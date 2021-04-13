The 8 Best Twin Mattresses of 2021

If you are planning on replacing your old twin mattress and buying a new one, the cheapest mattress seems like the best option. However, the cheapest is not always the best option, and investing in a good mattress can save you more money in the long run.

A good twin mattress can last for years, and other brands even offer a lifetime warranty. Compared to a cheap mattress that you may need to replace every year; you can save a lot more when choosing a good quality mattress.

Aside from saving more money, you may also get other benefits like better comfort. If you are planning on buying a twin-sized mattress, it can be daunting to choose from all the options you can find online. This article will give an in-depth review of the best twin mattresses online.

This list consists of the best twin mattresses that you can purchase right now. If you would like to know more about each product, this article will further discuss more features and our take on each product.

What Makes These Twin Mattresses the Top Picks?

We do not recommend just about any twin mattress in the market. We spent a lot of time looking into each brand and checking if the following factors are met. These factors can determine if a mattress is high-quality and valuable.

Quality

The first thing we look into before adding a brand to our list is the quality of the twin mattress. A good-quality mattress can last for a long time, saving you tons of money compared to buying a poor-quality mattress.

Another way to check for a mattresses’ quality is the material the brand used. A higher-end quality material does not contain harmful chemicals that can harm your health. This is important for people who have sensitive skin as harsh chemicals can irritate your skin.

Comfort

Each Mattress gives a different level of comfort. Your preferences also come into play when it comes to finding the most suitable mattress for you. A twin mattress that has a medium firmness level can be suitable for most types of sleepers.

We look into twin mattresses that have multiple features and layers that will maximize your comfort. Having a comfortable mattress may help improve your sleep quality and may help you fall asleep faster.

Value

Another factor we look into is the value of the mattress. We want you to get the value for your money, so we take into account the price point of the mattress and its value. If a brand has a high price point but does not provide premium quality, they are out of our list.

Customer Feedback

Customer Feedback is another factor that makes these Twin mattresses the top brands for us. You can know whether the customers are satisfied according to their feedback and having excellent customer feedback means the twin mattress is one of the highest quality in the market.

Besides the product, you can also tell how the whole shopping experience is based on customer feedback. We want you to have the most hassle-free purchase, so we only chose brands with excellent customer service.

Return Policies

Many people will not consider the return policy, however, if something in your purchase does not go as expected, you have the option to return it. Brands that let you return your mattress for free or have excellent return policies keep your purchase secure.

Most mattresses also offer a trial option where you can purchase and try out the mattress for a specific amount of time. If you do not like the product, you can return the product and receive a full refund.

Convenience

We also take into account the convenience of the mattress and purchasing the mattress itself. Does the brand make your purchase hassle-free? Does the brand offer other financing options for its products?

As for the mattress itself, how easy is it to set up? Other mattresses can be challenging to set up, especially when you want to just lay down on them as soon as possible. How long does the brand take to deliver your mattress?

Observer’s Best Twin Mattress Picks

Read on if you would like to know a more in-depth take on each brand’s mattresses and our take on each one of them.

Medium Firmness - Suitable for All Sleepers

365-Day At-Home Trial

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best value mattresses in the market. It has an affordable price, yet it does not compromise quality. This mattress is known as a comfortable mattress that keeps your body cool at night.

Nectar received numerous awards for the comfort and value they give to their customers. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress won the Best Overall Mattress in 2021 by USA Today. The brand also won the Best Memory Foam Mattress award by Sleep Foundation back in 2020.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress has five layers of comfort that keep your sleep schedule intact. This mattress has a quilted cover and gel memory foam that keeps you comfortable and cool at night. It also includes an adaptive response layer to avoid the feeling of sinking into your mattress.

Aside from being a breathable mattress, it also minimizes motion transfer. Nectar Memory Foam has a firmness level of 6.5, making it suitable for any type of sleeper. The brand also offers a 365-day risk-free night trial and a lifetime warranty.

Features

Nectar Memory Foam offers a 365-day at-home night trial.

It is the most affordable mattress compared to other brands.

Easy unboxing, making it ready to use in 24 hours.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress has a lifetime warranty.

This mattress has a medium firmness level, making it suitable for all sleeper types.

