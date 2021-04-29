Best Medical Alert Systems: Top 5 Life Alert Devices for Seniors 2021

If you’re an elderly adult or a caregiver, using a medical alert system might be one of the wisest decisions you’ll ever make. Whether it’s a fall down the stairs, a slip in the shower, or a medical emergency, a life alert system makes it easy to get emergency help when you need it most.

But with so many medical alert companies to choose from, picking the right system for your needs can feel overwhelming. Between the variety of features offered, different pricing structures, and optional add-ons, it can be a real headache.

To help you decide, we’ve reviewed the best medical alert systems for seniors. We analyzed 13 of the best-selling medical alert devices and evaluated them on a variety of key factors including features, monitoring, equipment range, price, and customer reviews.

If you’re ready to protect yourself or a loved one from a medical emergency, here are the top medical alert systems of 2021.

Top 7 Best Medical Alert Systems of 2021

#1 MobileHelp: Best Overall

MobileHelp is our top pick for the best medical alert system of 2021. When you purchase a medical alert system, you want to trust that it will work exactly the way it says it will. MobileHelp is our top choice overall because of its reliability, modern technology, and efficient response times.

MobileHelp is the country’s leading provider of Mobile-Personal Emergency Response System technology. The company operates in all fifty states across the U.S. and is the first provider to develop medical alert systems with GPS technology.

MobileHelp offers several different home and mobile devices to suit your needs. The company’s Classic system features an in-home base unit with an emergency button, along with a waterproof help button you can wear in the shower. You can also purchase mobile units to wear on the go, landline systems, touchpad devices, and GPS systems.

The company also offers a few DUO systems that include coverage for two people. If you live with a spouse or family member, you can both receive assistance in and outside the home.

MobileHelp’s systems range in price from about $20 per month to $55 per month. You can choose to pay for your system monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually, though paying for an annual subscription lowers your price and ensures that you do not forget to make a payment.

These medical alert systems include a wide range of features to help you feel safe and at peace. First, each device includes an emergency button that sends your location information to the MobileHelp Response Center. When you press the button, a Personal Response Associate will establish two-way communication with you and ask about your situation.

MobileHelp also gives you the option to add neighbors, family members, and friends to your emergency contact list, along with local emergency services. After you press your emergency response button, your Personal Response Associate will determine which of your emergency contacts to reach out to based on your specific needs.

Some personal emergency response systems also include unique additional features to promote your safety and well-being further. One of its best add-ons is a Fall Button that provides automatic fall detection. You can wear this button comfortably around your neck, and if the device detects a fall, it will automatically send an alert to the response center.

Additionally, MobileHelp offers a lockbox that you can add to your medical alert system package. These boxes give emergency medical professionals access to a key to your home, preventing them from breaking windows or doors to get to you in the case of an emergency.

MobileHelp is an FDA-registered company and has received certification from the Federal Communications Commission. If you’re interested in purchasing a MobileHelp device, you can try your system for thirty days risk-free before paying. Once you buy your system, the company will not rope you in with any long-term contracts or hidden fees.

MobileHelp’s response center is 100% U.S.-based, and the company’s operators receive special training in the medical response industry to provide you with the best quality service. You can rest assured that the MobileHelp team will take care of you after a fall or medical emergency and that its systems will provide the peace of mind you need to live independently.

Choose between in-home system, mobile system, or a combination

FDA registered and FCC certified

Option for waterproof wristband or pendant

Two-way voice connection

No long-term contract or cancellation fee

Mobile app for 24/7 monitoring

U.S. based monitoring service

Cellular network technology

Mobile GPS tracking for real-time monitoring

#2 LifeFone: Best for Spouse Coverage

LifeFone is the best senior alert system for spouse coverage. One of the perks of maintaining your independence is being able to run errands, take walks outside, or go for a drive whenever you want to. But if you leave the house frequently, you may want to consider a medical alert system that includes mobile compatibility.

LifeFone is a medical alert company that offers a variety of on-the-go mobile and GPS devices along with in-home base units. The company provides reliable 24/7 emergency response service through a cellular system, so you do not need a landline to use its features.

