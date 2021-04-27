Home Set: Everything You Need for Your Spring Debut

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a delicate gold ring and the most adorable bucket hat to sun-free bronzing drops and a detoxifying hair mask, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Local Eclectic Solid Gold Diamond Star Signet Ring

This delicate 14-karat gold signet ring, with a subtle diamond star, is so chic. $210, Local Eclectic.

Innersense Detox Hair Mask

Innersense is an amazing clean haircare brand, and they just launched a new detox mask with charcoal, kaolin clay and white vinegar that’s great for removing all that buildup, but without stripping your hair of natural oils. It’s super clarifying and totally organic. $30, Innersense.

Cult Gaia Katka Sunglasses

Cult Gaia just branched into sunglasses, and we’re already obsessed. This stylish retro pair is the perfect frame for summer, and we love the pale green hue. $228, Cult Gaia.

Gama IQ Perfetto Grey

This is now the world’s lightest hairdryer, but don’t let the size fool you—it’s so powerful, and dries hair ultra-fast, but without damaging your tresses. It even has an auto-clean filter and a speed and temperature memorization system. $399, Gama.

Cuyana Washable Silk Muscle Tee

This simple silk tee is sure to be a wardrobe staple this spring. $125, Cuyana.

Nion Beauty Opus Luxe

This facial brush is a great cleanser tool, with soft bristles that gently yet thoroughly get rid of dead skin cells, while also giving your skin a little lift. $99, Nion Beauty.

Pai Skincare The Impossible Glow Drops

We’re in desperate need of sun right now, but if a getaway to a tropical locale isn’t in the cards just yet, you can always fake that bronze glow—and no, we are absolutely not recommending tanning beds. We are, however, very into these bronzing drops, for a natural glow. They’re also hydrating and plumping, thanks to hyaluronic acid. $39, Pai Skincare.

Warp + Weft MXP High-Rise Iris Jeans

This eco-friendly brand puts a major emphasis on sustainability, which is so important in the denim industry. They also make very cute jeans, like this high-waisted pair. $88, Warp + Weft.

Will + Bear Perry Bucket Hat

Yes, we are very much in the bucket hat camp, and this adorable tan style is perfect for this time of year. It’s also eco-friendly, as it’s made from hemp and organic cotton corduroy. $89, Will + Bear.

Odacite Montana Harvest Omega Oil Cleanser

We highly recommend starting your nighttime skincare routine with a double cleanse, which means first using an oil on dry skin to get off all the excess dirt, make-up and pollution. We love this Odacite formula, with sea buckthorn, hemp and safflower. $48, Odacite.

Supergoop Glowscreen Body SPF 40

We’re major fans of Supergoop’s face Glowscreen, which protects your skin from the sun and leaving you with the perfect dewy complexion. Now, the brand has launched a body lotion version of the cult-favorite product, to simultaneously protect and illuminate. $42, Supergoop.

Cor Galaxy Legging

Cute activewear is part of what makes working out fun, right? These high-waisted and comfy star-print leggings will definitely have you looking forward to your next exercise class. $130, Cor.

Hairitage Need To Vent Wet Flex Hair Brush

As you may have noticed, we’re trying to be more gentle with our hair and treat it with the same amount of love and effort that goes into, say, our skincare routine. This brush is ideal for detangling even when hair is damp, without pulling out strands, and it’s also great for blowdrying, thanks to the vented shape. $8.94, Walmart.