They come with a lifetime warranty, ensuring quality.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress has a gel memory foam and quilted cover to give you the ultimate comfort.

This mattress won multiple awards as the best memory foam mattress.

It may help relieve pressure points and reduce body pain.

Our Take

Nectar’s memory foam mattress is a great choice if you are looking for an affordable yet high-quality memory foam mattress. It has a quilted cover and gel memory foam to provide extra comfort. It has a medium firmness level of 6.5, making it perfect for any type of sleeper.

The Nectar Mattress has a breathable cooling action feature to prevent you from feeling hot and sweaty at night. It also minimizes motion transfer, making it less likely for you to wake up your partner.

The brand also offers one of the longest at-home trials which is 365 days, giving you a risk-free purchase. It may also help in relieving pressure on your back and neck whenever you are sleeping. This brand also offers a lifetime warranty for your mattress.

2. Layla Twin Mattress Runner Up & Best for Kids

Flippable Firmness - Soft or Firm

Copper-Infused Gel Memory Foam

The Layla twin mattress is one of the most popular choices for mattresses. They are mostly known for their copper-infused mattresses that keep your bed cooler during warm nights. This mattress also received numerous praises from companies like Forbes.

The Layla twin mattress has an airflow layer with surface modification technology and deep channeling to maximize airflow and keep your mattress cool. It also has a cooling cover with reactive cooling, where it only activates when it detects your body temperature.

The copper-infused gel memory foam is highly conductive, which helps transfer your body heat and keep you comfortable at night. The copper also has an antimicrobial effect that keeps your mattress clean.

You can also save up on money if you would like to have both firm and soft mattresses. The Layla twin mattress has both firm and soft mattresses in one. You can flip the side of the mattress that you prefer at night.

Features

It has a copper-infused memory gel foam that keeps your body cool and prevents bacteria from dirtying your mattress.

The twin mattress has both a firm and soft side that you can flip to according to your preference.

It also has a layer that maximizes airflow and only cools whenever it detects your body temperature.

The Layla Mattress also controls the motion in your bed to prevent any disturbance at night when your partner moves.

The mattress has a zipper that you can use to easily remove the mattress cover and clean it when necessary.

The mattress has a surface modification technology that envelops your body and provides maximum comfort.

The Layla twin mattress has a 4-month trial period where you can have a money-back guarantee if you dislike the product.

Our Take

The Layla mattress is a popular choice among people and with good cause. The copper-infused gel foam is a unique feature that only Layla Mattresses have. The copper has an antimicrobial feature that prevents your mattress from getting dirty.

Aside from this, the copper may also help keep your body cool and comfortable. This mattress is a perfect choice if you like both firm and soft mattresses. The mattress incorporates both a firm and soft soft mattress in one, saving you the extra expense of having to buy two mattresses.

The brand also has an excellent customer service staff that will gladly assist you in any way if you have concerns. Also, you can test out their mattresses without the worry about returns because they offer a 4-month at-home trial with a money-back guarantee.

Medium Firmness

4 Month Money-Back Guarantee

The Nolah Original 10” is most famous for its flexibility and comfort. They are also known for mattresses that focus on providing pressure relief and a great cooling system. This twin mattress fits on any flat surface.

The cooling system of the Nolah Original 10” works because of the AirFoam layer. This layer envelops your body and may provide pressure relief on your back. The layer provides the perfect amount of firmness to avoid you from sinking into the bed. It also keeps you cool at night.

This twin mattress is also known for its durability that will last for years. The high-density foam of the mattress keeps your mattress durable and provides airflow to prevent you from feeling stuffy.

The twin mattress is so durable that the brand offers a lifetime warranty for its product. You can also try out the mattress at the comforts of your own home for 4 months and have a money-back guarantee. Customer’s reviews are also accessible on their website to show you how they loved the durability of their mattress.

Features

It has a cooling layer that provides breathability and airflow, keeping the temperature of the mattress neutral at night.

The twin mattress will work on any base as long as it is a flat surface.

Nolah Original is also one of the most durable mattresses in the market because it has a supportive foam that can make the mattress last for years.

This twin mattress is CertiPUR-US certified, which means it does not use any harmful or harsh chemicals that may affect your health.

The AirFoam of the Nolah Original can envelop your body just enough to not make you feel trapped inside the mattress.

