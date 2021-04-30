The Best Recliners of 2021—Reviews & Buying Guide

Recliners are very popular these days as they offer you a super comfy spot to relax at the end of a long tiring day. They tend to be more comfortable than standard chairs. Because recliners can adjust their angle to whatever is most comfortable for you, they tend to have more customization and features.

For example, some recliners can swivel around, have a remote control instead of manual operation, and even have heating and massage functions. Other recliners are standard in terms of features but are simple and comfortable, without any form of complication.

Today, we will be going over the best recliners we could find on the market before going into more detail as to how we picked the best of the best. We will also touch base on the policies of Amazon, and how to evaluate recliners for purchase. And finally, we will try to answer some important questions that you may have, before wrapping it all up.

Our Top 7 Picks of Best Recliners

1. Signature Design Ashley Yandel Recliner: Best Overall

The Ashley Yandel Signature Design recliner is a very comfortable powered recliner that focuses on doing one thing well. It doesn’t have any fancy features like heating or massaging, but what it does have is a continuous recline, powered by electricity and controlled by a remote.

In other words, it will automatically recline backward when you press the button, and you can stop it at any point, giving you the ability to sit or lie down at the most comfortable angle for you, with the footrest raising as the back reclines.

As far as the powered recliners go, if you’re looking for a no-frills option with comfort and durability as their only focus, this may be the recliner for you.

Features:

Made with a beautiful leather substitute with great padding underneath

It uses a sturdy metal frame to ensure durability

It has a very smooth and comfortable powered lift/recline combination

It is large, plush, and comfortable to sit in for a long time

Pros:

Comfortable

Looks like leather

Durable

Automatic recline

Easy Assembly

Cons:

No heating

No massage functions

No cup holders

No USB ports

Customer Experience:

Customers had a rather hit-or-miss experience with the recliner. Some of them loved it, talking about how comfortable it was and how they loved the way it reclined. Others said it was too short and wanted the footrest to rise higher.

In addition, some noted that they had motor problems, but another customer saw this and noted that they explain how to deal with motor issues in the instruction manual. The reviews, however, were mostly positive, with an average of 4.3/5 stars on Amazon.

2. Homall Recliner Chair: Top Rated

Next up, we have the Homall Recliner, which is the definition of simple yet functional and comfortable. No heating, no massaging, no powered movement. All there is a relatively simple mechanical system to allow it to move as a recliner.

If you do not want anything complicated or finicky, if you want something, you could probably fix yourself with a bit of know-how and the tools to do it, something reliable and easily fixed; this is the recliner for you. And, as we mentioned, it is quite comfortable, with no tricks to it, either.

It uses soft polyurethane leather as its material of choice, with an adjustable footrest and thick padding to boot. While not quite as plush as the rest, the armrests are wide for your comfort, and the footrest is extra-well-padded to ensure comfort over long periods of use.

Speaking of the footrest and of the reclining as a whole, the Homall Recliner has 3 different positions it can be in, whether that be slight recline, moderate recline, or maximum recline. It does not recline all the way to become perfectly flat, even at its maximum recline, but it is certainly far enough to enjoy a nice nap or a good book if you so choose.

Features:

3 stage recline for whatever you need from it

Adjustable footrest for added comfort

Wide armrest to allow more a more even and comfortable distribution of arm weight

Well padded, with a double-thick layer of padding on the footrest

Soft polyurethane leather exterior

Push-back reclining, where you push back, and the chair reclines

Pros:

Simple, functional, beautiful

Inexpensive, at only 120 dollars

Well-padded and comfortable in extended use

With a bit of mechanical knowledge, one should be able to crack it open and fix it themselves using their common sense.

Exceptionally durable, using high-quality polyurethane to reduce wear

Cons:

No additional features, no massaging, heating, powered recline, or anything

Customer Experience:

Interestingly enough, the customer reviews were also a 4.3, mentioning that the chair is exceptional for the price. It is a simple and functional chair with minimal problems. After all, with less moving parts, you have less points of failure, not to mention what can happen with electrical systems. It is also noted as being particularly compact but not uncomfortable.

