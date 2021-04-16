3 Natural Adderall Alternatives: Over the Counter Adderall to Increase Focus

We all know how hard it is when you cannot focus on your job. Keeping your mind focused is essential for daily tasks and productivity. Adderall is one of the stimulants that can help increase your energy and improve your focus.

However, this medication should only be prescribed by a medical professional and must be controlled carefully. Some side effects are associated with taking Adderall. If you experience any side effects, you should consult your medical professional immediately.

If you would like to improve your focus and memory, you can take a natural Adderall alternative instead. These natural supplements may help improve your focus and memory retainment, as well as improving brain health.

Finding a good brain supplement can be challenging because there are a lot of choices on the market. Some supplements may even harm your health. This article will talk about the top three natural Adderall supplements you can find online.

We will also discuss each product’s ingredients and benefits to help you decide if the supplement is right for you. Take note that these supplements are not meant to prevent or cure any illnesses or disorders, and should NEVER be used to replace your prescribed medication. Always check with your medical professional before adding a supplement to your diet.

Top 3 Natural Adderall Alternatives [Over the Counter]

1. NooCube – Strongest Adderall Alternative

NooCube is a blend of nootropics that may improve your focus, mental speed, and memory retainment. Aside from this, it may also enhance your cognitive function and concentration.

NooCube has natural herbs and vitamins that may promote focus and concentration to help you become more productive throughout the day. The supplement does not use any harmful chemicals or GMOs either.

Most supplements contain caffeine to enhance your focus. However, NooCube does not contain any caffeine, which means it won’t disturb your sleep schedule. The ingredients in NooCube may also improve your memory retainment and learning.

There are thousands of people who tried and loved NooCube as well. Users report that they feel more energized and focused throughout the day. Some users even say that it helps manage their stress and mood.

As we age, we cannot prevent our brain cells and neurons from slowly breaking down. Older people are more prone to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. Adding supplements like NooCube to your diet may help diminish neuron degeneration.

Ingredients



Alpha GPC

Huperzine-A

Cat’s Claw

Bacopa or Brahmi

Oat Straw

Theanine and Tyrosine

Alpha GPC

Alpha GPC is a supplement that contains choline. Alpha GPC may protect your neurons and may prevent cognitive decline. Diseases like Alzheimer’s are more common as we age, and it can lead to cognitive decline.

This ingredient may also help improve your mood and improve physical performance. Studies also show that Alpha GPC may improve memory and memory retainment, making it suitable for improving your learning skills.

Huperzine-A

Huperzine-A is commonly found in Chinese moss, and it may help prevent neuron damage caused by aging. It may also help improve your mood and increase your energy levels which is necessary for daily tasks.

Cat’s Claw

Cat’s Claw is a type of tropical vine that can grow 30 meters tall. It has potent antioxidant properties that may help improve your immune system. Aside from this, it may also help relieve the pain and symptoms of osteoporosis.

Bacopa

Bacopa, or Brahmi, typically grows underwater and is common in Ayurvedic medicine. Bacopa is typically known for its nootropic properties, and it may help boost your cognitive function and help improve your focus.

Oat Straw

Oat Straw is commonly harvested before the seeds mature and become oats. They are known to be nutritious. Based on recent research, this ingredient may help boost your brain function and improve concentration. The research also shows that it may help with memory retention.

Theanine & Tyrosine

Theanine and tyrosine are commonly found in black tea and mushrooms. When both theanine and tyrosine are combined, they may help improve your physical and mental performance. Based on research, the mixture may also help with focus and supplementing energy.

Theanine and tyrosine may also give you extra focus and mental clarity in a stressful situation. This benefit is perfect for people working in a high-stress environment and people experiencing stress.

NooCube Side Effects

NooCube uses natural and organic herbs that may improve your cognitive function. There are no known harmful side effects when taking NooCube. However, it is not recommended to take the supplement if you are pregnant.

Taking the supplement if you are currently breastfeeding or under the age of 18 is not recommended either. If you have underlying medical conditions, always consult your medical professional before adding this supplement to your diet.