It also has a Botanic Cover that keeps you comfortable while being sustainable.

The mattress is 100% made in the United States.

It may help relieve pressure on your muscles.

The twin mattress has a lifetime warranty, saving you money for future repairs.

They offer a 4 month money-back guarantee trial period.

Our Take

The Nolah Original mattress may help in relieving pressure on your muscles. This twin mattress is excellent for people who prefer a medium firmness feel on their mattress because it has a firmness level of 5 to 6.

Aside from this, the mattress has a cooling system that keeps it breathable at all times, which results in a neutral temperature mattress. This twin mattress is also one of the most durable mattresses on the market that can last you many years.

The Nolah Mattress has tons of positive feedback and has a certification from CertiPUR-US, making their mattress free of harsh chemicals and materials. The mattress also has a lifetime warranty, saving you money on future repairs.

The Idle Sleep Hybrid twin mattress is known for its cooling buoyancy mattress that can keep you warm or cool at night, depending on your temperature. The twin mattress envelops your body just enough to give you maximum comfort.

This mattress has 1,000 wrapped coils that can keep your mattress stable and reduce motion transfer on your mattress. This feature prevents sleep disturbance by voiding the feel of movements on the mattress when you are sleeping.

The brand gives you three options to choose from when it comes to the mattress’s firmness level. You can choose between medium, Luxury firms, or two-sided options. Medium is suitable for most types of sleepers and gives a great amount of comfort.

However, if you mostly sleep on your back, you can also try out the Luxury Firm. This firmness is perfect for people who sleep on their back and stomach. The mattress is also suitable for people who weigh more than 300 lbs.

They have one of the longest at-home trials available online, where you can try the mattress out for 18 months and have a money-back guarantee.

Features

The mattress has an 18-months money-back guarantee trial option.

This twin mattress has a lifetime warranty, including the body impressions and sag.

You can choose between 3 firmness options, with the third one being a dual-sided firmness mattress.

You can easily flip to the side of the firmness level you prefer because it has handles that you can easily grab onto.

This twin mattress has 1,000 quantum wrapped coils that reduce the transfer of motion on the bed, preventing sleep disturbance.

It has one of the most convenient setups. All that is needed is to place the mattress and unwrap it to let it expand on its own.

You can also buy bases and sheets on the site itself, preventing the need to go to other brands.

Our Take

The Idle Sleep twin mattress wins our hearts with the versatility and options they give to their customers. You can choose your mattress’s firmness level, and you even have the option to have both medium and luxury firms in one mattress.

The mattress has a cooling buoyancy that keeps the mattress neutral in temperature while providing comfort. This brand has a CertiPUR-US certification as well, making sure no harsh chemicals or materials get in contact with your skin.

This brand also offers a lifetime warranty on their mattress, and they have one of the longest home trials in the market. You can try the bed risk-free for 18 months and still get free returns and a full refund if you do not like the mattress.

Medium Firmness - For All Sleepers

101- Night Home-Trial

The Puffy mattress is designed for all sleeper types because of its medium firmness level. The mattress may provide support and comfort for your spine.

This mattress may also be suitable for people who have sensitive skin. The Puffy Lux Mattress cover is hypoallergenic and reduces the buildup of dust in your mattress, keeping it clean and dust-free for longer periods.

The Puffy Lux Mattress also has a breathable and cooling system that keeps the temperature of the mattress neutral. The Puffy Lux Mattress may also reduce the pressure on your joints because of its body adapting foam.

The cover of the Puffy Lux Mattress is resistant to stain as well, and you can easily place the mattress on any flat surface. They also offer free shipping with FedEx right at your doorstep. The Puffy Lux Mattress also has a lifetime warranty.

Features

It offers a home trial of 101 nights, and you get a money-back guarantee for your returns.

The mattress has a lifetime warranty.

All of the parts of the Puffy Lux Mattress are manufactured and made in the United States.

The brand offers free shipping via FedEx right to your doorstep.

The mattress is compatible with any base or surface.

The Puffy Lux Mattress is designed for all sleeper types.

The cover of the Puffy Lux Mattress is hypoallergenic, preventing and reducing the buildup of dust on your mattress.

The mattress has a neutral temperature throughout the night because it is breathable and has a cooling system.

