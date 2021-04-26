Now is your chance to work for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

If you’ve always dreamed of working for the royal family, now’s your chance. Prince William and Kate Middleton are now hiring a new Senior Communications Officer, for their royal household at Kensington Palace.

This is a full-time, permanent position, based in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Kensington Palace office in London. The new hire will lead the entire communications team in planning Prince William and Kate’s engagements and events, royal tours and special projects, as well as managing the Cambridges’ communications with audiences via both social media and traditional press releases.

The Senior Communications Officer and will also have the very large task of responding to and handling media inquiries (expect a whole lot of these) regarding the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children. The job also includes working with Prince William and Kate’s Royal Foundation, their patronages and other organizations.

While Prince William and Kate were previously focusing more on virtual engagements amid the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve recently been slowly returning to in-person appearances and events, and that’s sure to continue as lockdown restrictions ease.

The Cambridges (who are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary this week!) are the primary focus of this job, but you also might get to work with other members of the royal family, as this role could require assisting in special media events for other households—so really, this could be your chance to meet the Queen.

According to the job vacancy post shared by the Royal Household, the ideal candidate must have strong communications skills (obviously) and an awareness of the media landscape, and don’t bother applying if you’re just starting out in your career, as this is definitely a senior level position, with previous experience required.

As you surely expected, the job listing also notes that it is important that the candidate have the “ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times,” so please, no blabbermouths need apply. If this sounds like the perfect job for you, then simply head to the Royal Household website here send in your resume ASAP for consideration, as the application window closes on May 5.