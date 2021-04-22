Prince Harry Is So Happy to Be Back in Montecito With Meghan and Archie

Prince Harry is now back in California after spending nine days in the U.K. for his grandfather’s funeral, and he’s so happy to be reunited with Meghan Markle and Archie. The Duke of Sussex had to make the trip to the U.K. solo for Prince Philip’s funeral, as while the Duchess of Sussex wanted to join her husband to support him and his family, her doctors advised her not to travel at this stage in her pregnancy.

Meghan is expecting the couple’s second child this summer, and Prince Harry was worried about leaving her behind in Montecito so late into her pregnancy. He FaceTimed his wife and son every single day while he was in the U.K., reports Us Weekly, and was very anxious to get back to his family.

Even though Meghan wasn’t able to attend the funeral in person, she watched the memorial broadcast at home, and she was also in touch with the Queen earlier in the week, per People. Duchess Meghan knew the trip was “difficult” for her husband, and that he didn’t want to leave her and Archie, but reassured Harry that he didn’t need to worry and that they were completely fine in California.

The Duke of Sussex spent most of his time in the U.K. isolating at Frogmore Cottage. He was able to privately meet with Queen Elizabeth at least twice, and also reportedly spoke with Prince William and Prince Charles for two hours at Windsor Castle after the service; it was the first time Prince Harry saw his brother and father since the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.

Prince Harry always planned on returning to California as soon as possible. He’s been “constantly doting” on Meghan during her pregnancy; according to Us Weekly, he’s “always a supportive partner,” but definitely goes the extra mile when she’s expecting, and has been taking on all the major tasks around the home, including cooking and making sure Meghan is as comfortable as possible.

Meghan is reportedly feeling much better during this pregnancy than she did during her first, and has been practicing yoga daily. The Sussexes haven’t revealed specifics about the due date for their baby girl; only that it’s sometime this summer. They do have another big family event coming up before the birth of their daughter, though, as Archie turns two on May 6, so surely a cheerful celebration is already in the works.