The twin mattress maximizes your comfort by using body adapting foam.

Our Take

The Puffy Lux Mattress is ranked number one for 2021 mattresses because it combines comfort and quality. All the parts of the mattress are made and manufactured in the United States and are built to last for years.

The Puffy Lux Mattress is also suitable for all sleeper types and may provide comfort and support for your spine. The mattress is also breathable and has a hypoallergenic cover that reduces dust buildup on the mattress.

One of the exclusive features we love about the Puffy Lux Mattress is that it has a body adapting foam that provides extra comfort. The cover of the mattress is also resistant to stains, keeping it clean for a longer time. Read our full Puffy review here.

6. Bear Mattress Best for Athletes

Medium Firmness

100-Nights At-Home Trial

The Bear Mattress is one of the most affordable mattresses in the market that does not sacrifice quality. You can get a premium-quality mattress for an affordable price point with Bear Mattress.

The breathable cover and Graphite Gel Memory foam keep you cool throughout the night. The system works by pulling away any extra body heat and keeping the temperature of the mattress neutral.

The mattress also adapts and adjusts to the shape of your body and your sleeping position. The mattress may help relieve the pressure on your hips and back, improving the quality of your sleep.

The Bear Mattress has a medium firmness rating, making it suitable for most sleeper types. They also use CertiPUR-US foams that are environmentally friendly and do not have an overwhelming scent.

Features

It has a graphite gel foam that can keep the temperature of the mattress neutral at night.

This mattress uses CertiPUR-US foams that are environmentally friendly and does not contain harsh chemicals.

The Bear Mattress has a medium firmness rating making it suitable for most sleeper types.

They have a friendly support team that will respond to any questions or inquiries you may have.

You can try the Bear Mattress risk-free for 100 nights.

The mattress can adapt and adjust according to your sleeping position.

Our Take

If you are looking for an affordable yet high-quality mattress, Bear Mattress is for you. This mattress gives you high value for an affordable price point. The mattress has a great cooling system that can keep you cool throughout the night.

The mattress has a medium firmness and will adapt to your sleeping position as you sleep. This mattress also uses CertriPUR-US foams that do not have any harsh chemicals and are environmentally friendly.

Medium Firmness - Suitable for All Sleepers

100-Night At-Home Trial

The Leesa Premium Mattress is one of the highest quality mattresses in the market. The Leesa Premium Mattress is known for its individually wrapped springs that keep the mattress extremely stable and comfortable.

This mattress also has a cooling system that keeps the temperature of the mattress neutral throughout the night. The Leesa Premium Mattress adapts and adjusts to your body as you sleep, making it suitable for all sleeper types.

The brand also has premium foams and a breathable cover that keeps you comfortable as you sleep. The mattress also has a memory foam layer that may help relieve the pressure on your muscle and joints, improving your sleep quality.

The individually wrapped pocket springs of the Leesa Premium mattress keep it durable for years. The brand is also a Certified B Corporation, meaning they meet the highest standards of manufacturing while being environmentally conscious.

Features

It has a breathable and cool cover that keeps your body cool at night.

It has a medium firmness that is suitable for any sleeper type.

The memory foam layer of the Leesa Premium Mattress adapts and adjusts to your body so you can get maximum comfort.

It has a memory foam layer that may help relieve pressure on the back and hips.

This brand is a Certified B Corporation that follows the highest standards and is environmentally conscious.

Leesa Premium Mattress has a 100-night at-home trial with a money-back guarantee.

Our Take

The Leesa Hybrid Foam is a premium-quality mattress that gives you comfort and breathability in one. The mattress has a medium-firm scale rating and will adjust to your body type and sleeping position as you sleep.

It also has a breathable cover and a comfort layer that will keep the temperature of the mattress neutral and prevent overheating. It also has 1,000 individually wrapped pocket springs that keep the mattress sturdy and prevent motion transfer.

Reducing the motion transfer on your mattress will prevent any sleep disturbance at night if you have a partner that moves frequently. The Leesa Premium Mattress also has a 10-year warranty, and you can test the mattress for 100 nights with no risk.