LifeFone offers several packages that each include a base station, mobile device, and other add-on features. The basic mobile device provides a range of up to 600 feet and a 30-hour battery life, making it a perfect option to wear around the house and in the shower. These packages start at around $30 per month.

If you plan to spend a significant amount of time outside the home, you may want to purchase the company’s voice-in pendant. This device includes unlimited compatibility outside the house and costs around $40 per month.

The voice-in device utilizes GPS technology to ensure that you can contact a personal representative no matter where you are. Better yet, it features a battery life of 30 days, so you won’t risk running out of battery while you are out and about. You can purchase these devices in the form of a help button pendant or wristband to blend in with your clothing.

Pressing your help button will connect you to a LifeFone care agent who will summon help for you. Your agent will stay on the line with you until your medical emergency is over to make sure you receive the support you need.

LifeFone also offers a few additional features to help you remain independent. All LifeFone subscribers are eligible for a daily check-in, meaning a LifeFone agent can call you every day to make sure you’re okay. You can also sign up for Activity Assurance services that enable you to press a button on your base unit and check in with an emergency care agent.

If you take daily medications, you can also utilize LifeFone’s medication reminder services. These reminders will tell you what medications to take and when, and you can update them as frequently as you need to.

Like other medical alert providers, LifeFone also offers fall detection on its mobile devices. If you sign up for this service, the company will check in with you anytime it automatically detects a fall. Additionally, if you live with a spouse, he or she can receive free protection along with your primary service.

LifeFone offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for all of its subscribers, so if you are not satisfied with your services within this time, you can receive a full refund. Once you begin your subscription, you can cancel at any time and only pay for the services you have used.

LifeFone utilizes a U.S.-based monitoring center, so you can feel confident that you will be able to get a hold of help whenever you need it.

Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau

Choose between landline or cellular connection

Up to 1,300 feet of equipment range

Optional fall detection add-on

U.S. based emergency medical monitoring

No activation fees, cancel anytime

Help pendant with mobile GPS location tracking

Easily add more devices for spouse coverage

#3 Medical Care Alert: Best Device Range

Medical Care Alert is the top medical alert system for seniors that want extended equipment range and 24/7 emergency monitoring by EMT/EMD-Certified operators based in the USA. One of the most important aspects of any medical alert company is its monitoring center. If a company does not have a reliable, fast monitoring team, you will not get the help you need when you need it.

Medical Care Alert tops our list for having the best monitoring center in the U.S. This company received an award for the Monitoring Center of the Year in 2016, employs EMT-certified operators, and has monitoring locations in New York and California. You can trust Medical Care Alert to provide fast, efficient assistance whenever you need it.

Medical Care Alert is a U.S.-based company that offers a range of medical alert systems to suit your lifestyle. The company sells packages that cover your home, home-and-yard, or anywhere in the U.S., so you can receive support wherever you go.

Medical Care Alert packages cost anywhere from $27 per month to $40 per month with no initial payments. Once you sign up for a subscription through the company, Medical Care Alert will lock in your price for life, so you do not have to worry about your subscription fluctuating each month.

When you press your medical alert button, your system will contact the company’s U.S.-based monitoring center and connect you with an EMT-certified operator. The monitoring center is available 24/7 and will immediately know your name and location, allowing your operator to dispatch assistance quickly. Your operator will stay on the line until help arrives.

Medical Care Alert offers a few features that make it unique from other medical alert companies. First, the company will send SMS text message alerts to your emergency contact list, so all of your loved ones will know right away when you experience a fall or medical emergency.

Medical Care Alert also includes a lockbox in every package for no extra charge, allowing medical professionals to quickly access your home. Even better, its devices work with GPS and cellular data and include automatic fall detection technology that alerts the monitoring center when you fall.

Medical Care Alert offers help buttons in several different sizes, so you can choose one that will be convenient and easy for you to press. Buttons range in size from the width of a quarter to the size of a bar of soap.

The company’s monitoring center utilizes unique practices to ensure that every customer can receive the help they need. Medical Care Alert has Spanish-speaking operators on duty at all times, so if you or your loved one speaks Spanish, you can still ask for help when you need it. Support for deaf and hard of hearing individuals is also available from the monitoring center.

