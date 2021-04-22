How to Watch 25 of This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Films Right Now

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony is just around the corner this weekend and the feverish chatter surrounding the cinematic battle between our favorite films of the year is well underway. It’s now easier than ever before to stay in the Oscar loop via a smorgasbord of streaming platforms — from Netflix to Hulu to Amazon Prime and beyond. Tune into the Academy Awards show on April 25 to witness the historic nomination of two women, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell, for best director and the outcome of Mank’s colossal 10 nominations. But beforehand, use this quick streaming guide to navigate your search for the nominees.

The Father

The Father landed six Oscar nominations this year, including best picture, screenplay, film editing and production design. About a father experiencing dementia and struggling to navigate his new reality, the film features Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Imogen Poots. Hopkins earned a nomination for best actor while Colman gained recognition for best supporting actress. Watch The Father on demand through Amazon Prime.

Judas and the Black Messiah

The biographical drama Judas and the Black Messiah follows FBI informant William O’Neal’s infiltration of the 1960s Chicago Black Panther Party and subsequent interest in party chairman Fred Hampton. Sean Bobbit earned a nomination for the film’s cinematography while Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield landed best supporting actor nominations. The film also secured best original screenplay and song nominations. Watch Judas and the Black Messiah on demand through Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and Google Play.

Mank

Witness Herman J. Mankiewicz’s journey to finish the screenplay of 1941’s Citizen Kane in Mank, David Fincher’s latest biographical drama. Starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins, the film sits atop the Oscar leaderboard with nine nominations, including best picture, actor (for Oldman), director (for Fincher) and supporting actress (for Seyfried). The film also secured nominations for cinematography, original score, achievement in sound, make up and hair styling and production design. Watch Mank on Netflix.

Minari

Minari is a modern take on the American dream, portraying a Korean-American family’s move to an Arkansas farm and the ensuing struggle of adaptation to a new lifestyle and evolving familial dynamics. The film is nominated for best picture, director (for Lee Isaac Chung), actor (for Steven Yeun), original screenplay and original score (for Emile Mosseri). Watch Minari on demand through Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Google Play.

Nomadland

Nomadland tells the story of a woman’s journey through the American West after losing her job during the 2008 recession. Director Chloe Zhao and actress Frances McDormand secured nominations for best director and best actress, respectively. The film also picked up nominations in the best picture, adapted screenplay, film editing and cinematography categories. Watch Nomadland on Hulu.

Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennell’s directorial debut, Promising Young Woman, portrays the thrilling revenge plot of a 30 year old medical school drop out. Carey Mulligan stars as Cassie Thomas, a woman who routinely feigns drunkenness to expose the predatory desires of men offering to take her home. Mulligan landed a nomination for best actress and Fennell won two nominations for best director and screenplay. Promising Young Woman is also recognized for film editing. Watch Promising Young Woman on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Vudu.

The Sound of Metal

Sound of Metal, starring Riz Ahmed, reveals the struggles of a heavy metal drummer who begins to lose his sense of hearing. The film is up for best picture, original screenplay, achievement in sound and film editing. Ahmed and Paul Raci’s performance won nominations for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively. Watch Sound of Metal on Amazon Prime.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Trial of the Chicago 7 tells the story of a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors charged with conspiracy at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The film landed nominations for best picture, screenplay, cinematography, original song and film editing. Sacha Baron Cohen’s performance secured recognition in the supporting actor category as well. Watch The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix.

Another Round

In the comedy Another Round, four Danish high school teachers decide to test a theory that the human body exists in an alcohol deficit. As each character embarks on a perpetual state of drunkenness, their lives take surprising (and unsurprising) downturns. The film is up for best foreign language film and best director (for Thomas Vinterberg). Watch Another Round on Hulu.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom depicts blues singer Ma Rainey’s (played by Viola Davis) tense recording session in 1920s Chicago. The late Chadwick Boseman stars as the hot headed trumpeter, gunning for his own record deal. Both Davis and Boseman received nominations for best actress and actor. The film is also recognized for best costume and production design. Watch Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Netflix.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Andra Day’s starring role in the biographical drama film The United States vs. Billie Holiday earned an Oscar nomination for best actress. The film depicts the brutal harassment Billie Holiday endured by the FBI in the wake of her anti-lynching protest song, “Strange Fruit.” Watch The United States vs. Billie Holiday on Hulu.