8. LinenSpa Memory Foam – Cheapest Mattress On The Internet

Medium Firmness - Suitable For All Sleepers

The LinenSpa Memory Foam has thousands of reviews and is ranked #1 in mattresses on Amazon. This affordable yet high-quality mattress is an obvious choice for many. The mattress has a medium-firm scale rating and is suitable for most sleeper types.

The mattress also has a hypoallergenic memory foam that reduces the dust building up that may irritate your skin. It also helps keep your mattress cleaner for longer. This mattress has the support of an innerspring mattress.

It also has a Quilted and Soft Cover that keeps you comfortable throughout the night. The LinenSpa Memory Foam Mattress has tempered steel coils that keep your mattress stable and durable. It is also compressed and can easily be set up once received.

LinenSpa also offers multiple options for their mattress size. You can choose between eight, ten, and twelve inches, depending on your preference. The 10 inch has a medium firmness rating, and the 12 inches has a plush or soft firmness rating.

Features

It gives you multiple options for sizes and firmness. You can also choose if you want to add a bed frame to your purchase.

It contains a hypoallergenic memory foam that reduces the buildup of dust and may help prevent skin irritation.

The 8-inch mattress has the traditional support of an innerspring mattress.

It has a soft and quilted cover that improves comfort.

If you choose the plush option, it has a plush layer that may help relieve pressure on your muscles and joints.

It is affordable and of premium quality.

Our Take

The LinenSpa Memory Foam is an affordable option that many customers love. It has a high customer rating and has over 81,000 reviews. You can choose between multiple size options and a firmness rating on your mattress.

The 8-inch option also has an innerspring mattress making the experience more comfortable as you sleep. However, the firmness of the mattress depends on the size you are buying. The medium and plush firmness option is only available for 10- and 12-inches mattresses.

The LinenSpa Memory Foam also has versatility when it comes to its options. You can purchase a bed frame alongside your mattress, so you do not have to buy a separate bed frame. This mattress also has a 10-year warranty.

Buying Guide: How to pick a Twin Mattress For Yourself?

If you think a Hybrid Mattress is suitable for you, there are certain questions you have to ask yourself to pick the perfect mattress suited for you.

Check Its Firmness Rating

Before buying a mattress, you should always check its firmness rating. Depending on your sleeping position and body type, you may need a plush or firm option. However, if you do not have an extreme preference, you can also choose a medium firmness rating.

Medium firmness is suitable for most sleeper positions. The mattresses with this firm setting provide enough plush but not too much that you sink in and get trapped in the mattress. You can also choose a mattress that can be flipped and has dual-side firmness with one side firm and one side soft.

What Are the Return Policies and Warranties?

Always check the return policies and warranties of the brand before purchasing. A durable and good quality mattress will have warranties that will last for years because of their quality. Check what the warranties cover as well.

Aside from the warranty of the mattress, you also have to check their return policies. If you get a damaged or incorrect order, having a free return policy will help you save up on the extra costs of returning the item.

Does It Have A Trial Period?

The only way to check if the mattress is for you is to try it for yourself. The best way to do this is to choose brands that offer a trial period. This trial period will let you have a money-back guarantee if you did not like the product and wish to return it.

Having a trial period also means you can test which firmness rating is suitable for you. Take advantage of these trial periods in choosing the best twin mattress for you.

What Do the Customer Reviews Say?

Another way you can find a good twin mattress is by checking its customer reviews. If the brand has a lot of positive customer feedback, you can rest assured that it is trustworthy and has a high-quality mattress.

Checking the customer feedback can also help give insight into the product’s pros and cons. You will also find how the purchasing experience went for other customers and can have a grasp of what you will experience when you purchase the mattress as well.

Do They Have Customer Support?

Buying a twin mattress is a big purchase and deciding which mattress to buy is not that simple. You may have a lot of inquiries and questions about the product and having customer support will help you determine whether the product is right for you.

Great and friendly customer support can also help you feel comfortable throughout the process of purchasing the mattress. Check if the purchasing process is hassle-free and if there is guidance by the staff throughout your process.

What Features Are Important for Twin Mattresses?

Hybrid Mattresses have different features depending on the brand. Taking a look into these features is important because it will help you decide which Hybrid Mattress to buy.

What Is It Made Of?

When looking for twin-sized mattresses, you must check the material it is made out of. Higher quality material will last for years. You can also check if the brand has a CertiPUR-US certification which shows that the mattress is not made of harsh and harmful chemicals.

