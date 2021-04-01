The Most Stylish Slip Dresses for Every Occasion

The slip dress shall be forever associated with peak 1990s fashion and the iconic ensembles worn by the likes of Kate Moss, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Gwyneth Paltrow and Naomi Campbell, but the effortlessly minimalist look is far from dated. The lingerie-inspired dress has become a timeless wardrobe staple; it’s one of those easy pieces that effortlessly transitions from day to night, depending on how you accessorize.

A slip dress works for more formal nighttime occasions, if you’re pairing it with perhaps a dainty heel and delicate jewelry, but is just as appropriate during the day or for more casual events, with combat boots, simple flats or even sneakers. You can add a leather jacket or blazer, or layer a white tank or tee underneath if you’re trying to cover up just a tad.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Now that it’s springtime and temperatures are starting to rise, the slip dress will definitely be a go-to in our wardrobes, as it also happens to be extremely comfortable and versatile. Also, we’re still adjusting to wearing real clothes again, and the silky frock is kind of like wearing an elevated nightgown in the best way possible. Jeans still feel…ambitious, to say the least.

From a slinky black lace frock and a ditsy floral mini, to a simple satin maxi and pale pink keyhole look, these are our favorite stylish slip dresses for every possible occasion right now.

Khaite Leandra Lace-Trimmed Satin Maxi Slip Dress

This simple black lace-trimmed midi frock is everything we’ve ever wanted in a silky slip dress. $698, The Outnet.

Fleur du Mal Keyhole Bias Slip Dress

This rosy pink dress, with a flirty keyhole detail, works at night with a pair of strappy sandals or during the day with a jacket and sneakers. $445, Fleur du Mal.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas Menorca Mint Female Print Slip Dress

One of the best things about slip dresses is that they’re actually comfortable, yet so chic. The subtle mint green print adds to the daytime-nighttime flexibility. $300, Alejandra Alonso Rojas.

The Row Santi Floral-Print Silk Slip Dress

We love the ditsy floral print and slightly flared hemline of this feminine dress. $870, The Outnet.

Abacaxi Marigold Sunset Silk Slip Dress

Tie-dye isn’t just for quarantine projects, as evidenced by this multi-color slip dress. There’s also a drawstring, so you could opt for a potential ruching look, if so inclined. $425, Abacaxi.

Mm6 Maison Margiela Lace-Trimmed Maxi Dress

Those with a flair for the dramatic won’t be able to resist this lace-trimmed maxi, which has a slightly more structured silhouette than your traditional slip dress, and is definitely appropriate for dressier occasions. $274, Net-a-Porter.

Enza Costa Ribbed Stretch Midi Slip Dress

This ribbed midi is ideal if you’re going for a casual, understated style. $112, The Outnet.

L’Agence Jodie Slip Dress

There are countless ways to wear this off-white v-neck look; it’s a true classic, and you’ll get so much use out of it. If you’re going for a more casual vibe, we recommend opting for a white tank or tee underneath. $495, L’Agence.

Saint Laurent Lace-Trimmed Leopard-Print Silk Mini Dress

Make a serious sartorial statement in this splurge-worthy, leopard-print lace-accented mini. $1,990, Net-a-Porter.

Nili Lotan Bias Cut Silk Charmeuse Slip Dress

A simple lilac dress that we personally feel will be a vacation wardrobe staple. $545, Nordstrom.

Reformation Ventura Dress

An adorable blue floral mini slip dress that might be one of our favorite prints yet. $98, Reformation.

Cami NYC Aaliyah Pearl-Embellished Gown

The center slit keeps this white floor-length dress from looking too bridal, and we love the pearl button accents. $220, Net-a-Porter.

Cuyana Silk Slip Dress

It’s not always easy to get enough support with a slip dress, but this terracotta-colored style from Cuyana has a paneled back that is very bra-friendly. $195, Cuyana.

Theory Dress Satin-Twill Midi Slip Dress

This midi spaghetti-strap silhouette is a peak ’90s slip dress moment, in the best way possible. We love that it’s navy instead of black, which makes it more of an acceptable daytime ensemble. $162, The Outnet.

AllSaints Bryony Mutare Floral Print Slip Dress

A dark floral is perfect for this time of year. $149.25, Nordstrom.

River Left Saint Germain Dusty Rose Nightgown

Yes, this rose-colored mini is actual sleepwear, but aside from being the cutest nightgown ever, it’s also intentionally made with a thicker silk so that it’s not see-through, so that you can wear it as an adorable button-up frock, too. $278, River Left.

Max Mara + Leisure Talete Washed-Satin Midi Dress

If you’re searching for a slip dress with slightly thicker straps, look no further than this chic midi, which just might just be the perfect shade of blue. $335, Net-a-Porter.