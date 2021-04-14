Best Reverse Osmosis Filter Systems: Reviews & Buying Guide

Water is an everyday necessity. Many people in the world make use of water that contains harmful substances to their health. These harmful contaminants in water put people at risk of developing very severe health conditions. There are ways to avoid this, and one of those ways is through a reverse osmosis water filter system.

Reverse osmosis systems are put in place for the sole purpose of purifying and cleansing water . It is a filtration system that separates dirt, harmful substances, and unwanted particles from water . Using a reverse osmosis system reduces the contents and substances in water that may be harmful to you or your immediate environment.

The best reverse osmosis systems use filters to separate the particles and harmful contents from the water , leaving you with clean, healthy, and desirable water . They apply pressure during the purification process, and this process ensures that about 98% of your water is free from any of these contaminants.

Why a Reverse Osmosis System Is a Necessity

About 29% of the world’s population does not have access to safe and clean water . It is one of the biggest and most worrying environmental statistics in the world. A reverse osmosis system guarantees that you get access to safe and clean water for different purposes, such as for bathing, cooking, or drinking.

A reverse osmosis system reduces the arsenic level in your water . Arsenic is a compound that is found on the earth, and it is especially harmful to individuals in its inorganic form. The level of arsenic in your water may be dependent on your source of water .

People with private wells in their homes, communities, or businesses may experience or detect a high concentration of arsenic present in their water . Also, in some countries, including the United States of America, there is a high concentration of arsenic in groundwater.

The constant exposure to harmful substances in your water , including arsenic, may put you at risk of many health concerns later in the future. Some of these risks include various types of cancers such as skin cancer, lung cancer, or throat cancer.

Unfortunately, arsenic is not the only harmful content that may be present in your water . There are other viruses and bacteria in your water that may endanger your health and the health of your loved ones.

Using a reverse osmosis system puts you at ease. Knowing that you are not exposed to the health risks that may arise as a result of using unclean and unsafe water is stress-relieving. A reverse osmosis system ensures that your drinking water is safe and purifies your water for other purposes, such as cooking.

We utilize a lot of water while cooking, and it is important to use only purified water . Hence, a reverse osmosis system guarantees that your food is prepared using only safe, clean, and purified water .

The reverse osmosis system uses several cleaning processes while filtering your water . Within these stages, it gets rid of solid and dissolved particles like sand or stone that may be present in your water .

A reverse osmosis system also reduces the activities of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other harmful organisms. To further guarantee your health, it keeps all the essential minerals that are present in your water . Reverse osmosis does not get rid of these essential minerals during the filtration process.

Do You Need a RO System?

About 140 million people in 50 countries are exposed to arsenic in their water .

More than two million people in the United States of America are at risk of developing severe health conditions because of exposure to the harmful content in their water .

A reverse osmosis system reduces your chances of being a part of these disturbing statistics. It provides you with clean and safe water to use for your daily activities in your home, community, and company.

You need a reverse osmosis system if you are trying to avoid contracting any water -borne diseases. These water -borne diseases occur as a result of impurities that are in water and include cholera, typhoid, dysentery, and a host of other gastrointestinal ailments.

One way to mitigate these water -borne diseases is to ensure that you have a purification system for your water , and the reverse osmosis system is an excellent choice to combat such an issue. As a matter of fact, if many developing countries had an adequate supply of purified water , it would prevent the constant outbreak of waterborne diseases in these locations.

Also, with a reverse osmosis water filter system installed in your house, you can save money by not purchasing bottled water anymore. Your reverse osmosis system gives you the same purified quality (or even better) than most bottled waters.

If you desire purified and healthy water , then you need a reverse osmosis system.

There are various reverse osmosis systems that are available for you to choose from, depending on different criteria. These reverse osmosis systems vary on different accounts, including costs and product details. Some of them have distinct stages for the purification process, while others have less detailed steps.

There are many different price ranges for the reverse osmosis systems that are available. There are also quite different technologies used in the making of many of these systems.

Some of them require electricity to function, while others do not. Many reverse osmosis systems can have a part of their storage facility placed under the sink to save space and further improve your comfort and physical safety in the house.

This part of the article discusses five reverse osmosis systems, with a specific focus on product description, advantages, and disadvantages.

One similarity we observed in all of these five different reverse osmosis systems is that they are easy to set up and maintain. You do not need to be technologically savvy to install them.

If at some point you are stuck and you need help, you can easily watch any of the many easy installation tutorials available online.

