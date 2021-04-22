5 Best Metabolism Booster Pills to Speed Up Metabolism 2021

Your metabolism plays a significant role in weight loss. However, because everyone’s metabolic rate is different, you can’t always rely on your natural metabolism to help you lose weight. Thankfully, metabolism-boosting supplements can speed up your metabolism, helping you burn carbs and fats in your foods quickly to produce noticeable weight loss and bring out your self-esteem and natural beauty.

With so many metabolism boosters on the market today, you may struggle to identify which products are safe and effective and which brands could be a scam. We’ve compiled a list of the best metabolism boosters to help you make the most informed decision.

Read ahead to learn more about these weight loss supplements and how they can affect a natural boost in your metabolism.

Top 5 Best Metabolism Booster Supplements of 2021

Meticore : Best overall

PhenQ : Best for appetite suppression

Leanbean : Best for women

Burn Lab Pro : Best thermogenic fat burner

Instant Knockout : Best for men

#1 Meticore: Best Metabolism Pills

Meticore is our top choice overall for offering a reliable, effective, natural formula that will boost your metabolism safely.

Meticore focuses on solving the root cause of poor metabolism: low core body temperature. This supplement is the only product worldwide to feature a clinically proven, proprietary blend of ingredients that will raise your core temperature naturally.

Research has shown that your body temperature correlates to your metabolic rate. The lower your core temperature, the slower your metabolism will be. Meticore’s six natural ingredients each work to raise body temperature, boosting your resting metabolic rate and helping you burn calories.

Besides raising your core temperature, taking Meticore will offer some other benefits to your health and wellness. This formula can:

Boost your energy

Assist your weight loss goals

Slow down your aging process

In turn, you’ll find that as you become more energetic and feel more youthful, you’ll enhance your natural beauty.

The Meticore formula includes only vegetarian, non-GMO ingredients, making this supplement suitable for a wide range of diets. The product does not contain caffeine, which may be a plus for those who dislike the jittery feeling that comes with excess caffeine consumption.

Meticore contains six natural ingredients:

Turmeric root

Ginger root

Moringa tree leaves

African mango

Fucoxanthin

Bitter orange

These ingredients work together to raise your core temperature, boosting your metabolism as a result.

Meticore’s founders recommend taking one capsule per day with water. Meticore is a slow-acting formula, so you should plan to take a pill daily for at least 90 days to see the best results.

Overall, Meticore is an effective weight loss solution for anyone struggling with a slow metabolism.

Designed to target low core body temperature

Works to increase metabolism in both men and women

Experience fat loss faster than diet and exercise alone

Big discounts for multiple bottles

100% natural ingredients

Click Here for the Lowest Price on Meticore

#2 PhenQ: Boost Metabolism Naturally

PhenQ is the best metabolism boosting pill for appetite suppression. Eating in a calorie deficit is a crucial aspect of losing weight, but many people struggle to limit their calorie intake. Metabolism boosters like PhenQ that include appetite-suppressing ingredients can help you stick to your diet and achieve your health and fitness goals.

PhenQ is a unique weight loss supplement that targets five aspects of weight loss. The supplement can help you:

Burn fat

Stop fat production

Suppress your appetite

Boost your energy

Improve your mood

Combining each of these benefits into one pill allows you to ditch the other weight loss supplements in your cabinet and save money.

PhenQ produces these benefits through a unique blend of effective ingredients. One of the supplement’s most potent ingredients is α-Lacys Reset, a trademarked formula that accelerates your metabolism, helping you burn calories more quickly.

PhenQ also contains a natural appetite suppressant—chromium picolinate—that helps your cells take in as much sugar from the food you eat as possible, curbing your appetite once they reach their limit. The supplement’s caffeine content can also suppress your appetite while boosting your energy.

The PhenQ formula contains six natural ingredients:

α-Lacys Reset

Capsimax powder

Chromium picolinate

Caffeine

Nopal

L-carnitine fumarate

Most people do not experience any side effects while taking this safe, natural formula.

PhenQ recommends taking two supplements per day for at least 60 days or until you reach your weight loss goals. If you aren’t satisfied with your results within 60 days, you can return your unused pills for a full refund.

Overall, PhenQ is a safe, practical formula for anyone who has struggled to limit their calorie intake while trying to lose weight.

