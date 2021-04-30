Best Massage Chairs of 2021

There are multiple massage chair recommendations that exist all over the internet. However, many of these reviews do not deliver accurate and honest opinions on the product as many are paid advertising.

We have conducted much research and knowledge on massage chairs to ensure we deliver you the best products to utilize during your downtime.

The selected massage chairs in our review below are not cheap. However, they are definitely worth investing in as they are some of the best, top-notch massage chairs we have gathered.

1. Best Zero Gravity Massage Chair: RELAXONCHAIR MK-Classic

Best Zero-Gravity Massage Chair RELAXONCHAIR MK-Classic 3-Stage Zero Gravity Positions

Air Massage System With Heat Therapy

Back-Lit Remote Controller

Build & Quality Check Latest Price Learn More

Brand Info

RelaxOnChair is based in Anaheim, CA, and was founded by folks who wanted to bring affordable massage chairs to the public without the middleman aspect of things. Instead, they aim to sell luxury massage chairs at an affordable price directly to the public.

The company takes their goal of comfort quite seriously to ensure their customers with the best quality massage chairs. RelaxOnChair is a registered medical device company with the FDA.

Aside from going so far as to get registered, they test each and every good before it is sold to ensure it is of exceptional quality. A top-notch customer service team is available for any questions and concerns you may encounter during or after your purchase.

On the RelaxOnChair website, you can easily find their mailing address as well as their email.

Features

This beautiful chocolate-brown chair has plenty of features you are sure to enjoy. Let’s go through them together:

Sturdy Build

The inner components and the outer craftsmanship of the chair are exceptional. These chairs are created to last a lifetime and will stand up to the wear and tear of you and your family members using them each day.

The chair is built to hold 300lbs of weight. It is made of easy to clean faux leather, which is great from a quality standpoint- no expensive chemicals or pro cleaners are necessary to keep this chair looking its best.

Warranty

This chair isn’t exactly a cheap item you can just buy with no research first. Therefore, we were happy to learn the chair comes with a 3-year warranty.

The company also sells its chairs at the most competitive price possible, thanks to being a brand that prides itself on direct selling, which keeps prices low.

Zero Gravity Chair

The degrees of the chair range from 115° to 160° to suit all your favorite positions. 7 programs are built in to offer you a preprogrammed massage, or you can configure your massage. You can pick which areas you’d like the chair to massage, and it will work out those tough spots for you.

Heat Therapy/Air Massage

The air massage system is good for the feet, hands, legs, and arms. You can use this chair’s heat therapy to help your joints recover and increase blood flow. There is even a foot roller, which could be good for people with plantar fasciitis.

Remote Control

It is easy to control your massage at the press of a button. Simply use the backlit remote control to do so- perfect for massaging yourself in the dark or if you would like to comfortably fall asleep in the chair without bright lights on. They also provide a 30-minute timer, so it does not have to run when you are not awake to enjoy it.

Pros:

The chair will stay in the zero-gravity recline even after the massage is over.

The chair is fully assembled upon its arrival at your home.

The chair is relatively inexpensive and has lots of features for the price.

Can support people up to 300lbs.

Cons:

The chair weighs 250lbs- you may need assistance to help move this around.

Customer Experience

Customers loved their RelaxOnChair purchase. Many happy customers pointed out how incredible their buying experience was via Amazon Reviews.

Here are the highlights:

“The leg and feet massages are a game-changer.”

“This chair had everything the $3000 chairs had.”

“My friends chuckled at first, but then they sat in it and said, ‘Worth every cent!’”

“I am 58 years old and have a bad case of plantar fasciitis, and also some upper and lower back issues.”

Click Here to Check the Latest Price on the RelaxOnChair MK-Classic Zero-Gravity Chair Now.

2. Best Rated Massage Chair: Real Relax Massage Chair

Brand Info

With much time and research spent on Real Relax’s website, we realized that this company takes their position as massage chair salespeople earnestly. For starters, they offer you a coupon right away, which was a nice call to action to start shopping.

Moreover, satisfied customer reviews are displayed on the website along with reviewer photographs.

They have been in the game since 2014, seeking to bring relief to the workers of America and the rest of the world by providing massage chairs that are reasonably priced and free of middleman-associated costs.

Since Real Relax sells directly, you receive the best prices around and the quality you deserve. They sell to over 40 countries in the world, such as the UK, Canada, Japan, Australia, and of course, the USA.

