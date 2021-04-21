Best Online Slots for Real Money: 25 High RTP Sites With Progressive Jackpots

Online slots are great entertainment. And every now and then, they pay big – and sometimes you win big. You can play for free for a bit of fun, or with your own money.

The best sites have huge jackpots, high-quality games, and reliable payouts. But finding the site that’s right for you can be tricky.

To help you pick your next online slot site, we’ve created this top to bottom guide about the 25 best online casinos in America right now. Using our years of personal experience as successful gamblers, we’ve based our criteria according to things like bonuses and free spins, and it’s now our aim to help you choose the right slots site.

Ready? Let’s dive right in.

Top Picks for the Best Online Slots Sites in the USA:

UK’s Top Slot Sites:

The United Kingdom’s online slots are some of the best in the world and have a much larger selection of games. Unfortunately, they are only accessible to those living in the UK, view a larger list of UK slots sites here.

Canada’s Top Slots Sites:

Best Online Slots in Europe:

Best Online Pokies in Australia:

Best Pokies Sites in New Zealand:

Ranking Methodology: How We Found The Best Online Slots Sites

Popularity in the market

One of the things we always look out for when choosing online casinos is how popular they are with other players. Popularity is a huge seal of approval. The more people that enjoy a slots site, the more trust we have in it.

Payout percentages

Payout percentages is a key criteria because it increases your chances of winning. We looked far and wide to find the sites that had the highest paying slots so that you can get more bang for your buck.

User-friendliness

The best slots sites are user friendly and easy to play on. We wanted to find sites that are easy to navigate, and which are easy to get to grips with. This means zero hassle and no need to constantly have to contact customer support for help.

Variety of available online slot games

Slots are more fun when there are lots of different online slot games available. We looked for sites that offered a good selection of games with lots of variety, ranging from TV and moved-themed games, adventure games, progressive jackpots, and more.

Site trustworthiness

Before finalizing our list of online slots, we made sure to check things like SSL certificates, online reviews, and licenses. This helped us dump untrustworthy sites in favor of those that offer reliable payouts and won’t suddenly “go rogue” and disappear.

Loyalty and bonus programs

Loyalty and bonus programs are important for a fantastic all-around experience at a slots site. They top you up with lots of perks during your stay, such as free spins, cashback offers, and sometimes even free cash. This is why we made sure to find sites that offer eye-catching loyalty programs.

Secure and legit payment providers

We know how important it is that you’re able to bank with confidence at any gambling site you sign up to. We also know how easy it is to get scammed online. As such, we looked for sites that offered secure, legit, and recognizable payment providers, as we believe this to be a massive sign as to how credible a slots site is.

Best Online Slots Sites In Review

1. Cafe Casino – Best Bonuses

Cafe Casino is the online slot site for you if you want to grab as many bonuses and promos as possible. Cafe Casino is really generous with its offers, starting with a 100% match deposit welcome bonus. The fun doesn’t stop there, though. There’s also a massive 500% reload bonus up to $5,000 on offer, plus more perks in the VIP scheme.

These perks include weekly promos, cashback offers, and even cash bonuses.

As well as the promos, Cafe Casino is home to more than 300 casino games, including lots of top-notch slots, and we were also happy with their mobile experience. Ultimately, Cafe Casino will suit the recreational gambler who prefers to play for free with bonuses.

Pros

Great game variety

Fast and reliable payouts

Live dealer casino available

Welcome bonus

100% match deposit welcome bonus when you create an account

Link : Welcome Bonus

2. Red Dog Casino – Best For Free Spins

If free spins are what you’re after, look no further than Red Dog Casino, a top-notch online slot site. When you first sign up, Red Dog Casino will give you 50 free spins on the house. The fun doesn’t stop there, either – you can also grab 12 free spins with a 4x multiplier, 15 free spins with a 3x multiplier, and 24 free spins with a 2x multiplier. The fun doesn’t end!

As well as being the King of Free Spins, we like Red Dog Casin for its reputability. Although it’s one of the hottest new online casinos, they’ve definitely come in with some expertise as is evident by the extremely high quality of the platform. There are currently over 400 games to choose from, including over 180 slots and all the classic casino games, and there’s also an app available.

Plus, if you’re risk-averse, you play for free while you warm up!

Pros

Easy withdrawal

97% payout ratio

Free play available on their online slots games

Welcome bonus

50 free spins + up to 225% welcome bonus

Link : Welcome Bonus

3. Super Slots – Best For Mobile

Super Slots has one of the best mobile apps we’ve seen. In fact, it’s even won awards, and there’s no bigger seal of approval than that.