Boost metabolism and prevent weight gain

Burn stored fat and improve your metabolic health

Blocks fat production for an improved body composition

Suppresses appetite to help you reach your target body weight

100% money-back guarantee

Click Here for the Lowest Price on PhenQ

#3 Leanbean: Natural Metabolism Booster For Women

LeanBean is the best weight loss pill for women. Females tend to have different weight loss goals than men. While men often want to bulk up and build muscle, females tend to desire a flat, toned body. If you’re looking for a metabolism booster with a formula targeted for women, Leanbean is an excellent choice to consider.

Leanbean is a natural supplement that can help you burn stubborn body fat and achieve your weight loss goals. Its formula includes natural ingredients that can help you lose weight by:

Reducing cravings

Supporting fat metabolism

Boosting energy and focus

These three benefits can help you create your dream body by producing a firm tummy, toned arms and legs, and tighter glutes.

While each of its ingredients contributes to these benefits, Leanbean’s most important ingredient is glucomannan. This dietary fiber swells in your stomach, making you feel fuller longer, and helping you reduce the number of calories you consume.

Leanbean includes a higher dose of glucomannan than other supplements, as each serving contains 3 grams. This clinically proven dose can reduce your cravings and help you stick to your daily calorie goals.

Leanbean’s formula includes the following ingredients:

Glucomannan

Konjac fiber

Choline

Chromium picolinate

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Chloride

Zinc

Green coffee

Turmeric

Garcinia cambogia

Acai berry

Piperine

These natural ingredients work together to affect normal fat metabolism, digestion, and blood glucose concentrations in your body. Ingredients like green coffee also reduce tiredness and fatigue, symptoms that often come with traditional weight loss.

Recent scientific studies are finding that zinc also has a critical effect on metabolic processes, as it:

participates in the synthesis of antioxidant enzymes

acts as a catalyzer of enzymes

participates in lipid, carbohydrate, and protein metabolism

participates in the synthesis, storage, and release of insulin

These factors suggest the critical role that zinc deficiency might play in the progression of Type-2 diabetes, atherosclerosis, and metabolic syndrome. Leanbean is the leading metabolism-boosting supplement to contain zinc.

Overall, Leanbean is the best natural solution for females who are trying to lose weight.

Weight loss pill that’s designed specifically for a woman’s body

Cutting edge, natural ingredients

Burn stubborn fat and finally reach your body weight goals

Reduce cravings for reduced belly fat

Effective weight management solution that works

Click Here for the Lowest Price on LeanBean

#4 Burn Lab Pro: Best Thermogenic Fat Burner To Lose Weight

Burn Lab Pro is the best thermogenic fat burner on the market. Thermogenesis is your body’s process of creating internal heat and burning calories. Boosting your thermogenic processes can help you lose excess weight faster, which is Burn Lab Pro’s ultimate goal.

Burn Lab Pro is a natural fat-burning supplement that can help you lose stubborn fat and gain muscle mass. Pairing Burn Lab Pro with a healthy diet and frequent exercise can help you achieve the fit, muscular body of your dreams.

This fat-burning supplement contains a unique blend of natural, potent ingredients that support over fifteen bio-functions, including critical processes such as:

Fat breakdown

Total energy expenditure

Muscle buffering

Blood sugar regulation

Muscle preservation

Muscle recovery

Thyroid function

Fat blocking

This formula stimulates lipolysis, maximizing your fat-burning processes. It also reduces your appetite, helping you consume fewer calories each day.

Burn Lab Pro works best when you pair it with frequent exercise, and the supplement’s creators recommend taking two capsules thirty minutes before a workout. Taking this formula can help you burn calories, build lean muscle, control your appetite, and recover faster.

This supplement contains five powerful ingredients:

Coleus corskohlii

Capsimax (cayenne pepper extract)

HMB (ß-hydroxy ß-methylbutyrate)

Nutrigenesis GTF chromium

BioPerine (black pepper extract)

These ingredients may sound like a mouthful, but they are each 100% natural, caffeine-free, and entirely safe for consumption. Taking this fat burner can help you burn more calories than you take in, boosting weight loss and building your muscle mass as a result.

Overall, Burn Lab Pro is best for anyone who wants to boost their fat-burning processes while building muscle.