Features

Great for Customers of a Bigger Size

This chair holds up to 400lbs and can accommodate persons 6″1′ and up. This makes it very comfortable for the vast majority of consumers looking to get relief.

You Can Customize the Massage

You can use the remote to set the airbags and rollers just as you like them to massage various parts of your body with ease. You can set the strength and speed just as you like them. You can make the back go up and down to easily suit your height.

Zero Gravity Chair

This chair is a one-button zero gravity chair. You will feel like you are floating in the air, weighing nothing at all. There is a heater included which as well will help you soothe your feet and your lower back. Great for folks who work manual labor jobs.

Bluetooth

With their Bluetooth feature, you are able to listen to the news, podcasts, music, etc, while relaxing on your massaging chair. Connecting is an easy process as well, just pair your device with your chair and the Bluetooth will take over.

Pros:

Customer service is the best- users with complaints got their chairs or parts replaced with no hassle.

Assembly for the chair is easy to do- it comes in two boxes and can be put together in under thirty minutes.

The chair is made of beautiful leather that is easy to clean and wipe down and keep clean.

Cons:

One customer felt that the chair placed too much pressure on the lower back- they felt that more padding was necessary for that part.

The airbag setting also has the potential to make arms feel trapped or too snug.

Customer Experience

With positive reviews, customers were highly impressed and satisfied with their Real Relax massaging chair. Plenty of amazing thing were said about the multiple features their company provides for their users.

Here are some highlights:

“Chair assembly took 15 minutes- just watch their YouTube video!”

“I work out 5-6 times a week, which means I need some relaxation for my muscles. This chair is amazing for tight, sore muscles and is great in comparison to other goods.”

“I am 6.5 feet tall, and this chair is quite comfortable when fully upright and VERY comfortable in zero-gravity mode. I fell asleep in it.”

Click Here to Check the Latest Price on the RealRelax Massage Chair Now.

3. Best Reclining Massage Chair: RELAXONCHAIR MK-II PLus

Brand Info

As discussed above, RelaxOnChair is a quality brand with great intentions in mind for their clientele. They aim to deliver the best quality massage chairs, as their priority is to provide affordable and luxurious products directly to the public.

You will not be disappointed with a purchase made from RelaxOnChair. In a nutshell, this organization just wants its buyers to be relaxed, satisfied with their purchase, and confident, knowing they can send them a quick email to resolve any and all customer service issues.

Let’s get into what makes this chair worth every cent.

Features

Lower Back Heater

There are two heating pads located in the lower back area that will provide a relieving massage to your wrists and forearms. There is a calf and foot massager as well. There are plenty of airbags on the sides and backs of the feet and legs, they inflate to provide a spectacular compression massage.

There is a great bottom spinning roller that provides the user a fantastic kneading massage. Best of all, you control the whole thing using a remote controller and a screen to design the massage of your dreams.

Deep Tissue Massage

This provides you a spa-like massage. The stretching function is referred to as “spinal decompression,” It works by many air cells keeping your body in place. The chair will then move you to a predetermined routine, carefully and comfortably stretching your back and leg muscles.

L-Tracking Massage System

The rollers glide from your upper back to your butt. It feels great on your whole back and down to your butt to work out those tight spots- it is especially great for athletes or people who perform manual labor all day.

Zero-Gravity Chair

This RelaxOnChair massage chair brings your feet up to give you the feeling that you are floating through space, completely weightless and comfortable. Gravity’s strain is released from your vertebrae, which could be quite helpful in the alleviation of back pain.

It is an excellent way to relax, giving you the opportunity to take a break and enjoy yourself as you please.

Pros:

Setup is easy to do- anyone can do it.

Plenty of colors to choose from to match your home.

The chair includes many great features you find with more expensive chairs, at a fraction of the cost.

Cons:

The chair is heavy- many users indicated they needed help to move the chair.

The remote backlight is dim.

Customer Experience

Customers were happy that the quality was very good for the price of this chair.

One customer review mentioned that they tried a $4,000 massage chair, but did not want to pay such a large price. However, they found that the RelaxOnChair model had consisted of all the same features but with half the cost.

Upon setting up the chair (which was easy), customers loved that you could customize your own massage simply by using the included remote to suit your body’s individual needs.

With several pleased customers and reviews, you are guaranteed to be in good hands with RelaxOnChair.