A mattress made and manufactured in the United States also ensures its quality and durability. Checking the material it is made is another factor that will help you determine if the mattress is right for you.

Does It Have A Cooling System and Hypoallergenic Covers?

Your body heat can get trapped in the mattress and cause you to wake up in the middle of the night. A way to prevent this is to check if your mattress has a cooling system. Mattresses with a cooling system will prevent heat from getting trapped in the mattress and keep you cool.

Aside from a cooling system, you can also check if the mattress uses hypoallergenic material. Hypoallergenic material reduces the build-up of dust and can keep your mattress clean for a longer amount of time. This feature may also be helpful for people with sensitive skin.

Can It Adapt and Adjust to Your Body as You Sleep?

One of the features you should be aware of when purchasing a mattress is its ability to adjust to your body as you sleep. Most mattresses with a medium firmness have this feature, which means they are suitable for all sleeper types.

A mattress that can adapt and adjust to your body will provide extra comfort and provide pressure relief on your muscles and joints. It may also help improve the quality of your sleep.

Is It Stable and Durable?

Another feature you should check when buying a mattress is its sturdiness and durability. Mattresses that have spring coils can make you feel more comfortable and make the mattress more durable.

You should also take a look if the mattress has a durable and stable core, which keeps the mattress intact. A durable core can maintain a mattress for years without the need for repair. This can help you save up on the cost of repairing your mattress.

Best Firmness for Twin Mattress

The best firmness for your mattress depends on your preferences. If you are strictly a side-sleeper, a soft mattress may be for you. It can envelop your body and may prevent pressure on your muscles.

If you are strictly a back or stomach sleeper and you weigh over 300 lbs, you can choose a firm mattress. A firm mattress does not contour to your body as much and may help keep your back straight if you sleep on your back.

However, if you want something in between, we recommend a medium firmness. This firmness can accommodate most types of sleepers and may provide enough pressure relief for your muscles as well.

A mattress with a medium firmness is also beneficial to people who have partners or kids who prefer a different firmness. You can enjoy the benefits of a soft mattress without sinking and getting trapped into the mattress too much.

Some mattresses offer a 2-sided option like the Layla Mattress. If you cannot decide which firmness you want, you can choose a mattress like this and just flip to the side that you prefer sleeping on that night.

FAQs About Twin Mattresses

Below are some of the frequently asked questions you may have when it comes to hybrid mattresses:

How Long Do Twin Mattresses Last?

Twin mattresses can last up to seven to ten years. However, taking good care of your mattress and constant cleaning can help make the lifespan of your mattress longer. The lifespan of a twin mattress also relies heavily on the material and manufacturers of the product.

You can check for brands that offer a warranty to ensure your mattress will last for years.

If you get a mattress that has a warranty option, you can save extra expenses from repairing your mattress.

How Can I Make My Twin Mattress More Comfortable?

A good-quality mattress should already be comfortable to feel. However, if you would like to improve the comfort your mattress gives, you can invest in a mattress topper. A mattress topper can help extend the lifespan of your mattress and provide extra comfort.

You can also sleep on a cooling mattress if you feel hot at night. However, a good-quality mattress should have an excellent cooling system that will keep the temperature of your mattress neutral throughout the night.

Does the Amount of Coil Matter When Buying A Twin Mattress?

A typical coil count when it comes to twin mattresses is 200. However, it can go up to 1,000 or more. The number of coils in a twin mattress can determine the quality of the mattress. The more coils there are in a mattress, the more sturdy and durable they are.

There are also different types of coils in a mattress. A pocket spring or wrap coil will cost more than the average mattress. However, they are also sturdier and most comfortable. A pocket spring also reduces motion transfer on the mattress.

Conclusion

If you are looking to replace and buy a new twin mattress, you must keep in mind to check the material and firmness of the mattress. The firmness of your mattress relies on your preference, body type, and sleeping type. You can also choose a mattress with a dual-side firmness so you can have both soft and firm mattresses in one.

A good quality twin mattress also uses durable and sturdy materials that will last for years. A good quality mattress can also keep you cool and refreshed throughout the night. Before buying a mattress, always check the product’s materials to prevent any health risks from having harsh chemicals touching your skin.