This medical alert company offers an in-home risk-free trial, so you can try its emergency response systems without losing any money. If you’re in the market for a reliable medical alert company with an excellent monitoring center response, Medical Care Alert may be the best option for you.

Option for landline or cellular connection

In-home systems and mobile medical alerts

Mobile apps with gps location tracking

Lockbox included at no additional charge

SMS text message alerts to emergency contact list

Water -proof help pendant

Optional fall detection

No activation fees or startup costs

#4 Bay Alarm Medical: Best Reviews

Bay Alarm Medical is one of the top-rated medical alert companies in the industry, and customers have benefitted from its services for several decades. You want to feel confident that your medical alert company will provide top-quality response services through representatives you can trust, and that’s exactly what Bay Alarm Medical provides.

Bay Alarm Medical has kept customers safe for over 70 years and continually updates its technology to match modern industry-leading practices. Today, the company offers one of the most reliable 24-hour medical alarm systems on the market.

Bay Alarm Medical sells several medical alert devices and systems to suit your lifestyle. Its home base station provides you with a wall-mounted help button featuring two-way communication and a 32-hour battery backup. Bay Alarm Medical also offers a discreet GPS help button that you can clip to your waistband, giving you easy access in the case of an emergency.

One of Bay Alarm Medical’s bestsellers is its SOS Smartwatch. This stylish watch features a touch screen and simple functionality, and unlike most smartwatches, you do not need a smartphone to utilize its medical alert features. This smartwatch is a sleek alternative for seniors who want their alert systems to blend into their everyday attire.

Bay Alarm Medical’s packages range in price from $20 per month to $30 per month, and its pricing never includes any hidden fees or extra charges. Even better, seniors can receive a senior discount on their purchase. The company’s most basic at-home package contains one base unit and one mobile button, while its premium package includes four additional help buttons to place around your home.

When you press your emergency medical alert button, Bay Alarm Medical will connect you to a trained live operator who will assess your situation. If necessary, your operator will contact your friends, family members, neighbors, or local emergency services to assist you.

Bay Alarm Medical offers a 30-day risk-free trial that allows you to test its products before spending any money. If you are not satisfied with your purchase after 30 days, you can send your system back for a full refund.

Another great feature of Bay Alarm Medical is its Five Diamond monitoring center that connects you to professional operators in the United States. Customers trust Bay Alarm Medical’s fast response times and efficient dispatching processes to get them the help they need as quickly as possible.

If you’re looking for a medical alert system you can trust to help you when you need assistance, Bay Alarm Medical is an excellent option to check out.

Ultra-fast response times

In-home systems and mobile alert devices

Help button with 24/7 emergency monitoring

Flexible pricing plans

30 day risk-free trial

GPS tracking and fall detection

Setup to call emergency monitoring center, friends, family, or neighbors

#5 Medical Guardian: Best Fall Detection for Seniors

Medical Guardian is the best medical alert system with fall detection. Some medical emergencies prevent you from reaching out for help. If you fall and are unable to access your panic button, you may not be able to alert your medical system about your situation, rendering it useless. Thankfully, several medical alert systems include automatic fall detection, and Medical Guardian is one of our favorite companies that offer this feature.

Medical Guardian is a medical alert company that sells a wide selection of products to help you stay safe while living independently. You can choose between a reliable home base system, a GPS-enabled mobile device, a stylish smartwatch, and several other innovative products to suit your lifestyle.

Medical Guardian offers Mini Guardian plans that start around $1 per day, and you can customize your plan to include as many or as few features as you need. Its most affordable product, the Classic Guardian, costs about $0.97 per day.

Each of the company’s mobile devices is lightweight, water -resistant, and has a long battery life, so you can wear them in the shower or on the go without worrying about a malfunction.

One of Medical Guardian’s best features is that each mobile device includes automatic fall detection. If you fall while wearing your Active Guardian or Freedom Guardian, your device will automatically connect you to the Medical Guardian monitoring center.

