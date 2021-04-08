What Is Delta-8 THC? Everything About This New Cannabinoid

Delta-8 THC has been talked about everywhere since the Ministry of Hemp coined it as “Weed’s Little Brother” in their weekly newsletter.

This article will discuss what this substance is, how it is derived, what brands carry high-quality Delta-8 products, and legalities surrounding it.

What Is Delta-8 THC?

We will first look at the National Cancer Institute for the definition of Delta-8 THC. It is an analog of THC with analgesic, appetite-stimulating, and neuroprotective traits. It is a bit less potent than Delta-9, which is the main form of THC we get from cannabis.

There are just a few atomic bonds that separate Delta-8 from Delta-9 THC. In addition, this stuff naturally exists in very tiny percentages.

But companies such as Oleum Extracts, Delta Effex, and others that specialize in cannabis extraction are finding it beneficial to extract such cannabinoids for the effects they provide and the purposes they serve.

Delta-8 may get you high, but in a much less intense way than Delta-9. Generally speaking, you might not experience those paranoid or anxious feelings when you use it. Later on, we will talk more about how Delta-8 makes you feel.

Chemistry of Delta-8 THC

For this bit, we’re going to have to go back to chemistry class for a little while. When we use the term “delta” in chemistry, we are referring to the double bond that exists in the molecular structure of a compound.

Delta compounds contain a greater amount of electrons and subsequently interact with our bodies a bit differently than cannabinoids with a single bond. The only difference between Delta-8 and Delta-9 is that double bond’s location on the carbon atom chain.

Delta-8 possesses a double bond which is located on the 8th carbon chain, and Delta-9’s double bond is located on the 9th carbon chain. This might seem like no big deal, but it is a big enough difference to create effects that vary in both the physical and the cognitive sense.

You might think this is a new thing; that some amazing researcher in the past five years or so has found this great cannabinoid, granting us all the legal high we desire. Well, not so fast! This was discovered in 1965 by the revered Dr. Raphael Mechoulam, a hero to cannabis enthusiasts everywhere.

Since that day, scientists have been putting this cannabinoid to the test. For example, Delta-8 was found to have a positive effect on pediatric cancer treatments…in 1995! The patients noted they felt relief from nausea resulting from their chemotherapy after utilizing Delta-8.

But how could this affect you? Users who have taken Delta-8 state that the high is like that of Delta-9, but it has some significant differences. For instance, Delta-9 creates a sedative effect, and you will more than likely be couch-bound.

Meanwhile, Delta-8 can relax you, but others have reported feeling uplifted, focused, and clear-headed. This is great if you love the benefits of THC, but you need to stay clear and in the moment for your daily life tasks.

And some studies suggest that Delta-8 could help your body create a neurotransmitter tasked with cognition, neuroplasticity, memory, and arousal. This is known as acetylcholine. After all, Delta-9 may be effective at preserving existing acetylcholine levels in our brains, which could help Alzheimer’s patients slow the progression of the disease.

As with anything, users hoping to try Delta-8 THC must be careful to follow dosing instructions exactly as directed and speak with their doctors before using. Most users have reported nothing but positive interactions with the cannabinoid, enjoying their vapes, gummies, and smokable flowers day after day.

But keep in mind that Delta-8 may cause redness in the eyes, increased heart rate, lessened motor coordination, sleepiness, and changes in visual perception, among other things.

While using Delta-8, you may find that your sense of time becomes distorted as well. We will discuss ways to stay safe while using Delta-8, but just remember that every person’s experience will be different when it comes to this cannabinoid.

Is Delta-8 Legal?

In most states, yes, Delta-8 is legal. There are 11 states that forbid it: Delaware, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah.

These companies place a leaflet into the boxes indicating why it is legal as per the 2018 Farm Bill in case packages are inspected by the government or the Postal Service.

Whether or not Delta-8 is legal in your state has nothing to do with actual cannabis legality. For example, cannabis is legal recreationally in Arizona and Colorado, but not Delta-8.

And every state has its own rules about Delta-8. Take Oregon, for example. They allow Delta-8 that was obtained from hemp involved in intrastate transfers, so long as it complies with the Oregon Dept. of Agriculture Laws and Rules, states VaporVanity. And yet, to be a Delta-8 seller, you have to get permission from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

So, for all intents and purposes, this stuff is legal for now. It’s all thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, as prior to that, all cannabis goods were deemed illegal. But since there’s no law that directly bans products derived from hemp, Delta-8 is legal for the time being.

As always, it’s best to be smart about what’s legal in your state and county since the laws change from time to time. Do some research about the laws where you live surrounding hemp goods and products before you order to ensure you don’t run into trouble with the law.