3. BestMassage Massaging Recliner: Cheapest Recliner

BestMassage Massging Recliner

Massage Mode - 8 Function Recliner Chair

Modern and Classic Design

Easy Adjustment Check Latest Price Learn More

After the Homall, the hallmark of simplicity, we have the BestMassage Recliner, with massaging capabilities and manual, push-back reclining. It has a similar design and shape to the Homall but very different functionality.

While it is fancier, it does make some tradeoffs; it is less padded than the Homall and uses microfiber instead of polyurethane. However, that’s not to say it isn’t worth using. Its low price and massaging capabilities are an attractive recliner for those who want a massaging recliner without breaking the bank.

Features:

Massaging functionality, with a 2-point massage at 3 different intensities

Powered, continuous recline, as same as the Ashley

Compact and sturdy

Designed to allow rapid assembly

Pros:

Durable, like most recliners on the list

Has built-in massaging, with variable settings

It is a powered recliner

Relatively cheap, at about 155 dollars

Quick and easy to assemble

Cons:

No powered reclining or heating functionalities

Made of microfiber, which is generally unfavored

Customer Experience:

Pretty positive, as an overall, with a 4.2 average rating. The users loved the assembly process and how quick and easy it was.

On top of this, most of them said it was adequately padded and comfortable, no complaints there, and the massage points were complimented on being intelligently placed on the back, despite there only being two.

Overall, a nice and compact massage recliner; great for someone on a budget but who wants massage functionality in their recliner.

4. Oneinmil Heated and Padded Massaging Recliner: Best For Seniors

Next up, we have a recliner with the works in terms of functionality. It has 8 spots of vibration all over your body, with 5 different modes of vibration. It has heating for your lower back for increased comfort and relaxation. It has powered, remote-controlled reclining functionality. And the most important feature of all: it has a USB charging port.

This recliner, from Oneinmil (no capitalization intended, that is just how they spell it), has every possible feature you could want in a recliner. With a soft, water -resistant, and tough fabric covering a solid metal alloy frame, this recliner promises durability to match the number and quality of the features and functionality.

On top of all these internals, we have a thick layer of padding, including padded armrests, to make your stay in this chair all the more comfortable.

Features:

Features powered reclining, controlled by a remote

It has 8 separate modes of vibration to ensure you find the most relaxing one for you

Possesses lumbar (lower back) hearing, right next to 2 modes of vibration to help relax your back

Durable covering resists water and is made to be easy to clean

Possesses a USB charging port for a phone, e-reader, or MP3 player, so you do not need to worry about cord length

Pros:

Well-padded all around, including the armrests

Has heating elements

Possesses 8 vibration elements

It has a USB charging port

Fully powered, continuous reclining

Cons:

Heating and vibration cannot be turned on at the same time

Somewhat pricey, at the higher end of tier 2 recliners

Customer Experience:

Like the previous recliners, this one is also reviewed positively by users, though this one is also at a 4.3. It should be noted; ratings are not absolute; a 4.0 on a 500-dollar product indicates higher quality than a 4.0 on a 100-dollar product, as increased prices lead to increased standards.

It is an excellent way to compare it to other products of its price class, in other words. With that said, the reviews themselves speak well of the comfort and vibration, though a few people had problems with the vendor not helping them with defects or issues, with some criticizing the return policy.

However, it appears they did not read about Amazon’s A-Z Guarantee, which we will go into more detail on later in the article.

5. Seatcraft Equinox Recliner: Luxury Recliner

Now, right here, this is the premium recliner, the one that costs the most of them all and gives you the quality you pay for. Made of genuine leather, the Seatcraft Equinox is designed for finishing a home theatre with the highest quality seating.

On top of the genuine leather, it has adjustable headrests, lumbar support, and reclining functionality, all powered and with a control panel for controlling it. On top of that, the control panel has a USB port for you to charge whatever you need off of.

In addition to that, it has a SoundShaker transducer, which can be hooked up to a SoundShaker amplifier (sold separately) to give a boost to the bass. On top of this, in terms of comfort, the cool gel foam used as cushioning means the whole thing functions as cooling memory foam, keeping it comfortable in how it shapes itself to you and comfortable in temperature.

And, if that was not enough, it has a lighted base and cup holders, with tray tables and in-arm storage for putting in snacks, beverages, or whatever you could desire in there. Overall, the best home theatre recliner you could ask for.