Click Here to Check the Latest Price on RelaxOnChair’s MK-II Plus Zero-Gravity Massage Chair Now.

4. Most Affordable & High Rated: BestMassage Recliner Chair

Most Affordable & High Rated BestMassage Recliner Chair Modern and Classic Design

Easy Adjustment and Ultimate Relaxation

Durable and Easy to Clean

Two-Minute Installation Check Latest Price Learn More

Brand Info

BestMassage is a company designed for, and by, massage therapists. They are dedicated to bringing professional masseuses and everyday consumers the best in massage therapy products. Their warehouse provides you with exceptional bargains on massage tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories.

Whether you are on the lookout for a quality chair such as this one to help with things such as foot aches, or a table for masseuses, this the place to go. They specialize in making people feel great and are trustworthy with providing quality, value, and longevity in their products.

Features

Basic Massage Mode

One thing we noticed about the BestMassage chair right away is that it did not have as many bells and whistles as some of our other chairs did. This is okay- everyone deserves relief at a price point they can afford, and it is not in everyone’s interest to spend thousands on a chair.

So, this massage feature is basic but good for the price. You will enjoy 8 different functions that will give you a wonderful little massage. The chair reclines back, making it a lovely place to listen to music, watch TV or simply enjoy a nap.

Quick Install

This takes just minutes to put together, so even if you don’t think of yourself as a very “handy” person, you will be able to have this chair up and running in your home in no time flat. All you have to do is slip the back onto the base, screw in the legs, and you will be able to enjoy yourself.

Beautiful Design

The chair looks a lot like movie theatre seats, which make for a wonderful way to enjoy your favorite films, sports, and TV shows.

You can purchase multiples of these chairs to create a home-theatre experience, making your movie and show binging more enjoyable. These chairs are very sensible and will match any decor scheme with ease.

Pros:

The chair will lock when it reclines.

Made of easy to clean faux leather.

Very affordable chair.

The chairs are easy to put together.

Cons:

Buyers of a larger size and weight may wish to steer clear of the chair as it is small.

Customer Experience

With many high ratings, it is safe to say customers loved their purchase with this recliner chair.

Here are the top complimentary things we saw customers saying about this chair:

“So easy to put together- and so relaxing, what a great buy.”

“Although there are only two massage points, they felt great where they are positioned for your back. Super value!”

“If you fall asleep, don’t worry, there is a 15 and 30-minute timer, so it will turn off… this chair is great.”

Click Here to Check the Latest Price on the BestMassage Reclining Chair Now.

5. Best For Living Room: Best Choice Products Massage Chair

Brand Info

This company’s mission is to use customer feedback to create “The most popular products on the Internet,” according to their website. We think they are off to a great start- their business model is clearly outlined on their website and centers upon taking products that customers already love and making it better.

They do this by reading surveys, customer reviews and going over product design and features to improve upon what’s already out there. They then produce and check the product over to ensure quality, and after that, launch it- often to big success.

This is evidenced by the chair we are about to review. It is a lovely mid-range priced chair that comes in two colors you just can’t live without.

Features

Assembly Is Simple

You can set this chair up in just three steps. Begin by attaching the ottoman footrest to the chair base, then affix the chair seat to the base before you insert the screws. The chair can hold up to 250lbs comfortably.

Wireless Control

The remote is a joy to use because it is not attached to the chair, as is the case with other massage chairs we have reviewed. You can switch between nine levels of intensity, five preprogrammed massages, and two modes that grant you the most comfortable chair experience yet.

Recline Feature

The backrest is double padded to offer you relaxation like never before. You will love the cushion provided by the ottoman as well as the armrest and seat. There is also a nice side pouch where you can store the remote for the chair, plus there is enough room to place a magazine or book.

Looks Great

Your home is going to be complete with this great massage reclining chair. You will love how easy it is to fit this chair in with the rest of your furniture, with two choices of color being black and brown.

The chair has a modern look to it and won’t stand out or look silly in your living room, den, or family room. The deep bucket seat is very inviting, and guests and family alike will enjoy sitting in this comfortable chair.

Heat and Massage Feature

This chair will help you loosen up from top to bottom. It’s got heat in the backrest, perfect for soothing you after a long day at work. There are massage points in the calves, lumbar, thighs, and lower/upper back.

Pros:

Assembly does not take long at all to do, only 10 minutes at most.

The swivel feature is quiet and smooth.