Final Thoughts:

NooCube is a natural and organic supplement that uses herbs to boost your brain function and focus. Noocube uses only natural ingredients and vitamins to promote better brain health.

Neuroscientists designed NooCube’s formula. The formula is tested for any harmful side effects. This supplement does not contain any caffeine, making it perfect for people who are sensitive to it.

NooCube does not have any GMOs or harmful chemicals. If you are unsure about buying the product, the brand offers a 60-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with its effects.

2. Mind Lab Pro – Best Herbal Alternative to Adderall

Mind Lab Pro is a combination of 11 different nootropics to help you focus. Unlike some competitors, this supplement targets more than two brain pathways. Instead, Mind Lab Pro targets six brain pathways to help optimize brain function.

Mind Lab Pro’s goal is to manufacture a universal and suitable nootropic for all types of brain performance. They also aim to create a suitable supplement for any person, no matter what age or occupation.

Mind Lab Pro does not contain any stimulants or additives. This supplement includes nootropics that are effective even in smaller doses, which may help improve your brain energy and regeneration.

Ingredients

Cognizin or Citicoline

Phosphatidylserine

Bacopa Monierri

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Maritime Pine Bark Extract

L-Tyrosine

L-Theanine

Rhodiola Rosea

B6, B9, B12

Cognizin or Citicoline

Cognizin or Citicoline is a natural chemical produced in our brains. Its job is to produce Phosphatidylcholine, which helps prevent memory loss and aid with neurodegenerative diseases.

Phosphatidylserine

Phosphatidylserine is a supplement commonly made from cabbage or soy. This supplement may improve your thinking skills and mental performance. It may also help prevent degeneration of cognitive function that can occur as we age.

Bacopa Monierri

Bacopa Monierri is a potent antioxidant that can help release harmful toxins. Our bodies contain free radicals. Bacopa Monierri helps remove free radicals from your body.

According to recent research, Bacopa Monierri has potential nootropic effects that may be tied to memory performance and improving memory retainment. It may also help produce serotonin, which is the feel-good hormone in your body, aiding mood management.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Lion’s Mane is a type of mushroom that may have neuroprotective properties. This mushroom may help with your neurons’ regeneration and may help you store new and old memories, improving retention.

Lion’s Mane’s neuroprotective properties may also prevent your neurons from degenerating and reduce the risk of cognitive diseases. It may also help in improving your mood.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract

Maritime Pine Bark Extract comes from a tree that typically grows in the Mediterranean Sea. This ingredient is generally used for treating asthma and improving physical performance. It may also help improve blood circulation, improving brain performance.

Maritime may help in improving oxygen circulation, which is necessary for your health and brain function. It may also help with improving your physical capabilities and protein metabolism.

L-Tyrosine

L-Tyrosine is a type of amino acid responsible for creating essential neurotransmitters needed for memory retainment and mood management. Recent research also shows the potential nootropic benefits of this ingredient, like improving focus and concentration.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is another type of amino acid that is found in green and black teas. One of the potential benefits of supplementing L-Theanine is relieving anxiety and stress. Aside from improving your mood, L-Theanine may also improve cognitive performance.

Rhodiola Rosea

Rhodiola Rosea is a type of herb that is commonly found in both Europe and Asia. Some recent research shows that Rhodiola Rosea can decrease stress and help your body fight against fatigue, allowing you to be productive longer.

B6, B9, & B12

B6, B9, and B12 are three essential vitamins in our body that help manage mood and brain function. Vitamin B6 is a vitamin that our body cannot create, so we need to supply it with supplements.

Vitamin B6 may help improve your mood and aid in improving brain health. Vitamin B12 is a vitamin that you can find in animal products, and it is necessary for keeping the nerve cells of your body healthy. Vitamin B9 or Folate Acid is another water -soluble vitamin that may reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like dementia.

