

Another factor that makes hybrid mattresses good is the warranty they offer. A brand that provides a warranty helps you save on future repairs.

You should check out brands that offer a lifetime warranty because they are confident when it comes to durability.

At-Home Trial

Before committing to a hybrid mattress, you may want to try it first. We all know that a day is not enough to test and try a mattress, so that is where at-home trials come in. A good brand offers a specific number of nights where you can try out the mattress, and if you are not satisfied, you can get a full refund.

Take a look into the company’s return and refund policies. Some brands make refunds and returns a huge hassle, preventing you from getting your money back.

Versatility

Each person is different, and having many options when it comes to your hybrid mattress is essential. Check if the brand has different sizing options or firmness options. You can also choose a two-sided mattress with different firmness levels.

A good hybrid mattress is also compatible with any flat platform or surface. Finding a hybrid mattress that is compatible with most bases can help you save on replacing your bed frame.

Durability

Another important factor you have to keep in mind when buying a hybrid mattress is its durability. Take a look into the mattress’ build and materials, and check if it has extra support and stability.

Durability is essential to prevent extra repair costs. It is better to invest in a mattress that will last for a long time than to keep on buying new mattresses.

Customer Reviews

Check the customer reviews of the brand you plan on buying from. A high customer rating can mean that the brand is trustworthy. You can also find out about the features each customer liked or disliked from their reviews.

What Features Are Important For Hybrid Mattresses?

Hybrid Mattresses have different features depending on the brand. Taking a look into these features is important because it will help you decide which hybrid mattress to buy.

Firmness

The most important feature of hybrid mattresses is their firmness level. Depending on your sleeping position, you may need a softer or firmer mattress. Most hybrid mattresses have medium firmness, which is in the middle of soft and firm.

If you cannot decide the firmness level that suits you, some brands offer a flippable mattress. Other mattresses also offer a customizable firmness level, depending on your preference.

Cooling

It’s the worst feeling waking up in the middle of the night sweating. Another feature to keep in mind when it comes to buying hybrid mattresses is its cooling technology. Some mattresses have breathable covers that provide airflow and stop sweating.

Other mattresses have memory foam gel and other mineral-infused foams that keep your body cool. If your location is warm, you may want to check out mattresses with a thermal system.

Comfort

The key to getting a good night’s sleep is comfort. Some mattresses provide pressure relief technology to soothe your muscles and joints, preventing soreness.

You can also find a mattress with responsive technology that contours and adapts to your body type. This feature is important for people who are experiencing hip and lower back pain.

Size is also another important factor for comfort. If you are sleeping alone, a twin mattress might seem like a viable option. But for larger folks, upgrading to a full-sized mattress can be a night-and-day difference.

Edge Support

If you tend to roll off the bed, the answer may be edge support. Find a mattress with enhanced edge support to prevent yourself from falling to the floor and disturbing your sleep.

Material

Another feature to keep in mind is the material of the hybrid mattress. Check for the CertiPUR-US certification to ensure that your hybrid mattress is not using any harmful chemicals or materials.

Harsh chemicals and materials can also irritate people who have sensitive skin, causing a health risk. Hybrid mattresses made with durable and high-quality material will last for a long time compared to other mattresses.

Cleanliness

Washing and keeping your mattress clean is never an easy job. However, you can find a hybrid mattress that will make the job easier. Some hybrid mattresses have foam layers that prevent bacteria from getting into them.

Other mattresses have a removable zipper option, so you can easily wash and clean them.

Best Firmness For Hybrid Mattress

The firmness level of your mattress depends entirely on your preferences. However, not a lot of people know which level of firmness they prefer. Firmness can be measured using the firmness scale.

The firmness scale starts with 1 being incredibly soft and 10 being extremely firm. Both 1 and 10 firmness levels are rare when it comes to mattresses, and the typical firmness levels range from 2 to 9.

Below are some of the common firmness levels for mattresses:

Firmness Level 2-3

This firmness level is on the soft side and will feel like you are floating in the clouds. Most mattresses with this firmness level have a memory foam that will sink and contour to your body. This firmness is perfect for side sleepers.

Soft mattresses may help align your spine, but they may contour too much and put excessive curvature on it as well. This firmness level is not suitable for back and stomach sleepers.

Firmness Level 4-6

Most hybrid mattresses have a firmness level of 4-6. This firmness level is medium, and it can accommodate different sleeper positions.

A medium firmness level is also perfect for people with partners that have a different preference. This firmness level also helps provide spine alignment and may reduce hip and lower back pain.

Firmness Level 7-10

If you are a back or stomach sleeper, you may find a firmer mattress to be more comfortable. A firmer mattress can prevent your stomach and back from sinking too much.

However, if you sleep on your side, you may want to skip on this one. A firmer mattress can put pressure on your shoulders and cause pain.

This firmness level is suitable for heavier sleepers. People who weigh more than 300 lbs. can find comfort in firmer mattresses.

Many people argue that the best firmness for a hybrid mattress is on the medium side. However, the firmness level is entirely up to you. Choose one that you prefer and is most suitable for your sleeping position.

FAQs About Hybrid Mattresses

Below are some of the frequently asked questions you may have when it comes to hybrid mattresses:

Are Hybrid Mattresses Good For The Back?

If you are looking for a mattress that will support your spine and reduce soreness and pain, a hybrid mattress is for you. Out of all the mattress types, hybrid mattresses offer the most spine support.

Besides keeping your back aligned, most hybrid mattresses also have foam gel that will adapt to your body type and relieve pressure on your muscles and joints. This feature can help reduce pain from your hips, back and shoulders.

How Long Do Hybrid Mattresses Last?

The typical lifespan of a hybrid mattress is six years. However, this can change if you properly care for your mattress. The lifespan of the mattress also depends on the material used when manufacturing it.

To ensure your hybrid mattress will last, check for brands that offer warranties. Brands with a warranty help you save on repairs.

Are Hybrid Mattresses Hot?

If you are worried about cooling, you can find a hybrid mattress with a breathable cover or cooling materials. Most hybrid mattresses have a neutral temperature because they possess a coil layer that prevents your body heat from getting trapped.

Compared to memory foam mattresses, hybrid mattresses have better airflow and can transfer and reduce the body heat coming off your covers. Breathable covers also prevent sweat from getting trapped in your mattress.

Do You Need A Box Spring For Your Hybrid Mattress?

The short answer is no, but you can use one. Box springs can provide a stable foundation for your hybrid mattress, and they can also increase the comfort level. A hybrid mattress does not necessarily need a box spring, though.

Adding a box spring can also keep your mattress stable.

Conclusion

A hybrid mattress is perfect for people who have partners with different preferences. It also helps any sleeping position and provides support for your spine, reducing back pain. Choosing a good hybrid mattress can be difficult, but this article can guide you.

Always check whether the mattress is compatible with your sleeping position and if it is made with durable materials. A hybrid mattress made with durable materials can last for years.

This post contains affiliate links. If you purchase products through these links Observer will earn a commission.