Tall customers even stated this was a comfortable place to sit.

The chair is made of easy-to-clean faux leather.

Cons:

Directions are not very well written and are somewhat hard to read.

The chair has a distinct scent at first.

Customer Experience

Customers truly enjoyed this chair, and the ratings show it. The chair is easy to put together, with customers stating it took them anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes to get it done.

The chair is suitable for a variety of uses; whether your purpose is to game, watch TV, relax or just take a nap, this chair can handle it.

Customers loved the heat feature included with the chair. One thing to note is that this chair is not a deep tissue chair like the ones featured at first on our list- so please take note of that as you shop.

Click Here to Check the Latest Price on the Best Choice Faux Leather Electric Chair Now.

Buying Guide: Massage Chairs

A quality massage chair is a big purchase. That’s why you need to take the time to consider which one would be most suitable for you. You may already have a budget and type of chair in mind.

However, do not just buy the first chair you come across. Please read over our buying guide to learn about the many different and exciting features these chairs offer. It will help you see what’s important features to look for in a massage chair.

First, we will help you learn the basics of these great chairs. Then, we will talk about features and other concerns such as warranty information.

Let’s begin by discussing the features you might see when shopping around for one of these great chairs.

Zero Gravity Reclining

Nearly all the massage chairs for sale today offer users the chance to recline in some way. But not all have a zero-gravity option. This is a chair position created by NASA that occurs when our legs are raised above our hearts.

The reasoning behind this position is that it relieves the stress on our joints caused by gravity and allows your body weight to rest on the chair’s back, enhancing your massage.

This grants you a very relaxing and deep full-body massage. Plenty of chairs out there offer this position, so if it sounds like something you could benefit from, make sure the chair you like offers it.

Some chairs are equipped with a one-button zero-gravity feature. Others offer two stages of the reclining position.

So why does it matter? The zero-gravity feature is able to put you into a new state of relaxation that is also helpful for our tired and achy joints. It could help alleviate stiffness and back pain, too. This is a position that is believed to put the least pressure on your back. It could be a lifesaver for people with back pain.

Massage Tracks

You will find two types of massage tracks as you shop: L-track and S-track. Some chairs even include both of the tracks for a full-body experience.

L-Track Definition

The L-track’s claim to fame is that it can massage our hamstrings and glutes, unlike the S-tracks designed to reach and massage the neck.

The L-track is named for the shape it creates inside your massage chair. It goes from the neck down to the lower back and then goes under the glutes and thighs.

This track style is good for somebody who needs their lower half massaged. These track-style chairs tend to be more expensive in comparison to the S-track style chairs.

S-Track Definition

This is the first track design as found in early-model massage chairs. It is a track that follows the natural curves of our spine and focuses its attention on varying spots in our back. The L-track uses this design also but utilizes a longer track to enhance the massage.

Rollers

Your massage chair will contain rollers, depending on which model you buy. Which rollers do you need for a comfortable experience? Read on to discover the difference between all the rollers, so you know what to look for.

4D Massage Rollers: These rollers are what will give you a deep tissue massage. They can turn and massage various angles that other rollers simply cannot reach. They are intense and feel great.

3D Massage Rollers: These rollers are what you find in the vast majority of massage chairs for sale. They go deep into the back and shoulder muscles, penetrating these muscles and providing you an intense but pleasant massage.

They can extend out from the track, which helps them massage hard-to-reach places that typically are untouched by the everyday massage chair, such as your neck and shoulder areas.

2D Massage Rollers: If you are opting for a budget chair, this is probably what you will get. This does not mean they are ineffective. This simply means they are geared toward folks seeking a basic massage- nothing that goes too deep or penetrates too much.

This is for somebody looking for a casual massage, a nice rub that will work the back and surface muscles without getting too deep into your muscles located underneath. They are the least intense type of roller but still feel great.

Calves and Feet Massagers

Many of you shopping for a massage chair are in it for the benefits associated with massaging your feet and calves. It is great to have if you are a worker who’s on their feet all day long, or you are an athlete that depends on foot and calf strength to do your best on the field or court.

A foot massage can certainly make your day that much nicer and could boost your performance the following day. As a result, you should know what to look for if this feature matters to you.

There are plenty of chairs capable of providing reflexology massages for your feet and plenty of them that use airbags to massage your calves. This helps work out aches and pains, plus boosts circulation to your lower body.