Medical Guardian also utilizes an innovative Care Circle system to keep you connected to friends and family. The company recognizes that medical alert devices are not only for emergencies—you may also want to contact a loved one when you’re feeling sick or need help around the house. As a result, Medical Guardian offers non-emergency support along with its emergency services.

In the case of a power outage, all Medical Guardian systems include a 32-hour backup battery that powers your system when it disconnects from electricity. Most devices have a coverage range of at least 1,300 feet in all directions, but the GPS mobile devices include coverage all over the United States. Many customers can connect to their base stations while on a walk around the neighborhood.

Medical Guardian also offers voice-activated wall-buttons that connect you to the monitoring center if you cannot reach your device. To activate these buttons, just say “Call Medical Guardian” twice or pull the switch’s cord.

Additionally, the company offers extra features like lockboxes, wrist buttons, and car chargers to optimize your system’s usability. Even better, the company frequently provides a monthly special that allows you to get one month of service for free.

Medical Guardian uses a reliable medical monitoring center that is available 24/7 to assist your needs. Its monitoring services are U.S.-based and connect you to a trained operator who knows how to handle any situation you may experience.

You can feel confident that Medical Guardian will support you through a fall or medical emergency quickly, efficiently, and reliably.

No contracts or activation fees

In-home medical alert and mobile GPS devices

Longest battery life – 32 hour battery backup in case of power outage

Can use traditional landline or cellular coverage

Fall detection will automatically alert emergency responders

Fast response times

Longest signal range in the industry at over 1,300 feet

Clear two-way communication

#6 GetSafe: Best Wall-Mounted Medical Alert Buttons

GetSafe is the best life alert system for voice-activated wall buttons. Some people dislike wearing a medical device all the time because it makes them feel helpless or hinders their independence. If you’re looking for a medical alert system that takes an innovative approach to your safety, GetSafe is an excellent choice.

GetSafe is a cross between a home security system and a medical alert system. Instead of wearing a device around your neck or on a watch, the company offers packages that include several wall buttons and safety features that you can place throughout your home, allowing you easy access to assistance when you need it.

GetSafe sells packages that suit several different home sizes and styles. Its starter package is ideal for homes with one to two bedrooms, while its select package offers coverage for houses with four to five bedrooms. Packages include at least one base station, voice-activated button, and wall button, and these devices utilize 4G LTE to connect to the company’s monitoring services.

GetSafe’s packages range in price depending on how many consoles and buttons you need. Each subscription comes with a $24.95 monthly monitoring fee, but you’ll need to pay anywhere from $79 to $229 in equipment fees when you purchase your plan. GetSafe also lets you customize its packages to include all of the devices and systems you need to feel safe.

GetSafe created its medical alert system to blend seamlessly into your life. Its devices and systems are clean, white, and modern, so they will not stand out on your walls.

Each GetSafe system includes voice-activated buttons that connect you to monitoring services on command. You can call for help by saying, “Call 9-11. Call 9-11,” meaning you do not have to be within reach to contact emergency response representatives. You can also pull on the cord attached to the voice-activated buttons if you happen to be able to reach them.

If you would prefer the security of having a wearable medical device, GetSafe also offers traditional medical alert buttons. These buttons are 100% waterproof, allowing you to wear them in the shower, and you can opt to include automatic fall detection in your plan. They also feature a 5-year battery life, so you don’t have to worry about charging them between use.

The company’s wall buttons include unique features that help you integrate them into your life. Their bright red color makes them easy to spot, and because the buttons are recessed in the wall-mounted system, you won’t risk accidentally pressing one as you walk by. They’re also wireless and waterproof so that you can stick one in the shower, bathroom, or kitchen without issue.

GetSafe offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so that you can test out its medical alert systems before spending any money. If you have any questions or need help choosing the right device for your home, you can call the company’s customer service team for assistance. You can also chat with a representative live on its website.

Get Safe’s emergency response center is reliable and knowledgeable, so you can trust the company to provide you with the peace of mind you need to live independently.

#7 Philips Lifeline: Life Alert Necklaces and Pendants for the Elderly

If you’re looking for a medical alert company with excellent customer service, no contracts, and fall detection, Philips Lifeline is the right choice for you. This company offers several reliable medical alert systems that can help you feel safe at home and on the go, and its customer service is unmatched in the industry.