Powerful thermogenic fat burning formula

Great for boosting metabolism and burning more calories from workouts

Preserves lean muscle mass while dieting

100% safe, natural, and stimulant-free

Click Here for the Lowest Price on Burn Lab Pro

#5 Instant Knockout: Rare Metabolism Booster For Men

Instant Knockout is the most effective weight loss supplement for men. Men often couple their weight loss routines with an intense exercise program. If you’re looking to lose weight through an exercise-heavy regimen, Instant Knockout is an effective supplement to add to your schedule.

The Instant Knockout creators developed their supplement’s formula with professional athletes and MMA fighters in mind. However, the supplement proved so successful that they began offering it to the public, meaning that all men can use the same professional solutions that boxers and world-class athletes take.

This supplement increases your body’s natural metabolic rate, allowing you to burn more calories while resting and during your exercise regimen. The formula also reduces hunger cravings and fuels your energy—two essential components of losing weight.

Instant Knockout’s ingredients also target your Alpha-2 receptor, the receptor that tells your body to store fat. Switching off this receptor allows your body to stop accumulating fat, telling your metabolic processes to burn this excess weight.

Instant Knockout contains a powerful formula that includes:

Green tea extract

Cayenne pepper seeds

Glucomannan

Caffeine anhydrous

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Vitamin D3

L-Theanine

Piperine

If you try to cut down your caloric intake without taking a fat-burning supplement, your body may try to store extra calories to make up for your deficit. Taking a metabolism-boosting supplement like Instant Knockout can help rev up your metabolism while sticking to a lighter diet.

Instant Knockout is a worthwhile supplement for men trying to lose weight with diet and exercise.

More energy and increased focus

Retain more muscle while in a reduced calorie diet

Increases how many calories you burn while resting

Helps raise resting metabolic rate

Great weight maintenance formula for men

Suppresses cravings to help reduce processed foods and unhealthy saturated fats

Click Here for the Lowest Price on Instant Knockout

How Does Your Metabolism Work?

Metabolism is a complex process that combines the calories in the foods you eat with oxygen to produce energy. Even when you are resting, your body needs energy to complete essential functions, and your metabolism supplies that energy.

Your metabolism is an essential factor in how quickly you lose weight. In general, the faster your metabolism is, the faster you will get rid of excess fat and calories.

Your basal metabolic rate is the number of calories your body uses while you are resting. Everyone’s resting metabolic rate is different and depends on factors such as your:

Height and weight

Sex

Age

Genetics

Body type

Taking metabolism boosters may raise your metabolic rate, allowing you to burn more calories each day than you would naturally. When the number of calories you burn each day (or your “total energy expenditure”) exceeds the number of calories you consume, you will begin to lose weight.

Top Metabolism-Boosting Ingredients

Some natural ingredients can boost your metabolism, which is why the products we reviewed above contain mainly vitamins, fibers, and minerals that you could find in nature.

Let’s discuss some of the top metabolism-boosting ingredients that make up the most effective natural supplements.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a natural ingredient in foods that can increase thermogenesis, aiding your metabolism. If you drink strong coffee often, you know that consuming excess caffeine can make you feel hot and a little jittery, a sign of thermogenesis. It may also suppress your appetite and give you the energy you need to start your day.

Many people consume caffeine by drinking sweet, milky coffee drinks that are high in calories. Taking your caffeine through a metabolism-boosting supplement can produce the same health benefits—increasing thermogenesis, suppressing your appetite, and giving you energy—without adding extra calories to your diet.

Capsaicin

Capsaicin is the active compound in chili peppers and jalapenos that gives them their spicy kick. This chemical may also promote weight loss by helping you burn more calories, boosting your oxygen consumption, and stimulating your thermogenesis—all of which contribute to your metabolic rate.

Capsaicin may also produce other health benefits, such as reducing inflammation and relieving pain. However, if you are sensitive to spicy foods or experience frequent heartburn, you may want to talk to your doctor before adding this chemical to your daily routine.

L-Carnitine

L-carnitine is a natural substance that boosts metabolism. Your body produces some L-carnitine naturally, and you can also find it in foods such as dairy products, meat, and nuts.