You can adjust these calf and foot massages to make them more or less intense, and you can also adjust the leg rest to make sure your feet and legs are cradled comfortably while the massage takes place.

Airbags

Airbag compression massages are just what they sound like: airbags deflating and inflating to work the extremities of the user, increase circulation of the blood and relieve them of stiffness. It is also great for the removal of toxins thanks to the stimulation of the lymphatic system.

It’s easy to adjust how intense you want your airbags to be. Most of these chairs come with a remote control that will allow you to do just that. You can sometimes program the airbags to focus on a specific location, as is the case with rollers. The most advanced chairs offer users the chance to have the airbags hold you steady, helping you perform stretches or squeezes.

The biggest difference between airbags and rollers is that airbags offer a compression massage, while rollers are focused on kneading and tapping. Airbags are quick to deflate and inflate around the targeted zone and compress it by squeezing and then releasing. The intensity of these airbags is going to vary based upon how much it is inflated.

Heat

Many chairs offer a heating feature, and when you combine heat plus a massage, you have a recipe for melting aches and pains away. You will increase blood flow and help your body and mind feel relaxed. Plus, better circulation means it is easier for your body to get rid of toxins.

Plus, heat and massage are great for improving the flexibility of muscles. This helps lower pain associated with various ailments and helps with limited mobility. Conditions like inflammation, arthritis, deep tissue injury, and stiffness of muscles can be helped by getting a heated massage.

Many of the chairs featured on today’s list offer heat, and you will find that this heat is situated in the lumbar area. In other words, this means the heating elements of the massage chair will be found in the lower back.

Some chairs do offer full-body heat elements. Users may also combine their massage chair experience with items such as a heated blanket to enhance their session. It’s a great feeling to be totally warm while the rollers do their work, guaranteed that you will feel the difference.

Intensity Adjustment

Different folks like different levels of intensity when it comes to their massage chairs. There will be days when you need a deep massage and others where a simple back rub will do.

Many chairs available on the market and on our list have adjustable intensity, so you can vary up the speed, length, and position of your massage. This helps you get the most out of your chair and increases your enjoyment of each day’s massage experience.

The intensities will vary from chair to chair, too. Be sure to read reviews or ask the company about the intensity levels of their chair’s massages to get one that will suit your needs best.

Device Usage

Smartphones and tablets are everywhere. Massage chair manufacturers have been keeping up with the times by offering buyers the chance to pair their Bluetooth-enabled devices to the chairs, enhancing their enjoyment of the experience.

Many massage chairs offer speakers built right in and technology that syncs your phone or tablet to the chair so you can enjoy audiobooks, podcasts, and music while you relax.

Once your phone or tablet is paired up, you may even be able to control the chair using that device. The most advanced chairs offer you the opportunity to do just that, and some even sync the massage to the beat of the music you are listening to.

If Bluetooth connectivity matters to you, be sure the chair you are interested in has such capability before buying.

Space-Saving Chair

Your massage chair is going to be a big addition to your home. Make sure the chair you like has space-saving technology if you are limited on space. Many models are available that can recline fully in mere inches. This is great for folks with smaller spaces to work with, and you won’t need to situate the chair five or so feet from your wall.

Some chairs will need just a few inches to recline, while others need a foot or so. Look for chairs that offer a space-saving feature if you don’t have lots of room.

How Do I Know Which Chair Is Right for Me?

When you begin shopping for your chair, you will want to think about what features above are most important to you and what purpose your chair is going to serve. Make sure to keep a note of which ones you want most, so you know what to look for when you shop.

Be sure to also think about what your body needs. Is it arms, legs, or back that’s bothering you? What massage type do you like best? At this time, we will talk about what kinds of massages these chairs can provide, so you know what to look for.

Rolling Massage

This massage places a focus on the muscles located by the spine and applies constant pressure using rollers lengthwise along your back. This loosens up the muscles and helps your back get ready for a more extensive massage. This is how most massages in these chairs start.

Kneading Massage

A kneading massage is an excellent way to get relief from soreness and tension because it stretches and lifts the muscles, offering better circulation in the lymph and for your body overall. It helps get rid of toxins and brings nutrients to the spinal region.

Your massage chair can knead using small circles to achieve this, and you will find it on many massage chairs out there, even the most basic ones.