The Super Slots mobile app adjusts all the games to suit your screen so that you get the authentic Super Slots casino and slots experience on your device. The app is downloadable, it’s bursting with hundreds of popular games, and it’s ideal for those who like to play slots on the go.

All the classic slots are here, as are the classic table games, and there are big prizes to be won in the jackpot games.

Pros

700+ games to choose from include popular online slots

Excellent rewards scheme

World-class mobile version of the site

Welcome bonus

$100 cash and 20 free spins

Link : Welcome Bonus

4. Slots.LV – Best for Game Variety

Slots.lv has an insane amount of games – more than 3,000 in fact. This makes it easily the standout option if you’re looking for game variety. The choices include anything from the basic 3-reel slots up to action-packed 5-reel video slots in 3D like A Night in Paris or Under the Bed, and progressive jackpot slots where the top prizes are mind-blowing..

There are gigantic daily jackpots to be won too, and everything is neatly organized on the homepage so that all the games are easy to find. This is ideal because there are SO many of them!

Overall, we like Slots.LV because it’s entertaining, it’s cute, and it’s just a bundle of fun.

Pros:

Excellent customer support

400+ games

Good loyalty program

Welcome bonus

100% match deposit welcome bonus up to $1,200

Link : Welcome Bonus

5. Ignition – Best International Slots Site

Ignition is one of the U.S.’s biggest online casinos – and it’s especially awesome when it comes to slots. Here, you will find both real money, Bitcoin, and even some free slots, while other casino games include poker, Blackjack, and craps.

However, Ignition gets the top prize because of its reputability, its wide variety of games, its excellent user interface, and its numerous banking options. It’s safe, secure, and available in most states across the U.S. If you’re looking for a top site that’s used by millions of other gamblers, Ignition is worth a look.

Pros

Almost 300 casino games

Round the clock customer support

Excellent rewards scheme

Sports betting section

Welcome bonus

100% poker bonus up to $1,000 when you make your first deposit

Link : Welcome Bonus

6. Big Spin Casino – No Deposit Bonus

No deposit bonuses are getting harder and harder to find, but Big Spin Casino not only offers one – it also offers the best one we’ve seen.

With the no deposit bonus, new players are entitled to a whopping 50 free spins without having to deposit any of their own cash. This essentially means you get to play for real money FOR FREE. At the time of writing, this bonus is only available for the game Mahinki Island and is perfect for beginners who don’t want to risk their own money just yet.

Other than that, this online slot site offers plenty of other bonuses to get stuck into, a decent user interface, and a good all-round gaming experience.

Pros

No deposit welcome bonus

Top-notch Microgaming software

Some of the world’s most popular slots available here

Welcome bonus

100% match deposit welcome bonus up to $150

Link : Welcome Bonus

7. The Sun Vegas – 7 Figures Jackpots

While we won’t lie to you and say that you’ll definitely win a 7 figure jackpot, what we can say is that The Sun Vegas stands out for its gigantic jackpots. With its tantalizing promotion, the Daily Jackpot, The Sun Vegas’ cash prize pool gets bigger and bigger throughout the day. If you’re the type of person who loves to wait and wait to see if you could win BIG – this is for you.

The Sun Vegas also offers progressive jackpots on selected slots, and in fact, has an entire section of their website dedicated to Jackpots! In a single glance, you can see exactly how much is currently in the pot for any one slot games. Then, it’s up to you to strike at the right moment.

Pros

Bumper welcome bonus

High-quality slots

Massive jackpots

Welcome bonus

100% match deposit welcome bonus when you create an account

Link : Welcome Bonus

18+ T&Cs Apply

What The Best Slots Casinos Offer

Slots casinos are just great fun. But what do the best slots casinos offer that helps them stand out from the not-so-best ones?

Here are some features to look out for:

Free Spins

Free spins are a popular bonus offered by the best slots casinos. The number of free spins you get varies, but usually, you can expect to receive between 20 and 50 of ‘em. They must be used on specific games, such as Starburst at Ignition, and some sites even offer free spins as part of the welcome offer.

Keep an eye out, though, because free spins are usually dished out randomly during your stay with a casino!

Deposit Bonus

A deposit bonus is basically a welcome offer that requires you to make a deposit before you can grab the bonus. Because it’s what’s also known as a “real money” bonus, wagering requirements are typically low, which means you don’t need to gamble too much of your own money before any winnings are yours to withdraw.

