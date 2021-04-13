Home Set: The Best Beauty Refreshers for April

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a flirty floral skirt and shimmery cream bronzer to a luxurious cashmere sweater and the prettiest blush, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Michael Stars Shorty Cardigan

We’re all about a cardigan this spring, especially for slightly chilly days. This cropped style goes with truly everything. $168, Michael Stars.

Farmacy Filling Good Serum

Hyaluronic serum is great for hydrating (and thus plumping) your skin, and this particular product also includes vegan collagen peptides to help smooth fine lines and fill wrinkles. The best part? For every bottle sold, the brand is donating five meals to Feeding America. $44, Farmacy.

Mott and Bow Mom Ridge Jean

These high-rise jeans are so flattering and comfortable; they hit right above the ankle. They will stretch with wear, though, so we recommend sizing down if you’re looking for a more snug fit. $118, Mott and Bow.

Mutha Body Contour Serum

We don’t believe there’s a true fix-all remedy when it comes to getting rid of cellulite, but Mutha’s new serum, which contains botanical oils, ceramides and fruit acids, definitely helps reduce the look of those pesky unwanted body dimples, and gives such a nice glow. $95, Mutha.

Ilia Blue Light Mist Setting Spray

Use this mist spray right after applying your makeup to help the look set; you can also use it during the day to get an extra hydration boost. It also protects your skin from blue light and pollution. $38, Ilia.

Backyard Roses Ellie Skirt

We love a ditsy floral print (and a good flouncy skirt) for spring. $56, Backyard Roses.

Kosas Air Brow in Clear

Brow maintenance can be a lot, but this clear gel helps lift, condition and keep your brows in place, all while promoting growth. $22, Kosas.

Tatcha The Silk Powder

We’re admittedly very into the whole dewy look, but there’s a big difference between glowing and just plain oily. Use Tatcha’s new setting powder for an understatedly radiant vibe, while also setting your makeup and protecting your skin. $48, Tatcha.

Leret Leret No. 05 Sweater

You won’t ever want to take off this (sustainably made!) 100 percent cashmere sweater, in the dreamiest shade of blue. $475, Leret Leret.

Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo

Gigi Hadid’s go-to makeup artist Patrick Ta just launched a new cream and powder contour duo, and it’s so good. $38, Patrick Ta.

Nailboo Starter Kit

For those not interested in spending hours at the salon for a gel manicure, try Nailboo’s starter kit—it includes everything you need for an easy, LED and UV light-free gel dip manicure. $75, Nailboo.

Fekkai Shea Butter Intense Oil

This lightweight shea butter oil is so hydrating, but totally non-greasy. Use it for your hair and body for extra nourishment. $28, Fekkai.

Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer

Tower 28’s Bronzino is actually the product that converted us into cream bronzer enthusiasts; it’s shimmery and super sheer yet buildable, and gives the perfect sunkissed glow, even if you haven’t spent the day lounging at the beach. Plus, it now comes in five shades. $20, Tower 28.

Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick

Oh, and we really like cream blush, too! This one is a cream-to-powder formula that contains emollients and antioxidants, for an ultra-smooth finish. $46, Hourglass Cosmetics.