Tapping Massage

Tapping is a great way to boost circulation, get rid of stiffness, and improve your mobility. You may hear it called “percussion,” It is a series of strokes performed in rapid succession that will stimulate connective tissues and your muscles alike. It feels like you are the drum, but it feels great overall.

Shiatsu Massage

This word means “finger pressure” and utilizes techniques such as rotation, stretching, and pressure to reduce pain in muscles, tightness in muscles, and stress.

The idea behind shiatsu is ancient- it is based upon the belief that our live energy, known as Qi, flows through us via a series of varying channels. When we feel pain in one area, that channel is experiencing blockage and must be relieved. Shiatsu massage works to eliminate those blockages and bring you a relaxed, clear-headed feeling once complete.

There are many other massage choices aside from these. Make sure you look for a chair that offers you the type of massage that makes the most sense to you, whether that is Swedish, Junetsu, Reflexology, or something else.

Cost Analysis: Massage Therapy v. Massage Chair

Some of you are here because you are wondering if you should opt for one of these chairs instead of going to your local spa. We are glad you asked.

It costs anywhere from $65 for a beginner masseuse all the way to $120 for a high-end, experienced masseuse for just a one-hour massage. This, of course, will cost more or less depending on the spa’s location- for example, a massage in Beverly Hills will surely cost more than a massage in Philadelphia.

We also have to consider the cost of relaxation. At the start of the session, you devote your first few minutes to relaxing and getting used to the room around you. Despite these rooms being designed to comfort visitors, some may still feel uneasy since they are not in the comfort of their own home.

Point being is that one-hour massages are not the most relaxing if you do not feel comfortable in your environment. In addition, you must attend several massage therapy sessions per month in order to see the results.

This adds up fast and will end up being more costly than investing in a massage chair.

If you were spending $100 on massages every two weeks, that’s $2600. You could easily afford a quality chair for that same amount.

You could be in the privacy of your own home, wearing whatever you like, and have the ability to sanitize and clean the chair to your liking.

Time Considerations

Going to a spa to get a massage may be more time consuming due to waiting in lines, driving to your spa, etc. It also may not work with your schedule when trying to book an appointment.

With a massage chair, massages happen on your schedule and convenience. You can sit as long as you like, whenever you like. For most busy adults, this is the way to go.

FAQs About Massage Chairs

Is It Bad to Sit in A Massage Chair for A Long Time?

It is recommended that you start with 15 minutes in your massage chair. If you spend too much time getting a deep tissue massage, for example, you could end up bruising your muscles, especially if you are a new user of massage chairs.

It could cause the body’s soft tissues to become inflamed or even damage them. As a result, you want to set the timer on the chair for just 15 minutes, see how you feel, and go from there. Work your way up to longer massages.

How Frequently Should I Use My Massage Chair?

About 3-4 times per week is just right to get the most out of your massage chair and relieve your neck, shoulder, and back pain. You will want to use the chair’s timers to keep yourself accountable and avoid overusing the chair.

Your muscles do not become more relaxed by sitting in a chair greater than the recommended amount of time. Your best bet is to use short intervals instead of extended massages.

Massage therapy is just like other forms of medicine: take only what you need and don’t take too much. Remember, excessive use of your massage chair can lead to inflammation, bruised tissue, or even a worn-out massage chair motor due to overuse. Enjoy your chair, but don’t overdo it for your benefit.

How Long Do Massage Chairs Last?

With regular use and good care, you can expect your massage chair to last for about three years before some repair is needed. This is for a chair in the $3000 and under range.

Meanwhile, a high-end chair can last about 5-10 years before repair is needed, provided the owner has maintained it and kept it in good repair.

Why Do Massage Chairs Squeeze Your Legs?

One technique that massage therapists use to bring clients relief is gripping and squeezing large muscles for just a few seconds and then releasing them.

This helps in tension relief that is commonly found in tight muscles, which encourages them to enter a state of relaxation. This is why we see airbags in massage chairs inflating and deflating, especially in the leg and arm areas.

In Conclusion

A massage chair does not have to be expensive to be effective. There are massage chairs of many price ranges out there that can bring you relief after a long day of work.

They are far less expensive and much more convenient than going to visit a massage therapist regularly. You can enjoy massaging comfort any hour of the day or night. You can target areas that need relief.

Which of these chairs are you most interested in? Whether you are using it for much-needed relief or just as a reward for yourself, you are going to be glad you purchased your massage chair.

This post contains affiliate links. If you purchase products through these links Observer will earn a commission.