L-carnitine may be beneficial for treating heart disease, diabetic neuropathy, and peripheral artery disease, along with helping you burn fat and calories.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium picolinate is a form of chromium that may act as a metabolism booster. You can find this mineral naturally in food sources such as grapes and shellfish.

Research shows that chromium picolinate may impact weight loss slightly, so many supplement companies combine it with other metabolism-boosting ingredients when developing their weight loss formulas. This mineral may also produce some other health benefits, such as improving your blood sugar.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) is one of the most prevalent omega-6 fatty acids in meats, dairy, and vegetable oils.

Consuming this acid could have a beneficial effect on weight loss—one study showed that taking supplements with CLA can reduce your body fat and increase muscle mass. However, CLA’s effects seem to be most prominent within the first six months of adding it to your diet, after which time its benefits appear to decline.

Eating foods that naturally contain CLA and other fatty acids may also lower your risk of developing diseases like type 2 diabetes.

Green Tea Extract

Many metabolism boosters contain green tea extract or the concentrated form of green tea. This extract is high in antioxidants and can promote brain, liver, and heart health. Studies have also shown that green tea can enhance thermogenesis, allowing your body to burn calories faster.

Dietary supplements that include green tea extract in their formulas often contain the same amount of caffeine as you would find in one cup of green tea.

Natural Ways to Increase Your Metabolism

While taking the supplements above can boost metabolism, not everyone wants to add another pill to their daily routine. Thankfully, changing your diet and exercise regimen can also increase your metabolism without the need for any extra supplements.

Here are some health tips that may help you boost your metabolism naturally.

Eat More Protein

Eating smaller food portion sizes that are high in protein can boost your metabolism. Protein tends to fill you up more than other kinds of food, helping you decrease your caloric intake. And while eating any food can speed up your metabolism for a few hours, protein produces a more significant metabolism boost than any other food group.

Protein also gives you more energy than most other food. If you work out frequently, eating protein before your exercise regimen can provide the energy you need to finish your workout.

Some types of food that are high in protein include:

Lean meats

Seafood

Dairy products

Beans and legumes

Quinoa

Replacing your diet’s carbs and fats with food high in protein can promote your health and wellness overall.

Drink More Cold Water

Drinking cold water in place of sugary drinks can also aid your metabolism. Sugary drinks contain calories, so replacing these drinks with water automatically decreases your daily caloric intake.

One prominent study shows that drinking cold water may also speed up your metabolism, helping you burn calories in the process. Drinking fluids can trigger “water-induced thermogenesis,” especially if you drink more water than the recommended daily value.

Additionally, drinking water can help you feel fuller. Drinking a glass of water before each meal may encourage you to reduce the amount of food you consume, helping you achieve your weight loss goals.

High-Intensity Workouts

High-intensity workouts—or “high-intensity interval training” (HIIT)—have become more popular in recent years. These quick, intense workouts can increase your metabolism, helping you burn fat and calories.

One study shows that two minutes of intense workouts elicit similar oxygen consumption to thirty minutes of lower intensity exercise, making these workouts an excellent solution if you’re short on time. However, if you have any underlying health conditions, you should talk to your doctor before beginning an intense workout routine.

Lift Heavy Weights

Lifting weights or other heavy objects can enhance your metabolism as well. Studies have shown that completing resistance training while sticking to a healthy diet can help you burn more calories, maintain muscle mass, and increase your metabolic rate.

You can purchase weights from any sporting goods store, but if you’d rather not spend the money, you can also find some heavy objects around the house to add to your exercise routine.

Drink Coffee

Coffee contains a significant amount of caffeine, a substance that can boost metabolism and help you burn more fat. As a result, drinking a cup of black coffee each day may help you reach your health and fitness goals.

However, not everyone enjoys drinking black coffee, and some people feel jittery after consuming too much caffeine. If you aren’t a fan of coffee, drinking a more mildly caffeinated drink like green tea can also speed up your metabolism. Green tea contains less than half the amount of caffeine in coffee, and many people find it more suitable for everyday consumption.

Eat Spicy Foods

As we mentioned earlier, capsaicin—the component that makes peppers spicy—can boost metabolism and help you reach a healthy weight faster. Eating spicy foods can produce a similar effect, especially if they contain capsaicin. If you like spice, you may want to make an effort to include more hot peppers in your diet.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.