Philips Lifeline sells a few different systems to suit your needs. Its basic system includes a home console, a watch with a help button, and a help button on a lanyard. These help buttons give you access to 24/7 support from a trained professional, and you can also add automatic fall detection to your basic system to increase your peace of mind.

Additionally, Philips Lifeline offers a single-piece mobile system that gives you access to its dispatch center on the go. This device utilizes five advanced locating technologies to detect your location, allowing you to get the help you need no matter where you are. The system includes a waterproof help button, a rechargeable battery with a battery life of two to three days, and automatic fall detection.

Philips Lifeline charges one-time and monthly fees for its medical alert packages—for example, its basic system includes a monthly cost of $29.95 and a one-time equipment fee of $50. We appreciate that this company never charges any hidden fees or additional taxes, so you can be sure your payment will stay the same from month to month.

When you purchase a Philips Lifeline system, you can personalize your response plan to suit your lifestyle and needs. The company lets you add family members, friends, neighbors, and emergency services to your contact list, so you can be sure that all relevant parties are aware of any medical emergencies you face.

The company also offers a Philips Care online hub that gives you easy access to your care circle, lets you share notes about your medical needs, and keeps track of your device status. Logging in to this hub will allow you and your loved ones to stay up to date about your medical situation.

Philips Lifeline sells a few extra features to increase your comfort and safety at home. The Philips Medication Dispensing Service can remind you when to take your medication and what pills to take, allowing you to keep track of your daily routine more easily. You and your loved ones can also use the company’s app to coordinate your care.

In an emergency, Philips Lifeline connects you to a 24/7 trained care specialist for assistance. The company’s dispatch center will answer your call in around 12 seconds, keep your information safe, and ensure that you get the help you need.

Philips Lifeline can provide you with the security you need to live at home longer, and its customer service team is ready to help you throughout your purchasing process.

What Is a Medical Alert System?

Medical alert systems give you fast, easy access to emergency services when you need them. Instead of having to reach a cell phone or landline to call for help, you can press a button on your wall, lanyard, or watch, and your senior alert system will provide a two-way connection to an emergency center.

In-home medical alert systems are excellent solutions for seniors, individuals with chronic health problems, or anyone at risk of having a medical emergency. Along with alerting emergency medical professionals about your situation, these companies also reach out to your neighbors and loved ones to keep them informed.

Some of the top medical alert systems include extra features that help people with health concerns remain independent. A few of the in-home systems we reviewed offer medication reminders, daily check-ins, and lockboxes that give emergency response teams access to your home.

All in all, medical alert devices have provided many families the peace of mind they need to keep their loved ones at home rather than in an assisted living facility.

How Do Medical Alert Systems Work?

When you press a help button on your medical alert system, you will be able to speak with a trained care operator through two-way communication. Your operator will assess your situation and then contact the appropriate emergency contacts in your file.

If you do not respond to the operator’s questions, they will automatically dispatch emergency services to your location. They will also notify any friends or family members in your care circle about your medical emergency.

Because medical alert systems utilize location-tracking technology, the operator can inform emergency services of your exact location. You will be able to receive assistance in less than ten minutes after pressing your button.

Things to Consider When Choosing the Top Medical Alert System

Medical alert systems vary in quality, effectiveness, speed of response, and reliability. Some systems provide trustworthy emergency responses and employ friendly, attentive operators, while others fail to connect you to help at all.

If you’re struggling to choose a medical alert system that suits your needs, consider these factors that may impact your choice.

Home Based or Mobile System?

Most of the most medical alert companies offer in-home and mobile devices with professional monitoring.

In-home systems give you access to emergency services while you’re home or near your house. Mobile systems connect to cellular services so that you can contact your company’s help center wherever you have a cell signal.

Think about your daily routine and how much time you spend outside the home as you consider whether a home or mobile system is right for you.

Monitoring Center

In an emergency, medical alert systems connect customers to monitoring centers where an operator assesses their situation and contacts help. The best medical alert systems connect customers to U.S.-based monitoring centers rather than ones located overseas.

