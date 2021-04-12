The Stylish Straw Bags to Update Your Warm Weather Wardrobe

Every year as the weather starts to warm up, I begin my search (sometimes in my own closet) for the one accessory I’m convinced will never go out of style—a straw bag. Spring and summer trends come and go, but the straw (and wicker or raffia) purse aesthetic is timeless, which I came to realize after first spotting a photo of Jane Birkin holding her signature wicker basket bag.

My 12-year-old self was convinced that this was the most effortlessly chic woman I’d ever seen (at 29, I stand by this assessment), and I was instantly sold on the fashionable carryall.

Jane Birkin’s picnic bag is truly iconic.

A straw bag works for all occasions, and if you’re not yet certain of the versatility, look no further than Birkin, who was rare spotted without her beloved picnic-style tote. Whether it was a daytime stroll through the streets of London, or a black tie gala in Cannes, or a night out at a Paris club, the wicker tote was always on her arm.

She also famously used it as a travel bag, though with less success. During a flight from Paris to London, all her belongings spilled out of the wicker tote when she was trying to stow it in the overhead compartment; the CEO of Hermès was then inspired to create the lavish Birkin bag that bears her name. The English style icon wore the pricey leather purse for a bit, but she remained loyal to her favorite wicker basket bag.

Even if you’re not feeling the picnic basket vibe, there are plenty of other chic and summery woven styles to consider, whether you’re in need of a beach tote, a petite clutch or perhaps a casual crossbody. And don’t get overwhelmed by the many silhouettes out there, because we’ve done the hard work for you and found the best straw bags for your warm weather wardrobe. Below, see the most stylish Jane Birkin-inspired straw, wicker and raffia purses for this season.

Frances Valentine Edie Wicker Basket Tote

An open-top square basket tote with raffia flower detailing that will actually fit all your essentials. $298, Frances Valentine.

Stella McCartney Falabella Raffia Medium Tote

This vegan suede and raffia bag is sure to be a wardrobe staple. $970, Stella McCartney.

Jacquemus Le Chiquito Wicker and Leather Top-Handle Bag

A pretty pint-sized purse for those times when you really only need your keys and card case. $895, Bergdorf Goodman.

Poppy + Sage Olivia Tote

This handwoven rattan tote is the perfect summer daytime accessory. $118, Poppy + Sage.

Sensi Studio Medium Tote Bucket Bag

You can’t go wrong with an adorable straw bucket bag, and we love the elegant leather straps. $345, Sensi Studio.

Brahmin Mod Bowie Bag

This Italian straw satchel features white leather accents and circular gold handles, as well as a detachable strap if you want to style it as a shoulder bag. $335, Brahmin.

Wyld Empyre Straw James Bag

Thanks to the navy leather paneling, this ladylike tote is just as appropriate for a chic luncheon as it is for a breezy summer stroll. $1,600, Wyld Empyre.

Isabel Marant Luz Leather-Trimmed Raffia Zip Clutch

This oversized raffia clutch adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit. $595, Net-a-Porter.

Anthropologie Jodi Raffia Clutch

We’re obsessed with the pearl detailing on this petite raffia bag. $78, Anthropologie.

Eugenia Kim Luna Straw Bag

The brightly colored bow adds a whimsical note to this semi-circular straw bag. $235, Eugenia Kim.

Boyy Bobby Raffia Tote Bag

We love the leather color-blocking detail on this slightly structured raffia tote. $1,195, Boyy.

Rodo Ann Wicker and Leather Drawstring Crossbody Bag

There’s a reason everyone is so into crossbody bags right now; they’re stylish and practical. Rodo’s fashionable version features a leather drawstring pouch that keeps all your must-haves safe, and the chain strap is so useful. $668, Bergdorf Goodman.

Kayu Onie Wicker Shoulder Bag

A black wicker bag is always a fun option when you want your purse to have definitely nighttime potential, and this structured style also has a detachable strap. $165, The Outnet.

Rayu Michelle Straw Bag

This roomy woven tote is the perfect understated summer accessory. $101.50, Rayu.

Serpui Leona Flower Bag

We love the combination of the white floral embroidery and bamboo handle on this structured purse. $398, ShopBop.

Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

This small tote is handwoven from natural raffia, and it’s honestly making us want to jet off on a trip to Formentera. $590, Net-a-Porter.

Cult Gaia Taja Mini Bag

This rattan bag works great as an evening bag, and since it’s black it works for seasons other than just spring and summer. $228, Cult Gaia.

Hat Attack Gemma Bag

Sometimes, you just really want to frolic about carrying a straw bag that happens to have sparkly jewel accents, so you’re welcome for locating this woven tote. $156, Hat Attack.

Ulla Johnson Shima Zip Pouch

This multicolor raffia wristlet zip pouch is both fashionable and practical. $97, The Outnet.

Soraya Hennessy Basket Bucket Bag

This just might be our favorite bucket bag yet, because who can resist a pearl handle? $175, Anthropologie.

Fendi Natural Croissant Small Woven Shoulder Bag

Even the classic Fendi croissant bag got the woven raffia treatment this year. $2,290, Bergdorf Goodman.

JW Anderson Mini Blue Raffia Tote

This petite patterned tote features the perfect pop of blue. $415, Net-a-Porter.