Is Delta-8 THC Safe?

The short answer is probably, provided you follow all dosing instructions, purchase your Delta-8 from a reliable and reputable source, and know your limits with how much you can take.

Those who take prescription medications should speak with their medical professional first before trying it out to avoid any potential interactions with prescriptions.

You should also understand that, yes, some folks reported feeling a sense of focus and clarity. But that does NOT mean you should EVER get behind the wheel of a car or operate heavy machinery while using Delta-8.

Most Delta-8 products will have a label advising you to avoid such activity (and if no label is present, shop elsewhere for your Delta-8 because any company without such instructions doesn’t care about the well-being of their clients).

And those of you with low tolerances or who have never taken Delta-8 before? You need to be very careful about your dosing. Inexperienced users who have taken Delta-8 may experience the effects of taking too much of the stuff and feel unwell, with potential anxiety and/or panic attacks.

Taking too much of a THC substance can be very uncomfortable. Be sure you follow the instructions and wait patiently for the effects, as it will definitely help create a more pleasant experience.

Thankfully, no deaths have been reported from overdoses on cannabis. You can view this info from the CDC for more details. And while you won’t be in physical danger, as is the case with opioids, for example, you still don’t want to encounter that uncomfortable feeling.

Now another aspect of safety: Purchasing responsibly. Any of the three brands we showcase later on in the article are perfect because they come from reputable brands that regularly test their Delta-8 goods for potency and purity. But not all brands are like this. Some are just riding the craze and looking to make a quick buck off those who don’t know better.

Here are three fast tips for safe purchasing:

Look for lab tests that indicate potency and purity performed at a 3rd-party lab.

Look for customer reviews indicating favorable experiences with the product.

Look for the ability to ask questions about the product. Is it just as easy as a phone call or email to speak with somebody? It’s a good sign, as it shows they want to answer queries from customers.

Review the lab results for yourself, and feel free to ask questions to the budtenders. Any good company will be glad to answer your questions in hopes that you buy, buy buy. If they fail to respond or seem irritated that you asked, go elsewhere.

You should also do some research and see what others had to say. Don’t just take our word for it; go take a look at these brands yourself.

How Does Delta-8 Make You Feel? Does It Get You High?

According to the Ministry of Hemp “experiences vary a great deal from person to person.”

Many people stated they felt more of a “body high” with fewer mental effects. Many folks enjoy using it as a means of alleviating their anxiety and pain while still being able to think clearly.

It is almost guaranteed that by following the dosing instructions, you will end up with more of a mellow feeling. Above all else- you will feel very chill even in high-stress situations.

Appetite stimulation is also something to expect. It’s not as intense as you get with Delta-9, where you’re eating anything lying around, but you may still feel the urge for a delicious meal or snack loaded with flavor. (Cool Ranch Doritos are this writer’s go-to).

Our team has tried Delta-8- many brands, in fact! And for each of us, the effect was different. One team member felt focused and creative, pounding out an entire 4,000-word article in an afternoon.

Meanwhile, another person felt like they were pleasantly floating while only sitting in their chair. Some of us got hungry; others didn’t crave anything other than a snack.

For you? It might be different. Just make sure that you are safe, comfortable and have some snacks nearby for your first time. Don’t drive or operate machinery. Follow dosing instructions to the letter.

Best Delta-8 Brands Online

Top Rated Brand

Gummies, Tinctures, and Vapes

Excellent Customer Service

Diamond CBD

The selection of Delta-8 products at Diamond CBD is something special. There are tons of stuff to choose from; the hard part is going to be deciding what you want to buy.

The first thing you’ll notice are their THC gummies. We don’t have statistics, but these could arguably be the most popular products in this category. There are tons of positive reviews from other users, and the taste is excellent. You can choose square gummies, or you can choose some fun shapes like watermelon or gummy bears.

The gummies provide a smooth buzz in just mere moments. You might feel like nothing is happening at first, but suddenly, like a wave washing over the beach, the relaxation sets in, and you just want to chill. It’s a great time to watch TV or a movie. You can choose potency ranging from 500x to 4000x, so if you’re just starting, go small and work your way up.

If you aren’t big on the gummy stuff, try out the Delta-8 CBD oil. We know and love CBD oil because it helps you chill out, and may help relieve stress, along with other potential benefits. Now, combine that with Delta-8. The effects are subtle but cozy at the same time. You will likely want to grab a blanket and sit on the couch or sit in the shade outdoors just feeling the breeze. The blend offers 500mg of natural CBD and 500mg of Delta-8. The CBD is full-spectrum and derived from hemp.