Best Reverse Osmosis Water Systems

The Waterdrop reverse osmosis system is another excellent choice to ensure that you are safe from unclean and harmful components in your water . It allows you to remove almost a hundred percent of all contaminants in your water .

The Waterdrop reverse osmosis system is suitable for you if you are a heavy consumer of water . It has the storage capacity to hold up to four hundred gallons of water . On top of its easy installation, the Waterdrop reverse osmosis system has a seven-stage purification process that gets rid of almost all contaminants in your water .

It is an excellent choice for many because it does not consume much space in the house, as it has a part of its storage buried beneath the sink. The Waterdrop reverse osmosis water filter system requires electricity to run and function.

Despite all these great features, you can still purchase the Waterdrop reverse osmosis water system for a little over $500.

Pros:

It is certified by NSF international as suitable for general public health.

You can get it for a little over $500.

The Waterdrop reverse osmosis system contains up to 400 gallons of water . This is a plus for people who consume water heavily on a daily basis.

It comes with an installation guide to assist you with setting it up in your home by yourself.

It has a seven-stage purification process. These different stages ensure that your water goes through a highly rigorous filtration process, leaving you with nothing but healthy water to last you through the day.

It improves the quality of your water ’s taste and ensures that you do not get any funny taste in your water .

It has a very fast water flow that ensures you can fill up your glass in less than a minute. This makes it suitable for use during emergency occasions.

It informs you of your water quality and instructs you on how to proceed.

It conserves space as about half of the water content is buried under your sink.

The Waterdrop reverse osmosis system is very easy to use and maintain. If you require any help during maintenance, you can easily make use of the many resources available online to guide you.

It prevents leakage by turning off the power supply whenever it detects a leak.

Cons:

The Waterdrop reverse osmosis system requires electricity to run successfully. Without it connected to a functional electrical system, you cannot get access to water .

This reverse osmosis water system comes with just two filters. Luckily though, you may not need to change the filter until after six months of use.

Some people may find the Waterdrop reverse osmosis water filter system is a bit more expensive compared to other reverse osmosis systems.

With this reverse osmosis aquatic system, you, in the very comfort of your house, have the same reverse osmosis technologies used in many established water companies.

The AquaTru system is a top choice for many people who are conscious of the environment and the dangers that plastic water bottles may cause.

Luckily, it is very easy to install. If there is a need for guidance, there are videos available online to help you through the installation process. Although it only has a four-stage purification process, the AquaTru system still produces clean and healthy water for your personal consumption.

Another feature of the AquaTru reverse osmosis system is that it also removes some harmless components in water during filtration. For example, it removes calcium, which is the main mineral present in your body system. It is responsible for developing your muscles and maintaining a functional nervous system.

The AquaTru system does not cost as much as other reverse osmosis water filter systems. It can be purchased for less than $500. Along with an easy setup, it also does not take up much space in your house.

Due to its small size, it has a low storage capacity. The AquaTru system can only hold about a gallon of water at a time. It may not be suitable for you if you heavily consume water daily. It also does not fill up easily, making it unsuitable for emergency purposes.

Pros:

You get clean water from your house with the same quality as the water produced by any respected water bottling company.

It reduces your need for bottled water , hence, helping the environment.

It can be easily set up. You do not need pre-existing technical knowledge before setting it up in your home.

It is considerably cheap. With a little over $400, you can get yourself a reverse osmosis AquaTru system, and it will be shipped to you promptly.

It has a 4-step process that guarantees a rigorous cleansing and purification process for your water .

The reverse osmosis AquaTru system is compact. Its design ensures that it only encompasses a small part of your home. A simple countertop in your kitchen will do just fine.

The AquaTru reverse osmosis system goes out of its way to fulfill more than the standard requirements for purification. It gets rid of more than 80% of harmful content in your water .

The AquaTru reverse osmosis system has various filters included, and an inbuilt digital reminder that notifies you when it is time to change your filters.

Cons:

One of the downsides of the AquaTru reverse osmosis system is that it is small. It can take only up to a gallon of water at a time. Some people drink about a half-gallon of water a day, and some consume as much as a gallon of water per day. Due to its small size, the AquaTru reverse osmosis system does not make enough provisions for their needs.

It takes about ten minutes to refill. This makes it unsuitable for use in an emergency or for immediate relief of severe thirst.

As much as the AquaTru reverse osmosis system gets rid of a high percentage of the harmful content present in your water , it also gets rid of some healthy components, such as calcium. Many of these components have health benefits.