Features:

Powered reclining and powered adjustable lower back support and headrests

Lighted base and cup holders

Cooling memory foam padding

Made with genuine, hand-picked leather

Has built-in tables and storage

Built-in USB ports for charging

Pros:

Extremely high comfort and durability, from the expensive and high-quality materials

Convenience as a core design concept, with an intuitive control panel, USB charging, and arm tables/storage

Cons:

Apart from the SoundShaker transducer and the bass it provides, no heating or vibration elements are generated by technicality.

Very expensive

Customer Experience:

People agreed it was definitely a high-quality chair, and the 4.4 average ratings showed. As you would expect from the price tag, customer service was very helpful, and most users loved it.

The major complaint was the LED lights, which can be easily fixed, and how the table was not designed well, leading to half of a cup holder being taken up by it. Apart from that, though, even the most negative reviews agreed it was built like a tank, which is always good to hear.

6. Mecor Massage Recliner: Best For Massage

Next up, our first and only swiveling recliner on the list if you are looking for one that swivels. It was designed with comfort in mind, with an 8-point massage system, built-in heating, rocking, and button-controlled angle control, up to 160 degrees, for optimal comfort.

Made of faux leather, this chair brings tech into a standard, very comfortable recliner to great success. And, if that was not enough, it also has cup holders!

Features:

8-point massage system with heating too, for maximum comfort

Thick padding and comfortable leather for comfort in use

Can rock and swivel, with excellent mobility

Pros:

Rocking, Swiveling, Heating, Massaging, Reclining, it has it all!

Cup holders are always nice to have, especially as part of a well-designed, padded armrest.

Cons:

Some people thought the swiveling base was annoying and made leaving the chair harder.

No powered reclining

Reviews claim it is not durable

Customer Experience:

Surprisingly, only a 4.2 average review, likely due to the larger number of concerning reviews about durability than one would expect.

There were a lot of negative reviews about the chair being flimsy and about how the customer service agents did not care, as the chair lasted beyond the mandatory point where they have to do something.

However, we found no such problems with the chair, maybe there are multiple suppliers, and one of them has poor quality?

7. RELAXZEN Massaging and Heated Recliner: Best For Sleeping

RELAXZEN Longstreet Recliner Massaging and Heated Recliner

8 Powerful Massage Motors

Foam Density - Soft Comfort

Easy Reach Remote Check Latest Price Learn More

Finally, last but not least, is the RELAXZEN rocking, massaging, heated recliner, going off of a traditional lever recline but with modern technological comforts added.

With the choice between a few styles, with differing looks and materials but the same functions, it is quite a good choice for a mid-budget recliner with the works in terms of function.

Features:

Upholstered in your choice of faux leather or textile fabrics

Has 8-point massaging functionality, with 5 intensities and 9 modes, along with lower back heating

Pros:

Multiple “styles” to pick from, each with different colors and upholstering choices

Soft yet firm padding and a comfortable covering make this a comfortable recliner.

Massaging, heating, and rocking for a great overall recliner

It has two USB ports for charging

Cons:

No cup holders

Customer Experience:

Interestingly, the lowest we have seen yet, at 3.8 stars on Amazon. Some people had trouble with locking the foot piece down, but apart from that, they were generally happy with the chair as a whole, with no real concentration of complaints.

It should be noted, the majority of negative reviews were not like the Mecor, where they had serious problems. It was basically just people complaining about the leg rest and 1 other thing, of which the thing was different every time.

Shopping Recliners Through Amazon

Unless stated otherwise, all the brands above ship through Amazon and use their policies for shipping, returns, and guarantees. So, before we get into evaluating the recliners themselves, let us evaluate Amazon so you know what to expect when you buy a recliner through Amazon.

First off, all of the stated brands are returnable, which can be done within 30 days of receiving the product. In other words, you have 30 days to return the item and get your money back. When returning the product, you must pay for the return shipping yourself.

However, Amazon will automatically refund up to $20 from your return postage costs, and should you contact customer service, you may get more or perhaps all of the remaining postage costs covered. In the event of receiving a damaged, defective, or outright wrong item, Amazon will pay you back for 100% of postage costs.

After you send the package back, it can take up to 25 days for Amazon to receive the package, 2 business days for them to process the item and send you a refund, and 3-5 business days for the refund to flow into your bank account. In other words, in the worst-case scenario, it will take 32 days to get your refund, but it should take less time than that.