Connecting a customer to an overseas operator could result in poor phone service, a confusing language barrier, and slow response times. Companies that use a U.S.-based dispatch center will allow you to feel confident that you can communicate your needs and that they will send you the emergency help you need.

In-Home Range of Equipment

Home systems utilize a base station that connects to cellular service or your landline. These units allow you to call for help within a specified range of the base station, which may be anywhere from a 600-foot radius to a 2,000-foot radius.

As you search for the best medical alert systems for your needs, consider what range you need your home system to work within. If you have a large house, go out to the yard regularly, or take walks around the neighborhood, you may want a system with a range of 1,500 feet or more. If you spend most of your time in your house, a smaller range may suffice.

Battery Life

Mobile systems often use a rechargeable battery for power while you are on the go. Some devices have a few hours of battery life, others last a few days, and some can work for several months on a single charge. Additionally, many systems come with a backup battery or car charger so you can power your system if the battery life runs low.

If you think you may have trouble remembering to charge your mobile alert system, you may opt for a device with longer battery life or a free backup battery.

Monthly Monitoring Fee

Most companies charge a monthly cost to maintain your subscription to their services. This fee can range from $10 per month to $50 per month and depends on factors like the number of devices you use, whether you use a home system or mobile system, and any extra features you add to your subscription (such as automatic fall detection).

Activation Fee

Along with a monthly cost, some companies also charge a one-time activation fee or equipment fee at the beginning of your subscription. Other companies do not have any one-time fees, but their monthly monitoring costs are higher, factoring your equipment costs into your subscription.

The best way to determine a company’s overarching costs is to calculate how much you will be spending on your home system over a year. Paying a one-time equipment fee with a lower monthly cost may be more affordable than paying for a more expensive subscription with no fees.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews say a lot about a system’s reliability, ease of use, and consistency. Reading customer reviews will allow you to learn about the average customer experience and discover any drawbacks before purchasing a system, such as short battery life or inadequate fall detection.

To view the most accurate medical alert reviews, look for reviews on websites other than the company’s homepage. If you want to see complaints against the company, you can search for the company name on the Better Business Bureau.

Ease of Setup

No one wants to spend more than a few hours installing their new medical alert system. Some systems are self-adhesive and require no drilling or hammering, while others use wires and need you to screw them into the wall.

As you research companies that meet your needs, keep a system’s ease of setup in mind.

Comfort and Wearability

Mobile devices come in a wide range of shapes and styles. Some clip to your waistband, others look like watches, and some attach to a lanyard that you can wear around your neck. Many companies require you to carry a small mobile unit that acts as a mobile base station for your help button.

During your search process, be sure to consider how comfortable a mobile device will be for everyday use.

Additional Features to Consider in a Good Medical Alert System

Many medical alert companies offer add-on features that you can include in your subscription. As you search for the right medical alert system for you, consider whether you would like your device to have the following features:

Fall Detection: Many emergency response systems include automatic fall detection. These devices use motion tracking to detect any sudden downward movements that would indicate a fall. If your device believes you have fallen, it will automatically alert your company’s customer service team to assess your situation.

GPS Location Tracking: GPS location tracking gives emergency responders an accurate depiction of your location. Companies that use GPS tracking may have an easier time finding you, allowing you to receive help quickly.

Water Resistance: The best mobile devices are water -resistant, meaning you can wear them in the shower without risking malfunction.

Caregiver Tracking: If you or your loved one has a caregiver, you may want to look for a medical alert device that includes caregiver tracking. This feature gives caregivers access to their patient’s GPS location, the device’s battery life, and immediate notifications about emergencies.

Medication Reminders: Some of the medical alert systems we reviewed include medication reminders in their services. These alerts remind customers to take their medicine and specify which pills they should take. Customers can easily program these medication reminders and add or remove prescriptions as needed.

Wall-Mounted Buttons: Some medical alert services offer wall-mounted help buttons that you can install throughout your home. These options are best for people who do not want to carry a mobile device with them but still want to have easy access to emergency services.

Two-Way Voice Communication: The best medical alert systems utilize two-way voice communication. These systems allow you to talk back and forth with a care operator to describe your situation and ask for specific services.

