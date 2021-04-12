CBD Joints: Best CBD Pre-Rolls of 2021

Rolling your joints can be fun at the best of times and tedious at others. Pre-rolls not only allow you to save precious time and effort, but they also let you try a variety of different strains as well.

These rolls are made with hemp instead of marijuana and are generally low in THC. Since these joints are professionally rolled, you can count on the quality of their aroma, taste, and effectiveness.

CBD joints and rolls are a much better alternative to tobacco cigarettes and marijuana joints in the world of smoking.

In the following sections, we’ll be discussing everything you’d need to know about pre-rolled CBD joints from some basic information on them to product reviews.

How We Came Up with This List of CBD Pre-Rolls

There are certain factors that we took into account while preparing this list of reviews for pre-rolled CBD joints. These factors went on to form our criteria for choosing these rolls. The main factors we paid attention to are as follows:

Absorption Rate

If you want a quick and easy way for your body to absorb CBD, smoking a pre-rolled joint is a good option. This is the most effective way for your body to absorb CBD.

Ingesting CBD is quite popular but not nearly as effective as smoking it. When you ingest CBD, it has to pass through your liver where it breaks down. This lowers its chances of getting into your bloodstream.

However, smoking CBD passes it through the alveoli of your lungs which allows your body to absorb it quickly.

High Amount Of CBD

Pre-rolled joints generally contain anywhere between 100 to 180 mg of CBD. This is quite high a number as compared to most other CBD products. For instance, CBD beverages and edibles contain a maximum of 20 mg of CBD and tinctures contain a maximum of about 25 mg.

No Additives

CBD pre-rolls don’t contain any artificial additives designed to enhance flavor, smell, or effectiveness. This is more than we can say for other CBD-infused products such as oils, tinctures, and edibles. These products generally have complex methods of processing and contain all sorts of additives to make them more attractive. The artificial additives used in these CBD products can have harmful effects on your overall health.

Best CBD Pre Rolls and Joints

In this section, we’ll be exploring our top picks of CBD pre-rolls and joints. We’ve considered various factors when choosing these products including their THC content, farming techniques, and testing results. Make sure you go through every product carefully to determine which one suits your needs the best.

Highest Quality Cheef Botanicals Top Shelf CBD Flower

Cheef Botanicals prides itself on having one of the most diverse, premium, yet affordable selections of hemp flowers to choose from. Their holistic approach to their growing process translates to using only the safest, most natural methods for producing their CBD flower.

In doing so, they ensure that their products are both safe and beneficial to consume. They use the best testing methods and third-party labs to provide users with the assurance that their products are completely safe for consumption.

Cheef Botanicals has been in the business for well 5 years, working with hemp farms in Oregon and Colorado. Their unique line of hemp strains are grown using only organic methods without the use of pesticides or toxic chemicals. These products are also non-GMO, and free of any additives.

Let’s explore some of Cheef Botanicals’ best CBD pre-rolls:

Sour Lifter Top Shelf CBD Hemp Flower

Total CBD ~ 10.94%

Best for Daytime Use

This roll is filled with only the highest-quality CBD hemp flower which is ground to perfection. Since it’s been pre-rolled it’s ready for use and convenient to transport as well.

This 5-pack contains about 7 grams of premium hemp flower that has a unique sour flavor. All of the hemp used in this product is grown naturally using all organic farming practices only.

This roll has a total CBD content of 10.94%.

This is a popular strain in the cannabis industry and usually flies off the shelves. This pack contains 5 fully rolled up joints that you can enjoy wherever you go.

The hemp used in this roll is produced in the best organic farms located in Oregon. The fields in which it is produced aren’t infested with any pesticides, insecticides, or herbicides.

This flavor has a powerful Indica strain complemented by a spicy, strong aroma. This helps users to relax and unwind while smoking their roll.

This roll has a total CBD content of 20.73%.

Goliath 1:1 CBD to CBG Ratio

Total CBD: 5.17% / CBG: 5.76%

Best for Focus & Lifting Mood

The finest quality hemp flowers from Oregon have been packed into this convenient pre-roll. Unlike most CBD strains that are designed to soothe anxiety and soothe stress, this roll is meant to make you feel energetic.

This strain greatly helps improve your mood and focus and helps boost creativity as well. Most users prefer smoking this roll in the morning to take advantage of its effects throughout the day.

