The Royals Are Hoping Prince Harry and Prince William Reconcile This Weekend

By

Prince William and Prince Harry will finally reunite this weekend.

Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. for the first time in over a year, as he prepares to attend his grandfather’s funeral this weekend. The Duke of Sussex, who made the trip alone as Meghan Markle was told by doctors not to travel due to her pregnancy, has been back in England for just a few days, and is following COVID-19 protocols and isolating at Frogmore Cottage.

Current U.K. government guidelines require travelers entering the country to quarantine for 10 days, but Prince Harry will be able to go to Prince Philip’s funeral at St. George’s Chapel this Saturday on “compassionate grounds.” The memorial service will be the first time the Duke of Sussex reunites with the royals in-person since he left the U.K. for California last year.

Subscribe to Observer’s Royals Newsletter

The brothers will put their differences aside at Prince Philip’s funeral.

The royals are hoping the Prince Harry and Prince William, who have had an increasingly tense relationship over the past several months, will be able to reconcile when they see each other at the funeral. According to Us Weekly, the royals want the brothers to “make some sort of amends” when they reunite.

There’s a “hope that they can bond in person and put the past behind them,” but the royals are aware that it will “be difficult due to the resentment and anger that’s existed on both sides.”

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship was already tense, but it seriously worsened after the Sussexes’ big interview with Oprah Winfrey; the Duke of Cambridge was reportedly fuming after the special aired, and grew even angrier after his brother revealed parts of their conversation to Gayle King.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: (L-R) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh stand on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London, England. The ceremony is Queen Elizabeth II's annual birthday parade and dates back to the time of Charles II in the 17th Century when the Colours of a regiment were used as a rallying point in battle. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Prince William both want to support the Queen in the wake of her husband’s death. Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

But Prince Harry spoke to Prince William on the phone again shortly after landing in the U.K. from California on Sunday; according to Express, the brothers are focused on honoring their grandfather’s memory and will put their rift aside as they support the Queen at the funeral. Even if Prince Harry and Prince William aren’t able to fully reconcile, it’s expected that the brothers will be able to get through the somber event in a cordial way, and Kate Middleton is reportedly ready to act as peacemaker between the two, per the Telegraph.

Prince Harry isn’t planning on staying around in the U.K. for long after the funeral, though, as the Duke of Sussex will hurry back to Meghan and Archie shortly after the memorial. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are expecting their second child, a baby girl, this summer, and Prince Harry doesn’t want to be separated from his family for long.

The Royals Are Hoping Prince Harry and Prince William Reconcile This Weekend
Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, British Royal Family, Prince William, Royal family news, Royal news, royals