The Waterdrop Tankless reverse osmosis system is another water filter system that is suitable for your personal use in the house. You should note that this is the cheapest reverse osmosis system available. However, the cost of the Tankless reverse osmosis system is not the only interesting feature.

It also has the storage capacity to hold up to four hundred gallons of water .

The Tankless reverse osmosis system is very easy to install. If you require any help along the way, there are videos online that will guide you through the process. It also does not take up much space, as more than half of its storage space is placed beneath your sink.

Pros:

It is incredibly cheap. With just $300, you can purchase the Tankless reverse osmosis system.

It holds about four hundred gallons of water , enough to satisfy your daily needs, at any time of the day.

Its tankless design ensures that it does not take a lot of space in your house. More than 50% of the storage space is beneath your sink. This design also ensures that there is no harmful growth forming in the tank.

The Tankless reverse osmosis system does not require a tedious installation process.

It can remove as much as 99% of unsafe particles in your water .

It also saves time by filling up your glass of water in less than a minute.

Cons

It requires electricity to function.

It makes a bit of noise when dispensing water .

As a company, Crystal Quest understands how highly important clean and safe water is to everyone. Hence, their product, which holds up to four hundred gallons of water , ensures that you never run out of healthy water . The Crystal Quest ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis system can be easily installed in your home without any technical knowledge.

A distinct feature of the Crystal Quest ultrafiltration water filter system is that it makes special and distinct arrangements for both hot and cold water . This system stops heating water when it reaches the highest heating point. It has separate tanks for hot and cold water that can be easily cleaned and maintained.

The Crystal Quest ultrafiltration system also works on the taste of the water . For example, it will eliminate the taste of chlorine in your water . This water filter system is on the pricey side, compared to other water filter systems. It costs about $1,000.

Pros:

It is simple to install. It does not require any extreme technical knowledge during the installation process.

It has different hot and cold- water functions, such as a separate switch for both water temperatures.

The Crystal Quest ultrafiltration system can automatically discontinue heating water when the temperature reaches the highest level.

You can easily clean and maintain it.

It has separate tanks for both hot and cold water .

This water filter also works on the taste of your water , and it ensures that you do not, for example, taste chlorine in your water .

The filters can be easily replaced.

The filters can last as long as six months.

The Crystal Quest ultrafiltration system has a five-stage purification process that ensures you get the best water quality.

Cons:

It may be considered expensive for personal use, compared to other reverse osmosis water systems. It costs almost $1,000.

With this excellent reverse osmosis system that performs considerably better than other available water filter systems, you are guaranteed to have access to safe and harmless water . The Home Master system has a nine-stage purification process that ensures the water you use is at least 98% free from harmful contaminants.

This nine-stage purification process performs better than other water filter systems with a lesser number of purification stages. It also adds minerals such as calcium to your water . The Home Master system has different filters for different types of contaminants.

For example, it has a separate filter that is designed to get rid of particles such as sand. An interesting feature of this reverse osmosis system is that it makes use of ultraviolet light when purifying the water . It also does not require electricity to operate.

Another fascinating thing to note about the Home Master system is that it has long-lasting filters that can endure up to a year before they require you to change them.

Pros:

It has a considerably better reverse osmosis system compared to other water filter systems.

The Home Master TMHP HydroPerfection reverse osmosis system has standard certification ***

Unlike other reverse osmosis systems that get rid of essential substances in water , the home master TMHP HydroPerfection reverse osmosis system adds these essential substances such as calcium, magnesium, and others to water .

It comes with a nine-stage filtration process, which, compared to other reverse osmosis systems, performs better and ensures that your water is 98% free from harmful contaminants.

It contains a separate filter for large particles like sand or stones.

It does not require electricity to operate.

It is designed in a way that reduces water wastage.

It makes use of ultraviolet light in its purification process.

It has last-longing filters. The filters can persist as long as twelve months.

The Home Master TMHP HydroPerfection reverse osmosis system can hold more than three gallons of water in its tank. It fills up by itself when the purified water is exhausted.

Cons:

This reverse osmosis system may sometimes not fit under the sink storage area. Hence, it is advisable that you measure your storage area before you make a purchase.

The Home Master TMHP HydroPerfection reverse osmosis system may be considered costly, especially when compared to other water filter systems. On Amazon, you may purchase it for a little over $500.

Buyer’s Guide: What to Look for in a Reverse Osmosis System

Having a water filter in your house is one of the best decisions you can make. The most expensive water filter system may not be the most efficient water filter system available. Also, it may not be the one that is suitable for your specific needs.