Another unique feature of this strain is that it’s the perfect blend of 50% CBD and 50% CBD. This along with the fruity, earthy flavors leaves users feeling refreshed and rejuvenated for hours together.

This strain contains about 5.17% CBD and 5.76% CBG.

Wide Variety Cannaflower Wide Variety of Strains

Top Rated

100% Naturally Grown

Cannaflower develops its hemp-based products in a way that provides users the best of this natural ingredient. Each step of the production, processing, manufacturing, and packaging processes involved in making their rolls is subject to strict inspection.

Their high standards and stringent quality checks ensure that users receive only the highest quality hemp buds whether in raw or joint form. They commence the production process by slow drying and hand trimming the hemp buds.

This in and of itself takes a good amount of time and effort and Cannaflower ensures they only trust experienced professionals to handle the same. These experts trim the flowers in a way that doesn’t compromise their quality at all and make sure that nothing goes to waste.

They then take the required amount of time (usually around 2 months) to cure the flowers in glass jars under carefully controlled conditions. They only extricate these cured flowers as and when a user places an order thereby ensuring that only fresh produces reaches them.

Some popular Cannaflower CBD pre-rolls are as follows:

Cannaflower Calm

Just as the name suggests, these rolls help users relax, unwind and ease their anxiety after a, particularly stressful day. They’re great for using alone or at a social gathering.

This roll has a terpene profile that’s rich in natural Myrcene and b-Caryophyllene. This great combination makes the strain one of the most relaxing ones available in the market today.

Each of these little packages is filled with 1 g pre-rolls that contain about 150 mg of CBD. They have a THC content of less than 0.3% which makes them legal and safe for consumption.

Cannaflower Joy

Cannaflower Joy rolls have a terpene profile that’s rich in b-Caryophyllene and a-Pinene, ingredients that are quite unusual for CBD rolls.

This strain is specifically designed for those users who are looking for a feeling of calm euphoria without actually getting high. Like the Cannaflower Calm rolls, these rolls too weigh 1 g and are filled with 150 mg of CBD.

These rolls work well as mood boosters which makes them perfect for sharing with partners and friends.

Difference Between CBD Joints and Marijuana

The main difference between CBD joints and marijuana is the THC content in each. Marijuana joints generally have a THC content of well over 0.3% which can have psychoactive effects on users.

In other words, marijuana can make you high and affect your brain functions. The CBD content in marijuana is not a concrete number as this varies according to the strain you purchase and where you purchase it from. This is why marijuana users experience different levels of high with each different product.

CBD joints on the other hand contain less than 0.3% of THC which makes them ideal for users who want to feel relaxed but not high. These joints contain more CBD which relieves anxiety, chronic pain and even treats depression and other mental illnesses.

The THC content is mainly what makes marijuana illegal in so many states where CBD isn’t.

Another major difference between CBD joints and marijuana is their packaging or the paper used to roll the hemp or weed. Marijuana is usually wrapped up in the paper that’s been made using hemp, rice, or wood pulp. Some of this paper is even made using linen.

These kinds of paper burn quickly and since the THC content in marijuana is quite high, users experience feeling high pretty quickly as well. This is quite disappointing for users who’d like to savor the aroma and taste of the cannabis in the joint.

CBD joints on the other hand mainly use paper made from hemp which has better burning qualities than wood pulp, linen, or rice. This paper burns more slowly thereby allowing CBD users to enjoy the aroma and flavor of the strain they’re smoking. It also enables users to feel relaxed rather than high.

Since CBD joints are made using hemp flowers, they are dried thoroughly and rolled into a joint. Once rolled, the joint can be smoked like any other cigarette.

Unlike marijuana, smoking CBD can do more good than harm to your body. Promising research indicates that CBD can help treat conditions such as schizophrenia and epilepsy. It can help boost overall heart health as well.

No such similar claims can be made for marijuana consumptions. The sale of marijuana is strictly controlled since it is known to affect critical thinking skills among other bodily functions.

CBD on the other hand is known to improve focus and creativity and many strains (including a few we’ve featured in our product reviews) are designed to make users feel energetic. This makes them ideal for usage during any time of day without hindering work or study.

Do CBD Joints Make You High?

Sure, CBD joints can make you high but this greatly depends on the amount of THC the joint contains. A pre-roll or joint that has a THC content of over 0.3% can have a psychoactive effect and make you feel high.

