‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Isn’t Coming to Netflix Anytime Soon

If distance truly does make the heart grow fonder than it’s no wonder that The Umbrella Academy is one of Netflix’s most popular originals. Season 1 debuted in February 2019 but Season 2 took its sweet time in following up with a 17-month hiatus. Now, thank in part to COVID-19, Season 3 is similarly a ways away from prime time despite fans being left on a cliffhanger conclusion that begs resolution.

Star Tom Hopper, who plays Luther, recently revealed that additional health and safety precautions implemented in the wake of the pandemic have slowed production. This comes on the heels of the global production shutdown forced by COVID throughout much of 2020.

“COVID protocols mean that we have shorter days, which means that the actual length of the shoot is going to be a lot longer.”

“Well, the COVID protocols mean that we have shorter days, which means that the actual length of the shoot is going to be a lot longer,” Hopper told Collider. “But yeah, we’re really near the beginning. We’re not that far into it at the moment, so we’ve got a long way to go, but it’s good. The great thing is the material, the work is amazing, so every day on set is, like I say, a joy and so much fun.”

The actor notes that while production is moving slowly, the scripts for Season 3, which are not yet complete, have been promising. As fans will remember, Season 3 finished with the Hargreeves kids returning to their proper present-day timeline, yet finding themselves in an alternate reality in which a still-living Ben leads a new team known as The Sparrow Academy. Questions immediately abound.

“We’ve not got all 10, but we’ve had a fair chunk and yeah, I think that you’re right. I think it did allow them to have a bit of extra time on, because I think we got commissioned in the middle of all this stuff,” he told the outlet. “So the writers I guess got more of a headstart. But now it’s only allowed them to really refine them, so the ones we’re getting now are really special.”

According to Netflix’s hazy internal metrics, 45 million households watched Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy in its first month of release. By that standard, it was the third most-popular Netflix original TV series of 2019. Season 2 drew 43 million viewers over its first 28 days, per Netflix, and spent four straight weeks among Nielsen’s most-watched SVOD programs in terms of minutes-watched.