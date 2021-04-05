Prince William and Kate Made Their Family Easter Celebrations Extra Special This Year

Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton weren’t able to take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to spend their traditional Easter Sunday with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, they still managed to make the holiday extra special.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the holiday weekend at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk country home, where they organized a special Easter egg hunt for their children.

Prince William and Kate set up a full Easter egg hunt on the grounds of their Sandringham estate, according to Us Weekly. The Cambridges don’t typically let their kids eat tons of sweets all the time, so the chocolate and candy was “a real treat.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are currently on break from school until April 20, and Duchess Kate has been keeping the two eldest Cambridges, as well as little Prince Louis, busy and entertained during their time off. They’ve been taking family bike rides and playing tennis, per Us Weekly, and of course, they’ve been partaking in their new favorite hobby, horseback riding.

The Cambridge children have been taking riding lessons, and Princess Charlotte is following in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps, as she’s “obsessed” with horses. Prince Louis, who is turning three this month, wants to join in, but is still a little too young, apparently.

This is the second year in a row that the royals haven’t been able to spend Easter together, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are still in residence at Windsor, but Prince William and Kate still included them in their Easter celebrations. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis surprised their great-grandparents with “personalized Easter eggs,” which they made themselves, as well as baked a chocolate cake “covered in mini Cadbury eggs,” for which Duchess Kate helped out, too.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a sweet Easter message on their Instagram page, with a video of an egg that reads “Happy Easter” smashed into pieces with a rolling pin, captioned “Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter.”

Aside from Easter and Prince Louis’ upcoming birthday, Prince William and Kate are also gearing up for a very special anniversary, as they’ll be celebrating 10 years of marriage on April 29.