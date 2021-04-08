The Best Luxury Mother’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Lady in Your Life

It’s more important than ever to show the wonderful people in our lives just how much we care, and there’s really no one more special than mom. Yes, you should always honor and acknowledge the best lady you know, but give her some extra love this Mother’s Day.

We’re living in strange times, so whether you’ve been with your mom 24/7 this past year, or you’re really missing her as of late, take the time to show your appreciation for her on May 9. We know that it’s not always easy to shop for the most stylish lady around, but don’t fret—we’ve found all the most sophisticated, stylish and unique gifts that the most fashionable women out there will absolutely love.

From a delicate gold necklace and a buttery yellow Bottega Veneta clutch to chic pink mules and the most indulgent face cream, these are the stylish gifts she’ll truly cherish.

Juan de Dios Malaga One Piece

Summer is just around the corner, and she’ll adore this fashionable sky-blue one-piece. $298, Juan de Dios.

Jennifer Behr Meadow Headband

This padded headband is embroidered with flowers and beading, for a truly special accessory. $495, Jennifer Behr.

Birdies The Songbird Slide in Peach Floral

Elevate her footwear situation with these ultra-comfy (and perfectly seasonal) floral satin slides, from one of Meghan Markle’s favorite sustainable shoe brands. $120, Birdies.

Bottega Veneta The Intrecciato Large Leather Pouch Clutch

The new Bottega is just so good, and we love the unexpected buttery yellow hue of this chic clutch. $3,200, Net-a-Porter.

Valmont L’Elixir des Glaciers Essence of Gold Sturgeon Crème Merveilleuse

Mom deserves nothing but the best, which we think is Valmont’s incredibly indulgent new Essence of Gold Sturgeon face cream. The Swiss beauty brand created the regenerative moisturizer using sturgeon DNA and their signature mineral complex, for a super powerful yet gentle cream that seriously illuminates and smooths. $1,000, Valmont.

Ippolita Classico Hammered Flat Bangle in 18K Gold

A simple and sophisticated gold bangle for her everyday jewelry repertoire. $1,295, Ippolita.

Rumor Rosé

We’ve reached rosé season, so make a toast to your mom with this lovely and crisp pink wine, which is produced in Côtes de Provence. $35, Sherry Lehmann.

Sculpd Pottery Kit

This DIY at-home pottery kit has everything you need to make pots, trinket holders, vases or anything else she wants to create. $59, Sculpd.

Malone Souliers Matilda Heel

Heels don’t need to be sky-high, and the most stylish woman knows that a low mule is always elegant. This pink raffia-and-leather pair is perfect for the season, and even better, the brand creates their shoes using a zero-waste approach. $669, Malone Souliers.

Claridge’s Afternoon Tea China Set for Four

Even if you can’t go on a bonding trip to London, you can still enjoy an afternoon tea at home thanks to this lovely patterned set from the famed Mayfair hotel. $2,488, Claridge’s.

Mala Collective Tibetan Singing Bowl

Help her achieve a calmer, more Zen state with this Tibetan singing bowl, for all her meditation needs. $81, Mala Collective.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro

She’ll never want to go out for a juice again after she tastes the homemade version, thanks to this impressive NutriBullet. $149.99, QVC.

Silvia Furmanovich Marquetry Wood Jewelry Box

She can store all her favorite baubles (and upgrade her home decor atmosphere) with this hand-crafted jewelry box. $3,850, Net-a-Porter.

Prada Cat Eye Sunglasses

A sophisticated pair of cat eye shades are so timeless. $308, Sunglass Hut.

Alivia Sofia Pajama Set

These cheerful printed pajamas are made out of natural bamboo fibers; they’re soft and naturally cooling, for a perfect night’s sleep. $190, Alivia.

Salcombe Gin Rosé Sainte Marie

This gin in inspired by everything about the Mediterranean coast, with fresh citrus and floral notes that are ideal for a summery cocktail. $39.99, Drizly.

Chloé Large Woody Logo Strap Canvas Tote

A chic canvas tote that fits all her on-the-go essentials. $950, Nordstrom.

Piglet Lake Blue Bedtime Bundle

Treat her to a serene set of dreamy blue linens (these are made of French flax linen) for her bed. We love these are inspired by the British countryside, and the calming aqua shade is so pretty. $535, Piglet.