Now, if you return the item, but you damaged it, removed components, or returned the wrong item entirely, you will incur a restocking fee. If the item is damaged or missing parts, you may have to pay up to 50% of the item’s cost as a restocking fee. If you returned the wrong item entirely, you may have to pay up to 100% of the item’s cost as a restocking fee. However, this does not apply if the item arrived in said condition.

Finally, most of the recliners listed are from third-party sellers. In other words, it is other companies who use Amazon as a platform to peddle their goods but produce and ship the item themselves.

These recliners all cost over $100, meaning that the shipment has to be insured for the value of the goods. In addition, you must use a signature shipping service and ensure that it is trackable because if it is not, you will not be covered under Amazon’s A-Z Guarantee.

This A-Z Guarantee is Amazon taking responsibility for third party sellers, where if:

Your item fails to arrive by 3 days after the latest estimated delivery date.

It failed to arrive but claims to have been delivered

The item description was misleading, and you did not receive what you expected

You returned the item with tracked shipping, yet you haven’t gotten a refund

The seller agreed to refund or replace the item yet failed to do so or did so incorrectly

You wanted to return the item to an international seller, but they were unable to provide a US return address, a prepaid return label, or a full refund without requesting you return it.

You were charged extra, such as by customs authorities, and the seller did not cover these extra costs

It qualifies under the listed above conditions

However, it should be noted that Amazon is unlikely to refund your return shipping cost if you just changed your mind, though it will still cover your original shipping cost. Also, Amazon has some more requirements you need to pay attention to.

These requirements are:

You cannot request action after 90 days have passed

You cannot file a chargeback then attempt to request action

You may have to contact the seller and wait 48 hours before requesting Amazon fulfill the A-Z Guarantee

This guarantee does not cover Spot Buys, stored value instruments, services, or digital items

This guarantee only applies to third-party sellers, not the Amazon Global Store or the Amazon Marketplace items.

How Do We Choose the Best Recliners?

When choosing recliners for this list, we put in a lot of effort. After all, we owe it to you to provide the best recommendations we can, with thorough and detailed analysis to back up what we say. It is our duty to provide you with quality information, and so we did everything possible to do so.

When we began our search, we looked at the best recliners, scouring forums, reviews, looking at popularity, and doing every bit of research necessary to figure out the criteria for the best.

We looked at recliners of different types, knowing that the best is, to an extent, subjective, as some enjoy heated massaging recliners and others just want a nice and simple one. We look at reviews to see what was said about the comfort and function.

We looked through dozens and dozens of recliners before uncovering the best ones. The ones in this list are all exceptional, with high quality and great comfort being common amongst them all, with a focus on the best goods at the best prices. We even made sure to test them out to make sure they were everything they said on the tin and are certain in the quality of our report.

Furthermore, we chose Amazon as our preferred site for purchasing due to their return policy being incredibly protective towards consumer interests. So, if you somehow receive a bum product, you can return it with minimal hassle and with it already explained in this article.

With all of this said, we will go over a relatively quick summary of our dozens of hours of research on recliner evaluating for your reading convenience.

Guide to Evaluating and Buying a Recliner

Materials

Materials are important, but while they are not entirely as important as the features of the chair, the materials constructing the outside do affect the comfort and durability of the chair.

In other words, we highly recommend looking into them personally and figuring out what you want as the material constructing your chair, as a recliner is a somewhat large purchase, and you will want to make sure it is perfect for you.

Now, when thinking of a recliner, the material that comes into mind most often is leather, but not all recliners are made of leather-type materials, and some are made of faux leather, of which there are many types.

With all this diversity, we can’t cover them all, but there are three particularly popular materials, so we will cover them here, but you should do your own research on the matter.

Leather

When it comes to recliners, genuine leather is second to none. Leather is known for being a classy and very comfortable material and lasting for a very long time and being tough enough to take some punishment.

In other words, it is the perfect material, with one downside; actual leather tends to be expensive, which inflates the price of the recliner.

Most people would rather buy a cheaper and lower-quality synthetic, which has led to authentic leather becoming less and less popular as a recliner manufacturing material.

However, all of the truly top-of-the-line recliners are still made with genuine leather, as it is truly second to none.

