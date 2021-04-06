Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Are Settling Into Family Life at Frogmore Cottage

It’s been almost exactly two months since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank became parents to baby August, and the family of three is now settling into their new home at Frogmore Cottage. Princess Eugenie and Jack initially moved into the Windsor estate, which is still Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official U.K. residence, last year, after coming to a private agreement with the Sussexes, but moved out and returned to live with Eugenie’s parents at Royal Lodge shortly thereafter.

The new parents then decided to move back into Frogmore Cottage once they welcomed their baby boy, and drove straight from Portland Hospital in London back to the Windsor home, and it seems they’re staying put at the royal residence.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carefully renovated the home prior to the arrival of their own son, Archie, so the property is surely already in perfect condition for a newborn.

Princess Eugenie has shared the sweetest snaps of new motherhood on her Instagram account; for Easter this week, she posted a photo of her, Jack and baby August standing in front of a truly enormous blossoming tree, which might be on the grounds of their new home. She also shared adorable photos of baby August on U.K. Mother’s Day, lying on a blanket surrounded by yellow flowers, and on her 31st birthday, shared a photo of the couple with August, with their nearly two-month-old son wearing the cutest monogramed onesie.

Now that U.K. coronavirus lockdown restrictions have eased up a bit, Princess Eugenie and Jack are also able to potentially spend time with family, as Frogmore Cottage is very conveniently located near many of the royals’ homes. It’s just a short ways away from Royal Lodge, where Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson reside, and is also only a few minutes away from Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been isolating amid the COVID-19 crisis. Now that the monarch is fully vaccinated and two households are permitted to gather together, Queen Elizabeth might finally be able to meet her new great-grandson, perhaps in the very photogenic gardens at Frogmore Cottage.