Mind Lab Pro Side Effects

Mind Lab Pro does not have any known side effects. The brand uses a blend of vitamins and herbs to provide a nootropic effect for your brain. However, before adding the supplement to your diet, check the ingredients to see if you have any allergic reactions to them.

If you experience any side effects and symptoms, kindly stop taking the supplement immediately and consult your medical professional. This supplement is not suitable for pregnant or nursing women.

Final Thoughts:

Mind Lab Pro is a supplement that uses a blend of 11 nootropics to help improve brain performance. The supplement also targets six brain pathways.

This nootropic supplement also aims to prevent the effects of aging by improving multiple brain performances like memory retention and multi-tasking. Mind Lab Pro also contains numerous vitamins that may improve your mood.

This supplement does not contain any caffeine, harmful chemicals, or toxic ingredients. Each of Mind Lab Pro’s nootropic ingredients are effective, making it one of the most potent natural alternatives to Adderall.

3. Qualia Mind – Premium Alternative to Adderall

Qualia Mind is a favorite among customers who use nootropics because of its high-quality ingredients, and multiple medical practitioners love this brand as well. Qualia Mind is a premium cognitive support supplement that targets three brain performances. Qualia Mind aims to improve your focus, memory, and mental drive.

The ingredients in Qualia Mind may help improve your mental clarity and sharpen your focus. Aside from this, the supplement may reduce your procrastination and improve your energy levels.

Qualia Mind combines 28 ingredients that may help improve your brain performance. This supplement has six nootropics, seven vitamins that boost brain health, two antioxidants, six adaptogens, five amino acids, and two choline promoters.

All of the ingredients in Qualia Mind are vegan and gluten-free. The ingredients do not contain any GMOs either, making them safe for consumption. If you are not satisfied with the product, you can return it within 100 days and get a full refund with no questions asked.

Ingredients

Huperzine-A

Jyotishmati

Phosphatidylserine

Theobromine

UMP

Organic Coffeeberry

Vitamin D3

Vitamin C

Niacin

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B5

DHA

Pyrroloquinoline Quinone

Artichoke Extract

Bacopa or Brahmi

Coleus or Forskolin

Ginkgo Extract

Velvet Bean

Rhodiola Rosea Root

Taurine

L-Theanine

L-Carnitine

DL-Phenylalanine

Alpha-GPC

Cognizin

Huperzine-A

Huperzine-A is a plant that has shown potential in improving your memory and learning skills. This plant may help improve neurological functions like thinking and problem-solving, making it suitable for learning.

Jyotishmati

Jyotishmati is a type of nootropic herb that is mainly known for its neuroprotective properties. This herb may help with neuron regeneration and repair, reducing the risk of some neurodegenerative diseases.

Phosphatidylserine

Phosphatidylserine comes from the phospholipids class that is responsible for taking care of our brain health. This ingredient is necessary for brain metabolism because it forms the necessary plasma needed for brain signal and function.

Theobromine

Theobromine, formerly known as xantheose, is closely related to caffeine and has the same effects as caffeine. It can give feelings of alertness and focus once consumed. Aside from increased focus, it may also increase your energy levels and promote memory retention.

UMP

UMP is an ingredient necessary for improving cognitive functions, focusing mainly on your learning skills. A research study also shows it has the potential to improve memory retention.

Organic Coffeeberry

Organic Coffeeberry is an ingredient made from organic coffee fruits. This ingredient contains caffeine which can help keep you alert and focused while doing your daily tasks. Just like coffee, it has high antioxidant properties that can help flush out harmful toxins.

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 is known for its multiple health benefits. One of the health benefits that vitamin D provides is a boost to your immunity. Aside from this, vitamin D3 may also help with mood management.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C, otherwise known as ascorbic acid, is a common vitamin used in many supplements. Our bodies cannot produce vitamin C, so we must get our supply from other sources like supplements and foods. It helps improve your immune system and boost protein metabolism.

Niacin

Niacin, or vitamin B3, is a vitamin that can be found in multiple foods like greens and proteins. This vitamin is necessary to process the food you eat into energy. Niacin may help improve your energy and prevent fatigue.