Polyurethane Leather

More commonly called PU leather, this man-made leather looks like leather and is a passable imitation of leather to the touch. However, the issue with PU leather is that it is less durable than the genuine leather and is likely to become damaged over the years.

Due to being imitation leather, PU leather is much cheaper than authentic leather. Due to being a passable imitation, many “leather” recliners are actually made of PU leather, so watch out for that if you want a genuine leather recliner.

Microfiber

Microfiber recliners tend to be among the cheapest because microfiber is cheaper than the other materials, and it tends to be less popular as a material.

There is no major flaw to microfiber; it just is not leather or a leather-like material, so a lot of people pass it up for leather or a leather substitute. In case you are not aware, microfiber would be one of those fuzzy recliners, not like a microfiber rag.

As previously mentioned, the best recliner is subjective, different for everyone, as everyone has unique desires for their recliner.

Some of them want the best leather, others look for comfort features like a massaging, heated recliner, others want their recliner to swivel and rock, and some people want it all or want none at all.

To account for your specific desires, we will cover all the major elements of buying a recliner, starting with the various features installed and ending with how long it will last you.

Features:

When buying a recliner, you are looking for something that you will use for years, if not decades, and so want the best features to satisfy you over these years.

Some people are looking for an ultimate relaxation chair to spend their days in, others want a warming chair for cold winter nights, and yet others are looking for a nice recliner to sit down in and watch football in. Depending on what you want to use your recliner for, you need to get different features.

For example, if you are looking for a chair with the highest quality leather, heating elements, and massage functionality, a chair that is truly the pinnacle of advanced comfort, you wouldn’t want the simple but very comfortable Homall Recliner.

On the other hand, the Homall would be perfect if you were looking for great comfort and premium leather without any fancy doodads or heating elements, something simple, reliable, and relaxing.

Now, as we mentioned earlier, there are a couple of major features that you will find in a recliner; you have heating, massaging, swiveling, and rocking, in addition to the obvious reclining.

Heating

A lot of modern recliners have heating functionality, and it has been a fairly widespread function among luxury recliner makers for a while. It is stable and very comfortable, due to being polished over the years it has been used.

Massaging

It is a less common feature, but it has been gaining traction over the years as it is quite comfortable and is known for helping to ease muscle tension. Unlike heating, which is done well essentially universally when it is present, massaging is more hit or miss due to the lack of polish over the years as it is a newer product.

In other words, you need to pay close attention to the reviews on chairs with massaging functions to make sure that it is a hit. Naturally, the recliners on this list with massaging all do it very well.

Swiveling

Some recliners, especially the heavier ones, are made with swiveling functionality, allowing you to change the direction of the recliner without shifting around the heavy mass on your floors.

Some people find that swiveling is annoying, and others find it interferes with them leaving their chair, but these people are in the minority, and it is a very nice quality of life function.

Furthermore, as you do not have to shift the recliner across the floor to change direction, it is less likely that the recliner will cause damage to your flooring.

Rocking

Other recliners have rocking functionality, where the components in the base are designed with wiggle room and springs to allow comfortable rocking back and forth.

It is generally considered comfortable to rock back and forth as such, and it should be clearly obvious whether or not a chair rocks. This is quite helpful, whether you are looking for one that rocks or are looking for a nice, stable chair.

Reclining

Obviously, all recliners recline, but different recliners do it in different ways. Some recline in increments, while others decline continuously, allowing for finer adjustments of how far back it goes.

Furthermore, they have variation in how far they recline, with some allowing you to go all the way back and lie down as if it were a bed, while others stop before you get to 180 degrees.

Depending on personal preference, you may want a chair that reclines all the way, or perhaps you know you will fall asleep if you do that, so you want a chair that does not recline to a flat position.

Pricing

When talking about pricing, you always have to keep in mind two things; a lower price is better, but lower prices tend to lead to shoddier products. In other words, you have to try and balance the positives and negatives present to get to an acceptable compromise between your comfort and your wallet.

Generally, but not always, you will find a cheap product to be not good, and a good product to be not cheap. So, what you need to do is figure out how much you are willing to spend on a recliner and go for the upper bound, not the lower bound, to get the best recliner for you.