Moving on, there are certain things you must look out for before deciding on which water filter to get.

These tips will guide you in making the best purchase for your home and health:

Storage : Different houses have varying needs for water . A smaller household may not need or consume as much water as a larger household will. Hence, when selecting the water filter that is suitable for your house, you should consider how much water you consume and how much water a particular water filter can hold. How much water you consume will guide you in choosing which water filter is right for you.

Filters : Some reverse osmosis systems have different filters available for you to use. Some of these filters are specially designed to get rid of a particular contaminant. You can conduct a test on your water source to find out what the major contaminants are. It will help you select which water filter system to get, with special reference to its type of filters.

Purification process : When considering which water filter to buy, you should check how much of these contaminants it removes from your water . You should get a water filter that removes up to 98% of unwanted substances and particles from your water .

Water quality : A good water filter should not only remove impurities but also improve the water taste. It should retain the essential components that may be found in your water .

Cost : The cost of a water filter is another thing that will guide you in making the right choice. You should consider your budget before selecting which water filter to buy. You should also consider the costs of other things like delivery, installation, and maintenance.

Which Type of RO Water Filter Should You Get?

The following tips will guide you in making the right choice for a water filter in your home:

Longevity : how long a water filter can last is a major consideration to look into when determining the type of filter to purchase. The most essential thing is to purchase a filter that can last longer while being affordable.

Level of consumption : Although getting a cheap filter may seem cost-effective, it can get damaged quickly, especially if you are a heavy consumer. The level of your consumption will determine the type of filter to get. You do not need an excessively long-lasting filter if you do not consume water heavily.

Reverse Osmosis Systems Installation & Maintenance

Many of these water filter systems can be easily installed, so you do not have to worry about the installation process. Some of these water filter systems come with notes on how to install and maintain them.

Also, there are tons of videos available online to guide you through the installation and maintenance process. However, here is a simple guide on how you can install a house water filter easily in your house, without stress.

Disconnect your former water supply system.

Empty your former water supply system of all contents.

Determine the location for your newly purchased water filter system. When doing this, you should consider an easily accessible spot or location since it will be used frequently.

Use a cutter (specifically a pipe cutter) for your pipe.

Install the nuts, bolts, and all fittings following the instructions provided by the manufacturer. This is usually included with your water filter system. Make sure you use strong tape for anything that requires taping.

Put the filters in, making sure each is in its right spot. You can cross-reference with the installation manual that comes with your water filter system.

After confirming that everything has been done well, turn on your water supply.

Inspect for any leaks. This step is remarkably important, especially if your water filter system requires electricity to function. Confirming this prevents any household accidents, such as slips, falls, shocks, or fires.

There you go, with your newly installed water filter system that ensures you get a high-quality of water .

Just like installing a water filter system is simple, maintaining it requires no stress or pre-existing technical knowledge. In case you need extra help, there are also thousands of videos available online for you to learn from.

Maintaining a water filter system is as important as purchasing it. If you do not maintain it well, you are at risk of getting contaminated water . Bear in mind that one of the most important ways of maintaining your water filter system is to change the filters regularly. If you do not change your filters regularly, or when due, it becomes prone to harboring other harmful agents such as bacteria and dirt.

Here is a simple way that you can maintain your water filter system:

Before changing your filter, make sure you turn off and disengage the opening through which water comes from your supply into the water filter system.

Many water filter systems provide you with the tools you need when changing the filters. Use the required hand tool to unscrew all nuts, screws, and bolts that are holding the filters in place.

Make sure you have a bowl to collect any water that is remaining in the water filter system to prevent slips.

Clean the filter. You can easily clean the inside with something as simple as a cloth. Make sure it is clean. You do not want to transfer dirt, or other harmful substances, on your cloth to your filter.

Replace the filter using the provided tools.

Turn on or connect the opening through which water comes into the water filter system, which you disengaged earlier, at the beginning of the maintenance process.

Do not taste the water immediately after replacing the filter. Let the water run out through the new filter for as long as ten minutes. This ensures that you get safe water for use.

Conclusion: Is A Reverse Osmosis System Necessary?

In a world where many people do not have access to the basic amenity of clean water , reverse osmosis systems help to purify harmful water and make it clean and healthy. There are various reverse osmosis systems available that you can choose from. These different types suit different budgets, different storage needs, or different purification processes.

A reverse osmosis system removes dirt, unwanted particles, harmful organisms, unwanted growth, and other substances that are dangerous for you. It cleanses your water and makes it safe for use.