Joanna Czech Facial Massager

An at-home facial massager courtesy of celeb esthetician Joanna Czech; it increases circulation and helps to reduce puffiness and give a brighter complexion. $189, Net-a-Porter.

Chloe Gosselin Kasia Leopard Print Mule

A leopard print is like a cool girl neutral, as the most stylish lady in your life is definitely aware. $605, Chloe Gosselin.

Utopia Goods Kookaburra Ochre Sarong

This floaty cotton sarong is so versatile. $89, Utopia Goods.

Missoma Gold Medium Sphere Hoop Earrings

A fun twist on classic gold hoops. $162, Missoma.

Cashe Sunday Socks

She’ll love wearing these cozy cashmere knit socks around the house. $75, Cashe.

Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour

A pretty new lipstick is always appreciated, and this Chanel formula is also ultra-hydrating, thanks to jojoba and mimosa butter, because no one wants dry, cracked lips to ruin an otherwise perfect pout. $40, Chanel.

Wthn Face Cupping Kit

Self-care is so important right now. This face cupping set lets her complete the traditional Chinese technique, which helps increase circulate and collagen, and relax muscles, at home. $50, Wthn.

Bevza Babka Cardigan

An incredibly cozy yet effortlessly stylish cream-colored cardigan. $459, Bevza.

Stags’ Leap 2019 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

Treat her to the perfect white wine for the season. $32, Stags’ Leap.

Yina Bian Gua Sha Stone

Elevate her beauty regimen with this stone for a gua sha ritual; it’s a traditional Chinese medicine practice that helps improve circulation and elasticity. $50, Yina.

Venus et Fleur Thalia Vase with Eternity Roses

These beautiful pink roses last a whole year. $599, Venus et Fleur.

Spotlight Oral Care Rose Gold Sonic Toothbrush

A practical gift can still be chic—just look at this rose gold electronic toothbrush set. $149, Spotlight Oral Care.

Jennifer Meyer XO Necklace

A delicate diamond necklace she won’t ever want to take off. $550, Jennifer Meyer.

Town Country Coast Vintage Chintz Jeweled Face Mask

Yes, face masks are still crucial, and yes, she will absolutely love this entirely over-the-top jeweled style. $80, Town Country Coast.

Eileen West Santorini Satin Short Robe

A feminine floral robe to elevate her lounging aesthetic. $88, Eileen West.

La Chatelaine Lavender Luxury Soap Trio

She’ll love these Provence-made soaps. $32, La Chatelaine.

Funboy Bali Cabana Lounger Float

It’s almost pool float season, and this might end up being her favorite way to spend time in the sun this summer. $199, Funboy.

Lack of Color Vienna Hat

A fashionable woven hat to accessorize her warm weather looks. $99, Lack of Color.

Blu Sleep Lavender Frost Pillow

She’ll have the most relaxing night’s sleep with this lavender frost gel foam pillow, which is infused with soothing and calming lavender and has special support to help protect her head and neck, and reduce pressure points. $149, Blu Sleep.

Statement Home Tray French Countryside Reversible Insert

A colorful statement tray in a cheerful pattern instantly brightens up a room. $22 to $45, Statement Home.

Baloo Weighted Throw Blanket

A weighted throw to cuddle up with for a little rest. $159, Baloo.

Edie Parker Four-in-a-Row

Game night just got a serious style upgrade. $1,495, Edie Parker.

Diptyque Orphéon Eau de Parfum

Diptyque’s latest perfume is inspired by the late night atmosphere at the Parisian clubs of the 1960s, and we think mom will absolutely love the woodsy, yet feminine and powdery, fragrance for a truly unique bouquet. $188, Diptyque.

Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto Liqueur

This citrusy liqueur features notes of Calabrian bergamot—even if travel isn’t in the realm of possibility at the moment, she’ll love the little taste of Italy. $42.99, Wine.com.

Chanel Perles de Lumiere Illuminating Blush Powder

There’s something so luxurious about opening up a Chanel compact, and the French brand’s new shimmering blush powder is so, so good. $70, Chanel.

Anthropologie Sunset Vase

A pretty vase to show off fresh spring blooms. $28, Anthropologie.

Bombas Mother’s Day Ankle Sock Gift Box

Upgrade her sock drawer with these comfy, durable and very spring-y pairs. The best part? For every purchase, Bombas donates a pair to someone in need. $148, Bombas.