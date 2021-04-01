Meghan and Harry Are Taking Leave After Their Baby Arrives to Enjoy Time as a Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready for a new arrival to the family, as they’re expecting their second child this summer. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are already parents to Archie, revealed during their big interview with Oprah Winfrey that they’re having a baby girl, and they’re planning on taking some well-deserved time off right after the birth.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who are now living in Montecito, intend to take paternity leave and maternity leave after their baby is born, reports Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, so they can “spend proper time together as a family.”

The Sussexes weren’t able to take a ton of time off after Archie’s birth in May 2018; Prince Harry had to travel to the Netherlands mere days after their son was born, and as Nicholl points out, Meghan was working throughout her pregnancy.

They have different plans this time around, though, as after baby girl Sussex arrives, Prince Harry and Meghan will both take leave, so that they can “have some real quality time together.” This will be the final addition to their family, as the Sussexes have said that they won’t be having any more children after their daughter is born.

Prince Harry and Meghan are also hoping to have a home birth this time around, as first reported by Page Six. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were originally intending to have a home birth with Archie at Frogmore Cottage, but because the baby was a week late, decided it would be best to have a hospital birth.

Archie’s birth was “fairly straightforward,” per Vanity Fair, so the Sussexes are hoping there won’t be an issue with a home birth for their baby girl, at their Santa Barbara estate.

It’s clear precisely when baby girl Sussex is due during the summer, but according to Nicholl, there’s a chance it could impact Prince Harry’s current plans to return to the U.K. for the July 1 unveiling of a statue in Princess Diana’s honor in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. While Prince Harry is “determined” to join Prince William for the big event, he will likely have to change his travel arrangements depending on when the baby is born, as well as the state of travel due to the coronavirus pandemic at the time.

Prince Harry and Meghan have lots of festivities coming up even before their baby girl’s arrival, though. Archie turns two on May 6, followed by the Sussexes’ third wedding anniversary on May 19, so there will be plenty of celebrations next month.