Of course, this and other Diamond products are tested for purity and potency. All you need to do is add a few drops under the tongue, hold it for a bit and see what it does for you. Best of all, it is natural and free of GMOs, great for people who are health-conscious.

Are you a fan of vaping? The Chill Plus goods from Diamond are a fine choice for your vaping pleasure. These flavors taste so sweet and delicious. You’ll be reaching for the pen every day when it’s time to relax. And if you are a veteran cannabis fan, you will love the traditional strain flavors available.

For example, we all love Sour Diesel. You can expand your horizons and try one of their new flavors, too. The Banana Kush, for instance, is out of this world in terms of flavor. All the Delta-8 vape carts are free of additives you don’t want or need, like Vitamin E Acetate.

We also noted that suckers were for sale. We’ve never seen a Delta-8 sucker before, but if you want a nice, slow way to take your Delta-8 that’s nostalgic and fun, try their Mango sucker. It’s nice and sweet, and discreet, too!

Yes, Diamond CBD ranks high in our books. Aside from quality goods, their customer service is off the charts in terms of helpfulness. Prices are fair, and we encourage you to head over to their website to check out their products.

Click here to Visit Diamond CBD’s Official Website.

Delta Effex is another brand that’s dominating the Delta-8 market. When visiting their brand, you will immediately be pulled in by the attractive website. Photos of energetic young people adorn their website, showing off their edibles, cartridges, and more, all having fun while doing it. The website is clean and well-constructed, easy to navigate… but you can’t help but get that party vibe when you see it.

Their products are worth getting pumped about. They’ve got all the basics, like gummies, vapes, and even disposable vape pens. They have excellent taste, and the price is definitely right. If you are in the market for a disposable cart, give these a try.

Next, you should know about their gummies. If you are the sort of guy or gal that can never choose a gummy flavor, go to Delta Effex. They have the Rainbow Pack of gummies that offers a range of flavors in one handy pack. The team favorite around here is the Mystery Flavor. It’s fun to try and guess what it is.

You will love the other flavors, too- they have mango, strawberry, green apple, and blue raspberry gummies in that pack. It’s super fun to pass around and share with friends. They recommend a half gummy, and it works just fine to give you that pleasant, relaxed feeling you desire.

If you prefer smokable flowers, try out Delta Effex’s selection. There is no such thing as a naturally-occurring Delta-8 flower, but these will get you the same effects because they are infused with Delta-8. We tried Sour Diesel because it is a strain we know and love.

It had us feeling motivated and creative. If you want to feel great but don’t care to sit around and watch TV or your phone, this is the one to go for. It could help you get creative and get going on all the tasks you need to accomplish, with a chill feeling about it.

And, of course, tinctures are available for those of you who love ’em. Focus Premium is one of their varieties. It tastes very pleasant, minty in nature, and you could feel uplifted as we did after trying this out.

Next up, we tried out the Chill, which has a lovely grape flavor. This stuff may leave you stuck to the couch, the bed, or the recliner all night or day long, so please use it with caution! It could be ideal for folks that need help sleeping at night. It may help with pain, too, as some users noted.

Click here to Visit Delta Effex’s Official Website.

3Chi Founded by a Biochemist

Wide Range of Cannabinoids

Affordable Prices

1000s of Positive Reviews Check Latest Price Learn More

This brand is one of the pioneers in the Delta-8 market. Founded by a biochemist with over 15 years of formulation experience, 3Chi focuses on a wide variety of cannabinoids including Delta-8. Coming from the Delta Effex website over here, it becomes apparent that 3Chi is all about business, providing a quality product to their buyers, and doing so at a fair price.

They take great pride in sourcing all their hemp from the USA, which keeps our fellow citizens in jobs, plus they proudly display the testing results right alongside the product photographs. They make it easy to see the quality of their product and are proud to show it off.

They have all the great products you’ve come to expect. Their gummies are delicious. They have a unique Black Raspberry flavor we’ve never seen before, each containing 25mg of Delta-8. They taste great and are coated with sugar, making them a real treat. Watermelon flavor is also sold. They are vegan gummies and perfect when you need an evening or day devoted to relaxation and calm.

The vape carts are not to be missed. Different strains are sold, and you’re going to have a hard time deciding which one you want next. You can always opt for a classic favorite, like Pineapple Express, or you can try out something you’ve never had before (for instance, our team had never heard of Undercover Brother).

But it tasted great, we detected berry ever so subtly in the flavor- and we felt relaxed but motivated, making notes about future things we’d like to write about and discussing other work-related matters. Indeed, good luck trying to choose only one of these delicious vapes. Better plan on buying a few!