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B1, or otherwise known as Thiamine, is another essential vitamin necessary for producing energy from your food. A lack of B1 in your body can cause feelings of fatigue and tiredness. It is crucial for your body’s energy metabolism.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 or Pyridoxine is a water -soluble vitamin that is necessary for multiple bodily functions like processing carbohydrates. It is also essential for the regeneration of your red blood cells and neurons.

Research also shows that vitamin B6 may help reduce the symptoms of depression and promote brain health.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is another essential vitamin that is necessary for creating and regenerating red blood cells. As we age, the regeneration and creation of red blood cells become slower, leading to maturing symptoms. A lack of vitamin B12 can also cause weakness or lightheadedness.

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B5 also helps turn the food you ingest into energy. This vitamin is necessary for maintaining your energy levels throughout the day, making you more productive. A research study also shows that B vitamins are essential for the oxidative metabolism of the brain.

DHA

DHA is an omega-3 fatty acid that is essential for the development of your brain. This fatty acid is also necessary for maintaining normal mental functions and keeping your brain healthy. It may help improve your learning capability and memory retention skills.

This ingredient may also help in fighting inflammation. DHA may help sharpen your focus and keep your nervous system healthy. Our body cannot produce a lot of DHA, which makes it essential that you get the fatty acid from other sources like foods and supplements.

Pyrroloquinoline Quinone

Pyrroloquinoline Quinone is a type of compound that is commonly found in yeast and other bacteria. This ingredient has neuroprotective properties that help maintain and protect your brain from degeneration. It also has antioxidant properties that may help slow down the effects of aging.

Artichoke Extract

Research shows that artichoke extract may have anti-aging properties that can help slow down aging and prevent cognitive diseases.

Bacopa or Brahmi

Bacopa or Brahmi is a herb that has shown promise when handling symptoms of conditions like ADHD. It may help keep you focused and help enhance cognitive function. Some research studies also show the potential of Bacopa Monierri when it comes to handling your mood.

Coleus or Forskolin

Coleus or Forskolin is a commonly used herbal product famous for its weight-loss properties. However, this ingredient may also help boost your brain function and protect it from neurodegenerative diseases.

Ginkgo Extract

Ginkgo extract is an ingredient that is commonly used to slow down the effects of age-related cognitive diseases. This ingredient may help stimulate the left temporal and left prefrontal cortex of your brain, which is responsible for analysis and methodical thinking.

Velvet Bean

Velvet bean is a type of legume commonly found in the regions of Africa and Asia. Velvet bean is also widely known as Mucuna Pruriens, and it may help manage male infertility and promote the production of dopamine in your brain. This “happy hormone” is essential for keeping us motivated and relaxed.

Rhodiola Rosea Root

The Rhodiola Rosea root is a flowering plant that may help your body adapt and reduce stress. This ingredient may help manage your mood and keep you focused even in a high-stress environment. It may also help increase your mental capacity.

Taurine

Taurine is essential for the regeneration and creation of brain cells. This ingredient has effects similar to caffeine and may help keep you focused and improve your concentration for your daily tasks. Aside from this, taurine has multiple purposes and is one of the most abundant amino acids in our body.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is a common amino acid found in most teas. Research shows L-theanine may increase the activity of your brain in the alpha frequency. It may also help relax your mind without causing any feelings of drowsiness or nausea.

L-Carnitine

L-Carnitine is a derivative of an amino acid that may help boost brain function. It may help improve memory retention and thinking skills. This ingredient is also essential for producing the energy that your body needs.

DL-Phenylalanine

DL-Phenylalanine is another type of amino acid that may have analgesic properties and help with mood management. It may also promote the production of dopamine and improve your energy levels.

Alpha-GPC

Alpha-GPC, or choline, is a compound found in our brain. Research shows that Alpha-GPC may help improve your brain health and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative illnesses like dementia. However, further research is needed.

