Prince William and Prince Harry Put Aside Their Differences for Princess Diana Statue

It’s no secret that there’s been some serious tension between Prince William and Prince Harry over the past year. The brothers are currently not on the best of terms, and the Duke of Cambridge is reportedly still furious over many of the revelations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Despite their uncomfortable relationship at the moment, the princes have put aside their differences to come together and work on a project that’s very important to both of them, as it turns out that the two have been communicating about the statue in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, that’s expected to be unveiled this summer.

Prince William and Prince Harry first commissioned the statue back in 2017.

Prince Harry and Prince William have now signed off on the design, as the sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley, has reportedly sent the carving to be cast, according to the Sun. The British sculptor received feedback from both princes, as the brothers were both “determined” to finish the project, which the first commissioned back in 2017.

A source close to the sculptor told the Sun that Rank-Broadley “did work closely with the boys” on the design, and that “I think it will be incredible.” Even though Prince Harry is now living in California with Meghan Markle, he was still involved with the process, and was reportedly sent photos of the design.

Even though the brothers have been at odds for much of the past year, their cousin, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike have reportedly helped Prince Harry and Prince William come together, and have been “playing peacemakers” between the two for the past year.

The big unveiling of the statue is set to take place on July 1, which would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. As of now, both Prince Harry and Prince William are planning on attending the unveiling, though there’s a chance that the Duke of Sussex might not be able to travel back across the pond this summer, depending on when his and Meghan’s baby girl arrives, as well as the state of travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. If Prince Harry is able to return to the U.K., hopefully enough time will have passed that the brothers will be able to continue to put aside their differences for the big event in their mother’s honor.