Even CBD which has a THC content of 0.3% can only leave users with a pseudo-high. Though hemp may smell and taste similar to cannabis, it varies from cannabis in various ways. For instance, CBD consumption does not affect your motor functions, etc., unlike cannabis.

On the other hand, joints that contain below the permissible limit of 0.3% THC generally don’t make you feel high. They mostly have a soothing effect that can help relieve anxiety and pain.

CBD can improve your focus or leave you with a good night’s sleep. The exact effects of CBD on your body depend on its potency and the amount of terpene it contains.

CBD can also help calm your nerves and lift your spirits which is why it’s widely used as a mood booster.

Will CBD Pre Rolls Show Up on A Drug Test?

Pure CBD by itself doesn’t register on a drug test and is therefore not considered to be a drug. The same cannot be said about THC, though. Many advanced drug tests can detect the presence of THC in your system.

This is especially true if the THC content exceeds 0.3% or if the user has been smoking THC-laced rolls regularly. Smoking joints that contain THC regularly can cause a build-up in your system which will likely show up on a drug test.

Either check whether your joint contains THC (brands mention it on the label or website) or avoid smoking altogether before a drug test to be on the safe side.

Are CBD Joints Legal?

The CBD contained in joints is not so much of a problem as the THC is. Only joints that have THC content below the 0.3% limit are approved for sale by the FDA.

Some U.S. states have, however, forbidden the sale of all kinds of smoke-able CBD so you’ll need to read up on your local laws before you purchase a joint.

Mostly, a CBD joint containing less than 0.3% THC should be alright and you won’t have any trouble purchasing these online. Joints that contain over this specified limit are considered as being equivalent to marijuana since they have psychoactive effects.

Make sure you steer clear of these as marijuana is yet to be legalized in several U.S. states.

How to Find A Good Quality CBD Pre Roll?

The growth, harvesting, and processing methods used in the product of CBD play a major role in determining the quality of the joint you’ll be purchasing. These methods range from seed fertilization and growth to packaging and distribution.

You’ll need to educate yourself regarding all these processes involved in the making of CBD if you truly want the finest quality rolls. A lot of factors contribute to the effectiveness of these processes and they have a direct impact on the prices of these products as well.

For instance, companies that grow CBD in indoor farms under strictly controlled conditions generally charge more for their products than companies that use outdoor farms. Whether or not a company uses natural, organic processes to grow their hemp is a major contributing factor too.

A lot of companies mention that they grow their hemp in fields without the use of insecticides and pesticides while marketing their CBD products. These companies are generally more reputed than those that resort to using these chemicals on their farms.

The best quality hemp is usually grown locally and will have some sort of label that says ‘Made from organic U.S. grown hemp’ or something along those lines. Do not opt for brands that make use of industrial hemp as this is low-grade and affects the overall quality of the product.

Moreover, a great number of brands ensure that they cater to many different lifestyles such as gluten-free, lactose-free, and non-GMO as well. These brands may charge more for their products than other brands do but they certainly make up for it in terms of quality.

Another great way to tell whether or not a roll is of good quality is to check if it’s been tested by a third-party. Many companies ask independent, third-party testers to review their CBD and check the quality, potency, THC level, etc.

It’s safe to say that such brands are more trustworthy than those who don’t take part in any sort of external testing. By using independent testers, a brand lets its customers and potential customers know that they’re confident in the quality of their products

Doing so also reassures users that the products are completely safe for consumption. This is especially useful information for beginners and first-time users of CBD pre-rolls and joints.

What Are Some Benefits of Buying CBD Pre Rolls?

Though there isn’t much concrete evidence around to validate the many benefits of CBD, it’s been used for a very long time for both recreational and medicinal purposes. There are however several studies being conducted about the effects of CBD on epilepsy, anxiety, and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

It may help ease stress and reduce nervousness. Even those who have suffered from the negative side effects of substance abuse claim that CBD has helped them recover from their addiction.

CBD is also being used for chronic pain by a variety of users. Whether it provides pain relief or simply numbs the senses to dull the pain remains to be proven. However, many loyal users claim that it offers them respite from chronic physical ailments.

We’d like to mention here that if you suffer from any medical condition or ailment it’s always recommended that you consult a medical professional before you start using CBD.

As discussed in an earlier section, smoking a CBD joint is the fastest and most effective method of absorbing CBD into your body. This allows it to take effect quickly and provide you with your desired results. It’s a more effective method of using CBD than using vapes or oil.