This number tends to be between 200 and 500 US dollars and encompasses a variety of chairs with a large number of features and good overall quality. To get into more detail here, we can look at what has been called “tiers,” where there are 3 levels of the price that indicate what to expect from the product bought.

Tier 1 Recliners

These are the best of the best, the creme de la creme, and have a price tag to match. These cost over 500 dollars each and often are made of genuine leather, well-crafted features, and impressive durability.

These are the best recliners you can find and are what you should get if you have enough disposable income and plan to spend most of your time in this recliner. If it is not going to be used for hours a day, every day, we would recommend going with a cheaper recliner, perhaps a tier 2.

Tier 2 Recliners

These are the next tier down, the middle class of recliners. These are the most commonly purchased and the best option for most people, clocking in between 500 and 200 dollars. They tend to come with features like heating and massaging but do not do them as well as the tier 1 recliners do.

In addition, it is rarer for recliners in this price range to be made of genuine leather. While they are not as good as tier 1 recliners, they are more affordable and are still nothing to sneeze at in terms of comfort.

Tier 3 Recliners

These are the budget recliners, costing less than 200 dollars, and are basically just a normal seat that goes back. These tend to be made of microfiber, and their only functionality is that of a recliner, with no heating or massaging.

If you are working on a tight budget or do not want a fancy, expensive recliner, these do the job more than well enough. Furthermore, it is less likely for them to break without electrical parts in them, making them exceptionally reliable.

Size

Despite the popular saying, “Size doesn’t matter,” when it comes to recliners, it certainly does. The first thing to consider is that if you are particularly large, whether that be height or width, you should consider the size of the recliner you plan on buying to make sure it is large enough for you.

Secondarily, you need to consider the logistics; where is the recliner going to go in your house, and how is it going to get there? You should check the measurements of the recliner and make sure that it can both get into your hours and that it will fit where you want it to go.

Durability

When discussing an investment into furniture, you want to make sure the furniture will last a good long while before it begins breaking down, as buying new furniture tends to be expensive and a hassle.

Thus, the durability of your recliner matters quite a lot, as if you get a good, durable recliner, it can easily last you decades. If you get a flimsy, poorly built recliner, it could only last a few years before busting.

If you are on the heavier side, it is even more important you get a durable recliner, as a flimsy one may not be able to support you properly.

When determining durability, there are a few factors to look for. First, if you are really focusing on durability, do not get a swiveling recliner, as they tend to be less durable due to their weaker base.

Furthermore, if it is made of genuine leather, you can tell it is going to be tough, making that a good pick if you want it to last a long time, unlike faux leather, which tends to wear out.

Also, if you look at the product page, it should mention what the maximum weight of the recliner is, and that should help give you an estimate on how durable it is; the higher the max weight, the more durable it will be against both time and weight.

On top of this, the way the chair is built can tell you about how tough it will be. If the chair is a large, hefty, and weighty one, then you can expect it will last you quite a bit longer than a slim and light recliner would.

It should also be noted that if it is too soft and puffy, it is more likely to break and have stuffing spill out because of how the puffiness allows the chairs material to distend and distort, which causes stress on the material.

Conclusion: Which Recliner Should You Buy?

All in all, this is our list of the best recliners we could find, looking at various categories to try and get a good spread for all the preferences you, the reader, may have, and with customer reviews to give you a better idea of what the recliner is actually like for the user.

On top of that, we reviewed the return policies of Amazon, our distributor of choice due to their A-Z Guarantee and reputation to uphold as the online shopping juggernaut they are, reviewed our own methodology, and then compiled a buyer’s guide for you to use, to make sure you can pick out the best recliner for you.

If we had to pick my personal favorite recliner, it would probably be the Homall, for example, because we like manual recliners without bells or whistles, just a nice, low-priced, and comfortable recliner to relax in.

However, this is our favorite, based on my preferences. As we have said, you need to look at what is your favorite. This is because no matter how we pick the “best” one, it will be subject to our personal bias.

After all, there is no other way to choose one “best” product. With this in mind, know that other customers are the same way. You should try and identify from reviews what their preferences are, and whether a negative review actually indicates this is the chair for you or a positive one that you should avoid the recliner.

With this last nugget of recliner shopping wisdom dispensed, we wish you luck in finding the best recliner for you!