Pieces of a Woman

Vanessa Kirby’s emotional performance in Pieces of a Woman, about a mother’s grief during the aftermath of a heartbreaking home birth, earned a best actress nomination. The film also stars Shia LeBeouf and Ellen Burstyn. Watch Pieces of a Woman on Netflix.

One Night in Miami

In One Night in Miami, Leslie Odom Jr., Jim Brown, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Aldis Hodge portray a fictionalized 1964 meeting between Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke. Odom Jr. is nominated for best supporting actor and the film also secured nominations in the best adapted screenplay and original song categories. Watch One Night in Miami on Amazon Prime.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, Rudy Giuliani and Tom Hanks, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm scored two Oscar nominations this year, including best adapted screenplay and best supporting actress (for Bakalova). After being released from prison for inflicting dishonor on his country, Borat Sagdiyev is back to offer his daughter as a bride to former Vice President Mike Pence in this second Borat film. Watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime.

Hillbilly Elegy

Supporting actress Glenn Close landed an Oscar nomination for her role in Hillbilly Elegy, about a Yale law student who returns to his rural hometown in an effort to assist his mother’s struggle with her drug addiction. The film is also recognized in the makeup and hair styling category. Watch Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix.

The White Tiger

In Netflix’s The White Tiger, starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, a rich Indian family’s driver-turned-entrepreneur becomes upwardly mobile by manipulating his ambition and wit. The film is nominated in the best adapted screenplay category. Watch The White Tiger on Netflix.

Collective

In the Romanian documentary film Collective, a group of Romanian journalists uncover health care fraud and corruption in the aftermath of a nightclub fire incident. The film is directed, written and produced by Alexander Nanau. Collective is up for best foreign language film and best documentary feature. Watch Collective on Amazon Prime, Vudu or Google Play.

The Mole Agent

In The Mole Agent, nominated for best documentary feature, a private investigator hires an 83 year old man to infiltrate a Chilean nursing home to uncover incidents of elder abuse. The documentary, which doubles as a playful spy film, features Petronila Abarca, Romula Aitken and Sergio Chamy. Watch The Mole Agent on Hulu, Apple TV or Amazon Prime.

Onward

In the animated film Onward, a pair of teenage elf brothers attempt to spend one last day with their deceased father through a quest to find a magical artifact. The film stars Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyful and received an Oscar nomination for best animated feature. Watch Onward on Disney Plus.

Over the Moon

Over the Moon scored an Oscar nomination for best animated feature. Starring Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo and Ken Jeong, the film depicts a girl who plans to meet a mythical moon goddess after building her own rocket ship. Watch Over the Moon on Netflix.

Soul

Soul, nominated for best animated feature, achievement in sound and original score, stars Jamie Fox, Daveed Diggs and Tina Fey. The film depicts a rather hapless middle school music teacher seeking to reunite his soul and his body before his big break as a jazz musician. Watch Soul on Disney Plus.

Wolfwalkers

Wolfwalkers is nominated for best animated feature. Steeped in Irish folklore, the film takes place during the English colonization of Ireland as a hunter is sent to kill wolves attacking a growing city. The film stars Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker and Sean Bean. Watch Wolfwalkers on Apple TV.

News of the World

News of the World earned three Oscar nominations, including best original score, cinematography (for James Newton Howard) and production design. Tom Hanks stars in the film, playing a Civil War general who escorts a 10-year-old girl across Texas. Watch News of the World on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu.

Emma

The most recent rendition of Jane Austen’s Emma is nominated in the best costume design category for Alexandra Byrne’s work. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the well meaning yet meddlesome Emma in the 2020 HBO Max film. Watch Emma on HBO Max.

Mulan

The live action rendition of Mulan received two Oscar nods this year in the costume design and visual effects categories. Featuring stunning costumes and vivid scenery borrowed from China and New Zealand shooting locations, the film follows Yifei Liu as Mulan as she traverses the Chinese landscape. Watch Mulan on Disney+.

The 93rd Academy Awards will air April 25, 2021 on ABC.

Golden Years is Observer’s clear-eyed coverage of the awards horserace.