Cognizin

Cognizin is another type of brain compound that is essential for cognitive function. This ingredient may help improve your focus and concentration. It may also help you improve your multi-tasking skills.

Qualia Mind Side Effects

Qualia Mind has no known side effects. However, this supplement contains some caffeine which can lead to sleep disturbances. It would help if you consumed this supplement a few hours before bed to prevent this issue.

If you are nursing, pregnant, or under the age of 18, you should avoid adding this supplement to your diet. If you have underlying illnesses, you should always consult your medical professional before adding any supplement to your diet.

Final Thoughts

Qualia Mind is a nootropic supplement combining 28 potent ingredients that may promote brain health and improve your concentration. This brand has one of the highest-rated nootropics on the market.

The ingredients in Qualia Mind may help improve your mental clarity and sharpen your focus. It may also help with procrastination and provide more energy throughout the day. Qualia Mind is 100% vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, making it suitable for anyone.

What makes Qualia Mind different from other nootropic supplements is that it contains vitamins and minerals that may improve your brain health and overall well-being.

Is It Possible To Make Adderall At Home?

The short answer to this question is you shouldn’t. Adderall is a scheduled drug and belongs to a class of stimulants. It is mainly used to treat conditions like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder(ADHD).

You should always consult with your medical professional whenever you are taking this drug to prevent any health risks.

Adderall is typically taken orally and in controlled dosages. Your medical professional would usually check-in between doses to see if your condition has improved. If you feel any side effects while taking the drug, you should always consult your medical professional.

Making Adderall at home is not possible because you need amphetamine salts, which are illegal in most countries if you do not have the proper prescription for them. Not only are you risking your health, but you are also risking going to jail for breaking the law.

However, the main benefit of Adderall is improving your focus and concentration. Nootropic supplements use ingredients that may help improve your cognitive function without the side effects commonly associated with Adderall.

You can take these natural supplements, which may help in improving concentration. However, take note that these alternatives do not cure any illnesses or conditions. If you have an underlying medical condition, you should always check with your medical professional before adding any supplement to your diet.

Is Adderall An OTC Medicine?

No, Adderall is not an over-the-counter medicine. Adderall is a controlled drug, and using it without a proper medical prescription is illegal. This drug is commonly used for treating symptoms of ADHD and should only be used in controlled dosages.

Adderall can also cause side effects like nervousness and loss of appetite. If you feel any of these side effects, consult your medical professional immediately.

Natural nootropic supplements may help improve your focus without the harmful side effects of Adderall. These nootropic supplements do not need a prescription because they only use natural vitamins and herbs.

What Can I Use Instead Of Adderall?

If you would like to improve your brain function and concentration without using Adderall, you may choose to add nootropic supplements to your diet instead. These nootropic supplements have a blend of vitamins and ingredients that may promote brain health.

Nootropic supplements are also be generally safe to use. These supplements have ingredients that may help imrpove memory and enhance focus.

However, these nootropic supplements should not be used to replace any prescriptions and are not meant to prevent, treat, or cure any underlying medical conditions. Talk to your medical professional before adding any supplements to your diet.

In Conclusion: Do These Natural Alternatives to Adderall Work?

If you find yourself having trouble concentrating on your work, you may need to improve your cognitive health. Adderall is a stimulant that is typically used to keep you focused and treat ADHD symptoms.

However, this stimulant is a controlled drug and cannot be purchased without a proper prescription. A natural alternative to Adderall is nootropic supplements. These supplements may help improve your cognitive function and promote thinking skills without the adverse side effects of Adderall.

Listed in this article are some of the top nootropic supplements that may boost brain function. NooCube is one of the most potent and effective nootropics on the market. Mind Lab Pro is a nootropic that only uses natural herbal ingredients.

Lastly, Qualia Mind is a premium brand that combines 28 ingredients that may boost cognitive function.

Always check the ingredients and functions of each brand to see which nootropic suits you best. If you have underlying medical conditions, consult your medical professional before adding any nootropic supplement to your diet.