Not only that, joints are very easy to use especially for those just exploring the world of CBD products. The best CBD joints can induce the feeling of smoking weed without impairing your mental focus and making you feel high.

Using a CBD joint will also give you access to a wide variety of strains and in time you’ll be able to choose one that suits you best. This is ideal for beginners or those wanting a break from marijuana.

What Exactly Does a Pre Roll Contain?

Pre-rolls contain hemp buds that are ground and rolled into a joint. These joints are packed tight and rolled perfectly in the shape of a cone. The quality of hemp contained in the bud greatly depends on the vendor you choose to purchase from.

Some vendors stuff pre-rolls with their leftover trim but this is quite rare. No reputable brand engages in such practices – certain not any of the brands we’ve featured in our reviews. The joints produced by them contain high-quality buds that are either rolled by a machine or professionals.

The quality of the contents in the roll also greatly depends on the kind of hemp used. Locally grown hemp can make much better CBD rolls than low quality industrial grade hemp.

Furthermore, CBD hemp rolls are not to be compared with CBD cigarettes. These mainly work as a substitute for tobacco and don’t contain nearly as much as CBD as pre-rolls do.

CBD pre-rolls are best suited to those who would like to experiment with different strains.

As for quantity, most CBD pre-rolls contain around 75 – 100 mg of CBD. The more expensive varieties aimed towards seasoned users contain around 150 mg of CBD.

Is Smoking CBD A Good Alternative to Smoking Tobacco Cigarettes?

Smoking CBD may be a good alternative to smoking regular tobacco cigarettes. More and more cigarette users are ditching their tobacco addiction in favor of using CBD joints and cigarettes.

Smoking tobacco cigarettes not only affects the health of the smoker but for the health of those around them as well.

Tobacco may also cause addiction for users. This addiction can escalate into more serious conditions such as lung cancer which is what makes smoking cigarettes so dangerous in the first place.

CBD joints on the other hand are mainly used for recreational and relaxation purposes rather than a need to do so. These joints don’t have any psychoactive effects, but they help you relax all the same. They impart a sense of psychological satisfaction to smokers who are overcoming addiction and suffering from withdrawal.

Not smoking tobacco once your body has grown accustomed to it can cause severe anxiety and stress. We know now that CBD may soothe stress and anxiety which makes it perfect for cigarette smokers.

How to Use A CBD Pre Roll?

CBD pre-rolls are quite easy to use as they’re designed for beginners and those who don’t have the required skill and time to roll joints themselves. You can either smoke the joint or use it along with other CBD tools.

For instance, you could open your pre-roll and transfer the ground hemp bud to a vaporizer if that’s what works better for you. That’s all there is to using a CBD pre-roll.

Is There an Age Limit for Purchasing CBD Joints?

Yes, there is an age limit for those wanting to purchase CBD pre-rolls that contain over 0.3% of THC. Most stores that sell CBD products – both online and physical stores – don’t even allow you to view their products unless you’re over 18 or 21 years of age.

However, technically speaking there’s no age restriction on purchasing and using CBD pre-rolls that contain less than 0.3% of THC. These joints are not intoxicating and do not cause addiction. In other words, minors won’t be at risk of abusing CBD joints.

Conclusion: Should You Buy CBD Joints Online?

Having gone through the previous sections you may now have a fairly good idea of what CBD joints and pre-rolls are and the main characteristics of each. You can now use this information to your advantage and choose the best CBD to cater to your needs.

The kind of strain and potency that would suit your needs is greatly dependent on the effect you’re hoping to achieve with the joint. Strains that have a higher THC content will leave you feeling slightly high, but not as high as marijuana could get you.

Proper research hasn’t proven the medical benefits of CBD as yet, but it seems to be well on the way there. Using CBD has helped many users deal with their pain, anxiety, etc. for decades now, maybe even longer. With the boom in demand for CBD products, it doesn’t look as though its popularity will wane anytime soon.

You could go ahead do your research regarding the features of all the CBD pre-rolls we’ve mentioned above but it will take effort and time. Since we’ve done an adequate amount of research for you, you simply need to sit back, relax and go through all the information we’ve compiled for you.

The brands we’ve featured in our product reviews only organic methods to grow their hemp. This gives them a competitive edge over other brands in the market that use low quality industrial hemp.

Not only this, they provide users with a host of flavors as well. make sure you go through the features of all products carefully to make an informed choice.