The vape carts are top quality. Rest assured, they are pure and free from cutting agents of any kind. You want to make sure you don’t go over 3 seconds a puff because it is so concentrated. You might feel it in your throat if you do so- please follow dosing instructions carefully, especially if you are a newbie.

If you prefer tinctures, 3Chi has you covered. They are sublingual (meaning they go under your tongue), and if you are pursuing Delta-8 goods as a means of getting better sleep, we encourage you to look into the Comfortably Numb blend. This blend was formulated to help those of you out there struggling with sleep issues.

This stuff could very well help you out. Users report they slept like babies during the night and awoke feeling fine, free of grogginess or fogginess. It’s all thanks to the terpenes, the Delta-8 THC, and the CBN/CBC. Cartridges are also available if you like to take your Delta-8 in that form.

And lastly, you have to check out their edibles. Yes, the company now sells Delta-8 Brownies, Cereal Treats, and Cookies. If you need some chocolate and you need some relaxation, consider that delicious and soft brownie.

Click here to visit 3Chi’s Official Website.

How Is Delta-8 Made?

Delta-8 THC is a natural cannabinoid that is part of cannabis. The concentrations of this cannabinoid are very, very tiny. As a result, extracting it and creating products from the stuff wouldn’t make much financial sense (it would be far too expensive for the general public to afford).

But the great news is that the structure of the cannabinoids is similar, so it is possible through the magic of science to convert one cannabinoid to the other using a chemical reaction.

Even more, these cannabinoids all occur naturally within the plant, and thanks to factors like heat, light, and time can transform into one another. This happens during smoking, for instance, and some cannabis enthusiasts don’t even know such a conversion is taking place.

EVERY cannabinoid begins its life as CBGA and then synthesizes itself naturally as the cannabis plant grows more and more mature.

These conversions are normal, and the industry has learned how to monetize them. They are performed regularly as a means of creating rare cannabinoids such as Delta-8, Delta-9, CBN, and CBC, among many others.

Delta-8 is made in a very interesting way, and we are going back to chemistry class once again for this, courtesy of Delta Effex. To convert, or isomerize, CBD to THC, you must dissolve a gram of CBD in 10ml .005 molar H2S04 in what’s known as glacial acetic acid.

Once this has been dissolved, you will let the solution stand there at room temp.

It takes three hours, but the CBD will be converted into 52% Delta-9 and 2% Delta-8. By allowing the solution to sit for three days, the CBD converts itself to 54% Delta-8, 10% Delta-8 ISO, 10% CBD, and 15% Delta-9.

Because reagents and acids, plus solvents, are used in the making of Delta-8, you have to know what you are doing when creating this. Only lab technicians with extensive training in the art of extracting cannabinoids and extensive training in the safety, use, and maintenance of lab equipment, should be doing such an activity.

You also want trained professionals doing this because they know how to remove the reagents and solvents and other bases used in Delta-8’s production once the final product is ready to go.

As you can see, getting Delta-8 from cannabis isn’t an easy task, but the possibilities are there, and, as the production of this cannabinoid increases, it’s only going to get easier. Methods such as selective breeding, molecular isolation, and distillation are being used to create concentrates loaded with Delta-8.

Once again, we can thank the legendary Dr. Mechoulam for such a feat of science, as he filed a patent for a recipe you can use to convert CBD into Delta-9 and Delta-8 CBD back in 2004. See, he was thinking way ahead of his time, as amazing thinkers do! We call this “isomerization,” but it could be another word for “amazing.”

Other organizations might use thin-film distillation to get the goods. Using vacuums, temperature, and specific lab equipment, Delta-9 can be converted to Delta-8.

It’s amazing and wonderful these processes have been created to keep up with the growing demand.

Future of Delta-8, Can It Get Banned?

Until the DEA says otherwise, Delta-8 is OK for now. Recently the USDA opted to keep the legal limit for Delta-9 THC at 0.3% in the publication of the Final Rule but did not say anything about Delta-8.

Since Delta-8 is made from the alteration of CBD, which the DEA considers “synthesis” of such a molecule, Delta-8 producers and merchants are subject to enforcement by the DEA.

It’s a gray area right now for the industry. The best thing to do would be to pass the MORE Act, which gets the DEA out of the picture entirely and decriminalizes marijuana.

Final Thoughts About Delta-8

Thank you for journeying with us as we strive to answer the question, “What is Delta-8 THC?” We hope you feel informed and educated after this article and excited to give this innovative cannabinoid a try.

It’s convenient, legal, and safe when you buy from any of these reputable and professional sellers. Enjoy the experience and stay safe!