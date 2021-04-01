Best Probiotics for Women’s pH Balance

Women are now more intune with their bodies than ever before, and are equally invested in what’s happening internally as well as externally with their health. That includes having the best vaginal health.

There’s more to vaginal health than just hygiene alone. It takes more. When things start feeling out of whack down there, it’s possible that your vaginal pH levels are off. Just like the gut, a person’s vaginal microbiome is home to billions of bacteria. It’s always a good idea to consult with a health care provider if there are any concerns about vaginal health.

Maintaining a good pH balance may help reduce unwanted bacteria. Another thing that may help is to practice preventative vaginal care through the consumption of probiotics. Probiotics are supplemental tools that can be used to support the urinary tract and vaginal environments in hope to maintain a healthier environment. In this article, we’ll dig deeper into the nature of probiotics and their connection to vaginal health, along with best probiotics for vaginal and urinary tract support.

What Are Probiotics for Women’s PH Balance?

Probiotics are pretty popular these days. You’ve probably noticed that it’s a present ingredient in certain yogurts, vitamins, and supplements. In case you don’t exactly know what they are, we’ll break it down for you.

A probiotic is a live microorganism that serves as a form of “good” bacteria. Certain yeasts also contain them.

Probiotics can benefit your health when consumed. Digestive probiotics are often highly concentrated in your gut and digestive tract, that’s why they are commonly used to support digestive and gut health. However, probiotics may also work to help balance the delicate microbiome of a woman.

Once they enter the body, probiotics live on to strengthen the good bacteria that’s already inside of you, ensuring that they remain healthy enough to keep bad bacteria away.

What Is Vaginal pH Balance?

pH is the abbreviated term for “potential hydrogen.” It’s a scientific figure that measures the level of acidity or alkalinity/basicity of a substance. That includes bodily substances as well, as the pH system also plays a role in ensuring that certain body parts continue to function properly.

The pH scale ranges from 0 (lowest) to 14 (highest). pH levels lower than 7 fall on the acidic side of the spectrum, while the basic side represents a pH of 8 or higher (with 7 being neutral).

You might remember learning about all of this in science class. The reason why we’re bringing it up is because it’s the same system used to measure vaginal pH levels. As we mentioned before, your pH levels play a major role in assessing the health of your vaginal area.

On average, women’s vaginal pH levels are considered “normal” when moderately acidic, and the number ranges between 3.8 – 4.5. That figure may change based on the phase of life you’re in, however. For instance, pH levels higher than 4.5 are more ideal post-menopause.

It may be helpful to know what your pH levels are, as it will guide you on what measures you should take to further preserve or improve your vaginal health. Having a properly-balanced vaginal pH may prevent bad bacteria from spreading.

Common signs of an imbalanced vaginal pH include vaginal odor, itchiness, and a burning sensation while urinating.

This can be caused by a number of different factors, including douching, menstrual blood, and antibiotic medications.

These types of vaginal conditions have a tendency to raise the pH levels down there, which ultimately creates a playground for bad bacteria and makes it harder for healthy bacteria to stay alive. You can avoid this altogether with the practice of preventative care.

Women’s probiotics may be helpful with…

How Women’s Probiotics May Help Vaginal Health

There are quite a few ways that you can naturally maintain a healthy vaginal pH. Things like diet and environment may help to maintain the delicate balance of these micro-organisms.. If you’re looking for a supplementary aid, however, you might want to consider using probiotics.

Women who consume probiotics are especially prone to reaping its many benefits. Let’s discuss this further as it relates to vaginal health. In addition to cultivating healthy bacteria and fighting off the bad, probiotics may also help with balancing your vaginal pH levels. This creates a safe environment for healthy vaginal bacteria to work effectively.

In 2019, experts released a meta-analysis on probiotics for the treatment of Bacterial Vaginosis. Their research findings suggest that probiotics may both prevent the growth of bacteria that causes imbalance and help stabilize vaginal pH.

In order to stop the growth of unwanted bacteria, studies recommend the use of probiotics that have strains of L. rhamnosus, L. acidophilus, and L. fermentum.

Furthermore, by taking these probiotic strains for two months at a dose of 10-20 CFU/day (according to experts), this regimen may help with protecting a woman’s microbiome.

Best Probiotics for Women

Every probiotic contains different strains of bacteria that serve distinct purposes. It’s important to keep that in mind when choosing probiotics for your specific condition.

In this case, your best bet would be to find probiotics packed with a large number of strains for balancing your vaginal pH levels.

There are quite a few products out there that are good for your vaginal health. With that being said, you have plenty to choose from.

Here are some of your best probiotics for women.

Our #1 Pick for Women’s Probiotic

Probulin® Total Care Women’s UT Probiotic

Created to support the female urinary AND digestive systems, this solution that comes in capsule form has a combination of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics.

Prebiotics provide nourishment to probiotic bacteria, which further strengthens the probiotics to provide the support your body needs. As the probiotics are hard at work on the inside, the fruits of their labor come in the form of postbiotic compounds. Postbiotics have also been proven to provide reliable support to the digestive system.

These capsules have a high concentration of probiotic strains that work together to improve digestive balance and support vaginal health including Lactobacillus reuteri, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus fermentum, and Lactobacillus rhamnosus.

Probulin® Women’s Health Probiotic

This solution was also formulated for women specifically. Designed to aid with digestive balance and digestive health, it also possesses the power of prebiotic and probiotic.

One major plus with the probiotics used in this formula, is the fact that they are shelf-stable. This means that the potency level of the probiotics can last for up to two years.

Probulin® Total Care Probiotic

Providing digestive support on a broader level, this solution for adults is a unique combination of broad-spectrum digestive support. Each capsule of probiotics includes prebiotics and postbiotics for optimum digestive care.

Want Better Vaginal Health? Get with the Probiotics Program

Probiotics are most effective for vaginal health when the right bacterial strains are present.

As always, you should check with your doctor before taking any new supplements. That especially applies to you if you’re currently using prescribed medication that could mix badly with the probiotics.

When taking probiotics, you should also be intentional with your level of consumption. Consulting with a doctor can help you ensure that you’re taking the right dosage. For the best probiotic for women go to Probulin® at Probulin.com and when you use the code, Probulin25 you will get 25% off your order.

