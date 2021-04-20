Kate Middleton Took George and Charlotte on a Very Relatable Shopping Excursion

It’s been a difficult week for the royals, as the family said their final farewells to Prince Philip at his funeral on Saturday. The service at Windsor was limited to just 30 people due to the coronavirus pandemic, so while Prince William and Kate Middleton were in attendance, their three young children were not.

It’s been a somber time, but the Duchess of Cambridge still made sure she was able to do something special with her kids before they returned to school this week. Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been on vacation from Thomas’s Battersea for the past few weeks; they spent part of the break at the family’s Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, but returned to London prior to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Duchess Kate took Prince George and Princess Charlotte on a special outing on their last day of break, as she was spotted with her two eldest children out shopping on Kings Road in London. Kate brought George and Charlotte to a children’s stationary, toy and school supplies store, where the little royals were extremely well-behaved.

A shop manager named Alexa shared the sighting on Twitter, reports Hello. She wrote, “I’ve always been a Kate Middleton fan… today she was in one of my stores on the Kings Road with George and Charlotte, what the team told me about how she was with them and how the kids were with each other makes me like her even more!”

While she wasn’t in the store at the time the Duchess of Cambridge was browsing with her children, but that the team working in the shop shared a sweet detail about seven-year-old Prince George and five-year-old Princess Charlotte’s shopping habits.

She added, “I wasn’t there but she talked to my team, the kids had a budget that they stuck to and paid for their own things with their own money. Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that’s just lovely!”

It’s not clear what the Cambridges decided to purchase in the boutique, but they might have been stocking up on school supplies before their return to Thomas’s Battersea, though perhaps they were perusing for birthday gifts for their youngest sibling, as Prince Louis is turning three years old on Friday, and surely Prince William and Kate are planning a celebration for the littlest Cambridge.