Cellular Medical Alert Systems vs. Landline

Medical alert systems can connect you to an emergency response representative in two ways: through your home landline or through cellular service.

If you have a home landline, your at-home base station will connect to your phone jack and allow you to contact the monitoring center through your landline. The wearable button and wall-mounted buttons will also connect to help through the landline.

If you do not have a landline, your home system will use cellular service to connect you with the emergency center. Many of the traditional medical alert systems we reviewed utilize AT&T cellular service to connect their customers to trained care specialists. You do not need to have a cell phone to use a cellular-based alert system.

Mobile systems also use cellular service to keep you connected. These devices often utilize mobile GPS technology to pinpoint where you are when you call for help. Some systems use other location-tracking technology to ensure that they can identify your location quickly and accurately in an emergency.

Should I Get an In-Home Medical Alert System or Mobile Device?

If you do not leave the house very often—or always carry a cell phone when you go out—you may be able to get by with just a home system. However, if you spend a lot of time outside the home and don’t always carry your cell phone, a mobile device may be a more practical option.

In terms of price, mobile systems tend to be a little more expensive than home-based options. Even so, many customers find the higher price worth the peace of mind they feel knowing they are always one click away from emergency services.

How Much Do Personal Medical Alert Systems Cost?

Medical alert systems come in a range of prices, and a system’s overarching cost often includes monthly subscription fees and one-time equipment costs. The most affordable devices start at around $10 per month, while pricier options can cost upwards of $50 per month.

Types of Medical Alert Devices

Medical alert systems come in several designs to suit your lifestyle. The most common types of medical alert devices are base stations, bracelets, necklaces, and smartwatches.

Base Station

Most home systems utilize a base unit that delivers service to the devices around your home. Staying within a specific range of your base unit will allow you to call for help anytime you need it.

Bracelets

Some mobile devices come in bracelet form, allowing you to wear them on your wrist for maximum comfort and efficiency.

Necklaces

Traditional life-alert mobile devices look like necklaces. These buttons often come on a lanyard or cord, and you can wear them around your neck to have easy access to your panic button.

Smartwatches

Recently, several top medical alert companies have begun developing life alert devices that resemble smartwatches. These devices blend into your everyday attire, allowing you to keep your alert device discreet.

Who Should Consider a Life Alert System?

Anyone who is at risk of a medical emergency can benefit from a medical alert system. Though seniors most commonly use these devices, medical alert systems can also help individuals with chronic illnesses, high-risk medical conditions, Alzheimer’s or dementia, or a range of other health concerns.

Does AARP Recommend Medical Alert Devices for Seniors?

Though AARP does not endorse a specific medical alert device, it does recommend these systems in general as a solution to help seniors live at home. Some medical alert companies even offer discounts to AARP members.

Will Medicare or Insurance Cover My Medical Alert System?

In most cases, Medicare and private insurance companies will not cover life alert systems. Unfortunately, Medicare usually covers necessary medical expenses and does not consider a mobile medical alert system as necessary.

However, Medicaid, long-term care insurance, and health savings accounts may cover some of a medical alert system’s costs. Medicaid sometimes offers services to help seniors stay in their homes, and a medical alert device or home system could fall under its coverage.

Additionally, many medical alert companies offer payment plans, special deals, and coupons to cut down their prices. And because most home systems cost around $30 per month, they are affordable for many families across the United States.

Final Thoughts – Are Medical Alert Systems Right For Me?

If you or a loved one is looking into aging at home, a medical alert system could be the perfect solution to ease your anxieties.

The best medical alert systems offer fast two-way communication to trained medical professionals, allowing you or your loved one to quickly and efficiently receive the care you need. Additionally, many home systems include extra features to further promote independence, such as fall detection, lockboxes, wall-mounted buttons, and GPS location tracking.

The top medical alert systems can give you the peace of mind you need to continue living independently. Knowing that help is just a click away can also put your family members and neighbors at ease, as they will feel confident that you can receive assistance if you need it.

Many customers have been able to spend several more years at home because of their medical alert home system. Give one of these systems a try to see how they can improve your quality of life and help you feel confident about your ability to age in place.