No Deposit Bonus

With the no deposit bonus, you don’t have to deposit any of your own money before you can play! Only available at select casinos, including Ruby Fortune, this slots bonus is a big winner among beginners because it’s basically a free bet.

However, because it’s a no deposit bonus, this type of offer usually comes with steeper wagering requirements. In other words, you’ll still need to eventually play with some of your own cash before you can withdraw any winnings.

Free Slots vs. Real Money Slot Games

When you sign up to slot sites, you’ll find that the best ones offer you a choice between free slots and real money slot games. They have different names, but they’re both a lot of fun. So what’s the difference?

Free Slots

Free slots are essentially demo games. You get to play with “credits,” but you’re not playing with real money. As a result, you won’t win any money. All you will build-up is more credits.

Why play free slots?

Free slots are perfect if you’re a bit bored and have no wish to spend any of your own money. They also let you be bolder with your gaming choices, and they also represent a chance to develop and fine-tune your strategy.

Real Money Slots

Real money slots are the standard slots you’ll find on slots sites. These are the classic ways to win lots of REAL money when playing slots. With often huge jackpots, real money slots are thrilling and exciting – but the risk is that you could also lose your own money.

For many, though, that’s just part of the entertainment, and playing real money slots gives you the full online slots experience. And if you’re lucky, you may just win big, and you may also get to use free spins now and then, too.

Slots Strategy: How To Play Slots Online

There are some recreational gamblers who will tell you that slots is pure luck. Whether you win or lose, it’s all in the lap of the gods.

There are others who’ll tell you the opposite and that the key to win slots is to have a slots strategy.

Playing Style

Before you begin playing for real money, you should decide on a playing style. It doesn’t matter if this is the style you maintain the entire time because you can experiment as you go along, but it’s important to start off with a style and see if you can hone it.

For example, a popular slot-playing style is the pattern strategy. With this slot-playing style, you need to decide on a set of patterns of bets before you begin a game, as well as a pre-arranged sequence of wagers.

For example, one such example of a pattern slots strategy is a sequence of 15 bets that go 1-1-1-2-2-2-3-3-3-3-2-2-2-1-1-1 and uses twenty-seven coins. At the end of the sequence, set your winnings aside and start again.

If, however, you lose 3 times on the spin on an online slot at the end of three sets of the same pattern, try another game.

Bankroll Management

Bankroll management is a key element to successful online slot machines. If you haven’t decided how to manage your bankroll, your losses could be very heavy – and even impossible to recover from.

We recommend deciding on a bankroll before choosing a unit size for each wager. For instance, each time you play the slots, you could wager 1-3% of your bankroll. Or, if you’re more aggressive, you might want to set aside as much as 5%.

That all said, you can tweak your bankroll throughout your slots career. If you manage to pile up the wins, you might want to increase your bankroll.

Game Types

Lastly, there are many different types of slots. Each one has a different gameplay style, as well as different RTPs. You need to find the game types that are most comfortable for you before playing for real money (this is why it’s always a good idea to find free slots games first, such as those at Ruby Fortune).

Types of slots include:

3 reel classic slots

5 reel slots

Progressive slots

Mobile slots

Mega spin slots

Multi payline slots

Online Slots FAQ

Which US states have legalized gambling?

When it comes to online gambling, only a handful of US states have so far legalized it. These are California, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia.

Are online slots rigged?

No. Online slots are created by legit software developers, such as Microgaming, who are held to account by regulators. All online slots must pass something called a Testing House before it can be launched.

What’s the difference between online pokies and slots

If you are down under in countries of New Zealand or Australia you’ll find that both slot machines and casinos are referred to as ‘pokies’ collectively. So if you have an Australian mate don’t be shocked if they ask you where the local pokies are!

Similarly, Online pokies is the term used to describe online slots in Australia and NZ.

What should I look for in an online casino?

A good online casino should include a wide variety of games, a simple user interface, bonuses and promos, and a good selection of payment options. You should also read user reviews for insights into how trustworthy an online casino is.

Can I win real money playing online slots?

Yes. However, whether you win, and how much you win, will come down to a mixture of luck and having in place a strategy that works for you.

Are online slot casinos trustworthy?

It all depends. Some casinos are more trustworthy than others. And because there are definitely “rogue casinos” out there, it’s really important that you learn more about the site before you sign up.

Earlier in the article we listed a number of best online slot casinos that we have personally vetted and verified, and which are trustworthy.

